Busy Day Chicken Rice Casserole

This is my family's favorite one dish meal - mine too, since it is so easy to put together! I use skinless, boneless chicken breasts but mixed chicken pieces can be used, too. I also use the low fat, low sodium canned soups and the taste is still great!
Whenever my family want something warm and comforting, I make this dish. I use chicken thighs, personal preference, I chop onions and garlic and fry those up then use the oil and drippings from the onions/garlic to brown the chicken before placing it in the baking dish with the rice mixture...I use garlic/onion powder...seasoning salt...cracked black pepper...this recipe can be as bland...or as seasoned as you like it......
I remember my mom making a very similar recipe when I was a kid, and it was one of my favorite dishes. I was finally able to find the recipe again here! I do increase the rice by about half a cup and add about a cup of milk with everything else (so there are two cups of liquid). Since you usually use twice as much water as rice, I think the extra milk helps. Also, it is very important to cover this dish with foil while it cooks and to stir it about every 20-30 minutes or so. Stirring it will help the rice cook more evenly so you don't end up with crunchy rice, and I believe covering it helps keep the moisture in so that the liquid you want your rice to absorb doesn't end up as steam. If you follow those two rules, I think you'll have success with this recipe. It's a good no-fuss meal! Oh, and I also mix the onion soup in with the rice mixture - I think it would be too strong just sprinkled on top, but mixed in it gives a good flavor.
This is an amazing recipe! I've made it at least 10 times in the past 6 months and I never tire of it. It's one of my husbands favorites! I've used all different types of meat (chicken drumsticks, chicken breast, even pork chops!). I also add in some sort of frozen vegetable -- usually defrosted spinach or broccoli.
Oooookaaay..I changed a few things up with this recipe and it turned out excellent in the end so maybe you might like to try this too. I precooked the rice so that eliminated the need for water. I used all ingredients listed and THEN added a tsp of cayenne pepper, a tbs of mustard, and 2 c of cheddar cheese to top it all off. I also used shredded chicken breasts and just stirred it and the onion soup mix in to the whole concoction. I mixed all ingredients and put it in the pan at the 350 and heated it through. This was wonderful...almost a completely new recipe but I still have to give the author credit for an excellent base recipe. The melted cheddar was awesome and the mustard and cayenne gave it a kick...oh...I also put a tsp of salt in it too. My whole fam loved it but since I had to add so much to add flavor I give it only a 4.
This turned out perfect. It was gorgeous (especially with the bright colored veggies i added in), and tasted very good, maybe a little plain. The rice was tender (DO NOT remove the foil), and it had to cook no longer than an hour and a half. The chicken (I used thin sliced) was very moist. I made some changes: I added a 10.5 ounce can of "fiesta corn" (a canned mix of corn and peppers) with only a little of the liquid from that added in. Then, i added a cup of frozen, defrosted peas. I also used 1/4 cup of white wine and 3/4 cup of water. Next time i might up this amount to make it equal, each a half cup. I added into the mixture a small amount of onion soup mix, which i would increase next time. Then, to top off the chicken, i mixed plain bread crumbs with dried basil, a pinch of cayenne pepper, and some more onion soup mix. If you use this bread topping, make a lot to cover the whole top. It adds a nice flavor to the chicken.At the end, to make it crisp up a bit, remove the foil, raise the temperature very high, and cook for a few more minutes. oh, also, i couldnt find cream of celery, so i used cream of chicken. Don't expect a dish with a lot of sauce. The rice soaks it all up, but that's what i expected. Very good dish. Family loved it. Will make again and again! You really didnt have to worry about it at all while it was in the oven. Jus DO NOT remove the foil during cooking! Make sure it is super sealed for maximum tenderness of the rice and chicken!
This was pretty good and real easy. I didn't find it too salty at all. I did mix the onion soup mix in with the other soups though. I added some broccoli too because I like the green stuff. I put it in the oven at about 200 degrees and let it cook for 3-4 hrs. I was out and this was great because the chicken just fell apart. My husband thought this was great too and it made great leftovers
Great recipe. I appreciate that the ingredients are common - making it quick to put together. For better flavor I used CREAM OF CHICKEN & HERBS soup and one can of BROCCOLI CHEESE. The plain cream of chicken or mushroom does not have much flavor at all. I also used more water as others suggested so that the rice was cooked thoroughly. I used a WILD RICE mix (white, brown and wild rice) instead of just white rice, and topped with crushed whole wheat crackers. GREAT! Will definitely make many more time.
