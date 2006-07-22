Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings
This is an easy slow cooker recipe that cooks while you are at work! It is wonderful on a cold, snowy day. I have four children who are picky eaters, and they LOVE this! Enjoy!
This was great! I made changes as suggested by others. I used 8 small breasts, used chicken broth instead of water, added a bit of white wine (less than 1/4 cup). I seasoned the chicken before cooking with seasoned pepper, garlic powder, chicken seasoning and paprika. I added fresh celery along with the onion. I added green peas & water & flour for thickening before I added the biscuits. I flattened the biscuits and cut into strips and seasoned with salt & pepper on both sides. Cooked an additional 2 hours on high without opening the lid and it was perfect.
Super Easy! I liked it but my husband didn't...figures
This was great! I made changes as suggested by others. I used 8 small breasts, used chicken broth instead of water, added a bit of white wine (less than 1/4 cup). I seasoned the chicken before cooking with seasoned pepper, garlic powder, chicken seasoning and paprika. I added fresh celery along with the onion. I added green peas & water & flour for thickening before I added the biscuits. I flattened the biscuits and cut into strips and seasoned with salt & pepper on both sides. Cooked an additional 2 hours on high without opening the lid and it was perfect.
This is a hit around my house, although I add a lot of vegetables (potatoes, carrots, celery) to the chicken. It adds a lot of flavor and nutrition. I guess mine is a little bit more like a pot pie, but who cares? I never have leftovers!
I'm rating this recipe a 4 even though I absolutely loved the end result. That is because I made quite a few aditions to the recipe. First, I used 1 can cream of chicken soup and 1 can cream of broccoli soup. Instead of adding water I used a can of chicken gravy. I added 2 stalks of celery, 2 garlic cloves, 1 cup frozen corn, and 1 drained can green beans. I cooked on high for 5 hours, and the last hour turned it down to med. heat I mixed in the butter with 2 tbsp. flour to thicken. When I adde the biscuits (2 cans) I transferred to the oven to bake the rest of the way(My slow-cooker comes off the base and the pot can be transferred right to the oven). This was absolutely one of the best dishes ever, but I'm not quite sure if I would have enjoyed it as is. Thanks for the base recipe though!
I've made this about 7-8 times now so pay attention to the following review! lol! 1. Not only do you not need the onions, I think they take away from the recipe. Leave them out and you'll be happy you did. 2. DO NOT SUBSTITUTE CREAM OF MUSHROOM. I did this once just for the sake of seeing if it tasted ok and no, it didn't. At all. And I love cream of mushroom soup... but it just didn't taste like ckn and dumplings. 3. Definitely use cnk broth instead of water. The difference in flavor is huge. 4. Don't be afraid to use enough broth - generously cover the ckn... the biscuits will soak up some of that broth. 5. Speaking of ckn... DOUBLE IT. Better yet, use ckn tenders! If you don't double the ckn, you're left with a whole lot of juice, a decent amt of dumplings, and hardly any ckn. 6. As for biscuits: I've done store biscuits and I've done Bisquick drop dumplings (recipe on the side of their box). For me, it's a toss up as to which I like better. The pre-made is really easy and cook nice, but the Bisquick tastes so much more authentic. It's just as easy really, but you need to be sure you drop them no bigger than a teaspoon because they plump up a lot. 7. I put this on 6 hours and at the 4 hour mark, I add the dumplings/biscuits. 8. Doctor your gravy - I've added anything from garlic and onion powders, to Adobo, savory, parsley, celery salt. Oh, and it will need a bit more salt. Keep checking it to be sure it's not bland. Overall, enjoy this recipe, it's AMAZING!
5 stars for ease, time management and on hand ingredients. 3 stars for the dumplings.... they will do in a pinch, but not out of this world, I must have another bite, etc., tasting. However this is a great recipe to start in the morning and let cook all day while you're at the office. Helpful Hints ~ First: Add a can of chicken broth to the chicken soup mixture as the biscuit/dumplings absorb most of the liquid. Second: Use low sodium or healthy versions of the chicken soup and broth as I found this dish to be quite salty. Third: Knorr's and Swanson's now make chicken STOCK "flavor boost's". Do add one as it does intensify the chicken flavor. Fourth: 1 can of biscuits is plenty. Last: Add poultry seasoning to taste. Definitely one to add to the winter rotation for a quick make ahead dinner.
Don't know why some people get so upset about reviewers suggestions. This is my favorite part and I always use the helpful tips. 4 stars b/c it did need tweaking, but very good if you use others suggestions.
I thought this was amazing. I did make a few changes though: Used chicken broth instead of water, one can of cream of celery, one can of cream of chicken, I added 2 tablespoons of "poultry" blend fresh herbs, I also finely diced up 4 celery ribs (leaves and all) and I used one can of Pillsbury Grand Biscuits cut into 4ths (ended up with 32 little pieces.) I did season my chicken breasts with salt and pepper too. I took the chicken out at 3hours and shredded the chicken, added it back to the liquid and added the biscuit pieces. Total time was 5 hours. It took about a 1/2 hour to shred the chicken and 1.5 to finish the dumplings. Hope this helps everyone out.
Very good and simple recipe. I give it a four because I made some changes for it to be a complete 5!! I added a 1/2 tsp of garlic powder, 1/4 tsp of parsley, salt and pepper to taste. and used organic chicken broth in place of water and one can of cream of chicken, and one of cream of celery, as other users suggested. Also, I added one bag of FROZEN mixed veggies (corn, beans and carrots)along with three celery stalks with the leaves (which I removed before eating) I added frozen veggies, because they are fresher than canned and maintain a very nice consistency when it is time to eat. Last, and perhaps most importantly, when there is about 30 minutes left of cooking time, I added my own biscuits. The first time I made the recipe with the refrigerator biscuits, and they were not the consistency of the traditional dumplings in my mother's soup. Therefore, I mixed 2 cups of bisquick with 1/3 cup of milk. The dumplings and soup turned out GREAT!!! With these alterations, this is definitely one that will keep them coming back for seconds and thirds!!!
This is a great BASE recipe, but if you make it as is you are going to have a very bland dish! It can be really good with the following changes 1.) Do not cover with water, this will only take away flavor, instead cover with 1 (14oz) can of chicken broth. 2.) There is no need for 2 cans of biscuit dough, you will end up with a doughy mess, one can of biscuit dough is PLENTY! 3.) This is the most important! Add seasonings to your liking, I added salt, pepper, onion poweder, garlic powder, and a bit of poultry seasoning to taste. 4.) Make sure you allow atleast 60 minutes to cook the biscuit dough! I also use frozen chicken tenders when I made this dish and they work very well, I find the cooking time is more like 3 1/2 to 4 hours than 6 hours. Very very good with a few small adjustments!
This recipe is fantastic! My variations: I use one can of chicken broth to cover instead of water. Sometimes I will add a chopped garlic clove and smoky paprika. You can use cream of chicken and cream of celery or cream of mushroom, whatever is on hand. Turns out great regardless. I always use the Grand's buttermilk biscuit dough and cut them into quarters. You definitely need more cooking time for the dumplings. I have also added a bag of frozen peas and carrots about an hour before serving. This recipe is very versatile! Thanks for sharing it!
