Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

This is an easy slow cooker recipe that cooks while you are at work! It is wonderful on a cold, snowy day. I have four children who are picky eaters, and they LOVE this! Enjoy!

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the chicken, butter, soup, and onion in a slow cooker, and fill with enough water to cover.

  • Cover, and cook for 5 to 6 hours on High. About 30 minutes before serving, place the torn biscuit dough in the slow cooker. Cook until the dough is no longer raw in the center.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 18.1g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 18g; cholesterol 44.8mg; sodium 1244.6mg. Full Nutrition
