Lighter Chicken and Dumplings
A lighter version of this classic down-home dish. One of the best comfort foods of all time!
Fabulous recipe, very easy, the broth is just perfect. One thing I want to add, for people who are new to making dump;ings (most recipes for dumplings aren't newbie-friendly) is make sure your dumpling mixture is a wet-sticky dough. If you make the dough too dry and pliable, your dumplings will come out too chewey, A sticly-wet dough will make a soft, fluffy and delicious dumpling. Unforunately I learned this through experimentation and not the recipe!Read More
UPDATE! My orignal review was a five, but I just made it again and realized the first time I'd forgotten to add the spices before dropping the dumplings. I wished I'd done it again this time, 'cause there is WAY TOO MUCH CELERY SEED. It is completely overpowering. Don't add it at all, or add only 1/4 tsp or so. Here is my review the first time around when I didn't add the celery seed: This is a really delicious, easy recipe. I doubled the sauce mixture (to 2 cans of soup, 29 oz of broth and 1 c. of milk), as did want more veggies in this dish and needed more liquid. So I cubed potatoes and carrots (about 1.5 cups each), boiled them for 10 minutes and then added them to the chicken soup mixture with a cup of peas (canned) just before dropping the dumplings. I also added black pepper and parsley to the dry ingredients of the dumplings for color and taste.Read More
Ok, let me begin by saying that I'm writing this review as this particular dish cools to an acceptable eating temperature. However, I have had a few bites of it - practicing the "reverse blow" method - and let me tell you...it is good. I modified the recipe only VERY slightly. I substituded "cream of chicken AND mushroom" (Cambells - at Publix) for plain cream of chicken. I didn't measure onions or celery - used 1 whole (medium) onion, and 2 1/2 stalks of celery. I added approximately 1/3 package of sliced baby portobello mushrooms. Can we tell I like 'shrooms? I must admit, I did peek once after adding the dumplings, but I was afraid that if I didn't stir it at least once, something would burn. I would suggest, you prepare the rounded dumplings while allowing the simmering process to take place. After letting the dumplings cook, I did add a combination of 2 heaping teaspoonfuls of cornstarch + ~1/2 cup of extremely cold water = a thicker base. Total cooking time, an hour and a half. Then again - I was drinking bottles of Budweiser during the wait - so I didn't mind too much. I fully intend on keeping this recipe around for a while.
Absolutely fantastic recipe. I'm not much of a cook; I'm the baker in the family and my husband cooks. But he wasn't feeling well so I wanted to make him something easy and delicious and comforting. I've never made a dish similar to this, and I expected it to be difficult, but it was very easy to make, and an absolute hit. I omitted the celery seed; otherwise I followed the recipe as written. The whole family loved it. My one criticism: I would double the soup for a family of four. There were enough dumplings but we needed more liquid.
This is one of my favorite recipes from this site. I would rate it a 4.5 if i could, the only reason its not five is because I had to make a number of changes to make it really perfect. I usually add some extra veggie, celery, onion, carrots, peppers. whatever I have on hand. I also add some garlic, a bay leaf and poultry seasoning. I add some fresh herbs (parsley, or dill) to the dumplings. With these change the recipe is DEFINATELY a fice.
great recipe...here's a piece of dumpling technique for you...before you dip the spoon in the sticky dough to make a dumpling, stuck it in the hot broth...the dumpling will slide off the spoon like nobody's business...you're welcome...smiles
This is a definate keeper with a couple moderations. <li> I added 2 cans of cream of chicken soup, instead of 1. <li> Instead of using chicken broth (it's so expensive in the store for just a small can), I cooked my chicken by boiling it in salted water with 4 chicken bouillon cubes. <li> In addition to celery seed, I added a pinch of sage (or about 1/4 tsp.), a pinch of garlic powder, a dash (or about 1 tsp.) of basil, a dash of thyme. <li> I would omit the onion the next time. It ended up stuck to the bottom of the stew when I steamed the dumplings. In my opinion, it doesn't need them. This makes a wonderful chicken stew. It's thicker than my mom used to make, but frankly, it's better that way! The dumplings are just like Mom made, too.
