Easy Garlic Ginger Chicken

I agree with other reviewers that the amount of lime is way too much. I cut the limes down to two but it was still overpowering (and I like lime flavor). The chicken was much better after we salted it, but we really couldn't taste the ginger or garlic. The recipe really needs some salt added either to the marinade or on to the chicken just before you put it on the grill. I recommend a flavored salt like Tony Chachere's (which also has a little kick). I might also try adding some chile flavor next time. By the way, I don't understand all the reviewers on here who completely changed the recipe but rated and reviewed anyway. My review is for the recipe, as is.