Garlic Chicken Stir Fry

Loved this recipe! So versatile because you can use your favorite veggies instead of the ones listed here. My hubby doesn't like Snap peas or peppers, so I used mushrooms and carrots. I'm going to use broccoli next time. I also used the advice of another rater and used 1/2 tsp of ground ginger. Can't wait to make again!! No going out for chinese anymore.. YEA! (and you can use minced garlic instead of fresh, too). OH! I don't own a wok, so I started everything in a skillet, but once I started putting in cabbage and onions I realized it all wouldn't fit, so I just transferred it all into a pot, stirred to make sure it was all coated with the chicken broth and put the top on just like the recipe said. And I used sesema oil because I had bought it for another recipe from this website and hate to see it not used. It was GREAT! (makes the house smell great, too)