Fantastic recipe! As other reviewers have done I did tweak the base to my taste, but the dumplings were absolutely perfection just as written. In the end, the dumplings are what make, or break, this recipe. I made a double recipe to feed 8 so I used a Dutch oven. Also, I seared the chicken and veggies first in the Dutch oven so none of the flavor was lost, removed them, made the soup, and added the veggies and chicken back at the point the recipe says to do it. I added sliced mushrooms to the onion and celery mix. I also added thawed frozen peas just before dropping the dumplings in. With a single recipe a large sauce pan would be fine, but doubling the recipe I was glad to have the surface area of the Dutch oven for the dumplings. Finally, after reading reviews I went low sodium with every ingredient and the result was not too salty at all…. On a comfort food scale of 1-10 this was an 11+.
Great recipe. I added 1/2 cup chopped carrots and sauted them with the celery, onions and chicken. I also added an extra can of chicken broth and cream of chicken soup. This made for more broth. I added two diced and peeled potatos to the broth when I added the chicken mixture. A little parsley in the dumplings made them a little prettier. I just loved this recipe and my boys did too! I will definatly make it again!
Scrumptous! This made an excellent dinner that needed no side dishes! You have your meat, vegies and bread all in one stew-like dish. This was the first time I made dumplings and it went quite well. I could have cooked them a tad longer but it was still very good. The changes I made were very minimal. Used Olive oil instead of vegie oil to cook the chicken, onions and celery, added rosemary to the dumplings and did not sift the flour. The next time I make this (and trust me there will be a next time!) I will double the recipe for the broth mixture (cream of chicken, chicken broth and milk) because it could of used more of that and I will season the chicken breast's. I'm not quite sure with what yet but chicken is such a bland meat. It was very moist and tender in this dish though! This was also my husbands first time having chicken and dumplings (weird!) and he liked it. THe only complaint from him was also that it could've used more of the broth mixture. But anyway, FABULOUS!
Very yummy! I made some changes due to what I had on hand. I went to take out my chicken thighs and they had turned, so I used the meat from a rotisserie chicken. I also used cream of mushroom soup, with about a tbsp of poultry seasoning. Used sour cream instead of milk, and added carrots. Followed recipe for dumplings exactly, except I added some chives, and they came out perfectly! The trick is to BARELY mix them. My daughter, who is home sick from school, is enjoying this as we speak. Thanks for sharing! PS-If my chicken hadn't gone bad, I planned to brown it directly in the soup pot...why lose flavor in a pan? :)
In the midst of a winter storm, I found myself wanting chicken and dumplings. All I had was chicken breast in the freezer and had always boiled whole chickens before to make the dish - but I wasn't about to go to the store. I found this recipe and it beats the pants off of mine! I tweeked it a bit by adding a few shakes of poulty seasoning, a chix bullion cube or two and carrots. I also thickened the stew just a little with corn starch and water as we like ours very thick - but this was delicious and sure to be a winter staple at our house.
Made this for husband and I. I added chopped carrots. My husband liked my old recipe, but loved this one even better. I'll be making this one from now on.
This recipe was okay. But after cooking it, I wish it had had more vegetables in it. Next time I make it, I'm going to add carrots and peas.
I loved this!!! I used regular cream of chicken soup and 2 cups chicken broth I made with chicken bouillon/soup base. I add carrots and cut chicken up bite size. Sooooo tasty. Never made dumplings - these were easy and very good. Thanks!
A good recipe. Easy to fix. However, I prefer my chicken and dumplings in more of a thickened broth. It just seemed like it tasted a bit too processed. However, the dumplings were fantastic. I had made dumplings only once in my life and it was disastrous...raw and heavy. I took the advise of one reviewer in that when you mix the ingredients for the dumplings, mix until just incorporated and spoon into hot stew. Dough will be very sticky. That was the key to my success! And I might add....I used a large cookie scoop (the spring-loaded kind) that held about a heaping tablespoon. Sprayed the inside and out with Pam spray. It made quick work of dispensing of the dumplings into the stew. Next time I may tweek this recipe a bit for the stew, but the dumplings will be the same. Thanks for a good recipe.
The whole family loved this, and the dumplings came out just right! I am so happy to have a good easy dumpling recipe that doesn't come from a box! I did double the soup portion, and we had just enough. My father used to make something very similar to this but he used milk instead of broth, and I think I prefer it that way, but broth is cheaper! My husband, however, raved over this and even ate the leftovers, which he never does! This has been put on the rotation, ty!