Delicious! I used cream of chicken w/ herbs soup and chicken broth instead of water. Used Pillsbury for the dumplings but it did take a little longer to cook. Seasoned with some garlic powder, onion powder, etc (just eyeballed it), and by the time it was done, the chicken shredded beautifully and the soup firmed up so it was a nice texture. I got rave reviews and my boyfriend demands it be put on the regular rotation! Great recipe for a cold day and with no real effort involved! Edit: Best way to make dumplings - Pillsbury buttermilk biscuits (not grands or special types). Tear each piece of dough into quarters and just drop it in. You'll only need 1 can of dough!
Yummy! Made this recipe after reading alot of the reviews so I went ahead and threw in some garlic, seasoned salt and pepper for flavor and cooked the biscuits longer-like 2 hrs-than in said in the recipe. I think it would still be good if you only cooked the biscuits for a short time but it would be more like chicken and biscuits. Cooking it for a long time allowed the biscuits to be much more dumpling like. Great cold day quick easy recipe to throw together.
WHAT REALLY HELPS!: 1. DO NOT USE generic brand biscuits. Have done this, and each time you will have a result that clearly isn't as good as phillsbury grand biscuits!! 2. I don't both putting veggies in until last 30 min 1-2 cans or 2Cs of anything works great. Don't want them to be mushy. 3. If you're going to be at work all day, SET on low and use high only when putting in biscuits. 4. 1 entire can of chicken broth really brings out the flavor 5. For seasoning, I tops a generous amount of mrs. dash which is perfect. Please do not add more salt to this. That's for heart attacks, lol, since the soups have enough in them! :) This is a great recipe purely because of the simplicity of it. It's so quick to get ready, and it's a great comfort food esp. in the winter when the house has the flu. So point is, the scratch recipe is definitely better, but this ain't too shabby.
So easy and SO good! Perfect for a winter's night!
As written I think this recipe is 4*s but w/ my modifications, it brought it up to a five. I used 2 very big chicken breasts & put them in the crock pot whole & still frozen. I used one can of cream of chicken & one can of cream of celery, I added about a tbp. of chopped roasted garlic, & about half a cup of chopped celery. I subbed green onions for the regular & instead of adding water to cover, I added about 1/2 c. of white wine w/ about the same amount of chicken broth. I added a little bit of chicken granules (about half a tsp.) so it wasn't necessary to add any salt but I like lots of pepper so I gave it several twists. I did add the butter but next time I think I will leave it out or cut it in half. About an hour & half before dinner, I removed the chicken & cubed it, added it back to the crockpot w/ some frozen peas & some Italian seasoning; added one pkg. of flaky biscuits torn into small pieces, spooned a litle bit of sauce over the top of them & then didn't disturb them until serving time. Very yummy chicken & dumplings...I had to make the grands stop licking their bowls! Which reminds me that I don't think there is any way, this will feed 8 people...it fed my hubby & I & our two very young grandsons w/ just a little bit leftover.
This is a wonderfully easy and delicious recipe, and is easily adaptable to your own tastes in so far as spicing is concerned. Firstly, I have a large 7 quart slow cooker, so I started with about 4 pounds of boneless breast of chicken, and like most everyone else, substituted a 48oz can of College Inn chicken broth instead of the water, and added two cans each of Cream of Chicken and Cream of Celery soup. I loaded up the chicken with onion powder, rosemary and poultry seasoning and layered the bottom of the crock. In a very large mixing bowl, blended the chicken broth and the cans of soup, then pouring it over the layered chicken breasts. I then included 6 red potatos, halved (next time I will use about 10 or so). Three hours into the high heat cooking, I added a bag of baby carrots and sliced up several stalks of celery, topped off by 2 tubes of Pillsbury buttermilk biscuits, torn into pieces. I let this cook on high for another hour and it all came out positively fabulous. This Hamilton Beach 7 quart crock cooks a tad faster than a smaller crock, and in 5 hours, I could have cut the chicken with a feather without it being overcooked or mushy! I cannot wait to have this again. This is the perfect winter time in Pittsburgh recipe!
Oh My Gosh! Perfect - Easy, delicious and you probably have everything already at home to make it... My only wish is that there were more than 5 stars to rate this. Add salt & pepper to taste. And about an hour before your ready to eat add frozen baby veggies combo like broc, culi & carrot. Use store brand smaller (not "grand" type) biscuits and they won't be doughy. One other problem - I scaled it back to 4 servings and no leftovers :(
Really yummy and so easy to make! I'm still not sure on the onion, so perhaps next time I'll leave it out. I used two cans cream of chicken and one can cream of celery soup, then added low-sodium chicken broth to thin it a bit. I also used just 1 package of biscuits. Initially it seemed a bit salty for me, but the next day it tasted perfect. My slowcooker took about 90 minutes to cook the biscuit dough into dumplings. All but my youngest (and pickiest!) loved it! Thanks so much for sharing, Janiece!
This recipe is good. It's quick, easy, and relatively cheap to make. I have made this a few times and suggest a few alterations: (1) cut the onion in to large pieces rather than minced; (2) before adding the dumplings, I use a couple of forks to shred the chicken (3)add a stalk of celery to enhance the flavor of the broth. I usually cut it into large pieces and remove it just before shredding the chicken (since I only add the celery for flavor) (4) throw in a few carrots (cut into large, but bite-sized chunks); (5) add some salt and pepper to taste; (6) if you don't have any buscuit dough on hand or want a different type of dumpling, I suggest using "Pat's Dumplings" from this site...Aside from those alterations, I would also note that it only took me about 3 or 4 hours in the slow cooker. (Much faster than I expected!) And, the broth is a little thinner than I anticipated as well.
I love, love, LOVE this recipe! Nobody believes that these aren't REAL homemade dumplings!!! I took the advice of others and used 1 can cr. chicken, 1 can cr. celery, chicken broth instead of water, added a box of frozen veggies and a cubed potato. I cut my chicken into bite size pieces and quick sauteed the chicken and a chopped onion in butter before putting in the crockpot. Also, I found this soup base at the store (L.B. Jamison's) which I have added to chicken and noodles, chicken pot pie, and this recipe. It totally makes a difference! I might say that this recipe is totally forgiving. You can really mix and match on adding the soup, veggies, etc. Just make sure you have enough liquid to drop the "dumplings" in. Also, don't "overdo" it on the biscuits - they tend to stick together if you put too many in. Still would have been good without changing a thing. MAKE SURE you cook this on LOW not high!!! This would have burned for sure on high. Excellent and easy comfort food. Felt good in our tummies on a snowy day. Wish I would have made a double batch! If you haven't tried it, you must!!!!
