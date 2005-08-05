Easy Garlic Ginger Chicken

Light and flavorful!

Recipe by Susan McFadden

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pound the chicken to 1/2 inch thickness. In a large resealable plastic bag combine the garlic, ginger, oil and lime juice. Seal bag and shake until blended. Open bag and add chicken. Seal bag and marinate in refrigerator for no more than 20 minutes.

  • Remove chicken from bag and grill or broil, basting with marinade, until cooked through and juices run clear. Dispose of any remaining marinade.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 79.8mg. Full Nutrition