We loved it! My boyfriend says its a definite keeper. I did a few things differently. I used some chicken breast I had already roasted. Also added some poultry seaoning for flavor and some corn starch to thicken it up a bit. Yum!
Really good! I only changed a few things, like adding some carrots, and using 1/4 cup milk and 1/4 cup cream to make it creamier. I also put some dried parsley in the dough mixture. Can't wait to make this again!
I was beginning to wonder if I'd ever find a good chicken recipe on allrecipes again and I did! This soup was so good, especially with the addition of more fresh veggies. Thanks so much! P.S. I'm a garlic freak, but a clove or two really adds another dimension of flavor to this soup.
I just happened to be making this when my Mother-in-law and her mother "dropped in" for an overnight visit. They are very down-home, very Southern type cooks, and I always get the feeling that my cooking is too "new age" for them.I was so glad I had something so tasty on the menu, no one noticed that I had used low-fat soups. It got the seal of approval from Granny, who asked for the recipe (the ultimate compliment!)It made the house smell warm and comfortable on a rainy October night. Thanks for sharing!
I can only give this recipe a 4-Star due to the fact that I had to make some minor adjustments. I used 1 can of Cream of Chicken and one can of Cream of Celery and two cans of Chicken Broth. I cooked my chicken ahead of time and shredded the chicken. I used Bisquick recipe for dumplings which were excellent!! I think 1 Tsp of Celery Seed is way too overpowering in this recipe. Next time I'm not even sure I'll use it, or if I do, it will only be a few dashes. With those changes, this was an awesome dish and one that I will make again!
Great and quick recipe. I'm used to making my own chicken and dumplings with a whole chicken in the pot, straining the broth, etc, and I just knew the family would make some silly comments about Mama using a can of soup to cook with. Was I wrong! The family loved it! A bit too salty for me, but I know how to make it less salty next time and will not subtract from the 5 star rating. I was pleased to see a recipe for dumplings that used oil instead of solid fat. A keeper.
I've never made chicken and dumplings before, so I was a little nervous about the dumpling part. There wasn't a lot of liquid, so I added a can of cream of mushroom and a can of milk to counter the extreme thickness. I also added some bay leaves for a little extra flavor during simmer time. As for the dumplings, they turned out great. I made sure my mixture was wet and sticky as per another review. My only problem was that a few of the smaller drops got a little gooey. But the bigger full spoonfuls became nice and fluffy. Definitely going to cook this again. My 1 year old gobbled it right up.
I had never made chicken and dumplings before. They came out delicious. The dumplings were just delicious! Next time I will double the cream of chicken, stock and milk. I let mine simmer too much it came out kinda dry. Other than that, it was a very good recipe. will keep making it. Kids and hubby liked it. Thanks!
YUM!! For the number of servings I needed to make the recipe required two cans of cream of chicken soup. I only had one on hand so I used cream of mushroom soup as the other can of soup. It was delish!!!! My picky eater kids even ate it up!
Dumplings were perfect but the soup part wasn't quite what I was looking for.
Love this recipe. I did add a few more herbs but thats just my taste preference not the recipe. But the dumplings had the perfect taste and texture.
OMG--this dish is INSANELY easy to make and INSANELY good! I've never made dumplings before--but following the recipe made it very easy and they turned out great. I would only recommend adding a dash of parsley! 5 stars!
This was fantastic. I gave it 4 stars because I took advice from other cooks and dbled the wet ingredients. It was perfect!!
Excellent! My family loved it. The only change I made was adding a bay leaf while simmering the broth. The dumplings were wonderful, and I didn't peek.
Pretty good. I used regular cream of chicken soup. Didn't add celery because I didn't have any. Added 2 fresh carrots chopped.Fried them with onions. Added small can of peas and 1/2 tsp. thyme. The only thing I would do different is double the sauce mixture. Dumplings were light, but not enough sauce to really smother them in. I like lots of gravy and we barely got 4 adult servings.So I will definately increase the sauce for our taste. Yummy! Thanks Linda!
Pretty good...I left out the celery and onions and added peas, potatoes and carrots to the broth mixture. Next time, I'd leave out the celery seeds as they were a bit overpowering.
