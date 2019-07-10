Linguine with Asparagus, Bacon, and Arugula
A must try, this recipe combines sauteed asparagus, bacon, and arugula with linguine; a special bright flavor comes from fresh lemon juice. It's simple and tasty!
WHY do you folks rate a recipe when you have changed it? What are you rating? Certainly not the recipe shown. Frustrating. Salad as shown above was greatRead More
I used zucchini instead of asparagus. 2 lemons made just over 1/4 cup of juice, I did not use the olive oil in the cooking of zucchini, but put it in w/ the lemon juice and added salt and pepper - mixed and poured over. I recommend to crumble the bacon for more all around flavor. The bites of just pasta were somewhat bland, but my husband says it's a nice summery dish.Read More
Really very good. I came across this recipe when I was looking for something to make when I received some fresh picked asparagus. I love arugula and was intrigued when I came across this recipe. My husband hit the nail on the head when he said it was very fresh tasting and light. Delicious! Thanks for sharing.
I LOVE THIS RECIPE!! Of course, anything with bacon or asparagus or arugula is awesome and this one has them all! I usually add some white wine and then grated parm before serving. Serve with a crusty bread and you're good to go.
This is a fantastic and easy recipe. I wanted to make this recipe a main dish, so I added sliced chicken breast and chopped mushrooms. I also rounded it off with a dash of white wine and freshly ground pepper. It was wonderful!
From the perspective of not being an asparagus lover, I have to say..this was great! I doubled the garlic, and sauteed the asparagus a couple of minutes more than called for. Skipped the olive oil entirely and used the bacon drippings for cooking the veggies. Very light, tasty. I served it with citrus-marinated chicken, but probably will skip that in the future and just go for the pasta. Thanks for the yummy combination of flavors!
My entire family enjoyed this recipe. Even the kiddos. I used a flavored fettuccini that I had on hand, and that made it even better. I cut the bacon smaller than in half, and will cut it even smaller next time. YUMM-Y
I purchased the first of the spring arugula at our local farmer's market today, and decided to make this for supper. It was delicious! The only change I made was I used a chopped onion instead of the garlic. I am allergic to garlic. I sauteed the onion until almost carmelized. Will definitely make this one again. It was quick, too.
I can't imagine any pasta/vegetable combo that wouldn't be colorful and delicious. This version was particularly "spring-like." And what elevates this version - it has bacon in it, of course! Ohhhh, BOY what fantastic flavor that added, particularly since I left in a little of the bacon fat as well. Had it not been for the fact that this was a little heavy on the lemon juice I would have easily rated it five stars. I used only half the amount called for and it was still plenty lemony. A good sprinkling of freshly grated Parmesan upon serving made this perfect.
The only reason I'm giving it 4 stars is because it's so light but so full of fat. This was so good though! I had arugula I wanted to use up but not the full amount of asparagus. I halved the recipe and at the end added some leftover sauteed green beans & asparagus (about 1/2cup worth). Besides those changes, I also cooked the sliced garlic in the bacon grease instead of olive oil. I finished the dish with some freshly grated Parmesan. I'll only make for special occasions because it is dangerously good but DEFINITELY worth trying.
This was delicious!! I had to use baby spinach because I couldn't find arugula at the store (I will look harder next time!). I hate to fry bacon so I cooked it in the oven for the 1st time and it turned out great! I have to admit I did add some extra bacon!! YUM-O as Rachael Ray would say!!!
i cut the oil and pasta back by half. i use a whole prewashed bag of arugula. awesome.
The first time I made it I followed the directions but it was very greasy for my taste. So the next time I made it instead of adding the Oil to the Bacon Fat I used Chicken Broth. This time it came out much better and a little bit more figure friendly.
Yum !!! Used half of the bacon grease and half chicken broth,and about 1 tablespoon olive oil. 2 chopped and seeded roma tomatos. Did not have asparagus but used fresh mushrooms and extra garlic... added crushed red pepper.Tossed with whole wheat pasta. I sauteed a chicken beast and sliced to serve on top. Thank you for the great recipe..
Even though this had bacon grease (omitted the olive oil) it still tasted very fresh and light, I think due to the lemon juice. Very tasty and a keeper.
This is so good. I added halved cherry tomatos to the saute, and tossed in some feta cheese before serving. Will make this again!
this was really easy, quick and good. I used spinich
A delicious alternative to red or white sauce pasta. I skipped the olive oil and used the bacon grease to saute the veggies as other recommended. Also I've made it with or without arugula and mushrooms it was great both times, adjust the veggies as necessary. It tastes great at room temp.
This dish is great. Very light tastin for pasta and easy to make. One tip - don't drain the skillet after you cook the bacon. I added shredded parmesan on top and it was a nice touch. Thanks so much for the tasty recipe!
yummmm! I made this as a chilled pasta salad. Something other than the usual bottled dressing over pasta. I got lots of raves when I brought it to a brunch! Sweeeeettt!
Absoulutely LOVE this recipe! Each time I make it I've altered it a bit more just by adding some garlic powder, onion powder,, and sea salt. Now I make with whole wheat pasta, and tueky bacon for a healthier touch! Cut up Grilled Chicken makes this recipe to die for!
