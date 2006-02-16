Fruity Curry Chicken Salad

This is really delicious! The magic ingredient seems to be the curry powder, which I was unsure about at first. Making it a day ahead of time is a MUST since the flavors really need time to blend. I made this yesterday and tasted it a few hours later. It was okay but strong with the taste of curry. Today, we ate it for lunch and the flavors had blended so well that it no longer had the strong curry flavor. It tasted great! What a difference a day makes! The only thing I might do next time is add a bit more mayonnaise since today it seemed a little drier that I prefer. Also, I may puree my chicken next time since a popular local restaurant does that and it is wonderful . . . and theirs seem to stay on the croissiant roll better too. Either way, if you like chicken salad, this is the recipe for you! Thanks for sharing, Karen.