After reading many reviews, I was a little worried about how this would turn out. I used what I had on hand (since in my opinion, a good slow cooker recipe doesn't require a special trip to the grocery store): 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (cut into small chunks & seasoned with poultry seasoning, garlic powder, and pepper), a family-sized can of cream of chicken soup, a 10.75 oz. can of cream of celery soup, 2 Tblsp margarine, and 1 C. reduced fat chicken broth. I didn't have any onions, but I didn't miss them, anyway. I cooked for 5 hours on high, cut each refrigerated biscuit into quarters, plopped them in, and cooked for an additional 1 1/2 hours without stirring. Turned out wonderfully tasty & really hit the spot on a cold, snowy day! My husband, 16 month old, and mother-in-law gobbled it up and there were no leftovers. Sure beats the heck out of doing this the old-fashioned (tedious) way!
I give this five stars BUT with modifications: I added 2 stalks of celery, 1 onion and 1 1/2 cups sliced carrots; I used chicken broth instead of water; I only used 1 12-oz can of refrigerator biscuits; I also put the biscuits in 2 hours before it was done, they came out perfect. When I first put the broth in (to cover), I thought I had put too much, it was very runny, but it cooked down and the biscuits absorbed a lot of it. This has lots of flavor and is such a good comfort food. Thanks for the recipe!
Amazingly GREAT for how simple this IS!!! My hub is a good ol’ fashioned farm boy, and they ate simple, but hardy meals. I fixed this just as suggested EXCEPT I used boneless skinless chicken thighs - added a little poultry seasoning, and used low fat/low sodium chicken broth instead of water. My hub said it was just as delicious as his grandmother’s with almost ZERO work! Before we had even finished dinner he kept saying “This is a KEEPER.... THIS IS A KEEPER”. THANK YOU for posting the perfect “soul food” recipe for the busy cook!!! Also... I think (next time) I'll cube up one breast (or thigh)and let it fall apart during the long cooking process because the sauce could be a little thicker. I used my 3 qt slow cooker, and cut the recipe in half since there's just two of us to feed. We had PLENTY for delicious leftovers the next day. JUST REMEMBER...DO NOT LIFT THE LID AFTER YOU PUT THE DUMPLINGS (biscuits) IN THE SLOW COOKER or it will ruin them!! The dumplings cook for about 45 min. so factor that into the final cooking time.
This is a great recipe with modifications. I read a lot of reviews to figure out how to spice this up, and heres the combo of what I did: used one can cream of chicken, one can cream of celery; sprinkled the following spices onto the soup - season salt, pepper, paprika and parsley; I also added about 2 cloves of minced garlic into the soup mixture. After stirring all of that together, I mixed in a small bag of frozen stew vegetables (carrots, celery, potatoes, and onions). So, I layered the chicken, then the creamy soup and vegetable mixture. Finally, instead of water I used a can of chicken broth. Definitely shred the chicken before you add the biscuits/dumplings, it makes it a lot easier to serve. I used just one package of the "Grands" biscuits and cut each biscuit into fourths so they would cook through. After an hour on high the biscuits were fully cooked and the meal turned out awesome. My husband stopped mid-meal TWICE to tell me, "This is really good". And of course I loved it because it was super simple, and only one pot to clean!
OMG....AMAZING!! I followed Krista's (the first review) review and it turned out awesome! The only thing i changed was i used 1 can of the veggies instead of 2 and i put the biscuits in on hi for about an hour and 20 min and they were perfect! my hubby LOVED it! definitely a keeper!
I changed this too. I used the broth instead of water and I forgot to add the butter (you will not miss it). About an hour before serving I added about a cup or so of both frozen peas and corn. I only used one can of rolls. I think this turned out great!
Even the PICKIEST kids will eat this! My kids love this dish! It's super easy and very tasty!
This was very good. I only used one can of biscuit dough. I added a can of chicken broth which was suggested by other reviews, I seasoned the chicken with poultry seasoning that I had made and Season salt. Thanks for sharing!!
I have only written a few reviews because a recipe has to be exceptional - this is definately one to write about!! I always read the reviews to see how to tweak it to make it better and I did add some things that others have suggested. But, Janiece, thank you for the basis to outstanding Chicken and Dumplings. The things that I did differently were: I added 3 stalks of celery, one fresh twig of rosemary, 2 large dollops of sour cream, chicken broth + water, 3/4 bag of frozen vegetables (the one with corn, carrots, peas and green beans) I added the following seasonings: garlic powder, salt, seasoned pepper, chicken bouillon, a little oregano and poultry seasoning. I used 3 frozen skinless chicken breasts from Costco. Cooked for 7 hrs. on low and then added the biscuits for a hour before serving on the high setting. I patted the biscuits to make them flat and then cut into 6 pieces. I used Pillsbury Goldlen Homestyle buttermilk buscuits- not the Grands. Right before I served I added 1/3 cup of milk and took out the celery stalks. These tasted just like my Moms, you would have never guessed they were cooked in a crock pot - the dumplings were delicious and the flavor of the chicken broth was perfect.
We loved this recipe! It truly is more of a "chicken pot pie" dish versus "chicken and dumplings" (at least to these Southern taste buds). But it was delicious and I will definitely make it again soon. Don't know why some others' biscuits turned out to be "gooey messes". I would suggest it's important to just lay the dough ON TOP of the chicken, DON'T STIR the dough in. I only used a 10 oz. container of "Pillsbury Grand" refrigerator dough instead of the amount called for in the original recipe. In other words, this was just enough to lay over the top of the chicken. Like others, I found the biscuits needed to cook for about an hour to be done.
This is a version that I have used for years. For anyone that is allergic to MSG use Campbell's Healthy Select cream soup. You can also use thighs for dark meat (remember to remove bones from pot prior to adding dumplings. Also better to flatten biscuit and then cut into strips (usually get 4 strips per biscuit) they cook better and not as doughy. Recipe is also better the second day!
AMAZING!!!!!! It makes a lot...but is also great the next day. I first sauteed the the whole onion in some butter and garlic...then added to crock pot. This was my first time making this so I was a little confused about the chicken. I put 4 whole chicken breasts (seasoned with whatever you like to season chicken) in along with 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, 1 can cream of celery, and 1 can cream of chicken and herbs. I used chicken broth (instead of water)...and used about 2 cups. It may seem a little juicy, but the biscuits will soak it all up later. I also added some salt, pepper, garlic powder, minced onions, and some celery seed. I mixed all this together and cooked for 5 hours on LOW. After 5 hours I took the chicken out (which was soooo tender) and just pulled it apart then put it back in the crock pot. Next, I used 2 cans of regular biscuits and it was the perfect amount. I cut them into strips and added to the crock pot. They took a little longer to cook through than I thought...so I would turn crock pot up to HIGH and cook everything for about 2 hours. You can peek and judge when the dumplings are cooked all the way. My husband and I cooked some veggies (peas, carrots, and corn) on the side, but ended up adding it to the mix to give the dish a little more substance. We LOVED it!!!