Nice base recipe. I added a full cup of water during the cooking as there wasn't much liquid. I was afraid it would be too watery but it still thickened up nicely after the dumplings finished cooking. Also added chopped carrots and more seasoning as I didn't have celery or celery seed. I was afraid I overmixed my dough (have made dumplings before and wasn't thinking as I mixed everything together really well) and they turned out perfect!
would have given 5 starts except that I made some changes. really good recipe. I precooked the chicken, seasoned with celery seed, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. I shredded this and put into the soup/broth mixture with the diced onion and celery. I also added some diced carrots and potatoes. I added some more garlic powder to the pot at this time. Over all a very good recipe, and I look forward to making this again.
This recipe was ok but salty. I used reduced sodium chicken broth and healthy request cream of chicken soup (lower salt). I did not add any other type of salt. The dumplings came out great and the chicken was tender. I used chicken tenders instead of the whole breast because that was all I had.
So good! I made some changes, so I'm only giving this recipe a 4. I cooked the chicken breasts in a carton chicken stock from the grocery story with a bay leaf in the slow cooker on low for about 7 hours before shredding it. I sauteed onions, celery, carrots, and garlic in olive oil, then added the cream of chicken and cream of celery recommended by other reviewers. I added the chicken stock from the slow cooker after i skimmed off the fat. I let all that cook for the 35-45 minutes. Then I added the 1/2 cup milk and probably 2 tsp. cornstarch to the liquids. Then threw in the chicken and plopped in the dumplings, which i added some fresh parsley to. This was some serious comfort food.. SOOO glad it's (somewhat) healthy! Can't wait for leftovers!! THANKS!! :)
I LOVE this recipe. It was so hearty and filling! I'm planning on making this for family next week. I like it because you don't have to have a lot of ingredients around the house to make it. . 2 thumbs up!
We loved this recipe! I did as another reviewer suggested and boiled my chicken, in about 4 cups of water, added bouillon to the broth along with some garlic pepper, celery seed, salt/pepper and basil. I didn't have celery so I used carrots. I boiled the carrots and onions with the chicken. I added an extra can of cream of chicken soup. I made the dumplings small and they were perfect! Careful after you put the dumplings in, mine boiled out of the pot onto the stove. Quickly go back to simmer from the boiling point after adding the dumplings. This is worth it!
You'll want to Double the broth mixture for sure. I only had 2 large boneless breasts, and still needed to double it. I cooked the breasts in the chicken broth w/onions & seasonings (added a bay leaf, poultry seasoning, dash of garlic powder), then pulled & shredded, back in with the canned soups and milk, added carrots & celery then; simmered about 15 min's then added the dumplings. Add some dry parsley & pepper to the dumplings too. This was actually better than I expected. A good "cheater" chicken and dumpling dish when you don't have the time or ingredients to start with the whole bird. Thx for the tasty short-cut!!
I use bisquick for my dumplings. A delicious recipe.
Excellent recipe for Chicken and Dumplings, although I do Dr. it a bit. I double the amount of soup, broth, and seasonings to make more gravy. I also add baby carrots and a tsp. of thyme. When I make the dumplings, I add a little fresh chopped parsley or thyme. Sometimes I skip the dumplings and serve it over biscuits instead. Everyone in my family enjoys this recipe and I make it often.
Made this for dinner tonight and it was great! I boiled my chicken in lightly salted water and saved the broth instead of using canned. Also, I put 1/2 tsp. of chopped dried rosemary in the dumpling dough and added a little more milk so it wasn't so dry. I think I will add a carrot next time for more color.
I have made this recipe before and let me tell you, it is great. But, this time I bought an already cooked rotissere chicken and great became FANTABULOUS!! The only reason I didnt rate it as a 5 is because I like mine a little brothier than this recipe made.. I doubled my broth by using one carton of chicken broth and one carton of organic veggie broth.. PERFECTION!! (p.s. it is great wtih bell peppers too!)
Tried several other recipes and this one was exactly what I remember from my childhood plus it was soooo easy to make.
Totally awesome, My family and I really enjoyed. Easy to make and tasted great. Will be making this again. Would be easy to make for company. I only used 2 chicken breast. Boiled them first then cut and added into rest. Great recipe
Best I've found. I vary the actual chicken soup some (seasonings) but the dumplings are perfect.
I gave this 5 stars because I absolutely loved it. My husband on the other hand, did not. He's from Boston, so maybe he just can't appreciate good southern comfort food. I love that you can really put anything you like in this dish.
This was really good and easy. I used one can of cream of chicken and one can of cream of celery and omitted the celery seed. I added extra milk and carrots. I sent the recipe home with our dinner guests per their request!
This was a good recipe with down-home taste, however...you definitely need to add extra vegetables of your choice in order to bring out the flavor(I added carrots, green beans, & peas). The dumplings were excellent! I'd say if you want a thicker broth, definitely add cornstarch as I've read in other reviews, otherwise you will have a very "soupy" chicken and dumplings. Family really liked it and I'll definitely make it again, maybe with whole chicken.
This recipe is one that my boyfriend and I need to laminate! It is absolutely delicious, and the fact that it is low fat makes it even better. We've had it twice this week, and to be honest, I wouldn't mind having it again!
This was great and easy to make. My kids loved it! You might want to try adding chicken granules to the mix, it turned out really good and adds good flavor.
I really liked this recipe. I followed the earlier recommendations and added the veggies and doubled the broth and creamed soup. I also added in about 1/4 cup sherry before adding the dumplings. Delicious.
Very good. I did add about 32oz of chicken stock and threw in some carrots. Next time I'll be sure to double this recipe. Thanks for sharing!
This was excellent. The broth came out thick, like a stew, rather than like a soup and I actually liked it that way. I added carrots to mine, and added 2 cups extra water to accomodate and it was still thick. It was a tad on the salty side, but I did substitute 1/3 real chicken broth and celery salt as seed was not on hand. I'm sure without those changes it would have been good. Next time I'll make more dumplings (the dumplings themselves really only served the two of us, with a half serving left over) and increase the liquid. But it was very flavorful and very easy for tihs first time dumpling maker. My husband(whose favorite food is chicken and dumplings!) loved it!
PERFECT! I made this last night adding 2 carrots and using 5 skinless chicken thighs cut up instead of 3 chicken breasts. I also followed the cooking time exactly. WOW! The dumplings were light as air and the taste of the soup was fantastic. This will definately become a staple in my house!
This is fantastic! I made a couple changes: instead of a can of chicken broth, I used 2 cups of water and 2 chicken bouillon cubes (will change that to 2-1/2 cups water and 1 cube next time), and I cut the chicken into bite size pieces. I used whole wheat pastry flour for the dumplings and they turned out great (I never go wrong with WW pastry flour).
I made this at my husband's request, myself not knowing what to expect since I'd never had chicken & dumplings. I was pleasantly surprised. I made the recipe as-is and in the future I would probably double the broth mixture so it's more of a soup consistency. I would also cut back on the celery seed to perhaps 1/4 tsp. as I felt it was overpowering. Otherwise, a keeper.
Added basil, thyme, and sage. Really good and super easy!
This was great and really easy. I didn't use celery, like so many other people. The dumplings cook best when they're made pretty small, if too big they can be kind of doughy.
This is great! My family loves it! It is quick and easy. I try to buy the lower sodium soup whenever on sale. I also like to toss my cooked chicken strips in taco seasoning for an extra kick before adding it to the soup mixture. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was easy and yummy. I usually use chicken flavored stock bullion, but I don't like how my stew turns out a strange yellow color. My stew wasn't that color with this recipe (and I made my own broth out of bullion). I love how this recipe uses cream of chicken soup. It's something I always have in my cupboards and it really "made" this stew. I added frozen mixed veggies and potatoes. I used extra cornstarch to thicken and omitted the dumplings. Instead I made J.P.'s Big Daddy Biscuits from the recipe on this site. I've made this twice in the last week and a half and my husband didn't even comment on the frequency. It's a great way to stretch a meal.
I did not make the chicken part of this dish but I used the dumplings for my beef stew. I have only had dumplings with my Grandma's stew and they were not like these. Regardless, these were delicious. I could not get enough of them. Also I added dried parsley, and s + p.
Yum! This was delicious and pretty easy to make. I did not use the celery seed. I did add carrots and a few of my own seasonings: parsley and nature seasoning. The parsley in the dumplings, as suggested by another user, was a great addition. The dumplings were light and fluffy, very scrumptious. :)
I only used the dumpling part of this recipe as I like to make my own soup to go with them. Usually I use the bisquick recipe but was out today. I'm so happy I was out because these dumplings were wonderful! I'll never use that nasty bisquick again. I did find that I needed a little more milk and oil to make a nice sticky dough. They turned out so fluffy and perfect! Thank you for this recipe!
This is my first time making or eating chicken and dumplings and I approve! This recipe was easy to follow and I love that it had basic ingredients that I already had in my home. Like many other reviewers, I did add some carrots and I also wish it was more broth-y. This will be a great winter meal.
This has turned into one of our favorite recipes, my husband also loves it. I keep the ingredients on hand soo that I can fix this any time I want. It is also great as left overs the next day, if there are any.
Mmm Good! This will now be one of our favorites. I substituted with Bisquick instead of the flour and omitted the celery. It was fabulous! Thanks!
My family loved this one and it was very easy. This is a keeper!
5 Stars! My husband stayed home from work sick today and I wanted to make him a comfort food his mom use to make. I used boneless skinless chicken breast- I sauteed them in olive oil along with carrots, chopped green peppers, and onions. I didn't use the celery. I Seasoned it with all-purpose seasoning, onion salt, and pepper. Once that was done, I drained on a paper towel and I added it to the soup mixture. I used TWO 10 oz cans of chicken broth and 1, 10 oz can of cream of chicken soup. As for my dough I used this recipe's directions- BUT I added 1/3 cup of Hungry Jack "extra light and fluffy" pancake mix. This made the dumplings extra fluffy melt in your mouth! Also if you make this you should set the dough in the frige for 30 mins to allow it to firm more. I cut the chicken breast into small cubes, and I cut the dough into small cubes. I think this was best because now you have a spoonful of each. (yum) If you want to be creative you can add a can of green beans or peas. I added a can of green beans can you say "WOW"? lol. I simmered on low for about 15 minutes longer than the time suggested in the recipe. This allowed the dumplings to soak up more of the chicken broth and for the soup to thicken more. This was truly the best ever I will be making this again. I feel so proud this was my first time making chicken and dumplings...thanks for this recipe!
Yummy! We had cooked a whole chicken in the oven earlier in the day, so used the breasts and one thigh. Only had a couple of shallots and some celery, and added garlic too. Sauteed the veggies, added the cooked chicken to heat through, and then dumped in the broth, soup and milk. We also used Bisquick for the dumplings. Cooked with the lid on for about 15 min. Removed lid and cooked a few minutes longer. Thickened with a flour/milk mixture. Husband and picky son gave it two thumbs up! Nice easy delicious dinner!
I give this 5 stars and my family gives in 4 stars. We usually make our dumplings the rolled out way, with clear chicken broth made from several hours of cooking on the stove top. My husband grew up with these big fluffy type of dumplings. We still all like the rolled out version better but this is nice for a change. Much heavier than we are used to. Definitely double the broth as suggested by others and I actually 1.5x the dumplings and we still ran out for 4.
Great recipe, but made a few changes after reading other reviews. Added 1 1/2 cups milk, only 1/2 tsp. celery seed, a dash of basil and thyme, sliced carrots, and just enough milk to the dough so that it was real sticky. Turned out perfect and my 18 mo. old ate the most I've seen him eat at one sitting.
Tasty and light. I used store bought, frozen dumplings.
My husband and I liked this recipe a lot but my kids didn't. No surprise there... there was no peanut butter in it LOL! Very tasty anyway. I threw in some frozen veggies to make it more stewlike. I'll make this recipe again for sure.
Delicious! I didn't think I liked chicken and dumplings, but I ate 2 bowls of this! Everything just came out really well - it was easy enough to make, ingredients were things I had on hand. And the dumplings were not too thick or chewy. I did end up having to tweak it quite a bit to suite our family of 6. I originally doubled the broth/soup/milk mixture, but did not double the dumplings. I will double them both next time - the ratio just seemed off. I should've followed the recipe as stated! Also, added about a 1/3 cup finely chopped carrot, and only used about 1/4 cup finely chopped celery. Next time I'll omit the celery seed - my husband thought it was over-powering. But it was sooo good. We all loved it! A keeper, for sure. Thanks for sharing!
Very good recipe. I used cream of mushroom because I had it, added thyme, carrots, peas and 2 cloves of garlic. It was a little salty so I added water. The dumplings are AWESOME!
