Garlic Chicken Stir Fry
A stir fry recipe I developed to satisfy a family of garlic lovers.
A stir fry recipe I developed to satisfy a family of garlic lovers.
This was a very tasty stir fry, however, don't make the same mistake I did. I used purple cabbage and the leftovers turned blue!Read More
The sauce was way, way too sweet. And 2 tablespoons of cornstarch was way too much. A tablespoon would've been plenty. Also, a true stir fry would brown the chicken, take the chicken out of the pan, then cook the onion and other vegetables. After the veggies are done, that's when you'd add the chicken back in so you don't end up with overcooked chicken.Read More
This was a very tasty stir fry, however, don't make the same mistake I did. I used purple cabbage and the leftovers turned blue!
We thought this was very tasty! I did use some frozen stir fry veggies instead of chopping and I used 1 TBLS brown sugar and 1 TBLS white sugar when making the sauce and ommitted the salt (always can be added to taste if needed). The brown sugar, even though it was just a tbls, added a nice touch. Served over white rice and some chow-mein noodles. Very good and would make again. Thanks!
The sauce was way, way too sweet. And 2 tablespoons of cornstarch was way too much. A tablespoon would've been plenty. Also, a true stir fry would brown the chicken, take the chicken out of the pan, then cook the onion and other vegetables. After the veggies are done, that's when you'd add the chicken back in so you don't end up with overcooked chicken.
Even my son liked this(and he says he doesn't like onions). I used about half the green onions and regular onions that this recipe called for. I also used about a 1/2 tsp of ground ginger instead of the fresh ginger. Good basic stir fry.
This was perfect. Easy and quick to make I did not use cabbage added brocolli and thinly sliced carrots. Stir fried it all in the wok and served over sticky rice
This was quite good. We like a little more "kick" to our Asian food but I am a stickler for following a recipe as written the first time (doesn't it just make you crazy when people trash a recipe and talk about what they didn't do?). The next time I will likely spice it up a little and maybe add some additional veggies. Thank you for a great post! i
This recipe turned out just great. The chicken and veggies tasted great, and the sauce had perfect flavor and consistency. I will definitely make this again, and may add some hot pepper flakes for some added spice.
This is a great stir-fyr recipe.. I used fresh broccoli, carrot, and asparagus; no bell pepper or pea pods, and it came out really good. Everything was cooked perfectly and very flavorful. I used left over rice pilaf from last night to make the "fried rice restaurant style" recipe (on allrecipes.com)-- my toddlers had seconds and my husband loved it.
We thought this was very tasty! I did use some frozen stir fry veggies instead of chopping and I used 1 TBLS brown sugar and 1 TBLS white sugar when making the sauce and ommitted the salt (always can be added to taste if needed). The brown sugar, even though it was just a tbls, added a nice touch. Served over white rice and some chow-mein noodles. Very good and would make again. Thanks!
i added philliapino wheat noodles(after following pkg directions), water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, chinese 5 spice powder in place of ginger, and soy to taste. Also added chinese hot oil on top as a personal preference to spicy food(use sparingly!) IT WAS EXCELLENT! I made it as a friend's bday present and she was VERY pleased, she ate the leftovers the following day and said it was still very VERY scrumptious!
This was delicious! Who needs to go out for Chinese? No changes needed for us except to scale up the recipe!
This was incredible! My whole family loved it. I changed the vegetables to ones that my kids and husband like better. But otherwise, I follwed directions to a T. I served it over brown rice. Great, healthy meal!
This is one of the better stir fry dishes I have made. I only made small changes. I added mushrooms and instead of putting the ginger and green onion with the chicken and vege mix, I added it to the sauce instead. I made it easy on myself and sautéd all the veges together in olive oil. Once tender, I added the chicken for about 5 min, then put in the sauce mixture until it thickened. Excellent and so easy!!
This is a very tasty recipe. I suggest that you have everything measured, chopped and diced before begining. It is a speedy meal once you begin. My family thought that the sauce was as good as any Chinese take out we have had. Cut back on the sugar if you like the robust soy taste. Thank you. "1 more for my collection."
Very easy and very good. I will make this regularly.
Nice flavor - made with tofu marinated in sauce and no cornstarch. Added broccoli and carrot. Next time I'll double the sauce and add pepper and fresh chopped garlic at the end, for more of a garlic pepper dish (my favorite).