This was my second time making this recipe. The first time I read lot of reviews and followed the suggestions. It came out too thick for our liking. The second time, I made the following adjustments (keep in mind, I'm cooking for 2 so I basically cut the recipe in half): 2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts (frozen), 2 tabelspoons butter, 2 cans condensed cream of chicken soup, 1 onion, 1 can of chicken broth, 1 can of water and 1 package of biscuit dough. The first time, I cut the biscuits in 1/4 and threw them in. Let them cook for at least 2 hours but they were still doughy. The second time, I cut the biscuits into strips and baked them for 7-8 minutes in the oven. Then I took them out and dumped them into the slow cooker. They cam out perfect! With the adjustments above, the chicken was perfectly tender, the broth was creamy but not too thick and the biscuits were cooked through but still chewy. This is my new easy go-to winter dinner.
This recipe is extremely easy, so I'm giving it a 4 for the taste, considering how easy it was to prepare. My changes (per other's suggestions) included: substituting 1 can cream of celery for 1 of the cream of chicken soups, adding additional seasonings to the chicken (Lawry's seasoned salt, paprika, garlic powder, and pepper), and using less biscuits (15) rolled thin and cut into strips. I layered the ingredients (put the chicken in frozen) in my oval Crock Pot and covered them with water. Cooked on low for 10 hours, added the rolled biscuits after 8.5 hours. The house smelled fantastic (like chicken pot pie) and the seasonings were perfect (with my adjustments). The dumplings were flat and slippery, just the way we like them. For those who have never had chicken and dumplings, the dumplings are not supposed to "brown", they are supposed to be soft and noodle-like in this recipe. Not the same as the old-fashioned, but a great fake out. Doesn't look as appetizing on the second day (mushy and muddled) and I suggest using bone-in chicken for more authentic flavor.
Great recipe! I did change a couple small things. I used both breasts and thighs plus I made my dumplings from Bisquik. My family loved it and I will definitely be making this again. Oh, I wanted to add that I have found out from past experience that if you want a really fluffy drop dumpling you have to get the liquid to a rolling boil before dropping the dumplings.
OK - for me the recipe, as is, is an excellent starting point...I put 4 completely frozen boneless & skinless chicken breasts in my big crock pot, added 1 can each cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soups, a 32 ounce box of Wolfgang Puck's chicken stock (was on sale at the grocery store) FOUR tablespoons butter for a really rich and velvety gravy, 3 mashed cloves of garlic, 1/2 finely chopped onion, and 1/2 teaspoon each garlic salt, poultry seasoning, onion powder, seasoned salt, and a couple shakes of kosher salt and black pepper. Turned on high for 4 hours, shredded with two forks and returned to pot. Rolled thin 1 can of Pillsbury 10-count Golden Layer biscuits, cutting each biscuit into 3 pieces and tossing into the pot. After 1 hour I mixed the biscuit/dumplings into the sauce, added a handful of chopped parsley and cooked for 1 more hour. Served over 12 ounces cooked egg noodles, we lapped up every drop...very easy and tasted just awesome, a definite must-have on a cold winter's night!!
My family loves chicken and dumplings. This passed the test for ease and taste. Thanks for the recipe Janiece.
Very good recipe for working folk. I used 20 oz. of chicken broth instead of water and later when I added the dumplings, I shredded the chicken and just added some Wondra (you can also use cornstarch) to thicken the sauce. (We like ours like a stew). It turned out really good and of course, no leftovers!!
Exceptional! AMAZING!! I grew up on my mother hand-picked chicken and homemade dumplings. Although this recipe tastes nothing like the dumplings I grew up eating, this is an amazing recipes with a few changes. The first time I made this I used broth instead of water, I bought pre-made dumpings from the store instead of using bisquits, and added fresh carrots and celery! It was gone in a day, so I had to make more! This time in an attempt to make it a little more creamier, I add one can of cream of mushroom along with the 2 cans of cream of chicken, added all my veggies, broth- not water, and then about 30 minutes before it was done, I added my dumplings and mixed in half a cup of sour cream. The sour cream cooked down nicely into the broth and I'll have to say it's probably the best Chicken and Dumplings I've had in years!!! I will definitely be adding this recipe to my cookbook and recommending it to all my friends and family, even my mom!! 10 stars!!
The absolute best chicken and dumplings ever! My family prefers fluffy dumplings to the noodle-like dumplings.. so instead of the refrigerated biscuits I use a Bisquick mix following the package instructions but cooking an extra 5 to 10 minutes. Delicious!
OK! I am NOT a cook and I usually screw up the easiest of recipes, but this was so easy and excellent!! I read some of the other reviews and took their advice and added one can cream of chicken and one can cream of celery. I also added 1/2 can of chicken broth and a full can water, a little cumin powder, garlic, salt and pepper. I used leftover chicken. I let all of these ingredients get heated up (about 30 minutes) then I added thin strips of crescent roll dough (all I had) The dough definetely takes longer! I cut thin strips and it still took about an hour and half. It was sooo good, my husband, who is a PICKY eater had seconds and said he wanted the leftovers for lunch, but there were no lefovers! I am so excited that I can cook something other than spaghetti now!
UPDATE: ALMOST FORGOT TO GIVE MY UPDATE! MADE THIS FOR MY FIANCE'S BDAY IN DEC. (SADLY, IT'S BEEN THAT LONG...), BUT THIS TIME, I ADD. VEGGIES (BABY CARROTS/PEAS). WE DID NOT LIKE THIS ADDITION! THE VEGGIES WERE MUSH (ICK!). STICK WITH THE ORIGINAL RECIPE - IT'S PERFECT AS IS. :-) My bf BEGS me to make this (he says it's the best thing I've made so far!). I do have to say that this dish has a VERY strong chx. flavor that can be overpowering if you're not expecting it (IMHO). I followed other's sugg. & subbed low-sodium chx. broth for H2O & didn't use quite the full amt. of biscuits called for (I used a 10 oz. pkg. of reg. (not Grand's) & almost an entire 5 oz. pkg.). I cut my biscuits into strips, slightly flattened them & then seasoned w/ s&p. I thought my dumplings would be "flat" after doing this, but they puffed up (oh well!). I used 1 pkg. chx. tenders instead of breasts (on sale). The chx. was SOOO tender, it just fell apart. This is insanely easy to prep. - let your sc do everything for you! I could easily make this dish during the wk. & have a homey, comforting meal on the table when I return from work. I think nxt. time (there WILL be one!!!), I'll use sodium free broth, only H2O or an = combo of the 2. Maybe that will cut some of the saltiness & give the dish a milder flavor (?). Served w/ colby hashbrown casserole, but might try adding carrots & peas nxt. time (I would have, but my bf prefers wanted to try w/o). Thx. for sharing!
I make this a lot but I have found if I make the dumplings seperate they come out better. Just put in a pot of boiling water with chicken bullion cubes and boil.
I use this recipe this week and it can be wonderful if you take the suggestions of others. As others have said, you'll get more flavorful results if you season your chicken first (sage, poultry seasoning, garlic, pepper, etc.), use a can of chicken soup, a can of celery soup, and chicken broth/stock instead of water. I used 1 1/2 cups of broth and found that to be the perfect amount of liquid. (The first time I prepared this recipe, I added too much stock and ended up with dumpling soup!) I threw in two bay leaves and only used one tin of biscuits (cut into quarters). Just perfect! What a great way to warm up on a cold day!
