Sweet Potato Chicken Casserole

This chicken and sweet potato casserole is the tastiest chicken dish that I have ever tasted. The sweet potato adds an interesting addition, and butternut squash can be used in its place. Everyone I have ever cooked this casserole for has loved it! Serve with rice or mashed potato and fresh, crisp green vegetables.
I did tweak this recipe a bit - I left the wine completely out. I also didn't add any of the cream for the sake of keeping it lower fat and more casserole like than stew like. After putting everything into the baking dish I sprinkled a very generous amount of cinnamon and nutmeg on the top, stirred it a bit, then covered it and put it in the oven at the recommended temp and rec. time. It was FABULOUS!!! My kids who HATE sweet potatoes LOVED this dish!!! A definite keeper in my book.
I prepared 2 servings. Left out the cream and white wine. I added one diced apple and 2 more carrots. I also increased the garlic to 2 cloves and it wasn't a bit overpowering. As other reviewers did, I added some spices - generous shake of pumpkin pie spice (cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg). By leaving out some of the liquid ingredients, I ended up with just a little nice sauce at the bottom. Adding the apple really mellows the taste of the chicken broth. We ate it all on its own; no rice or bread. Great fall recipe. My husband and I really loved it! With extra veggies & fruit and without the cream, it feels healthy too!
09/13/2005
I followed the recipe exactly, but it ended up like stew. It was ok, but it didn't have very much flavor. It was better the second day.
This was terrible. My husband wouldn't even touch it and put a frozen pizza in the oven. As another said, it was a stew not a casserole. It was a featured recipe in the Acme Markets circular. I'm going to complain to Acme since I doubt they tested it first.
10/20/2005
I was looking for a chicken casserole with something other than broccoli and cheese in it- boy, did I find it - this is outstanding!
After reading the other reviews, I decided to consider this recipe a stew, rather than a casserole. I made the whole thing on the top of the stove and served it over rice. My husband and I both thought it was very good, with an interesting and unusual combination of flavors, and we would not object to having it again.
I give this 5 stars, but it must be noted that I made a lot of adjustments according to the suggestions: I added 1 Tbs ginger with the garlic and onions and also used a Moroccan spice when cooking the chicken to add some flavor to the dish...I also added chopped pumpkin with the carrot and sweet potato because I needed to use it up! Since everyone talked about how watery this dish was I cut back the liquid to one cup and about 3/4 cup wine plus I put in 3/4 cup uncooked rice to help soak up the fluid and to make it more of a casserole. About 30 min. into the cooking it was getting quite dry so I added in another 3/4 cup liquid salt/pepper and let it cook for another 15 min. This was beautiful!! My only comment for next time is that I will try and use a dryer wine. I only had a Sav so that's what I used, but I think it made it a bit more sweet....Overall a great dish and something different!!
This was very good. Alot of prep work though.I spent alot of time dicing into small pieces, but could have stopped at just chopping. I would call it a stew rather than a casserole. It comes out very thick and is ideal with buttermilk biscuits. I'm going to try this in my slow cooker next time.
This is an excellent recipe! I also left out the wine and cream and only used 2 chicken breasts, and added a diced apple and an extra carrot as someone recommended in comments. It only needed to bake for 30 minutes and made a nice stew. I served it with hot steamed white rice scooped on top of the bowl of stew. Very simple and delicious - I will definitely make this again!
It's okay with modifications, easy enough. I used two large sweet potatoes, two carrots, and two stalks of celery. After sauteeing the veggies, I put them in a crock pot, then browned the chicken and added 2T of curry, 2t of cayenne, and 1T of oregano. I added the chicken to the veggies in the crock, omitted the wine, and just used two cups of water and one chicken bullion cube. I liet it cook on high for about 2 hours, then added a few T of cream. It was good, tasty, but really not outstanding. And to those commenters complaining about the chopping, buy a cuisinart!
I made a few changes to this recipe and although my husband and toddler loved it, I think it still needs some improvements. I made it with yams because that's what I had at home. I also added some yellow squash which resulted in a thicker sauce. I didn't add the wine but next time I will. Added whole milk instead of cream since that's what I had. Served it with rice. I will definitely make it again but will likely add more spices (maybe some thai spices) and wine.
My family really enjoyed this meal. I cooked it as instructed and it came out perfect but was more like a stew than a casserole. Some buns or garlic bread on the side is all this meal needed, easy and simple to make... I will definitely be making this again.
My grandma loves this casserole. I add extra garlic and throw in some curry, and she likes it because the flavors are strong enough for her to taste. I save time by using frozen sweet potato fries instead of an actual sweet potato.
I added some cinnamon, curry, and doubled the carrots - it turned out good but not spectatular. I really liked the sweet potatos they had a nice taste. I'll probably make it again. Filling and not to bad for calories if you use fat-free half/half and brooth.
This was very bland. It seemed like a good start to something...I am not sure what I would add to make it better. We ate it, but I will not make it again. Too bad - it was a great idea since my family loves sweet potatoes!!
Loved it. Changed a few things. no wine, fresh garlic, chick stock or cream. used garlic powder, salt and pepper when browning chicken, 1 can cream chicken soup and 1 can veggie broth. everything else the same.
I followed other reviewers' advice and cut down on the liquid for a thicker casserole and added cinnamon and nutmeg before popping it in the oven. (I had splurged on some Vietnamese cinnamon from King Arthur flour over the holidays, and the rich smell was out of this world as it simmered in the pot.) I only had two chicken breasts on hand, so I halved the recipe and used 2/3 cup chicken broth as the only liquid. Half an hour in the oven was plenty. Very tasty and fragrant. Will definitely make this again, and add fresh homebaked bread with butter and a side salad.
