Easy Garlic Ginger Chicken

Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 79.8mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2005
>>>>>CORRECTED RECIPIE<<<<< Instead of using 4 limes, use two, and instead of using 3 cloves of garlic, use 4. Absolutely amazing and delicious - 4 limes would DEFINETLY be too much. Also - make sure you marinade for 20 minutes, and not a second longer.
I made a couple changes, and the result was as good as any chicken I've gotten at a restarant. I omitted the lime because it just didn't sound good, and just used sesame oil (for more asian flavor) chopped garlic, chopped ginger, and some ground peppercorn. Very, very good. Smelled so wonderful while cooking. Make sure to use either fresh ginger or use the chopped ginger in a jar- it will stay fresh in the fridge for a long time.
This is one of the easiest and most flavorful recipes I have ever made. Warning: if you don't like the taste of lime do not make this recipe though. The lime taste is very strong. I usually prefer to marinade my meat over night or longer if possible, but decided to grill chicken at the last minute. This recipe was perfect, marinade any longer that 20 minutes and the acid from the lime juice will start to cook the chicken.
For simplicity alone this recipe gets four stars. I liked the fact that I already had all the ingredients in my kitchen, too. I prepared the chicken on a George Foreman Grill and it was done in five minutes. I used bottled lime juice and olive oil gave it a nice flavor. I will use this recipe again when I'm in a hurry. This is a nice lowfat meal. I served it with fresh green beans and noodles. Thanks Susan!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/13/2003
This was very good. I took some brown sugar and sprinkled it on top and then rubbed it in and broiled it. The sugar cut the tangyness of it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2002
I love marinating chicken, but usually it takes a whole day to get a good flavor. This took only twenty minutes and it was saturated with flavor. My boyfriend and I both loved it. I can't wait to make it for other people!
A lovely simple concept for a quick and tasty meal, but the limes should be replaced with lemons. Lime juice quickly turns bitter when cooking and should only be used towards the end of cooking. Lemons you can get away with cooking for longer. Not sure why, but I have found it to be true.
I agree with other reviewers that the amount of lime is way too much. I cut the limes down to two but it was still overpowering (and I like lime flavor). The chicken was much better after we salted it, but we really couldn't taste the ginger or garlic. The recipe really needs some salt added either to the marinade or on to the chicken just before you put it on the grill. I recommend a flavored salt like Tony Chachere's (which also has a little kick). I might also try adding some chile flavor next time. By the way, I don't understand all the reviewers on here who completely changed the recipe but rated and reviewed anyway. My review is for the recipe, as is.
We really enjoyed this. I made this for company as a gluten-free dish. We used one less lime as suggested and also backed off the ginger a bit and it was still very flavorful. This is a very quick way of making a very flavorful broiled chicken. I bet it would be even better on the grill!
Very good! I used two limes as i read the previous reviews and people had suggested. I found it hard to believe that 20 mins could do the trick, but this BBQ chicken turned out amazing and so moist! My boyfriend has a skin infection and I googled the best foods to fight infection... garlic, ginger and limes were on that list FYI :)
I always try to make a recipe as written the first time around. Don't. As some of the other reviewers said. 4 limes is about 2 limes to many. It's edible, but my family hated it, some refused to eat it. I am trying to come up with a way to repurpose the sour chicken. I do have some extended family that would love this so to be fair I am giving it a 3.
crystal5190
Rating: 1 stars
03/21/2007
I tried this recipe last night and it was awful! I tried what some of the others said and added more seasoning but all around it was very bland. I've made several recipes from this site and this one by far was the worst.
This is the perfect party food. It's quick and easy and you can make alot all at once. I usually serve these up with some peanut sauce to dip in. I also add some chopped cilantro to the marinade and a little chili powder for some zip. I also like that I can either make them on the outdoor grill in the summer months or throw them on the good old George Forman in the winter.