This is a GREAT casserole that everyone can enjoy. And the title is perfect...if your in a hurry, you can whip this up and bake while you do other things around the house and wow...you have a hotdish that the whole family loves. Thank you Carol!!
This recipe was very easy and delicious. I used 2 cans of low-fat cream of mushroom soup and an 8 oz. can of mushrooms. I also used minced garlic instead of garlic powder. This is a definite do-over at our house. Thanks, Carol!
09/20/2002
WONDERFUL , WONDERFUL . This was a LIFE SAVER RECIPE !! Unexpected company was amazed at this wonderful dish . Needless to say this was added to my list of MUST MAKE AGAIN list . Next time I will double the mushrooms called for . Thanks for this WONDERFUL recipe, can't say enough good things about it. Mary in the sunshine state :)
My family has been making this for years; we originally found it in a church fund raising cookbook. The version we use, however, calls for cream of chicken and cream of celery soups, does not use mushrooms, calls for 1/2 tsp. garlic powder and 1/4 tsp. pepper, and a whole chicken cut up. I have also made it with boneless breasts, with leg quarters, just thighs - whatever. You can add another 1/4 cup of water and use brown rice instead of white. Dump in some frozen mixed veggies to make a one dish meal. Oh, and the directions we use call for you to put the rice in the pan first, the chicken on top of that, mix everything else together and pour it over top.
This was really good. I did change the recipe to match my preference. I did not use mushrooms. I used 2 cans of the garlic cream of mushroom soups. I used 2 cups Jasmine rice, 2 cups of water and 1 cup of milk. I bought chicken thighs and boiled them on the stove for 15 minutes then shredded it and added it to the rice mixture. I used half of the dry onion soup mix and mixed it in with the rice mixture. I cooked it at 350 for 1 hr and 10 min. Thanks for sharing.
I know this recipe as "Chicken Don't Peek"!! The best to use is bone-in chicken pieces-breasts and thighs work best. I use 3 cans of mushroom soup, with 1 3/4 cans of water poured around the chicken, to 2 cups of rice. I bake it in a greased roaster pan with lid. RESIST the urge to check on it!! Keep the oven closed for the entire time! I also increase the cooking time by about 15 mins. The rice is creamy, and the chicken is moist. If only they could make a reduced salt, onion soup mix!!
Forewarned by other reviews, I cut back on the onion soup mix. It was still a little salty, but tolerable. In a packet of the brand of of onion soup mix I used, there was a total of 4880mg of sodium. The daily recommended allowance of sodium is 2400mg. Don't forget the soup mixes you're pouring in. Of course, that's if you use the whole packet and eat the whole thing yourself. Still, just to give an idea of the sodium we're eating here. Overall it had a bit of a ramen noodle like taste. It wasn't a bad recipe, but an okay one...something I would never serve to a guest, but if I was rummaging around the cupboard I could come up with dinner really quickly with ingredients I already had. Perhaps if the onion soup mix was replaced with onions sauteed in chicken/vegetable broth and you bought the healthy soups, this could even turn out to be a healthy and easy recipe as there is no added oils or butters.
I changed it up :) 2 cups rice (Of course! Need more rice) 2 cups water. 1 cup milk. (Yes, I have an extra cup of liquid which turned out perfect for me) Baked at 350 for 1.25 hours. I used thighs. Both soups I used cream of mushroom. I used a roaster pan with a lid and dumped everything into it and stirred it all up. I still used the 1 pack onion soup mix though. This recipe was very close to a recipe I remembered having but lost which is why I made the changes. delish!
This was pretty good. I didn't use the whole packet of onion soup mix as it would have been too salty for us. To make up the difference, I added my own seasonings. I also cut the chicken into bite size pieces. The kids enjoyed it. This was a quick and easy meal. Thanks Carol!