So easy and so awesome! But don't use flaky biscuits, they don't turn out well at all! Be sure to get the home style or buttermilk, those always work and this recipe is delicious! But remember, NO flaky biscuits!!
The taste was great, but the cooking time for the 'dumplings' was waaaaay off. Based on other reviews, I figured they'd take longer so I tried for an hour on high but they still weren't done. I ended up taking the ceramic insert out of the slow cooker base, moved the rack in the oven to the lowest slot, and turned on the broiler. It *barely* did the trick.
I didn't have 2 cans of cream of chicken, so I used 1 can cream of chicken, 1 can cream of mushroom. I sauted my onions and added a tablespoon of garlic, then sauted the chicken before adding to the crockpot. I used boneless, skinless breasts, and added a can of milk in addition to the water. I also added a dash of celery seed and black pepper. WONDERFUL dish.. will be making this alot.
O-M-G!!! FaNtAsTiC!!!! At first I thought something THIS easy with such few ingredients couldn't possibly compare to my homemade gravy, chicken, dumplings----I was WRONG. This was super-dooper delicious and EASY!!! Next time, though, I will make Bisquick dumplings instead of using refrigerated biscuit dough--they were a bit chewy (but still yummy).
This was very good considering how quick and easy it was. I added carrots, celery and peas to liven it up a little. Beware: my dumplings took over 1 hour to cook on high!
I put the torn up grands jr biscuits in ~3 hrs before eating and they were still like raw dough :( Next time I will put the biscuits in right at the beginning. _________ I used 3 cut up ckn breasts, 1bag frozen veg, 1 can each of cream of celery/chicken/mushroom soups, 1 can ckn broth, 1 packet ranch powder, 1 packet onion soup powder. Cooked on low for over 10hrs. Need to figure out what the problem was with the dumplings... *UPDATE* You have to put the biscuits ON TOP. If you mix the dough into the stew they wont cook, and end up gross. lol
Delicious! I made this for my mother's birthday, and everyone loved it! I used broth instead of water, and cooked the biscuits for 3 hours. Several people wanted the recipe, and not a morsel was left! Thank you for such an easy and yummy recipe!
Oh my this was good!!! The chicken was so tender. I also added some veggies, to round out the meal. I just cut the biscuit dough into small pieces and it came out great, not doughy at all.
NEVER MAKE THIS AGAIN!
I'm at work right now with this recipe cooking away on low as I type. For easiness to prepare, I'm giving it 5 stars. Used 3 large chicken breasts (seasoned with fresh ground pepper, Mrs. Dash, garlic powder, and Old Bay Seasoning), 1 can of reduced fat/salt cream of chicken, 1 can of reduced fat/salt cream of mushroom, 1 can of reduced sodium vegetable broth (plus 1 can of water..just enough to cover everything), and a bag of frozen veggies (peas, carrots, and green beans). Gonna add 1 can of regular store brand biscuits when I get home! Time cooked on LOW = 10 1/2 hrs. Tasting/etc update: The family raved about this recipe. I removed chicken breasts and shreadded meat (had to take a taste..and WOW the meat was good!). Before i returned the meat to the crockpot, I checked the consistancy and added a little cornstarch/water mixture to thicken up the liquid a bit, then returned meat to the crockpot. I then tore the biscuits into 4 pieces and placed them on top and cooked it on HIGH with the lid back on for 30 mins. Only used 6 biscuits out of the 10 in the can and baked the other 4 in the oven at 400 degrees for 12 minutes. Which once those 4 were done, I shut off the oven and took out the stoneware from the crockpot and placed that in the oven (no lid) for 15 minutes. GREAT RECIPE - The family loved it!
UNBELIEVABLE! So easy, and I took so many shortcuts and this was bar FAR the BEST soup/chowder I have ever had. I chopped up several frozen (uncooked) chicken tenderloins and added that to 1 can cream of 98% fat free chicken, 1 can 98% fat free cream of celery, 1 bag frozen peas and pearl onion mix, 1 bag petite baby carrots, 3 cans fat free chicken broth and added some minced garlic. took 5 minutes. I did this all the night before, the next morning before work (7am) i took it out of the refrig and turned it on low. On lunch break at 2pm I came home and added 1 can of reduced fat biscuts and turned it to high. By 5pm it was perfectly creamy and delicious. I added rosemary and salt and pepper before serving. NOTE - this will be thin brothy like until you add biscuits, then it will thicken as biscuits cook. SO CREAMY AND SO FLAVORFUL, I have a new favorite. 5+ stars!!!!!
Awesome recipe. I read the reviews to get tips and did the following. Didn't use butter. 1 can of reduced fat cream of chicken soup and 1 can of reduced fat cream of mushroom. 1/2 packet of onion soup mix instead of an onion. 1 10 ounce package of refrigerator biscuits. Fat Free/Low Sodium Chicken broth instead of water. Added one package of mixed frozen veggies (corn, carrots, green beans, peas). 1/2 teaspoon of poultry seasoning, parsley, garlic powder and pepper to taste. I cooked everything but the biscuits on high for 3 1/2 hours then I added the biscuits and cooked on low for another 3 hours. A few times during the second 3 hours I would separate the biscuits and make sure they were under the liquid, as it cooks they tend to cook back together. When I first put them in I thought it was too soupy but once the biscuits cooked it all thickened up nicely. My husband said this dish needs to be added to our regular dinner rotation!
Things I picked up from other reviews of this recipe - Just mix and match to your taste. Some viewers used low salt chicken broth instead of water, others added 1 can cream of celery & one can cream of chicken, mushrooms, carrots, and canned corn were also favorites. Others sauated onion & celery then added to crock pot. Water chestnuts, onion power, garlic, poultry seasoning, thyme, bay leaf & cayenne along with seasoning salt and fresh cracked pepper were a hit. Over all consenses was only 1 large can of biscuits instead of two were added just over an hour before serving. One more thing .. cut up boneless chicken thighs also was mentioned. Hope this helps.
I really enjoyed this recipe but I had to add a few things to it. I used cream of mushroom soup instead, I also added garlic more onion,4 boulin cubes, and 2 small potatoes. Make sure that when you put the dumplings in that you make them very small unless you like huge dumplings. Overall very easy to make and very hearty!
This was crazy good!!! I used all chicken thighs (boneless and skinless) because I love the flavor, and they don't dry out like breasts do. I added 1 can of buttermilk Grands biscuits (16 oz)for the last 2 hours...they were pretty well done, so prehaps 1.5 hours would give a more doughy dumpling. I also added some mushrooms, but it would be good with any veggie!!!
My family had this tonight for dinner and it was wonderful! I looked at all of the reviews and made a few adjustments. I used 4 skinless chicken breast (cut slightly), 3 tablespoons butter, 2 cans cream of chicken soup, 1 can chicken broth, 1 soup can water, 1 onion, 2 bay leaves, pinch of garlic powder, pinch of onion powder, black pepper, and 1 can of Grands Flaky Biscuits (cut small). I combined all ingredients except for the biscuits and cooked alternating on high and low for about 5 hours. I baked the biscuits for 8 minutes, then tossed them in for the remaining hour. I took out the bay leaf, and served it. This one is a keeper, it was VERY GOOD!
