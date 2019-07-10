Linguine with Asparagus, Bacon, and Arugula

A must try, this recipe combines sauteed asparagus, bacon, and arugula with linguine; a special bright flavor comes from fresh lemon juice. It's simple and tasty!

Recipe by Asiangirl

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add pasta, and cook until al dente, about 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, and set aside.

  • Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until browned and crisp. Remove to paper towels. Pour olive oil into skillet, and stir in garlic and asparagus. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

  • Add pasta to skillet. Turn flame off. Toss with arugula, lemon juice, and bacon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
619 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 70.5g; fat 30.9g; cholesterol 20.6mg; sodium 265.6mg. Full Nutrition