This was a great base recipe and turned out a bit better with some tweeking. I used one can of cream of mushroom soup and one can of cream of chicken. I used 1 1/2 cups of rice and added one cup of milk to the water mixture. I didn't have mushrooms so I added one bag of frozen broccoli florets. I cooked this mixture for 20 minutes then added the chicken breast halves. It cooked for another 45 minutes and the rice mixture came out perfectly and the chicken was still moist. I didn't have onion soup mix, so I lightly sprinkled chiken bouillon granules over the chicken before baking. My two toddlers devoured it and that's all I can ask for.
11/12/2002
I am sorry i followed this recipe the oninion mix was way too much reason being the water and rice ratio to the onion flavor wasn't enough it tasted way too much like onion and i ended up throwing away the rice and the whole thing was a flop and an embarrasement... i followed the recipe exactly.. i would really hold back on the onion soup and put in more rice...
I hesitate to even rate this since I changed it so much. I wanted to make it a little healthier so I used low fat, low sodium soups, brown rice, and used only about 1/3 of the onion soup mix. I also omitted the water completely and used 1 1/2 cups skim milk. I added about 1/2 the package of onion soup into the soup/rice mixture and then sprinkled a couple of teaspoons on top. I also used skinless drumsticks. I covered very tightly and baked for about 1 hour and 40 minutes than removed and let sit for another 10 minutes before removing the foil. The flavor was very good and not the least bit salty. And the nutty flavor of the brown rice with the soup mixture was very good. The chicken fell apart so I just mixed it all up before serving. However, like almost everyone else my rice was not cooked properly. I even used a heavy pampered chef 9x13 casserole dish and a convection oven to assure even baking. Ended up sprinkling some water over it and microwaving it for a couple of minutes to soften up the rice a little. It ended up pretty good but wish I could figure out how to fix the rice issue. You really aren't supposed to take the cover off while cooking rice but maybe stirring occassionally is the answer. I might try it next time.
I wasn't crazy about this recipe. The onion soup topping was a bit much I thought. I also used cream of chicken instead of the cream of celery so maybe that was a mistake. My husband liked it though so I may try it again with a few changes.
Great recipe with record short prep time! I find it a bit too salty with just the canned and powdered soups -- low-sodium soup choices would not detract from the dish at all! I used fresh mushrooms, a wild/brown rice blend, cut the water in half (because of the water in the mushrooms), and added a half tsp of cayenne pepper.
This is an excellent and fast make ahead comfort food recipe. The changes I made was I mixed the dry onion soup mix in with the rice and had no complaints of being too salty. Also I added extra rice, about 1/2 a cup, and since I preprepped this in the morning, and read complaints of dry and cruncy rice, I used 3 cans of condensed soups (combo of cream of mushroom, cream of chicken, and cream of onion). It turned out very creamy and not dry at all. Family enjoyed it very much.
Carol, thanks for such a yummy and easy recipe! I did not find it to salty, but I did mix the onion soup mix in with the the rest of the ingredients and the chicken was perfect. The best thing about this recipe is that it is made with staples that you always have in the house. This is a keeper! Oh, and my kids LOVED it!
08/13/2005
I enjoyed this dish and so did my husband. However, I will be adding a few more spices to it the next time I prepare it. I notice that some reviewers had trouble with the rice cooking all the way. Many years ago my Mom told me that the secret that she found works for her when she is cooking rice that she uses in a heavier pot or pan. That allows more even heating and so on. For example, for this recipe I used a pyrex baking dish and the rice turned out perfect and the soups made a nice gravy. The thinner baking pans have their uses of course, but changing the baking pan for this recipe might help.
12/11/2003
This recipe is similar to the "Easy & Delicious Chicken & Rice Casserole" also found on this site. I changed this recipe around al little. First I only had cream of celery soup, so I used 2 cans of that. I skipped out on the mushrooms, didn't have any and we don't like them anyway. I added 2 chopped stalks of celery, 1 chopped onion, 2 or 3 TBSP of minced garlic (replacing the garlic powder), and I left out the onion soup mix. On the top of the chicken I sprinkled Creole Seasoning Blend, also found on this site. Baked at 350 for 1 1/2 hours and the chicken was so tender you could cut it with a fork. I have a similar recipe in a Betty Crocker book called "Chicken Atop Rice" and my husband said he loves this recipe w/my alterations so much more!! Thanks Carol, for a good basic recipe. Next time I try adding a can of corn or greenbeans to the soup mixture for variation!!
