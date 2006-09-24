Busy Day Chicken Rice Casserole

This is my family's favorite one dish meal - mine too, since it is so easy to put together! I use skinless, boneless chicken breasts but mixed chicken pieces can be used, too. I also use the low fat, low sodium canned soups and the taste is still great!

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl combine the mushroom soup, celery soup, water, rice, mushrooms, garlic powder and black pepper. Mix all together. Pour mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish and spread on bottom.

  • Lay chicken pieces over soup mixture and sprinkle dry onion soup mix over all. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for 1 to 1 1/2 hours or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 30.5g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 72.6mg; sodium 988mg. Full Nutrition
