Easy Cheesy Skillet Chicken
Cheesy chicken recipe that uses only 4 ingredients, practically cooks by itself and makes its own gravy!
Cheesy chicken recipe that uses only 4 ingredients, practically cooks by itself and makes its own gravy!
I added some extras to the recipe and it turned out great! I actually used a mixture of shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, regular nonfat milk instead of evaporated and added some green onions and precooked bacon pieces at the end. Great recipe!Read More
3 1/2 - 4 stars. I did as suggested above and added some canned mushrooms and served over rice. I nice little meal that will probably hit everyone's taste preferences. Cheese, mushrooms, chicken. What's not to like?Read More
I added some extras to the recipe and it turned out great! I actually used a mixture of shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, regular nonfat milk instead of evaporated and added some green onions and precooked bacon pieces at the end. Great recipe!
This recipe was great. i used it on a night when I had chicken breasts but did not want to fry and too hot to bake. I used shredded white/cheddar cheese mix. I also seasoned the chicken very well before browning, which will come off into the soup mix when i put it in the skillet. I also cut up green onion to sprinkle on top for the last few miniutes as garnishment. Cream of mushroom is bland so definite recommend seasoning your chicken very well before browning and put black pepper in the soup mix to balance out the salt I used on the chicken. Very tasty. I will defeinitely make again.
This recipe was so nice and EASY! Just what a college student like myself is looking for! I made half of this recipe and added mushrooms (plus another piece of cheese) and put it over noodles and it was WONDERFUL! Definitely one I will make again and again!
This was good, although I did modify it. I used a shredded cheddar/white cheese mix and added rice into the mixture, although it could have easily been cooked separately then topped with the chicken. Overall a good recipe.
We really enjoyed this recipe. I added a can of mushrooms to it and served it with rice. Very good.
This recipe was so delicious!!!! I wasn't sure at first how good it would be but wow this is a meal! Only took about twenty minutes to make and is perfect for anybody who is short on time!
Wow! I cannot say enough about this recipe! My boys ALL loved it-and they don't usually eat anything I prepare! My husband asked for me to put it into our menu rotation-this is a keeper!
This was a great tasting and quick meal. I substituted evaporated milk for 2% milk and used shredded cheddar cheese then served over rice. SO GOOD!! Will definitly be serving this again.
very good and simple recipe! i used cream of chicken soup since we don't do fungus, aka mushrooms ;-) in our house. turned out great! even my picky 12 & 6 year old sons liked it.
This recipe was good and quick. I thought it needed more seasoning. Will make again.
I really liked this recipe! Very simple to make for a first timer like me. The thing I love about it the most is the very few ingrediants, when i think im out of food i can always just make this!
This was so good! My family loves this real simple dish. Great for weeknights. I made it exactly as the recipe states.
This was a very simple and good recipe. I pounded out the chicken breast and dipped them in egg and bread crumbs and fried them in a little olive oil. I made the sauce as the recipe called for and added a little white wine. Very delicious and simple.
3 1/2 - 4 stars. I did as suggested above and added some canned mushrooms and served over rice. I nice little meal that will probably hit everyone's taste preferences. Cheese, mushrooms, chicken. What's not to like?
This Was Very good. I added seasoning salt to the chicken before I cooked it, and topped with green peas. Simple, Easy and Tasty
WOW I have been on this site and a mbr since 2004 and never wrote a review but once I tried this recipe, I had to write something... ITS AWESOME. So easy and boyyyy was that gravy you cook the chicken in (the cheese and soup) was to die for. I wanted a straw to just drink it, it was that good :) I did add a can of mushrooms to the recipe but otherwise I went right off what was written to do and it was sooo easy and a def REDO :) Thanks Diane for posting this.
Rich and creamy... Followed the recipe closely, just added extra spices to chicken (onion and garlic powder, Spike salt substitute). Also added some peas to soup/cheese mixture for color/veggies. Be sure to let it simmer for a few extra minutes to allow sauce to thicken. Mmmmmm!!!