OKAY...MAYBE IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN COMMON SENSE....BUT, MAKE SURE YOU JUST DROP THE BISCUIT PIECES ON TOP! DO NOT STIR THEM IN, AS THEY WILL REMAIN DOUGHY AND YUCKY. I ADDED A CUP OF FROZEN PEAS AND CARROTS AFTER ABOUT 4 HOURS,USED CHICKEN BROTH INSTEAD OF WATER, SEASONED THE CHICKEN BREAST WITH SEASONING SALT, AND ADDED FRESH CRACKED BLACK PEPPER...FAB!
This is my husband's favorite meal. I am not at all a fan, but I give it 5 stars because he literally RAVES about it.
I've made this recipe several times over the past couple of years..always doing something different each time but using the base always. Today's has chicken drumsticks, butter, 1 can of Cream of Chicken soup, 1 can of Cream of Mushroom soup, 1 packet Chicken Gravy (we like ours really creamy), 4 cups of hot water, frozen veggie mix (green beans, corn, peas, and carrots), celery, onion, garlic (2 cloves minced), little bit of salt (soup and gravy mix has salt), pepper, and dill. I'll do the dumplings 2 hours before serving if using biscuit dough or 30 minutes before serving if I use the Bisquick recipe. Both are tasty! Makes a whole crock pot full but on stormy, cold days it doesn't last long. With the base recipe, the sky is the limit and it's always good!
I'm sorry to dissent, as I see that this recipe is highly rated -- but it isn't Chicken and Dumplings. It is chicken with some biscuits on top. The chicken is fine. I cut the boneless chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces and placed into the crockpot with the other ingredients. I added some sliced celery and carrot to perk up the flavor a bit. The mixture was too pasty and I had to add about a cup of water. The chicken turned out tender and flavorful. The downfall of the recipe was the "dumplings". I added the biscuits as directed, and gave them a little stir to coat with the sauce. But they still were just biscuits. So I wound up with a tasty but pasty chicken base, with biscuits on top. This is an OK recipe for cooking flavorful chicken, but it is not an authentic dumplings recipe. If you are envisioning your grandma's stew, you will be disappointed.
I used 7 to 8 boneless chicken breasts, 3 cans of cream of chicken soup, approx 1.5 cups of water but will use chicken broth next time, 3 springs of fresh rosemary, dash of thyme, dash of sea salt, 1 bag of frozen peas, 5 potatoes cut up, 7.5 oz of buttermilk biscuit dough, next time will add carrots. This recipe is delish and will definitely make again and again. Thanx
YUMmy! Added boneless, skinless chicken thighs and one bag each of frozen carrots and peas. Easy and delicious! Thank you for this recipe!
This was delicious! I did make a few modifications based on other reviews, which I want to make a comment about first. To all the reviewers out there having a fit about people commenting in their review about their modifications, I think that's pretty ridiculous. Isn't cooking all about tweaking something until it's perfect for you? I read one review that said people who do that should just submit a new recipe. Well, for one that would be absolutely horrible to have to search through hundreds, if not thousands, of variations on one recipe. Secondly, just because you submit a recipe doesn't mean it's approved. I submitted a recipe years ago and it still says pending. So these reviewers just need to get over it. I personally APPRECIATE the reviewers who take the time to talk about their modifications. It is so helpful to me personally. These are the mods I made and it came out absolutely delicious: - Used 1 can cream of chicken, 1 can cream of mushroom - Covered with 1 small can of chicken broth and only a enough water to cover chicken completely - Used only 1 can of crescent rolls (it's all we had) and it was great! Cut with 1-1/8" round cutter and folded in half moon shapes (I like small dumplings) - Add crescents 45 minutes (not 30) before done. - Cook with chicken frozen to keep tender - 5 hours on high was the perfect time for me. - Used 3 large chicken breasts, instead of 4 (froze leftovers) This is the perfect slow cooker recipe: easy and delicious! A def
I put the chicken breasts in crockpot frozen, turn on high until it was up to temperature then set temperature to low for 4 hours. I flatten the buttermilkd bicuits and cut into small strips, did not stir but did ladle some of the hot broth on top. At the last minute, I removed the crock from heating unit and place under broiler set at 425 degrees for 10 minutes to brown dumplings. This is a very easy, no fuss dish! Hubby said it was pretty good, definitely better than canned (gee,thanks,Hon!) I would make it again but next time I would cook dumplings longer, I only cooked them about 45 minutes on high in crockpot, they were still a little doughy on the side that wasn't browned, my fault though.
I've made this several times and it's awesome! The one thing I disagree with is the 30 minute wait once you add the refrigerated dough. It's more like an hour to an hour and 10 minutes. However a great recipe I've given to several girlfriends of mine. Come home from work at lunchtime and start the recipe then by the time I came home from work, add the dough, wait that hour and you're ready to eat! My children love it and there are never any leftovers!
I added a bag of frozen mixed veggies for my 1 yr old. We all love it, my husband says he wouldn't mind having this several times a week. I prefer to use the bisquik mix to make dumplings instead of the canned biscuits. The biscuits are good; but the bisquick puffs into little round pieces of light, fluffy, perfectly cooked bread pieces.
This is not a recipe, it is combining a quantity of already prepared foods. There is no way to control what is going into this dish. Although it may be tasty, and "quick", I still prefer to make the soup and dumplings from scratch.
I liked being able to cook chicken & dumplins in the crockpot! Though,I used a whole chicken, and used 1/2 an onion, and added before the dumplins, some fine chopped carrots, celery, mushrooms, and frozen peas for color. I also dredged my raw bicuits in a blend of flour, sage, and garlic powder, before adding them to the broth! My whole house smelled WONDERFUL!! My kids LOVED it, and my husband said to make this again soon.
I don't normally do this, but my husband and best friend insisted I do. Here are the couple of things that I do: 1) I cover the semi-frozen chicken breast in poultry seasoning + a little bit of sage and thyme 2) I saute half an onion (I am not a huge onion fan, but like the flavor) with a whole 2-3 cloves of fresh garlic, and add it to the crockpot on top of the cream of chicken mixture. 3) I use 2 1/2 cans of cream of chicken 4) I use only chicken broth (as several others have said) 5) I use 1 can Pilsbury Grands Biscuits (do not use flaky biscuits) 6) I shred the chicken inside the crockpot and then add the torn up biscuits 5) I put the lid back on the crock put and most importantly I DO NOT TAKE THE LID OFF FOR 40 MINUTES. this reduces what some peoplel mention here as being "runny dumplings" 6) Yes, there is a little cloud of cooked biscuits on top. That is okay, just stir, or fold them. pop it down to "warm" and serve it up!!
This was excellent! I am not one for modifying recipes but after reading previous ratings I tried some of their ideas. I used 1 can of cream of mushroom and 1 can of cream of chicken soups. 1 full can of chicken broth. 1 can of mixed veggies and 1 can of whole potatoes which I diced. I also added the following spices poultry seasoning, parsley flakes, ground cumin, salt and pepper. I combined all ingrediants and about 3 hours before dinner time I removed the chicken breasts and broke them up with 2 forks. Returned them back into the pot and then added the refrigerated bisquits. I did push the bisquits down into the liquid about halfway so they were sure to soak up the liquid. It turned out great. Not runny at all. My husband who is a chicken pot pie type of person raved about this recipe. He said this was much more tastier than chicken pot pie. will definately make again!!!
1T of butter is plenty. Use 1 can cream of chicken and 1 can cream of celery. Use 3 cups of chicken broth instead of water. Use the low sodium version of all of these (it will still come out salty). After 3 hours, pull the chicken out, shred it and throw it back in with 1/2-1 bag of frozen vegetables and whatever spices you want (I personally left out the onion and only put in pepper and garlic powder). Here is the thing with the biscuits- you can't CUT them, you have to TEAR them (in at least 4 pieces) and most importantly, you have to set them on top, not dunk them in- so in most cases, only 1 can will fit. Chances are, your crockpot will boil around the sides so after 1.5 hours, go in and move the center biscuits to the outside and the outside ones to the center. Cook for another 1.5 hours for a total of 6 and it should come out perfect. This is a really tasty and really easy recipe. As it is written, I would deduct one star for lack of clarity on the biscuits and one for lack of flavor and unnecessary sodium content, but with modifications, it's a winner, so I'm splitting the difference and calling it 4 stars.
This is a fabulous recipe, I just have a few notes, I add the celery tops, 1 can cream of celery, 1 can cream of chicken, chicken broth, frozen veggies, I also roll out the biscuits and cut them in half, and the first few times I have made this recipe it was brilliant! HOWEVER, the last two times I have made it, the biscuits take forever to cook, I now know why, I am an AVID crockpot user as a single working mom that is out of necessity. I read somewhere that if you take the cover off the crockpot it adds an additional 12 minutes to the cook time. I have found myself leaving the cover off between adding the veggies and rolling out the dough, if you refrain from this I think it will make all the difference.
This was great! I took advice from some others and used 1 can cream of chicken and one can cream of celery. I added potatoes in with the chicken in the beginning and then 1 hour before finish I added a bag of frozen veggies and the biscuits. Also added onion and some garlic powder. Boyfriend loved it, said it reminded him of something his mom made when they were younger! Will definitely make this again!!
Everyone in my family loves this one. I use only organic chicken breast and cut the fat and sodium by using reduced fat soup and reduced fat biscuit dough. I also add frozen veggies a couple hours before its finished.
This was a big hit with my boyfriend and me, and a great comfort food on cold days. I used frozen chicken breasts and cooked on low for about 9 hours. I only used one can of cream of chicken soup and a can of broth instead of water because I didn't want such a large batch. This mixture sticks, so I recommend spraying your slow cooker with nonstick spray or trying a slow cooker liner. After my chicken was done, the mixture was thicker than I wanted, so I added water and stirred to break up the chicken chunks. Turn it on high and wait for it to get bubbly before you add the dumplings. I used only one can of cheap biscuits (e.g. 4 cans/ $1.35) broken into fourths on top, and mine cooked perfectly in about 45 minutes. The secret is not to stir the dough in :-) Adding veggies would make this a great slow cooker pot pie!
This was the very first slow-cooker recipe I've ever made, and I'm giving it 5 stars for being as easy and tasty as I hoped it would be! I followed others' advice and used 1 can chkn soup and 1 can celery (one can was the healthier, lower-salt, lower-fat version of their soup). I also added 3-4 large carrots, 3 diced potatoes, and a half bag of frozen peas. I halved the butter it called for, and halved the biscuits. It came out yummy, not too salty, good consistency. Could probably use some herbs thrown in, if I knew more about herbs & spices. But it made a good warm meal that my husband and 2 year old also enjoyed.
Delicious! I added chicken broth instead of water and added some frozen mixed veggies an hour before serving - before adding biscuits. Also great for using up cheap chicken legs and thighs - if you are willing to pick the chicken off the bone! Used buttermilk biscuit dough and is absolutely wonderful. We have made this many times and it is now a regular on my menu-planner!
Good base recipe. I decided to make first without changes (however i did use chicken base and made broth rather than water). Great flavor, but I found it a bit "rich". I will use this, but probably add more chicken broth to thin down a bit and some frozen mixed vegatables and try again. Tear the biscuts up small, they cook faster also. Try this and play with recipe a bit. a great family meal!
Oh my word! I don't care for canned biscuits and try to avoid using canned soups but this is beyond good! I did replace the water with chicken stock, omitted the onions and sprinkled the soup mixture with parsley and black pepper. I added frozen peas with the torn biscuits.
So easy, and WONDERFUL. I had a package of chicken tenderloins to use up, so I used that, and chicken broth instead of water. I used only one can of biscuits - Walmart brand of buttermilk "grands" type biscuits. I rolled them out on a lightly-floured cutting board and cut them into strips before adding. The flour on the dumplings was just enough to thicken this up to perfection. Great recipe, I'll be making it again soon!
If I could give this 6 stars, I would. So easy, even a caveman can do it! I placed 4 frozen chicken breasts in the crock. I then added 2 cans of fat-free cream of chicken soup. I covered it with 1 can of chicken broth, as others suggested. I cooked it on low a total of 10 hours. After 7 hours, I added 1 can of mixed peas and carrots, and topped it with regrigerated crescent roll dough, torn into small pieces. It cooked the remaining 3 hours, and all I can say is - fantastic! I will definitely be making this often. My husband LOVED it, and he is very picky! Thank you, Janiece!
Everyone who has eaten this at my house has raved about it! One time, a friend's husband was visiting, and he almost couldn't stop eating it. It was getting ridiculous how many helpings he was eating! Even my kids like it, and they are sooooo picky. :o) Here are my personal modifications: I use only 3 chicken breasts I leave out the butter and onion I add about 2 handfuls of baby carrots and the same amount of celery slices (chunky ones) I use more soup: 2 cans cream of chicken and one can cream of celery. This makes it more soupy on the first day, but on the second day, you are going to want that extra soup in there, so it won't be too clumpy. The dumplings soak up a lot of the moisture over time. In fact, on the second day, if it's too clumpy anyway, just pour in another can of cream soup, and heat it in the microwave to "revive" it. I use "Grands" flaky layers biscuits. Be sure to allow enough time at the end for the dumplings to cook adequately. If you don't, people will complain that they are too sticky. Conversely, if you leave the dumplings in there for too long, they get sort of brown, and less attractive, though they still taste good. If the dumplings are not cooking quickly enough, it could mean that your pot is too full. The dumplings have to be far enough down into the pot to cook. I've made this dish many times, and it's hard to go wrong with it, if you follow these tips.
Tried this last night and it was amazing! I made a few "tweaks", as follows: Ingredients · 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast (halved) · 1 (10.75 ounce) can (98% Fat Free) condensed cream of chicken soup · 1 (10.75 ounce) can 98% Fat Free) condensed cream of celery soup · 1 large sweet onion, chopped · 3 cloves garlic, chopped · 3 large carrots, sliced (about 1/4" thick) · Chopped Fresh Parsley (handful) (use some dried if you don't have fresh) · 1 tsp Complete Seasoning (I think you can buy this at Wegmans...I know your Mom has some) · 1 (14.5 oz) Low Sodium Chicken Broth · · 1 Cup Frozen Corn (thawed) · 1 Cup Frozen Peas (thawed) · 1 (16.5 ounce) package refrigerated (low fat) biscuit dough, cut into small (1") pieces · Directions 1. Place the chicken, cream soups, parsley, garlic, carrots, Complete Seasoning and onion in a slow cooker & stir to mix, then pour the can of Low Sodium Chicken broth on top. 2. Cover, and cook for 5 to 6 hours on low. About 1 1/2 hours before serving, place the Corn, Peas, and torn biscuit dough in the slow cooker. Cook until the dough is no longer raw in the center.
Man, I really wanted to love this dish! It was a total flop. It was way too salty...even using low sodium soups. It tasted like school cafeteria food processed to the hilt. We added celery and peas and only one can of biscuits. Even after cooking the biscuits for 1.5 hours, it was still a gooey mess. Our family of five couldn't eat it. What a bummer. I'll just stick to the old fashioned way!
I normally don't like things with cream of chicken soup in them but this one was good! I did like other reviewers suggested and substituted chicken broth for water and it made the dish a lot more flavorful. I just added my water and a spoon full of chicken stock and it really added to the dish. I also added some celery and carrots. Follow the other reviews when it says to cook the dumpling for about an hour to an hour and a half. My Husband rated this dish a 9 out of 10. I will be making this again! Thanks for a great recipe!
WOW! THIS IS A MUST TRY!!! It was so amazing! As with many others this was my first time making chicken and dumplings. It was SO easy! I halved the recipe because there are only 3 of us. That made the cooking time was quite a bit shorter. Next time, I think I will only cook it for 3-4 hours, instead of the full 6, it was really thick @ 6 hours. I used 1 cup chicken broth too. I think it gave it great flavor. I also didn't have any biscuits so I used the crescents rolls that I had. I cut them up into little pieces and rolled them in tinny nickel sized balls. I think I will use those from now on. They turned out great. They had a slight buttery taste to them. I added them about 2 hours into the 6 hours I cooked it and they did start to over cook a little so maybe next time I will add them half way through the cooking and let them go for about 1 & 1/2 hours. Hope this helps!
VERY good. I used 8 of the frozen Perdue chicken breast TENDERLOINS you can buy in the freezer section at Costco. They are so much more tender and juicy than regular whole breasts and they don't take as long to cook. I seasoned the chicken a bit with garlic powder and paprika, omitted the butter and used chicken broth instead of water. I cooked the biscuits for about an hour and they were perfect (1 pkg Pillsbury Grands quartered). Like another poster said, these are not going to be flaky like oven made biscuits...they are supposed to be dumplings, i.e. moist and dense. Also, DO NOT PEAK under the lid during the hour they're cooking! This releases the steam needed to cook them! My 2 year old who will only eat fruit and cheerios took one bite and exclaimed "Mmmmmmm". His Daddy agreed. This is a keeper!
This is an amazing recipe!! It was easy to make. I made a couple changes to mine though. I used four frozen chicken breast, a can of no fat chicken broth instead of water,two cans of 98% fat free cream of chicken soup, two tablespoons of Smart Squeeze instead of butter, half an onion chopped fine, a little salt & pepper, added about half a can of water to cover chicken well. I cooked on low for about 8 hours then shredded the chicken (it was super tender) and torn two cans of the lowest calorie biscuits I could find into peices and dropped them in (making sure they were covered with the liquid) and cooked on high for about an hour. It was full of flavor...my husband and picky 8 year old son loved it too!!! I highly recommend trying this recipe!!!!
My whole family loved this. Only change that I made was to add more veggies (potato, celery, carrots and onion). I used Healthy Choice fat free chicken soup and you could not tell at all. Dinner was creamy and delish. TYVM for the recipe ;)
This is probably one of the best recipes I've made off this site. Comfort food perfection. I took the advice of reviewer Krista (thanks!) and added cumin, poultry seasoning, garlic powder and black pepper. I used one can cream of celery in place of 2nd cream of chicken. I used 1 and 1/2 cans of the biscuits (I like a lot of dumplings) and I used chicken broth in place of water (please note -- Krista said she used 3/4 can of broth ... I think she meant one of those big, double sized tall cans). I used one regular size broth can and most of the liquid got soaked up -- but it was still good). I added a bag of steam-in-the-bag frozen mixed veggies right when I started the crock pot. I added the dumplings about an hour an a half before serving, and found that to be plenty of time. Cooked on high for five hours. It was OUT OF THIS WORLD. The house smelled great while it cooked. On a winter day, this would be more comforting than a toasty blanket. :) Will make this again and again.
I'm a good ol' southern girl who loves Chicken & Dumplins but never have the time to make them (or the counter space). So, when I saw this recipe I had to try it. VERY EASY and really good. I used chicken tenderloins. I will defintely make this again!
This recipe was fantastic! I followed the recipe as stated except for scaling down to four servings. I used frozen whole chicken breasts put directly into the crockpot. After cooking on high for 1 1/2 hours, I added the additional can of soup to make more gravy, and continued to cook 1 1/2 more hours. Cut my generic biscuits into 6 triangular pieces and dropped into crock pot the last 30 minutes of cooking. Served over egg noodles. Will make again.
I am not a canned soup kind of person, but I decided to try this recipe because of all of the rave reviews. Based upon some of the suggestions, I tailored it thusly: I cut the recipe in half, ommited the butter and then added 3 cloves of minced garlic, 2 sliced carrots, 1 chopped celery stalk, 2 chopped small to medium sized potatoes. In place of salt, I added a McCormick chicken boullion cube and a good deal of pepper. I did not add enough water to cover all of these vegetables because they give off water as they cook. So basically, I added 1 can of cream of chicken soup along with one can of water. It was not enough to cover all of the ingredients, but by the end of the cooking time, everything was appropriately submerged under the resulting gravy. After I cut the chicken breast into bite sized pieces, I rolled the buscuit dough to about 1/8 inch thickness, cut them into quarters and submerged them under the gravy. At that point, I added a few handfuls of frozen peas. In 1/2 an hour everything was perfectly cooked. A note about cooking times, all crock pots are different. Some run very hot, some run warm. You have to know how yours works and adjust your cooking time accordingly. Mine runs unbearably hot so the whole meal was ready in under 4 hours. This recipe seriously deserves all five stars.
Very good. I added chopped carrots and celery, the biscuits need to go in a LOT sooner though. They weren't getting done. I had to take them out and put them in the oven and then back into the slow cooker. So, for anyone reading this, place them in a good 2, 2.5 hours before serving.