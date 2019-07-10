Hawaiian Fish with Pineapple

1 of 41

Rating: 4 stars Update: still 4stars, 12 yrs later (2018) - made it again and now have measurements ;). Hubby liked overall. Not family fave, but still good in general with modifications: 1 tsp of basil, 1/2 tsp of thyme, 1 tbps minced onion, 2 tbps of parm cheese, 1 clove garlic, 1 cup lemon juice, pineapple juice, pepper to taste - all as marinade for 20 minutes (I did for 2 filets). For any novices like me - as fyi when I say marinade - in bag for 20 mins, sauce was not put into the oven with fish. Only added the milk/pineapple for the oven. -- 2006 review below: I really enjoyed, but I did alter quite a bit. Didn't use measurements, but thought I would at least list what I put in... black pepper, garlic, minced onion, basil, parm cheese, 1 cp lemon juice, pineapple juice. All mixed in bag and marinated the fish in it for 20 mins before baking. Added milk as directions stated, and pineapple tidbits on top. I really enjoyed, a lot of flavor and wasn't too much lemon. :-) Helpful (65)

Rating: 4 stars This was a good recipe with a few modifications. I used 2 tsp of each herb and the drained pineapple juice to marinate the fish. This intensified the flavors. Helpful (36)

Rating: 3 stars I changed this up to no milk and a 1/4 cup of lemon juice. I also dumped my pineapple juice on to cook with it. It was okay i probably would add garlic next time. Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars I have been trying to incorporate more fish into my diet so tried this recipe. I used less lemon juice and milk and still turned out pretty moist. I liked the thyme and basil combination. Helpful (13)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe was good but lacked flavor. I might try this without the pineapple and try a lemon pepper version of this. Helpful (10)

Rating: 3 stars my girlfriend and i liked this recipe. we took some of the suggestions and marinated the fish in the pineapple and lemon juice for about twenty minutes. dont think that i will use the milk the next time it just seemed like there was no need for curdled milk. Helpful (7)

Rating: 1 stars This did not turn out well at all for me. I would recommend using only a 1/2 cup of lemon juice opposed to the full 2 cups. Once you get past the strong lemon flavor it wasn't too bad. Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars The dish was the tastiest Mahi Mahi I have tasted (1st time cooking it though). I did find that there was too much lemon juice as it drowned the fish and added to cooking time by almost double at 350. Pineapple evened out the lemon. Good dish will make it again with tweaking. Helpful (5)