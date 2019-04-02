Sweet Potato Chicken Casserole

This chicken and sweet potato casserole is the tastiest chicken dish that I have ever tasted. The sweet potato adds an interesting addition, and butternut squash can be used in its place. Everyone I have ever cooked this casserole for has loved it! Serve with rice or mashed potato and fresh, crisp green vegetables.

By RACHEL

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until just starting to turn golden. Mix in sweet potatoes and carrots; cook and stir for a few minutes, until lightly browned.

  • Move vegetables to the side of the pan, leaving the center clear. Add chicken; cook and stir until seared on all sides. Sprinkle flour on top and stir to combine. Gradually stir in chicken stock, scraping any bits of food from the bottom of the pan while you do this. Stir in wine. Transfer to a casserole dish and cover with a lid.

  • Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven. Remove and let it cool just a little before stirring in cream (or else it may curdle).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
474 calories; protein 32.8g; carbohydrates 58.1g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 74.4mg; sodium 576.5mg. Full Nutrition
