Busy Day Chicken Rice Casserole

This turned out perfect. It was gorgeous (especially with the bright colored veggies i added in), and tasted very good, maybe a little plain. The rice was tender (DO NOT remove the foil), and it had to cook no longer than an hour and a half. The chicken (I used thin sliced) was very moist. I made some changes: I added a 10.5 ounce can of "fiesta corn" (a canned mix of corn and peppers) with only a little of the liquid from that added in. Then, i added a cup of frozen, defrosted peas. I also used 1/4 cup of white wine and 3/4 cup of water. Next time i might up this amount to make it equal, each a half cup. I added into the mixture a small amount of onion soup mix, which i would increase next time. Then, to top off the chicken, i mixed plain bread crumbs with dried basil, a pinch of cayenne pepper, and some more onion soup mix. If you use this bread topping, make a lot to cover the whole top. It adds a nice flavor to the chicken.At the end, to make it crisp up a bit, remove the foil, raise the temperature very high, and cook for a few more minutes. oh, also, i couldnt find cream of celery, so i used cream of chicken. Don't expect a dish with a lot of sauce. The rice soaks it all up, but that's what i expected. Very good dish. Family loved it. Will make again and again! You really didnt have to worry about it at all while it was in the oven. Jus DO NOT remove the foil during cooking! Make sure it is super sealed for maximum tenderness of the rice and chicken!