This recipe is more soupy and bland than I had expected. It's not real stir-fry, but it's a good start for people who like to tone down their Chinese food. I'm actually Chinese, and this tastes nothing like the stir-fry my Mom used to make or anything that is served in good Chinese restaurants. Not that the recipe isn't good, just not what I expected for stir-fry. Very easy to make though.
I was searching the site and came across this recipe, my dad is in this cooking in the wok phase so I gave him this recipe. EVERYONE in my house loved it, including the picky sister who won't eat anything. The best part, everyone keeps begging him to make it again! Perfect recipe!
I thought that this was delicious! It was easy to make too! Tasted like the garlic chicken I get at my fav chinese take out place- only better!I omitted the cabbage and green onions (didn't have these on hand) and used broccoli and carrots, snow peas, 1 onion and red bell pepper. I thought that it was a perfect amount of garlic and ginger, but my young kids did think it was a bit too spicy, so next time I'll use a little less. I'll definately make this again!
Good.....2 out of 3 enjoyed it and took leftovers for lunch....used reduced sodium soy sauce and used olive oil and some sesame oil instead of the peanut oil. Also used Truvia non sugar sweetner instead of the sugar (about 2 packets) Quick and easy.
a little bland but otherwise delicious
I used sliced pork instead of the chicken since that is what I had on hand, and it turned out great....the basic sauce is very versatile and I use it for all sorts of stir-fry ingredients. This recipe forms the base for many meals in my house each month! :) Excellent!
This is a great recipe. I couldn't believe how well it turned out. Even the kids liked it. One tip for you though. Prepare (chop, measure, mix) everything before you turn on the heat. Once you start cooking, you won't have time to do anything else.
Very tasty, my whole family enjoyed it. I did not have all of the vegetables the recipe called for on hand so I just used a bag of defrosted stir fry vegetables.
Wow! What a great recipe, even for those of us who are not very wok-inclined (like myself). I used what I had on hand for veggies(broccoli, carrots, snowpeas, red and green bell pepper), and followed the recipe instructions exactly. The only adjustment I made was to reduce the sugar to 2 tsp. from 2 Tbsp. The sauce thickened very well and was so tasty! My husband gave this a thumbs up so its a keeper! Thank you!!
It was not too much work. A lot of veggies to cut, but well worth it! It was delicious. I make in monthly now.
When I make this the sauce is the most consistent thing I follow. I do add a little honey in the skillet when it's almost ready to serve instead of sugar in the cornstarch mix. Vegetables I use are generally what I have on hand. I don't use cabbage or sugar snap peas when cooking for my husband. When cooking for friends who like them - I add peas and cabbage. Sometimes I have this on rice, sometimes on chow mien noodles, sometimes all by itself (avoiding starch calorie load). Of the chicken things I make, this is one of the better picks that works for my picky husband who is not such a fan of vegetables. My husband wants more sauce – so I will make a note to help me remember - more sauce, cause so far I haven’t’ remembered!
I didn't use cabbage and I used ginger powder and everyone raved over this. It's so easy but there is time in cutting up the veggies. Well worth it!
Full of flavor! I used 4 cups of Yin Yang vegetable blend from Market Day in place of the cabbage, red bell pepper and sugar snap peas. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. Will make again and again.
This recipe is somewhat lacking in the taste dept.
Edit: Double sauce (for our family of 7) and add extra garlic. Add some rice wine vinegar and a good bit of red pepper flake to taste. Cook beef to med. rare first and remove it from pan. Boil carrots for a long time and then add large broccoli florets if using fresh, boil until you smell the broccoli. Drain water from skillet and add cabbage and more garlic. Then slowly start adding the mixed sauce (don't bother separating broth from the rest of the sauce) and by the time the cabbage is wilted add all of the sauce. Very good this way!
Awesome dish! Very flavorful and wound up feeding 6 people (5 adults and a 3 yr old) with enough leftover for 2 lunches! and while I was worried about all the garlic, it works out perfectly. Three changes due to what we had in the house and the number of people coming over: I used 2 bell peppers (1 red and 1 orange) and half a bag of broccoli slaw instead of the cabbage and peas and sesame seed oil as we didn't have peanut oil. Served over brown rice. Will definitely be making again!
Excellent recipe, can be modified very easily and will still turn out great. I used different vegetables, doubled the sauce using 4 TBSP's of brown sugar and 6 TBSP's of soy sauce to cut down on the sweetness.
Really guys? This was just a run-of-the-mill stir fry recipe, nothing more or less...and nothing to write home about. It was bland (other than the garlic). For someone not seasoned in using a wok I can see why it might be a desireable recipe to follow; however, for most folks who have moved on beyond basic stir frys, this one will leave you wanting more. My two cents, your mileage may vary.