I followed the recipe. Kids didn't like it, husband didn't like it, I didn't like it. I think the evaporated milk was too much.
Very GOOD!!! I made for my husband he loved it, I loved it. Used 2% milk and added pepper to the soup. Will make again.
Easy and cheesy. I seasoned my chicken with Mrs. Dash while browning. Gave it a nice flavor. My picky son even ate it! Served it over Minute Rice.
delicious! simple and easy, i added some green peppers and onions, and seasoned the soup mixture and served over egg noodles,
I used chicken tenderloins and cut them into about 1 inch pieces so they'd cook a little faster. I added some salt, pepper, paprika, and garlic powder as they were browning. I used a tad more American cheese and threw in a handful of shredded mozzarella that was left over in the fridge. I served it over brown rice. The whole family enjoyed it. I used reduced fat cream of mushroom soup and fat free evaporated milk.
My family loved this, added peas, garlic and chili powder to the browning chicken and even the fussy teenager asked if I would make it again. Once I came out of shock I said I would, couldn't believe that he liked something that didn't come wrapped in a pizza pop!
I love this recipe for the ease of it. It's tasty and makes a good amount of sauce to go with pasta or rice. My husband and 2 year old loved it.
This was very tasty and my husband asked me to add to our regular menu. I made several changes only because it was what I had available. I cut my chicken in to big cubes. Used cream of chicken soup, a small can of mushrooms and about a 1/4 cup of sour cream. I used non fat milk instead of the evaporated. Also used a good amount of cheddar cheese in lieu of American. I will make this again and add chives and bacon next time. Yummy!
My family enjoyed this. I used skim evaporated milk, cream of mushroom soup with garlic, and shredded cheddar cheese. It turned out good! Next time I will make mashed potatoes to go with because the gravy would be fabulous on it.
This was sensational; voted a keeper by all of us. I browned the chicken in a little butter and sprinkled it with garlic salt and pepper. I mixed 1 cup cheddar cheese in place of the American. Simmered a half hour. Delicious!
I used Cream of Chicken soup, added some minced garlic and put instant rice after pouring the mixture over the chicken. It's pretty good!
My 3 year old twins, 6 year old and 8 year old kids all loved this. So did my husband who eats like a toddler! Thank you Thank you Thank you. I added seasoned salt to the chicken breasts, used 4 oz velveeta in place of the american slices, and served it over egg noodles. Fabulous family friendly meal :)
Delish. Will make again.
I used cream of chicken since I like it better than cream of mushroom. This was an easy and tasty chicken dish and I will be making again.
Yummy chicken, really good gravy. I usually try and add my veggies into a meal like this but served with roasted potatoes and steamed broccoli we could top everything with the delicious sauce. I did take a shortcut and use a can of cream of cheddar soup instead of the mushroom, then omitted the cheese. I also peppered this with black and cayenne to make a spicy dish, but that's our preference. I will definitely make this quick dinner again, thanks so much for sharing.
This was ok---chicken was moist, I used low fat cream of mushroom soup and fat free evap milk. I think i had the heat on too high as it didn't turn out as creamy as I thought it should be.
Wow! Incredibly easy and so tasty. The whole family loved it. I also added a can of 'shrooms and served it over rice.
This has to be so bad for you... but it really is tasty! I added some additional water to the soup and stirred in a box of instant hash brown potatos which soaked up most of the gravy as they cooked. My husband loved it!
I loved how easy this was, even my fussy husband liked. It works good with regular milk if you dont have the evaporated. I also added mushrooms and a little bit of garlic powder and pepper.
A great, easy meal for weeknights. I added more spices to my chicken, as mentioned in some previous comments. Served over rice, and went great with some steamed broccoli! Thanks for the great, easy recipe!
Simple and tasty. I used chicken thighs and legs and added a chopped large onion while browning the chicken.
I knew this sounded too easy to be good. I used the basic recipe, but made lots of changes after tasting the sauce. I did cook chicken in the skillet, but I seasoned them with parsley, season salt, and added garlic before hand with olive oil. I cooked the sauce seperately in a saucepan but used Velveeta cheese, 2% milk, parsley, golden mushroom soup,and then added some Italian dressing mix.