Delicious! I make this about once every two weeks, served with rice and steamed veggies. Changes: I use boneless/skinless chicken thighs because I prefer dark meat. I marinade in Basque Norte sauce (a soy-sauce base with minced garlic available in Northern California) for an hour, then sprinkle with powdered ginger and garlic just before popping it in the oven. Easy, quick, and a great dinner!
This was great, healthy and easy! My kids and husband all liked it. I served it with a side of rice and beans and a tossed salad. The marinade really sets in, in a very short time. I stir fried the chicken breasts in the skillet with olive oil.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
09/04/2002
Horrible, WAAAAAAYYYYYYY too much ginger. This was awful and I won't even attempt to make it again. Sounded good, wish it would have tasted good.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2000
This is a major time saver!!! Very flavorful..you can adjust the flavor by adding more ginger or garlic. The simplicity of the recipe allows for many enhancements using other spices!! Very versitile dish....serve with steamed brocolli
This recipe could not be easier or quicker! I used less ginger than what the recipe called for (1 Tbsp) and found it was plenty. We grilled the chicken and served over caesar salad and had a very quick healthy meal in no time. Do not marinade anymore than 20 minutes as this is plenty of time!
This was awesome. It was so easy and tasty. I did as another reviewer suggested and coated it in brown sugar. It was so good just the way I made it, that I probally would never try it without the sugar. The other tip I used was to just put it on the George Foreman Grill. Even though it was fast and came out great, I am cooking this for some friends over the weekend and I will broil it this time just out of curiosity.
We made this recipe last night. The only comments we had about it were "Wow, too much lime, and not enough ginger" I highly recommend only using 2 limes 4 make this meal far to lime tasting and it over powered the other ingredients. We will definitely make this again using only 2 limes, a little more ginger, and another clove of garlic.
i used lemon instead of lime. it was still pretty good that way. but like other reviewers, i thought that this recipe calls for too much lime. i couldn't realy taste anything else except for the ginger. it was kind of strong for me, but my family all liked it. i think i'll try it next time with orange juice instead. or actual lime. make sure you use the marinade when you cook, your chicken will be much more juicy that way.
Nice, simple and quite tasty. I used 2 limes and that was plenty. I added 1 orange to balance acidity/sweetness. Cut back on limes, add more ginger and longer marinate. Overall....good recipe...thanks.
Delicious! I had fresh ginger, so used only 1 Tbsp that I micro-planed. Only had 1 lime, so used added juice from a few lemon wedges and 2 Tbsp soy sauce. Used 4 garlic cloves. Really tasty. I served it with brown rice and spring greens salad. I boiled the marinade for over 30 sec in the microwave and put it on the rice and the chicken. Will definitely make it again!
This was an excellent, light recipe with lots of flavor. I ended up using 4-5 cloves of garlic, about 1.5 Tbsp. fresh ground ginger, and 2 limes. It tasted wonderful. I may try 3 limes next time. We also poured the extra marinade on the chicken when we broiled it--the remnants of garlic and ginger helped maintain the flavor.
Excellent flavour!!! I didn't have any fresh limes so I used 1 cup of lime juice instead. Fantastic!!! I served it with mexican rice, fried corn and red peppers, and salsa as a relish. This one is definitely a keeper!!!
OK... so I heeded all of the advice and cut down on the lime (2) and the ginger (1 tbsp) and the poor recipe tasted like nothing. Thankful for the cashew broccoli (yummmmmm) and steamed rice accompaniment... BUT... I may try this again, sometime, as Susan originally posted.
Very tasty and very quick! I only used the juice from 2 limes after reading some other reviews and also used only 1.5 TBSPS of fresh minced ginger. Found this gave the chicken a nice flavour, we used the chicken to make wraps with whole grain flour tortillas. Next time I will definitely try the chicken on its own, thanks for sharing!
Very easy! Made for a quick dinner when I had no idea what I was going to make and had to act fast. Unlike some of the other reviewers, we liked the lime flavor. I added a little extra ginger. Will be making this one again, definitely.
this recipe has good potential. just like everyone has mentioned, it was very strong. way too much ginger-and i LOVE ginger! i think next time i try this i will use a lot less ginger and maybe only a little lime. someone mentioned the sesame oil and that sounds like it'd work out well.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/04/2006
good and tasty...i cut back on the ginger and lime...wasn't enough flavor...so i will add more flavorin he future
I didn't use as much lime as recommended but it was still a bit overpowering. I added Worchestershire sauce and salt along with baby corn, green pepper, and mushrooms. Maybe the green pepper was a bad choice? I will try to make this again and follow the recipe exactly. Will not use lemon juice next time.
The marinade was delicious. I usually love meat with fruit salsa, but this salsa didn't do it for me. The flavors just didn't come together. I will make the chicken again, maybe with a different salsa. The chicken was good on its own, too.
I only gave this 3 stars because if I had used as is, I don't think it would have been as good. I read the reviews first, which I highly recommend before attempting a new recipe, and modified to make better (IMHO). I reduced the lemons to 2, increased garlic to 4, used a combo of fresh and powdered ginger. Set the timer for 20 minutes - crucial point made many times by many. I broiled the chicken then taste tested, realized it was too bland so I added salt and pepper to both sides (oh, and a little turmeric for color as well) and broiled a little more. That helped a lot, next time I'll add onion to the marinade. I think this has the makings of something yummy, but it does need a little help. Happy cooking!
It's good in theory, but it needs tweaking. The ginger was very overpowering, even after I already cut it to 2T. I also added more garlic, but it could still use a bit more. I used about 1/3 bottle of key lime juice, and that made the marinade sufficiently lime-y without going overboard. Despite the changes, the chicken was still very moist and tender, and it was pretty easy to clean up.
I used 3 lemons instead of lime, and sugared ginger, kept everything else the same. I did slice the thick breasts so that they were thinner to begin with, and I also pounded them a little. They were quickly broiled in my oven. My husband and I enjoyed the flavors immensely.
I followed the modification below (halving lime juice, adding more garlic). I found the result quite bland. I didn't taste any ginger at all. Still...I think this recipe has real potential. Next time I am going to up the ginger (use some fresh instead of or in addition to ground), up the lime juice from the modification by a teeny bit, and do what someone else recommended, use sesame oil.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2006
My daughters love helping me make this dish and everyone loves eating it.
For a great low carb meal, I made some sauteed onions, mushrooms and bean sprouts with soya sauce. The chicken was super moist and tasty. I was worried that it might be too much ginger taste but it wasn't. My husband even says it's a meal to repeat often.
We followed other reviewers recommendations for less lime juice and used just the juice of one lime. However we also used fresh ginger and it was WAY too much ginger. Ginger flavor was over powering and lacking salt. Will not use this recipe again.
Good idea! Gave me a starting place! In retrospect it's possible(and advisable) to use less lime. I used chicken breast strips and could have used only one lime. I used fresh ginger and used garlic powder (approx tablespoon) with quinoa kale and steamed sweet and potato onion side.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
10/05/2007
I didn’t like it.....too much of everything. The idea of garlic, ginger, lime and O.O. is good but not in these proportions.....Maybe with less ginger & lime, this chicken would taste good....It didn’t even smell good when cooking (used an indoor grill)
I made this using chicken breast tenders, cooked in some olive and canola oil in a heavy cast iron skillet, using only two limes. Added some jalapeños for a little kick. Came out very tasty. Will make again.
I liked this a lot. I made it exactly as written, marinating the chicken for a full 20 minutes. I actually grilled these over 4 separate nights, so I then separated the marinade from the breasts, and used the marinade for basting. I've had a number of weak marinade recipes, and sometimes it seems like hours of marinating don't work, but for this recipe, the flavors were quite zippy. "Lime" should definitely be in the title - even with so much ground ginger, I found lime to be the prevailing flavor. The chicken grilled up nicely. Great recipe!
I made this recipe as a stirfry. Used 1/2 as much lime juice & more garlic. Cooked chicken & then added bok choy, bean sprouts cabbage & shredded broccoli. Added 1 pack of lemon chicken seasoning an had fried rice on the side. It was GREAT
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.