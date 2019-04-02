Sweet Potato Chicken Casserole

I give this 5 stars, but it must be noted that I made a lot of adjustments according to the suggestions: I added 1 Tbs ginger with the garlic and onions and also used a Moroccan spice when cooking the chicken to add some flavor to the dish...I also added chopped pumpkin with the carrot and sweet potato because I needed to use it up! Since everyone talked about how watery this dish was I cut back the liquid to one cup and about 3/4 cup wine plus I put in 3/4 cup uncooked rice to help soak up the fluid and to make it more of a casserole. About 30 min. into the cooking it was getting quite dry so I added in another 3/4 cup liquid salt/pepper and let it cook for another 15 min. This was beautiful!! My only comment for next time is that I will try and use a dryer wine. I only had a Sav so that's what I used, but I think it made it a bit more sweet....Overall a great dish and something different!!