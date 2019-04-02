Chicken with Garlic, Basil, and Parsley

1 of 685

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was an instant family hit and is now a favourite. In the last 20 minutes I top it with diced tomatoes fresh basil and feta cheese. The only other thing I would strongly recomend is to brown the chicken beforehand so that it doesn't look so pale on the plate. Helpful (429)

Rating: 5 stars Very very easy and good! I drizzled a little bit of balsamic vinegar on top before baking then added some mozzarella during the last 15 minutes of baking. Turned out very juicy. Helpful (208)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this flavorful and healthy dish. I used fresh basil, but got lazy and used dried minced garlic. It was very moist and tender. Unlike others, we had no desire to add the extra calories and fat of a cheese topping. Next time, I might sprinkle a little extra salt, basil, and parsley on top of the tomato slices. This is definitely going to be a regular at our house! Helpful (170)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is SOO good! I put a ton of minced garlic and covered the chicken with as many slices of romano tomatos as I could (love em!) and left out the red pepper flakes...I placed it on wild rice and topped with shredded parmasan cheese and it was AMAZING! My husband couldn't believe how clean the kitchen was when I was done! Very easy very good...we were very impressed! Helpful (136)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was so quick and easy and delicious! I made a few slight changes. I marinated the chicken in the seasonings along with a couple tablespoons of balsamic vinegar and 1/2 c of chicken boullion - then baked as noted. One last change - as also suggested - I topped tomatos with thinly sliced mozzarella cheese. Just heavenly! Helpful (97)

Rating: 4 stars very good I put everything together about three hours before cooking to get a stronger flavor. It turned out fabulous... Helpful (72)

Rating: 4 stars This is very tasty but nothing fancy. I used 1 lb of boneless chicken tenders figuring that was a good estimate for 4 breasts. I did use jarred minced garlic instead of fresh - I spread about 1/4-1/2 tsp on each breast. Instead of fresh tomatoes I used half a can of diced tomatoes with most of the juice drained. Otherwise I made the recipe as stated with spice amounts and cooking method. Make sure to not overcook the chicken after you uncover it otherwise it will be too dry. Ours turned out moist and yummy! My poor daughter did get a bite with a bunch of red pepper - oops! My husband and I loved the spice though. The liberal seasoning is the key to this recipe to keep it from being bland. Next time I make this I may marinate the chicken in a little Italian dressing first. Definitely a keeper! Helpful (52)

Rating: 4 stars We enjoyed this recipe although I used fresh herbs in place of the dried ones which I think were a lot more flavorful. I used tablespoons of fresh in place of teaspoons of dried herbs. We're also not huge tomato people so I used a little bit of diced tomatoes and some diced onions on top of the chicken. I might use some chicken broth in the pan next time for a little sauce to pour over rice or pasta. Overall this was a nice recipe. Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars Super easy and really tasty! I like to use garlic powder instead of fresh garlic and I also squeeze fresh lemon onto the chicken after it's done baking. The lemon really adds a lot! This recipe is definitely going into my dinner rotation! Helpful (42)