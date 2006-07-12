Easy Cheesy Skillet Chicken

Cheesy chicken recipe that uses only 4 ingredients, practically cooks by itself and makes its own gravy!

Recipe by Diane Mick

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet, brown chicken on both sides. In the meantime, in a medium bowl combine the soup, milk and cheese. Mix together. When chicken is browned, pour mixture over chicken pieces. Cook over medium low heat until chicken is done and juices run clear. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 37.7g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 106.7mg; sodium 938mg. Full Nutrition
