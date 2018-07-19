Fruity Sticks
Yummy snacks for a summer afternoon. Easy!
I absolutely love "fruit kabobs," and including chocolate and marshmallows...wow! I served at a casual dinner party as a healthy dessert alternative. I also used pineapple (my fave!) along with the apples, bananas, and strawberries, then used a single marshmallow on each stick. I also opted to (generously) drizzle the melted chocolate onto the fruit using a fork...made it gorgeous, slightly healthier, and you could see what fruit you were getting next. Mmm, I wonder if a person could toast the marshmallow slightly before threading. I just could not love this treat any more...thanks for sharing!
These are fun and delicious! I really loved the combo of the fruit with the marshmallows, and, of course, the chocolate just put made them over the top yummy. I had no apples and only milk chocolate, but they still turned out great and actually since the strawberries aren't at their best right now, the milk chocolate added a little extra sweetness. The kids just think these are the greatest things...too fun! I will definitely be making these again and again~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
I love them
