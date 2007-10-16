Cornish Game Hens with Garlic and Rosemary

1167 Ratings
  • 5 782
  • 4 258
  • 3 89
  • 2 22
  • 1 16

Crusty garlic bread and a nice light Chianti wine complement this meal very well.

By MOONANDBACK

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Rub hens with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Lightly season hens with salt and pepper. Place 1 lemon wedge and 1 sprig rosemary in cavity of each hen. Arrange in a large, heavy roasting pan, and arrange garlic cloves around hens. Roast in preheated oven for 25 minutes.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a mixing bowl, whisk together wine, chicken broth, and remaining 2 tablespoons of oil; pour over hens. Continue roasting about 25 minutes longer, or until hens are golden brown and juices run clear. Baste with pan juices every 10 minutes.

  • Transfer hens to a platter, pouring any cavity juices into the roasting pan. Tent hens with aluminum foil to keep warm. Transfer pan juices and garlic cloves to a medium saucepan and boil until liquids reduce to a sauce consistency, about 6 minutes. Cut hens in half lengthwise and arrange on plates. Spoon sauce and garlic around hens. Garnish with rosemary sprigs, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
814 calories; protein 59.4g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 57.5g; cholesterol 339.7mg; sodium 1382.6mg. Full Nutrition
