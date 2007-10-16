Cornish Game Hens with Garlic and Rosemary

Made this tonight for christmas eve, first time making dinner for the family. I honestly don't think I've ever had cornish hens before, but it was a HIT with my family. My brother-in-law who said he had always hated them in the past really enjoyed this. I did make some changes. Since there were 6 adults and a toddler I made 9 hens, exactly what would fit in my king size roasting pan. First I melted some butter and minced some of the garlic, mixing it together. Each hen got a spoonful of that inside, then I squeezed a lemon slice (I quartered my lemons)inside the cavity and put that in, then my rosemary, I used several sprigs in each one, then another lemon wedge. Then I put some garlic and butter under the skin along with a couple thin slices of lemon. I added broth to the pan as well, I'm not sure how much since I eyeballed it but probably about 1/4-1/2 an inch deep in the pan (a lot haha). Since I had SO much garlic and the pan was crammed full I just threw a handful of cloves underneath each chicken and the garlic just floated around. I also doubled the wine and broth sauce I added at 350 degress. I read some people complain about it taking a lot longer and since I figured I had so much more I did 30 minutes at 450 degrees and then when it was down to 350 I was checking the temp every 10 minutes as I basted it. Honestly it was done within another 20 minutes, and I could of followed the recommended time and they would of been perfect. I am high altitude BTW.