Good, but definitely needed the sprinkling of parmesan I put on mine. Or salt. This was definitely tasty though with the spicy arugula. Thanks, it's a keeper ;)
I followed the recipe and thought it was good but not great. I will try it again but plan to make a few changes. Definitely use more garlic, add chicken and grated romano cheese to give it a little more flavor. The basic recipe is a good start though - just needs kicked up a bit.
Yummy, and even good the next day. Can supbsitute with so many different veggies and toss with spinach. Never thought to use greens with pasta, will use forever in the future! thanks for the great recipe
Wonderful! I found it needing just a light sprinkle of salt . . . personal preference. Definitely will be making this more often!
This was great! I didn't have bacon so I sauteed some chicken breasts with a little sesame oil and olive oil; also substituted fresh spinach for arugula. I used penne pasta, which tosses nicely. The kids loved it too!
excellent! I added grape tomatoes (halved). My daughter had it cold the day after and thought it was a great pasta salad.
This was surprisingly good! I added a couple of thinly sliced shallots to the garlic and asparagus. Couldn't find any arugula so I used baby spinach, adding it to the sauteed asparagus, garlic, and shallots, allowing it to just wilt before turning the heat off and adding the cooked bacon (I cut it into bite sized pieces before frying), lemon juice and linguine. A couple of twists of fresh ground pepper and a big handful of shredded parmesan completed this fabulous side dish! We served it with grilled strip steaks for a fresh summer meal. Thanks! We'll keep it in rotation!
This was tasty but not wow! I used whole wheat linguine and substituted proscuitto for the bacon. I didn't care for the arugula (personal taste I guess), in the future I would use baby spinich instead. If I make again I will also add toasted pine nuts and top with parmesan cheese for some extra flavor & texture.
I was disappointed with this recipe. I made it just as it said and it didn't have very much flavor. Not a repeater :(
Light and tasty..love the combination of bacon, spicy arugula and pasta. If your on a diet and want some taste..this is the best!!!
I found this to be pretty blah. I only added one tablespoon of olive oil because there was already enough oil from the bacon. Might be better if you threw in half a cup of parmesan cheese to give it some substance.
This was a bit dry and the arugula was bitter, I ended up throwing spaghetti sauce on it to make it taste better. More work than it's worth
Excellent flavor! I scaled down the amount of pasta (and switched from linguine to rotini) and arugula and added cubed cooked chicken breast. Delicious!
This super light and fresh salad is remarkably easy to prepare. It's perfect for a light summer dinner, but for anything else (say, two little kids who hate anything even remotely healthy) I'd suggest adding a kick. I paired this salad with slightly roasted Roma tomatoes and blue cheese crumbles. Success!
Great as a side dish. Next time, we will add a meat to the side to make a more complete meal.
Great light recipe. Next time I would add a few red pepper flakes to give it a little more flavor but all in all we just loved it. Next time I'm leaving the bacon out and will serve a BBQ Salmon steak over the lemony tasking pasta. I will definitely make this again....Perfect for summer.
This recipe was really good. Quick and easy great for a hot summer day. I added pearl onions. I added the parm. cheese as recommeded and it made the dish dry so I put some pasta water in it.
I don't know how anyone could review this as bland??? It was one of the most flavorful dishes! To "customize" to our liking, I added sliced cherry tomatoes and used whole wheat penne instead of linguine.
Just okay. Something about salad material with pasta... not a good mix for me.
This was fantastic I didn't changs a thing, this is for kymba74 I bet if you followed the recipe you would have given it 5 stars!!!
This was just ok for us. Smelled much better than it tasted. Very bland and way too much pasta vs other ingredients.
Good dish. Seemed a little bit bland like it was missing some type of sauce.
We enjoyed this recipe although I made a few changes. I too cut the bacon into bite size pieces and used zucchini instead of asparagus. I had arugula, not baby arugula, in the fridge so I chopped it and cooked it a short time with the other ingredience. Also used the bacon grease and less olive oil. My husband enjoyed it with fresh parmesan grated over it and a glass of dry rhone wine.
I love this simple recipe but I wanted more protein so I added shrimp and grated Parmesan too :)
Good flavor. A bit too dry for my tastee.
The asparagus was really good but the arugula and pasta were not good tastes together.
Followed several suggestions and added chopped chicken (1 lb) and mushrooms (8oz) and replaced arugula with baby spinach (about 1 oz). It was very good. As other say the lemon juice makes it taste very fresh. Just made again 6 years later and made as listed. Still a 5. BTW no way 5 oz of arugula. I used about 1 oz and served as a side dish.
LOVE THIS, VERY LIGHT ONLY CHANGE I MADE WAS TO USE ALL THE BACON GREASE TO COOK ASPARAGHAS AND GARLIC
Not sure I loved the taste of the Arugula so that may impact my rating. I felt it could use more bacon. It was easy to make. May try again but with spinach instead.
Easy to make and perfect for a hot summer day dinner, whole family loved it, even the kids. Great with a nice white wine!!
It had good flavor, but it just wasn't fantastic. It seems like it's missing something.
The grocery store didn’t carry arugula and I made this with turkey bacon- so good! I loved it. I doubled the asparagus and halved the pasta. Perfect!