I put sliced onions and fresh garlic in while I cooking the chicken.I also used cream of celery soup. After 30 minutes I added chunks of colby and monterey jack cheeses. Then served with wheat rice. Very Good
Wow. I don't know how something so simple and EASY can be so tasty! I used colby jack cheese, non-fat cream of chicken and served over brown rice. There were NO leftovers. :)
It was okay. Kids did not really say much-- so I probably will not make again.
I didn't have time to brown the chicken or thaw it or to be in the kitchen very long so I just threw it all in the slow cooker and added shredded mozzarella cheese and since the chicken was frozen I put it in on high for 6 1/1 hours and it turned out great, but it did seem to be missing some sort of flavor...needs some spices mixed in but over all it was great served over pasta the whole family liked it, which is saying a lot!!!
This recipe turned out great. I did add some extra seasoning since it was a little bland, but it's great and quick!
This is quick and easy, my family loved it, everyone asked for seconds!! This is now a family favorite!!
So easy! My husband loved it! I added sauteed mushrooms and a little bit of garlic. I also used a can of cheddar cheese soup. It was cheesy, but good! I also served it over rice pilaf. Delish.
This was to die for. I added some spices to the chicken and used a colby/monteray jack combo. Served over white rice kids ate it all and asked for seconds. A keeper for sure.
Very good recipe! Simple but good. I made this on a night that I had chicken to use up and I didn't feel like another boring seasoned chicken breast. I'll definitely make this again to serve over rice.
I only had shredded cheddar so used it instead. I also didn't feel like standing in front of the stove so I baked it (40 minutes at 425) which turned out suprisingly well! Will make this one again!
Very easy to make. It could’ve used a little spice in my opinion. I’m going to try this again with some red pepper flakes or creole seasoning.
my husband liked it and it was easy to make!
I didn't care for this recipe at all. I made it pretty much like recipe said but added portobellos into the mix. In spite of being very un-asthetically pleasing (looked grayish in color) it was a very odd flavor w/the American cheese. Cheddar may have improved this recipe and definitely follow some users' suggestions of adding garlic and other spices to avoid the bland taste of this one star recipe.
WOOTWOOT!! We have a Keeper! This was a Huge hit tonight at dinner!! That doesnt happen very often lol I used this recipe as a base I made it my own according to my taste! I seasoned my chicken with pepper,ranch powder seasoning fresh garlic and diced up an onion added a couple 2 tbs of cream cheese and at the end added about 1/3 cup sour cream absolutely sinful! Oh and used extra sharp cheese Never measured lol around two cups :)
It was just an okay meal. I needed something easy to fix and this definitely fit the bill for that. I substituted milk for the condensed milk and shredded cheddar instead of cheese slices. I also added mushrooms as some other reviewers suggested, plus some frozen peas. I served it over egg noodles. It was decent for a fast dinner, and I'll eat the leftovers for lunch. The dish overall was nothing spectacular though.
My extremely picky family loved it! Cut up the chicken breasts and seasoned with salt and pepper. Used shredded cheddar and added 1 can of sliced mushrooms. Served over egg noodles.
I made it exactly as the recipe says. My husband immediately said this is a do over. That is a good thing coming from him! I liked it a lot too.
I made this with drumsticks instead of breasts, because they were what I had on hand. This was very yummy. I would like to make it on breasts next time so I could scoop up more of the sauce but this was a comfort food quality dish as I made it.
this was pretty good. The kids liked it and it was easy and tasty. Will definitely make again. Good for when you don't have much time.
This was a great and easy recipe. I picked up a roasted chicken from the store and cut meat off into chunks, added half of a soup can of fat free 1/2 & 1/2 for a little more moisture, thinly sliced up some potatoes & substituted shredded sharp cheddar cheese, a few frozen peas and dumped it into a casserole dish. Baked at 350 til the potatoes were tender. Sprinkled a little more cheese on top and served it up.. Was very tasty and my grandson that's picky ate it up!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections