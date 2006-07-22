Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

Everyone who has eaten this at my house has raved about it! One time, a friend's husband was visiting, and he almost couldn't stop eating it. It was getting ridiculous how many helpings he was eating! Even my kids like it, and they are sooooo picky. :o) Here are my personal modifications: I use only 3 chicken breasts I leave out the butter and onion I add about 2 handfuls of baby carrots and the same amount of celery slices (chunky ones) I use more soup: 2 cans cream of chicken and one can cream of celery. This makes it more soupy on the first day, but on the second day, you are going to want that extra soup in there, so it won't be too clumpy. The dumplings soak up a lot of the moisture over time. In fact, on the second day, if it's too clumpy anyway, just pour in another can of cream soup, and heat it in the microwave to "revive" it. I use "Grands" flaky layers biscuits. Be sure to allow enough time at the end for the dumplings to cook adequately. If you don't, people will complain that they are too sticky. Conversely, if you leave the dumplings in there for too long, they get sort of brown, and less attractive, though they still taste good. If the dumplings are not cooking quickly enough, it could mean that your pot is too full. The dumplings have to be far enough down into the pot to cook. I've made this dish many times, and it's hard to go wrong with it, if you follow these tips.