Lighter Chicken and Dumplings

5 Stars! My husband stayed home from work sick today and I wanted to make him a comfort food his mom use to make. I used boneless skinless chicken breast- I sauteed them in olive oil along with carrots, chopped green peppers, and onions. I didn't use the celery. I Seasoned it with all-purpose seasoning, onion salt, and pepper. Once that was done, I drained on a paper towel and I added it to the soup mixture. I used TWO 10 oz cans of chicken broth and 1, 10 oz can of cream of chicken soup. As for my dough I used this recipe's directions- BUT I added 1/3 cup of Hungry Jack "extra light and fluffy" pancake mix. This made the dumplings extra fluffy melt in your mouth! Also if you make this you should set the dough in the frige for 30 mins to allow it to firm more. I cut the chicken breast into small cubes, and I cut the dough into small cubes. I think this was best because now you have a spoonful of each. (yum) If you want to be creative you can add a can of green beans or peas. I added a can of green beans can you say "WOW"? lol. I simmered on low for about 15 minutes longer than the time suggested in the recipe. This allowed the dumplings to soak up more of the chicken broth and for the soup to thicken more. This was truly the best ever I will be making this again. I feel so proud this was my first time making chicken and dumplings...thanks for this recipe!