I really like this recipe. I pounded the chicken breasts to speed up the cooking process and putting the chicken in the freezer for 15 minutes prior to slicing makes cutting the slices a snap! I also prefer using low/no salt chicken stock since the soy sauce has plenty of salt. For the ginger I have been purchasing: "ginger in a tube" and it requires no extra work. If you really like using fresh ginger for recipes, remove the peel with a small spoon or even a grapefruit spoon which has ridges. Fresh ginger can be frozen for future use.
This is a good basic stir fry recipe for the beginner. Build off of this, as it is rather bland as previously stated, and experiment with different veggies etc.
Very great recipe!! Had to make some subs for veggies, but all in all very good. I think it needs something... don't know what, but an excellent starting point. Thanks for a good (and super easy) recipe!
Just made this and made the following changes. I used only one onion. I used half brown sugar, half white. I had forgotten to add the cabbage when directed and added later. I liked that the cabbage was al dente and lent a slight crunch to the meal. My 16 year old son and husband ate the entire batch in one sitting. Thanks!
We enjoyed this recipe. Nothing overly special about it... just good taste and a quick standby! Thanks!
I made this recipe and didn't eat it. I think it is a disservice to criticize a recipe if the ingredient list is altered and/or prepared differently. I knew 2T of sugar was wrong... I knew 2T of cornstarch was wrong... 2 onions PLUS a BUNCH of green onions? I am often confused and don't understand people's pallets
Very good recipe. I doctored up the spices a bit, dropped the cabbage, and added more veggies, substituting green beans for the sugar snaps. Thanks, Teresa!
This was quick easy and tastey. It lacked a bit of flavor, it could have been b/c I didn't use peanut oil. I will definately make this again, but with peanut oil.
Very good. Will make again.
Really good and easy to make!
I absolutely loved this recipe. The sauce is so flavorful! The only things I changed were that I used roasted, dried ginger (all I had on hand), substituted a sweet onion for the green onions (again, what I had on hand) and brown sugar instead of white sugar. I don't think these changes alter the flavor enough to not give the original recipe a fantastic rating. Next time I will double the sauce, and cut the sugar in half (was a tad sweet, but still worthy of 5 stars). This is just a personal taste thing.. I like the sweet and savory, but plan to try a little less sugar and see how that works. This sauce would be wonderful with shrimp too...
Very good and easy to make. We felt it needed more spice of some sort. It just needs a tad more to become a five!
This is a good recipe. Very flavorful. However, you have to be careful not to cook the vegetables too long otherwise they get limp and aren't as crisp. Also next time, I don't think I will use all the sauce as it got too liquidy and became more of a soup than a stir fry. I will make it again and serve the sauce on the side and perhaps steam the vegetables in a seperate pan.
I tried this tonight and thought it was pretty good. However I learned fresh ginger is a must. I used frozen ginger. I think the right amount of spice is the key.
This was absolutely delicious!! I didn't think I was capable of cooking great chinese food.. This recipe definitely proved me wrong! I did not use the ginger and I switched up the vegetables, but other than that this recipe is a gem that I will continue to use.
A very good recipe. I added a little bit of Cayenne pepper, which gave it just the right kick!
simple and quick recipe. added in fresh, sliced vegetables -- yellow and green onions, mushrooms and carrots. marinated cubed chicken breasts and a handful of shrimp in some soy sauce, pepper and 1 teaspoon of ground ginger (not fresh). i browned the garlic first in some peanut oil, removed it and added it to the chicken and shrimp. then cooked all my other vegetables with a dash of soy sauce and removed them to a plate, while i cooked the chicken and shrimp mixture. then added the vegetables back in and let sit while i made some five minute rice. i used only about 1 tablespoon of soy sauce for the "sauce" with the cornstarch, sugar and water mixture since i'd added soy to the vegetables and meat before. i enjoyed this, but next time i'll omit the ginger since i didn't really think it added anything to the dish flavor.
I thought this sounded very good, but I felt that it was a little to bland. I did experiment by adding: brocolli, mushrooms, waterchesnuts, sprouts, and red peppers. It was an enjoyable meal
Great recepie!! I don't like asian food and just tried this as some thing special for my husband. It turned out great! I loved it. Very flexible: I used broccoli and mushrooms instead of green peppers, still a favorite.
This was easy and quick but a bit bland. On my second attempt I added 2 tsp of the Chinese hot oil and that helped but was still missing something and this was using the potent fresh Christopher Ranch Garlic here in Gilroy.
