Fruity Curry Chicken Salad

4.8
1019 Ratings
  • 5 885
  • 4 113
  • 3 14
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

A healthy and tasty chicken salad with a fruity twist - great on a croissant or in a honey pita. Note: This salad is best if eaten the day after preparation. This allows the ingredients time to mingle, giving a fuller flavor. If desired, use nonfat mayonnaise.

Recipe by Karen L Baker

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
51 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine the chicken, celery, onion, apple, raisins, grapes, pecans, pepper, curry powder and mayonnaise. Mix all together. Serve!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 14g; cholesterol 44.5mg; sodium 188mg. Full Nutrition