02/17/2003
This recipe was alright, but too salty. I probably won't be making it again.
great recipe! always what i turn to when i'm out of almost everything, i always seem to have these ingredients left! only thing i change is add extra garlic (since i'm obsessed with it) and add whatever veggies i have in the fridge at the time!
I like the combination of flavors the cream of mushroom and celery create. To spice it up I sauteed 2 shallots and mushrooms. I also substituted white wine for the cup of water. The rice came out almost like a risotto... which is great considering it's a lot less work. The chicken however was a little on the dry side and REALLY bland. Next time I may consider an extra can of cream of chicken to as well as some kind of marinade for the chicken.
This was a very easy recipe and it was delicious! I did make a few small changes. I used cream of mushroom instead of cream of celery. Since I used that I omitted the mushrooms. Also, instead of water I used milk. My husband loved it as well!
07/27/2002
This is a great recipe for busy parents of picky kids. My 3 kids just loved this. One of those kids has got to be the most picky eater of all of time. My kids are addicted to chicken legs so I used them instead of the breasts and it goes over so well at our house. The only thing with using legs is that the cooking time can be reduced to suit the smaller portion of meat. With this recipe;you can set it and forget it!!! ENJOY
My 14 year old loves this, so I gave it 5 stars. Also because it is quick and easy for a week night supper. I've made this several times and have at times added more liquid and rice because my son is a rice fiend. Me, not so crazy about canned soup recipes in general, but this one really is pretty good.
Very good. Very quick to prepare. I used half breast and half thighs and lightly browned them in a coating of mexican spice rub before putting in the oven (in the end I prefered the thighs.) I also used low fat soups and increased the rice and water to 1.5 cups each. The consistency turned out perfect. For those that halved the recipe, the reason it overcooked was probably too much "space" in the 9x13 pan. For rice to cook properly, less space for air to circulate and a well-sealed top are important. Another pointer would be to use a quicker cooking rice (I used jasmine). After living in Japan for 3 years I can't stomach instant rice any more (call me a rice snob!) Heavier long grain or short grain rices won't cook through in the time provided.
This is a very good recipe and super easy too! I did change a couple of things for my preference - I don't care for cream of celery soup so I subbed cream of chicken. I also coated my chicken breasts in italian bread crumbs (although no breading would have been great). I also substituted quinoa for the rice (and added an additional cup of water because common ratio for rice or quinoa is 2:1.) I use quinoa instead of rice in a lot of recipes because of the amazing health benefits and to me, there is no taste difference! I highly recommend doing this and this recipe is a great way to try it out!
10/31/2001
Great recipe! Like many other reviewers, I've made some changes to the recipe that seem to have gone over well. I find the original recipe a bit salty, so instead of onion soup I use Durkee fried onions. About 10 minutes before its finished cooking I sprinkle the fried onions on top of the casserole. This gives you the good onion flavor, and adds a little crunch to the dish. I also use Uncle Ben's chicken rice instead of white (adds an enormous amount of extra flavor), and add peas, corn and carrots to the mix.
Excellent! My husband actually thanked me for being such a good cook...all because of this recipe! So I do not know why some people have been downing this recipe, it's great. I made it as written except I used more health concious brown rice and I added about 1/2 a cup more rice and water. Also someone suggested putting the mushroom juice in the recipe instead of draining. So with the mushroom juice, I did only add 1 cup of water. I served Margaret Holmes turnip greens with the casserole. It was easy and went well together. Oh yeah, some people are mixing the onion soup mix in with the rest of the casserole and I would not recommend that...the soup mix is great on top, it makes the chicken taste wonderful.
Loved this!! Next time I'll double the rice. I didn't have cream of celery so I used cream of chicken. I think any cream soup would work well. I also didn't have onion soup mix so I used a garlic dip mix and it worked fine. I mixed the dip mix in with the rice instead of sprinkling on top.
This is a dish I've been making since I first moved out on my own. Extremely comforting and can be doubled/tripled depending on who shows up to your home to feed. You can also make this with two cans of tuna or leftover turkey. Any soup you have on hand'll work as well. Have leftover cooked veggies from the night before, throw 'em in! A rind of cheese you need to use? What the heck, throw that in, too. I add in just a spoonful of sour cream for a little creamier taste/texture.
Not half bad, and definitely good for the amount of work (and dishes) involved. I halved the recipe, using milk instead of water and only the cream of celery soup (mushroom would have been better, but I didn't have that on hand). I added one tablespoon of soup mix to the filling and sprinkled the other over the top with a little bit of cheddar cheese. The chicken was surprisingly flavorful! I'll probably do this again. There are so many chicken casserole recipes out there, but I don't think I have one that uses so few ingredients.
I read some of the other comments, about being too bland, too dry, & too salty. So here's what I did: I had to use what I had available, so... I mixed the soups, added 1 small onion- chopped, 2 large fresh mushrooms-chopped, sprinkled in a little garlic powder (sorry, didn't measure) then I added 1 c. rice & 2c. milk. I put that in the pan. I added 1/4 bag of frozen broccoli, cauliflower, carrot mix and 1/4 bag of frozen red, yellow, & green peppers. I figured, as they "thawed", it would add extra moisture. I added the chicken breasts. I can't have salt, so I sprinkled the top with onion powder & pepper. After it baked a few minutes, I spooned the soup over the chicken breasts, to help keep it moist. The only problem there was the rice that landed on top of the chicken was a little crunchy! lol. Other than that, it was creamy & delicious! My husband, who doesn't like chicken breasts, went back for seconds and couldn't wait for me to heat it back up today! After dinner, I diced up the remaining chicken breasts and stirred it back in. It may have been a little better for the rice if I had used 2 1/2 c. of milk. To make this even easier, you could use left over chicken diced up, or even easier still, use canned chicken breast. Over all: my family loved this meal, it was creamy, healthy, delicious! I know I will be making this again!
I was trying to use up some pantry items before they expired and stumbled upon this recipe. The end result was pretty good and filling. I only had 4 breasts and 2 thighs, so that it was I used, and that actually worked well because I think it would've been too much chicken compared to the amount of rice if I'd used 8 breasts. To get this dish on the table quicker, I would used already cooked rice and cooked and cubed/shredded chicken, throw everything together in the baking dish and bake just long enough to heat through.
i've made this recipe countless times now with just a few changes: cut recipe in half & used only cream of chicken soup, used fresh mushrooms & added 1 cup mixed frozen veges, omitted the onion soup mix, seasoned chicken breasts with seasoned salt & Mrs. Dash original seasoning.
I gave this a 5 because it is a very simple recipe. That makes it soo easy to sub ingredients to your taste! I used a V8 Butternut Squash soup and some chicken broth instead of the 'cream of's, left out the mushrooms(preference), and added celery for some, but not too much, crunch. Only baked it for about 45 mins. The rice still came out too soft, but the flavor was awesome! Perhaps I'll cook it only 30 mins next time for this variation. This will be in my recipie box for sure... and I can't wait to try numerous flavor variations! Thanks!
Very easy and very good. I added only half a cup of water and then added half a cup of white wine. I also used chicken tenders and put them underneath the rice and soup mixture. The chicken got so tender that it fell apart and mixed very nicely into the rice.
This was good. I added a bit more then a pinch of garlic powder and it gave it an underlined odd flavor but it was still good. I mix my onion soup mix in with my rice mixture that is just me I think it makes the flavor better. I also used instant rice.
This recipe was quite tasty and really simple to make. I only had 1/2 of a package of onion soup mix on hand, so I used that instead of a whole pkg and I mixed it in with the rice mixture as another reviewer suggested. Turned out great and had just enough flavor. Next time I make this, I will probably only used 1/2 package again. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly as stated. It was very, very good! Thanks for the recipe!
Made exactly as written, except that I added a few extra seasonings to spice up the chicken, and I only used half of the onion soup mix (we have picky eaters around here!) It came out just perfectly, I actually had to stop myself from eating the plate of it I was supposed to be saving for my husband! Thanks for a great recipe!
This got a "Just OK" rating from my family. I think it was the onion soup on top that we didn't care for. If I made this recipe again, I would probably just add the French's Onions on top instead of the onion soup mix.
I also changed this recipe a little. I added a can of Cheese Soup and instead of the dry onion soup mix, I just put french fried onions in it. Also used milk instead of water. Very good meal, will make again!
06/27/2003
My entire family loved this dish. The chicken was very moist, and it made enough for leftovers the next day! Delicious and easy!
My family and I love this recipe, I did make some changes to it to adapt to my family's tastes. I didn't have cream of celery soup, so I substituted cream of chicken instead. I added one green bell pepper, diced, and one small onion diced to the rice mixture. I also added 1 minced garlic to the rice mixture. My family loved it. It was a great basic recipe that was easily changed to suit my family, thanks!
Great comfort food! This was easy and my husband loved it. I also loved it, but having so much salt just makes me a little cautious. Things I did differently: I baked it at 350 for 1 hour. I used instant rice, and it cooked through and was not crunchy. I added french fried onions and italian bread crumbs on top as a reviewer below suggested. I used 98% fat free cream of chicken and cream of mushroom soups. I added a little more garlic powder. I only sprinkled a tad of the onion soup mix over the chicken. I also sprinkled a little cajun seasoninig. Next time, I think I am going to use 1 1/2 c. rice and 1 1/2 c. water because my only complaint is there wasn't enough rice. This makes a 9x13 dish and my husband and I ate it for dinner on Wednesday night and we finished off the leftovers on Thursday. I will definitely make this again.
I didn't expect much out of this casserole but it actually turned out pretty good. I only used 3 chicken breasts and about half of the onion soup packet. I also used cream of broccoli soup in place of the cream of celery soup. Pretty good overall.
It was good, but a bit bland. I changed it by doubling the rice, using 1 can of cream of chicken, 1 can of cream of celery and 1 can of cream of mushroom. This kept everything moist. I also used 1/2 tsp each of lemon pepper, garlic salt (with parsley) and 1/4 tsp of black pepper. It was great.
I made this last week and my hubby wanted me to pick up the stuff to make it again. He LOVED it and he is a little on the picky side. He said it was better the next night reheated in the microwave at work. He said he thinks it was better than the first day!
Love this Casserole, only thing I changed was cream of chicken instead of cream of celery, and I added peas. My nephew came for the weekend, I made it and was a little afaird he doesn't care for onions, He loved it and I had to pass the recipe on to my sis, who made it for her family and they all loved it.
This was a good and very easy recipe to make. I boiled my chicken before so that I could have shredded chicken in my recipe but it still took 1hour 20min to bake because of the rice. Also, next time I will leave out the onion soup my husband said it over powered the dish.
I changed a few things about this recipe due to others' comments. I used cream of chicken w/herbs & broccoli cheese soups. Instead of mushrooms, I added 2 cups of frozen broccoli florets. I used 1 cup of brown rice (make sure it's parboiled) so I increased the water to 2 cups (well, I used chicken broth). All I did was sprinkle salt & pepper on the SIX chicken breasts and I baked it at 350 for 1 hour. It was great!
Since some folks said this recipe was bland, I added fresh herbs that I had growing on the porch - sage and rosemary. I think it was too much & probably would have tasted better bland. In either case, my family did not like the consistency of this dish. Rice too sticky. Kinda all like chicken mush.
I used low fat soups and fresh mushrooms in the base layer. I sprinkled the chicken with spices (to your tastes) and used french fried onions w/o the onion soup mix. I also sprinkled some italian bread crumbs and this recipe was amazing!!! It was so much better than I expected! Thank you! This went in to my "family cookbook" immediately.
I'm giving this recipe a five not because if prepared as is, it would be excellent, but because it is a great base recipe for chicken and rice. I've toyed with chicken and rice for a long time, with mixed results. This recipe made a great base recipe to which one should add ingredients that they like. I added some broccoli, cheddar cheese, and a ritz cracker crust to the top of mine. Our family enjoyed it and I liked the taste of the onion soup mix. This will be my base recipe from here on out.
I have made a similar recipe for many years. I always use bone-in chicken. Also you can add chopped celery. I bake it for about 2 hours at 350 degrees. It is a great dish to bring to a potluck or many times I have made it for friends who are in need of meals after the birth of a baby or any time someone can use some extra help. Everyone loves it.
Of the many variations of this recipe out there, this proved to be a reliable, easy version. I thought I was so smart using a can of cream of chicken soup since I did not have the celery soup and then came on the site and saw at least 30 other cooks did the same thing! If one is pressed for time and needs to be able to count on the outcome, try this recipe and don't worry about goosing it up, it works just fine the way it is.
I thought this was a nice simple recipe. Easy to make and cooked perfectly in about 75 minutes. I did add half of the dry soup mix to the rice mixture to more evenly distribute, but other than that, I followed exactly.
Great dish for working women. Very quick. Made this tonight but didn't have any white rice so used a box of Uncle Bens wild rice (used the flavor packet also). Came out very flavorful. My husband and I both loved it. There will be leftovers even for tomorrow!! Would make again.
08/24/2006
I thought this actually turned out better than I expected. With just those couple of ingredients you would think it would be bland, but the chicken was very moist and the rice was also delicious.
Easy and tastes great! I have made this recipe for years, except normally I use Uncle Bens Long Grain wild rice with herbs. The rice tastes so good that I can barely get my family to eat the chicken! I think I'm going to double the rice part next time I make this.
I made this recipie and did not have the mushrooms to add, which was ok because of the cream of mushroom soup. I did, however add approximately 2 tsp Lawry's Seasoned Pepper, 1 tsp Lawry's Seasoned Salt and 1 tsp Tastefully Simple Garlic Garlic instead of the "pinch" of garlic powder. I also sprinkled the seasoned bread crumbs on top before serving. My whole family, including my picky 8 year old LOVED THIS!
Recipw was season good I mixed the onion mix with rest of the ingredients....Came out to mushy. The last 10 minutes I uncovered the dish to let dry out the rice. Maybe use only I can of cream of chicken soup next time. I substituted the cream of celery for cream of chicken soup. Mixing the onion soup mix into the main ingredients turned the color of rice mixture brown.
Overall, this recipe was very good and very easy. I used cream of chicken instead of the cream of mushroom (I like the flavor better) and used chicken tenders. While I like the Onion Soup Mix topping, I think next time I will crumble some butter crackers and use that for topping instead.
This is a warm, cozy, comfort food made simple and easy. It looked and smelled appetizing as well. I added a little extra seasoning, thinking it would need it; a misjudgement on my part.(The soups are salty enough.) We ate and enjoyed regardless and my husband even went back for seconds. Next time, (and there will be a next time.)I will follow the recipe exactly. This would be great dish for a pot luck dinner.
I made this dish because I was having a "busy day". I got home whipped this meal together, threw it in the oven and took my son to baseball practice. We got home 1 hour and 15 minutes later. By the time we set the table the food was ready. The chicken was tender and the rice cooked perfectly. I will make this again! I didn't have Cream of Celery so I used Cream of Brocoli - turned out fine. I also used 1/2 brown rice and 1 cup white rice.
My family loved this dish! I also halfed the onion soup mix. I will be making this again! Thanks Carol!
04/10/2000
Yummy. I used 2 large chicken breasts and cut them up into bit sized pieces which I mixed with everything else. I mixed the onion soup mix into everything as well and added a little chopped celery. Baked it at 350 for 1 hour 15 minutes and it was delicious!
This recipe is so easy and O so good. I used 98% fat free and low sodium soups and it came out great. Make sure to check the rice is done because my chicken was done but the rice needed to cook a little longer. The second time I made it with Jasmine Thai sticky rice and it came out awesome. Will certainly be making this one many more times. Its hard to find a lo-fat yummy recipe and this one most definitely fits the bill!