Loved it. We love asparagus so I used that instead of peas. Also doubled the sauce but cut the sugar by 1/4. It was great.
Quite tasty. I love garlic and so added a couple of extra cloves!! I opted to use broccoli, mushrooms, red peppers, and cabbage along with the onions and added some chili paste as I like it hot. Next time, I'll add cashews or peanuts!
This was very good. My wok was at the cleaners, so I had to use an old lead pot from my plumbing days, but it turned out OK!;) I think that if someone goes to the trouble of posting a recipe that commenters should try to replicate it exactly - the first time - and make changes later. AND, if you didn't like the recipe then you should feel free to keep it to yourself!! Good job Teresa!!!
This was a good meal and you can use many different combinations of veggies with it.
a little less onion and a little less salty, chicken had good flavor once cooked without all the vegetables and sauce
I used a vegetarian product called Veat instead of the chicken in this dish. I found the sauce to be too bland, so I added about another half cup of vegetable broth to dilute the soy flavor, and then added a tablespoon or so of lemon juice, another tablespoon of sugar, crushed red pepper flakes, and about a tablespoon of freshly grated ginger. This recipe was good with some doctoring!
This recipe is terrific! A new staple in my house!
For my birthday last week I received a wok. Well that opens up a whole new world to my kitchen. I told my fiance we were going on an Asain trip so have his chop sticks ready! I love cooking new things. I invited over three guests and let us just say this was a huge hit! Everyone loved it. I omitted the cabbage (yuck) and substituted mushrooms. Yummy! I will be making this again. Thanks!
The recipe was simple and delicious. I had a large variety of veggies due to our garden, so we used onion, peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, green beans, and carrots. I also added some red pepper for a bit of spice. My kids loved it. I even went well as leftovers.
It's trully for garlic LOVERS.
Excellent! I omitted the chicken and added broccoli florets with the red pepper. I also added 3 more cloves of garlic and I ended up adding about 1/4 cup more of vege broth just to make it saucier. It was better than most Chinese restaurant dishes I've had! Definitely a keeper!
I made this with tofu and changed the sauce a bit, and overall I liked it. My only complaint was that there was way too much onion, so you have to cut back on that.
i used this as a base for what i wanted to make for dinner.. i wasn't all that impressed by the sauce.. i ended up having to add sesame oil and garlic chili paste.. it wasn't bad, it just wasn't flavorful
Wonderful ! We both loved it and are looking forward to the leftovers. We served it over a bed of Jasmine rice, Substituted 1/2 of the sugar with light brown sugar as one reviewer suggested. We had a piece of beef tenderloin leftover and I sliced it and added it to the chicken, wonderful mixture of flavors with none overpowering another. I also used fresh snow peas instead of frozen.
This was good after I added a more soy and ginger. Rather bland as is. Good starter recipe, though!
Excellent, substituted sliced carrots fro snow peas
This was very good. Its rare that everyone in the family likes the same thing. This one was a winner with all.
I didn't have green onions or cabbage OR snap peas so I used the emergency bag of frozen stir fry veggies and it still turned out great. Can't wait to try with bok choi and proper veg, will probably get 6 or 7 stars then! Really good stuff, easy and tasty.
Too sweet, too bland, and the sweetness took away from the garlic. Next time I'll leave out the sugar and ginger, and add some chilis, but as that is basically a completely different recipe, I'm giving this a 1 star.
Loved this recipe! So versatile because you can use your favorite veggies instead of the ones listed here. My hubby doesn't like Snap peas or peppers, so I used mushrooms and carrots. I'm going to use broccoli next time. I also used the advice of another rater and used 1/2 tsp of ground ginger. Can't wait to make again!! No going out for chinese anymore.. YEA! (and you can use minced garlic instead of fresh, too). OH! I don't own a wok, so I started everything in a skillet, but once I started putting in cabbage and onions I realized it all wouldn't fit, so I just transferred it all into a pot, stirred to make sure it was all coated with the chicken broth and put the top on just like the recipe said. And I used sesema oil because I had bought it for another recipe from this website and hate to see it not used. It was GREAT! (makes the house smell great, too)
Very Good. Play around with the recipe a little and make it your own!
I followed this recipe by the directions only I had no peas so I sliced up some carrot instead. After I had mixed the sauce in I added a 440g packet of thin egg noodles. This garlicy noodle stir fry was a treat for our entire family. Thanks.