I have been searching for a great Chicken and Dumplin recipe and I have found it. This is wonderful. My whole family loved it! I will definetly be making it again. I did however use another dumplin recipe from this site that I thought was great w/ this recipe.
Great recipe and very easy. The only thing I did different is i used wheat biscuits out of a can to make it even easier (i can't eat white flour).
Forget cooking all day; this is such a quick and easy way to make chicken and dumplings! I hate to post a review if I made changes, but I don't think these changes affected the overall taste (just the time it took to prepare). I sauteed the veggies (with the addition of some carrots); added the chicken, soup, broth, and milk; and then cooked it in the pressure cooker for about 20 minutes before going back to the directions for the dumplings. The result was a comforting meal that only tasted like it cooked all day.
Loved it! I added the changes suggested by Ohiomom's review and it was awesome!
This was excellent, but next time I would use a little less salt in the dumplings. I also dumped some carrots in, which added flavor and color.
Wow! I can actually make chicken and dumplings and not feel guilty the whole time I'm eating it! This recipe is delicious and easy to make. I used fat free cream of chicken soup and fat free broth and the dish was still rich tasting. The dumplings are light and fluffy. This has become a family favorite. Thank you Linda! PATTIH5
Yum Yum! Perfect for the cold weather. Make sure you add some more veges.
My boyfriend really loved it, I didn't. I wasn't a fan of the dumplings or the broth. Even with additional broth, herbs, onion, and celery, the broth just tasted like canned soup to me.
I followed this recipe exactly as stated and was really disappointed. It came out extremely salty. And it barely fed two adults. Will be trying another version next time.
Really good, we also added carrots to the soup and dill to the dumplings, much needed changes. Will be making this again!
It was good and very easy. I would cube the chicken rather than make strips. I would also add peas, and season the dumplings with some of the suggestions by others here.
Really good...and super easy. This was the first time I've ever made dumplings, and I followed it exactly....PERFECT! Light and fluffy. My only problem was that some of the stew cooked to the bottom of the pot, so I think I didn't turn it down enough after it boiled for the dumplings. Do NOT think you can use a sprinkle of celery salt instead of the seed...even with the reduced sodium broth, I did think mine turned out a bit salty, but that's my fault. Next time I'll be cutting a little dill or rosemary into the dumplings...and I'll definitely be using that dumpling mix for beef stews as well...it's a keeper!
While this was very good, I did have to "help" it, and it still wasn't the chicken and dumplings I remember from when I was a kid. I changed up the cooking method and cooked the chicken, onion, and celery (and I added carrot), then added in the milk, soup, broth and seasonings. I found the liquid in this recipe a bit bland, so I tossed in some pepper and a chicken boullion cube - that helped a lot! Also, on the dumplings, I increased the amount of milk to about 3/4 c because another recipe said that your dough needs to be very runny/sticky for it to produce fluffy dumplings. Mine did turn out quite fluffy and moist, so I am glad I did the milk increase. This was good, and I will probably make it again, but it still wasn't quite what I was looking for.
These dumplings were killer! Just an FYI. This makes 12 dumplings. For my family of six I doubled the recipe and it overfilled us all! Yum!
After reading other reviews, I used cream of mushroom soup and used my own chicken broth. The dumplings turned out absolutely perfect – everyone claimed they were the lightest they had ever tasted. This is a keeper.
These were only okay. Like some other reviewers said, there was not enough broth, and the onions burned and stuck to the bottom. It was still edible and the dumplings were good, but I would not make this again.
EXCELLENT!!!! I used whatever "cream of" soup that I happened to have at the house. This is by far the best chicken and dumplings recipe I have ever made...or eaten!
Excellent recipe!! Added more seasoning to taste added about 1/4 cup of sour cream. Did not use celery or celery seed...used carrots about 1 cup.
I will be making these again. I normally make Bisquick dumplings. This recipe is as good and I dare say better than those. The soup itself has a very rich flavor.
So good! I made my own stew by stewing chicken thighs with herbs & spices in water, adding store bought stock and some heavy cream at the end. Followed the recipe for the dumplings exactly, but doubled it. Delicious!
I love this recipe. It's been a while since I've made it, and I had to frantically search the site to make sure that it's still here, but I found it! The dumplings turn out great - light and fluffy - and don't use a prepackaged mix, which scores bonus points with me!
Soooo yummy! I doubled the dumplings though, they're everybodys favorite..