I adjusted the recipe due to not having all the ingredients. So I used a dash of wine and no cream. I added a sprinkle of nutmeg and cinnamon but wouldnt do that next time. I used a red onion and a baby capsicum and four cloves of garlic. I also added a quater teaspoon curry powder. We ate it on top of brown rice. It was nice and full of flavour. I cooked it on the stove top and by the end it was thick and almost mushy but the vegies still held their shape. Would be great without the cream but with bacon added right from the start. And eaten with lovely fresh cooked beans would be nice too.
I made this recipe, but modified it quite a bit. I didn't want a stew, so I only used 3/4 a cup of chicken broth and about 1T of wine. I used a splash of milk at the end to make it a little more wet. Also, my chicken was already cooked so I only cooked for about 30 mins. I didn't use carrots as someone else suggested and the herbs I used were fresh sage (because I had some) and some dried parsely. I like it, but it wasn't much like the original. Oh, also I used some stuffing mix/bread crumbs for topping. Tasty stuff!
I was intrigued by this recipe because it was a chicken casserole that didn't involve lots of cheese (finally). but after reading the reviews i became nervous about following the recipe exactly. so i cut out the wine, and sprinkled herbed seasoned stuffing mix on top of the casserole. i also used 3 T. of cornstrach dissolved in 1/2 C. of cold water instead of the flour as a thickening agent and found it helped out with the soupiness. Still, the finished product is more like a stew for sure. so we ate it over biscuits. with these modifications, it turned out great! some other ideas we had were to add beets to it and generuous amounts of garlic.
I modified this one as well ... As with some of the others, I did not add wine. I did top the casserole with nutmeg and cinnamon which added a nice flavor. And, I also added quinoa for a little extra nutrition and bulk to the meal (It made a LOT! My husband and I have plenty of leftovers, yum!) I would make this again but would add more broth (especially if using rice/quinoa) and I would add a little salt for flavor as well.
I followed this exactly and it was terrible. I hate saying it because I'm not a picky eater what so ever. I didn't finish my serving and I threw out the left overs it was that bad. Maybe leaving the wine out would have been better.
Omitted wine and cream to simplify. I added fresh ginger to the onion & garlic, used only carrots for the veg, seasoned chicken with garam marsala, served over mashed potato and it was really good. Tured out to be a tasty, quick and easy chicken dish. Could also include some stewed tomatoes and add some chick peas to make it more like a stew.
Followed directions exactly and everyone thought it was delicious. I thought it might be dull with no herbs or spices but the wine and carrots gave it some great flavor. Also, I'd cook it for less time or make my diced vegetables larger. Mine were about 1/2" and they were a little mushy. Excellent low-fat, high fiber meal.
This probably took closer to an hour to prepare, and then an hour in the oven. There is a lot to chop up. I did an another reviewer suggested and did not add the wine or the heavy cream to keep it low-cal. I like the over all result. I did not add any seasoning but I did sprinkle some cheese over the final product to make it seem more appealing. It kind of looks like orange mush when you take it out of the oven. I will be eating this for the rest of the week and I enjoy it but its not something I would cook for others.
I eliminated the wine and the cream and added the flour to the chicken broth. I used only 1 cup of broth as I wanted the dish to be a moist baked dish. I did add cinnamon and nutmeg that another reader recommended. I will add celery next time I make this. Was very yummy!
With a lot of "tweeking " from the reviews and my own changes this turned out terrific. Husband loved it! I added 3 minced cloves of garlic, 1 tsp of minced ginger and 1 chopped apple to the sautéed veggies in the recipe. I put them in a separate bowl while I sautéed the chicken in the pan...I had no room otherwise. Liquid consisted of one cup broth and one cup Chardonnay. It came out like a casserole rather than a stew. Spices included cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and pepper. No milk but I did add about a tsp of honey. Boy did that do the trick! Put it in my convection oven for 30 minutes. Served over rice and it was perfect! Will do it again for sure.
This was nice but I adjusted the recipe a little. I actually used turkey instead of chicken as thats what I had in. I was worried about comments of there being no flavour so added celery, a bit of medium curry powder and chopped up a piece of stem ginger (in syrup)and I used a granulated chicken flavour bouillon from the chinese supermarket (not sure how much this differs from chicken stock and I think I probably added more than I should have...as I can't read chinese lol) oh and added some rice too. Left out the wine. Me and my 4 and 1 year old loved it, the sweet potato kinda turned it a bit mushy but the flavour was nice. Served it with broccoli. Would make again x p.s. I don't think there is much difference between a casserole and a stew lol!
always be suspicious of a recipe that has no herbs in it! i used this as an idea starter, added peas and corn, salt, pepper, parsley, thyme and cumin plus a little more flour after it came out of the oven. it's more like a filling for a pot pie than anything else...but tasted pretty good.
I needed a recipe for leftover chicken and came across this one. One thing I found very time saving was using my food processor to dice the sweet potatoes and carrots. Then, as I was making it it looked like it was going to be too soupy so I reduced the amount of wine and I added a cup of cooked Jasmine rice. What really made it good was adding butter to my portion at the table.
I added a cup of brown rice to the mixture before I put it in the casserole dish. That helped it feel less "soupy". I also took another reviewer's idea and sprinkled it with cinnamon and nutmeg. Delicious!