Very good! Hubby, 2 year old, and myself all liked it. I didn't have peanut oil, so I used sesame oil. Also substituted extra red peppers and carrots instead of onions, cabbage, and peas because that was what was in the house. The sauce was very good and I think the extra cornstarch making it extra thick was a nice touch. Some people had said it was bland, so I was prepared to add extra soy sauce, but I didn't think it was necessary. Very tasty and I will make it again.
So bland. I used bok choy as my cabbage and followed the recipe exactly. I thought that this was very bland. It is a good thing that I had terryaki sauce on hand so that I could spruce it up. Will not make this again.
I thought this was really good, a little bland, but still worth it!!
Used frozen vegatables that I defrosted first. Didn't have gingerroot so I used a few dashes of ground ginger. Came out really good
great recipe and very easy to do!
Excellent stir fry....I did make a few changes. I eliminated the salt, I didn't have peanut oil so I used sesame oil instead. I also used fresh broccoli instead of cabbage, one large onion instead of two and I used about a tablespoon of brown sugar instead of white since I don't like things too sweet. One tablespoon of cornstarch was enough. I added water chestnuts as well since my husband loves them. I cooked the chicken in my wok first, took it out then did the veggies. I combined everything at the end. I will definitely make this again.
This is a good recipe to experiment with. You may want to add a few more vegetables or add somethings to the sauce to suit your taste, but overall this is a good recipe.
This was my first time making a stir fry and I was very pleased with how simple, quick and healthy it was! I used pork instead of chicken and dredged it in cornstarch instead of putting cornstarch in at the end. This worked out nicely. Also, I used a frozen bag of stir fry veggies (sugar snap peas, carrots, onions, mushrooms, yellow peppers and water chestnuts) because it was cheaper to just buy that, and because my boyfriend likes it hot, I mixed in about four teaspoons of green curry paste with the last addition of broth. Unfortunately, the HOT taste kind of overpowered the other flavors, but the ginger taste still shined through. Thank you very much for this good recipe, next time I'll try it as written instead of adding in the curry paste.
Very yummy. I reduced the ginger, since my fiance is not fond of it, and will reduce the amount of chicken next time since it seemed a bit much--but that's our taste.
I made this for myself and two teenage boys and we really enjoyed it! I followed the recipe closely, making a few changes based on what I had in the house. I didn't have any peanut oil so I substituted canola oil with a splash of sesame oil. I also used a bag of frozen stir fry veggies along with the fresh green onions. Served over rice and it was great - nothing left over!
Really good!! I would add a little less sugar though. But overall great.
Very easy to put together and very tasty. I scaled back the veggies for a picky eater. The sauce sets up nicely and is very flavorful considering how simply it is.
This was a very good recipe! It's also a quick meal to make. We all liked it and I can tell you that next time I make it I will use more veggies than the recipe calls for, especially when they are in season :-) Bulk this up with lots of veggies!! Thanks for a good recipe to have!
Used zucchini, mushrooms, green bell pepper, carrots and broccoli. I accidentally added the foods in the wrong order, but I think what really matters in this recipe is the large amount of garlic (I minced a whole bulb and added 2 tsp of crushed garlic) and the corn starch/sugar/soy sauce mixture. I love that I don't have to use the packets that are full of synthetic ingredients and can give my family something more healthy but still delicious!
This was very good. I did not use near the garlic that it called for though. My seven year old like it. But he likes stir fries normally.
It was very tasty and could work well with a variety of veggies. I used peas instead of snap peas and 2 cups sliced cabbage. As directed, the recipe makes a little more sauce than we liked, so next time I'll either make less sauce or serve it over rice.
Its great, easy and I used alot of substitutions which still kept it excellent
This was very good. I used about 4 cloves of garlic and it was fine... Also, used whatever veggies I had on hand. I think that is what is great about this recipe is that your can adapte to what meat/veggies you have. The sauce was tasty without being salty or heavy! I doubled the sauce and didn't need to. Next time I wont. Served over white rice. Nice healthy dinner!
This recipe is quite nice and fairly easy to do. I added some chow mein noodles at the end and also a tin of bean sprouts which really added to it. Good b asic recipe which can be altered to anyones personal tastes.
This wasn't bad, but I have made much better stir fries.
This recipe was excellent. Packed with veggies and flavor.
This was very easy to make. Good flavour. Will make again. We served over noodles.
I doubled the recipe and added 7 minced Thai peppers. I used carrots and broccoli because that is what I had around. I reduced the sugar just a tad and added one Tablespoon of fish sauce to the corn starch mixture. It was excelent resturant quality.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections