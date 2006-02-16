Fruity Curry Chicken Salad

A healthy and tasty chicken salad with a fruity twist - great on a croissant or in a honey pita. Note: This salad is best if eaten the day after preparation. This allows the ingredients time to mingle, giving a fuller flavor. If desired, use nonfat mayonnaise.
Excellent! I modified this recipe by omitting the apple and grapes and using craisins in place of raisins and chunk chicken in a can to save time and it tasted great. The tasted of curry in this really makes this salad and you definitely need to make sure to let the flavors "marinate" for a few hours before serving as the taste is much better then. I have eaten this stuffed into a pita pocket and also rolled into a wheat tortilla wrap with a green salad on the side for lunch.
Wonderful! I used a whole rottiserie chicken, increased the mayonnaise to 1 cup, increased the curry to 1 tsp., added craisins instead of raisins and it turned out great. Definitely my favorite. Thanks.
Easy and delicious - plus it's a great way to use up leftover grilled chicken! I didn't have pecans so I subbed toasted walnuts instead. I used a Granny Smith Apple and red seedless grapes vs. green. I also used dried cranberries vs. raisins. I mixed the dressing in a separate bowl before folding it into the chicken and other ingredients. For the dressing I used 1/2 cup of Hellman's light mayo cut with 1/4 cup of reduced fat sour cream along with the curry and a bit of salt and pepper. It chilled for just a couple of hours and it came out really good. Overall, a great combination of flavors! Especially good on whole grain bread!
LOVE this recipe, my favorite of all recipes I have tried at this site. It is healthy, relatively simple to make, can be made ahead of time (although Hubby keeps eating it up). I often substitute depending on what I have on hand without any problems: canned chicken, leftover rotisserie chicken, leftover turkey, fuji apples, walnuts, cranberries, yellow onions. This is one of the few recipes my husband and my own mother has complimented me on more than once.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2006
I am always looking for the perfect recipes--those that are keepers that I will make repeatedly. This is one of those recipes. I have made it for two bridal luncheons in the past month and both occasions lead to the remarks home chefs love to hear--"This is the best chicken salad I've ever eaten!" If you make it the day before,I would suggest having a bit more of the curry mayo to freshen it up right before serving. Mine seemed to soak up the dressing.
Wonderful chicken salad recipe!! I used boneless chicken breasts that I sprinkled with garlic pepper and seasoned salt and baked for about 45 minutes. I made the recipe exactly as written, and people raved about how good it was. I think this is the best chicken salad I've ever had. This is a new favorite for me!
Simply said, this dish is exquisite! I hosted a baby shower just this weekend and was asked many, many times for the recipe. I was a little concerned about what the curry would taste like but after tasting it, I no longer had any concerns. If you can, make the salad at least a few hours ahead; overnight is best. I made a double-batch and it easily fed 20 people--I served the salad with tiny croissants bought in the Kroger deli section. It is truly the best chicken salad I've ever had!!!
This recipe is full of flavor! I added extra curry powder which did not make it more spicy. I also added glazed pecans, that would normally go on top of a pecan pie. It was delicious and eaten within two days!
This is really delicious! The magic ingredient seems to be the curry powder, which I was unsure about at first. Making it a day ahead of time is a MUST since the flavors really need time to blend. I made this yesterday and tasted it a few hours later. It was okay but strong with the taste of curry. Today, we ate it for lunch and the flavors had blended so well that it no longer had the strong curry flavor. It tasted great! What a difference a day makes! The only thing I might do next time is add a bit more mayonnaise since today it seemed a little drier that I prefer. Also, I may puree my chicken next time since a popular local restaurant does that and it is wonderful . . . and theirs seem to stay on the croissiant roll better too. Either way, if you like chicken salad, this is the recipe for you! Thanks for sharing, Karen.
I had a chicken salad similar to this in a tea room restaurant and loved it. I have been looking for a recipe since, and this was the closest I could find. I have made it twice and both times gotten great reviews. I leave out the onions, (while I love onions, I don't believe raw onions mix well with the fruity taste trying to be acheived with this salad), celery, and raisins. I add chopped bing cherries (adds a great flavor and color to the dish), pineapple chunks, and some pineapple juice to the mayonnaise "dressing". I do believe this salad tastes twice as good the next day. I like to serve it either atop a bed of romaine lettuce or on whole grain bread. It makes a very refreshing summer meal!
Very good, it didn't taste like curry it was just a nice overall manheim taste. Used fuji apple, red grapes. Followed everything else the same but did not use raisins and I forgot to add nuts. Like people said it tastes better after being in the fridge. *update*made this again following love2cook's ckn boiling advice. Boiled ckn with a buillon cube, used craisins and sliced almonds. Very flavorful!
This is the most delicious chicken salad! I've made it countless times. Sometimes I use canned cooked chicken, sometimes leftover rotisserie chicken, or I'll cook a couple of breasts and chop them up. All versions are excellent. I don't always use celery, I'll use whatever apples are on sale, I don't usually use pecans but I have and it's good, I've used all types of onions, red grapes, and I always use extra curry. Everyone who I've served this to loves it. It's good on bread, croissant, with crackers, and over lettuce. I can't rave enough about this recipe- one of my favorites on the site!
Best chicken salad I ever had!!! Love the surprise of the curry, who would have thought? Would recommend making the night before serving so the flavors have a chance to blend. Will definitely make again!
The BEST chicken salad recipe ever! I increased the curry powder to 1 1/2 tsp, used regular raisins, and used two celery stalks for added crunchiness. Also used canned chicken in a pinch (two large cans) and it came out perfect! It will be tough, but wait at least a day before eating and it will be well worth it!
A family favorite, especially on a hot day! I add a tsp. of ginger and sometimes I cook fresh cranberries, halved, and the zest of an orange with the chicken for a delish variation. Poppyseeds are also a good addition.
I am a vegetarian, so I used cooked, chilled, Quorn Chik'n Pieces in place of real chicken. I also used regular raisins, as I had no golden raisins on hand. It turned out fantastic and was even better the second day. The pecans and curry really added another dimension. It was great in croissants, and on toast.
I made this recipe for a ladies luncheon and it was a huge hit!!! I made it a day ahead of time to allow the flavors to come through and blend and it worked out so well! One thing I did was to shred the chicken breasts rather than dice them. I prefer this texture rather than having little cubes of meat. I also left out the golden raisins. I added a few more grapes instead. Next time I might try some dried cranberries instead. Thanks for sharing this!!!!
Delicious! This will be a standard whenever I have leftover turkey or chicken. I used 4 C. leftover diced turkey. I wanted it a bit moister, so I made 1/4 extra recipe of dressing. I love curry, so added extra to taste.
Made this for a get together & it was very good. The only change I made was instead of raisins, I used craisins. I think it gives it alittle more flavor. Put on croissants. I'm not a big chicken salad person but I liked it! If I make it next time, I might want to "jazz" it up a bit with more curry, pepper and more grapes.
whoa, people were right when they said this tastes awesome after spending 24 hours in the fridge!! I used purple raisins because I didn't have any golden ones. Also left out the celery and nuts because I didn't have them. I used finely diced vidalia onion instead of green onions and this was freakin delicious! All the flavors of the fruit, chicken, curry and onion go so well together.
I used half the curry, seedless red grapes, a Fuji apple, craisins and toasted walnuts. Delicious combination of flavors. Can hardly wait to try the leftovers tomorrow! Am thinking next time I will use more curry... YUM!
I LOVE this recipe. I have to make it at least once a month. I agree that it is better the next day. I do leave out the onion because I don't care for them. So glad I found this recipe. Thank you for sharing.
Really delicious salad! I usually make my own curry blends, but was in a hurry this time. A dear friend from India taught me a great trick: bloom the spices before using them by heating them in a small fry pan until they release their aroma (careful not to toast or burn them or they'll become bitter). Let them cool on a saucer, then add them to the mayo. You won't have to wait until the next day for full flavor. I used grocery store rotisserie chicken because it's what I had...and served it on baby romaine. Terrific. We ate it for two days and loved it. Thanks!
I reduced the mayonnaise to 1/2 c. and increased the curry (I like a kick!). I also left out the apples since the salad was batch prepared for the whole week, and I didn't want any browning to occur. This is a great recipe though, and a really good base for other chicken salad recipes.
Just as an earlier reviewer stated, "Hubby ate it all, so I don't know how the flavor can improve with refrigerating overnight." Excellent for those hot Bakersfield summer nights! I used almonds instead of pecans, but that was just a choice because I have more of them.
This was awesome! I definitely agree with the tip to refrigerate for at least a day before serving to let the flavors develop. The curry adds a pleasantly unique flavor to this chicken salad. I used walnuts in place of pecans and craisins in place of raisins which both worked beautifully. I underestimated the prep time in terms of chopping everything, but it was definitely worth it. Will probably make again for guests, showers, potlucks, etc.
I was in search of the PERFECT chicken salad, and this is it!! I also substituted craisens in place of apples and golden raisins but did still include a few grapes..... I already love using curry and this just made the chicken salad amazing!!
WOW!! This was beyond delicious! And we didn't even let it sit in the refrigerator. We have put the rest in there and can't wait to try it again tomorrow after the flavors have had a chance to meld. Wish I could give it more stars!
MY OH MY. That's all I have to say about this recipe. Being new to recipes I tried to stick to the ingredients, however I used red grapes, dark raisons and regular mayo since that's what I had on hand. I had to refrain from adding more curry since I love it, but it doesn't need anymore. It is perfect as it is. The taste is amazing. In my early 20's I worked for a french deli that served curry chicken salad and it was my favorite dish. I now have a dish I'll be proud to bring to parties, WOW!!!
Delicious! I plan to make this next week because it's perfect for lunches. We added more curry powder and black pepper for personal taste. I also accidentally put in almonds instead of pecans, but it was delicious anyway!
Good basic recipe which I changed for our tastes and what I had on hand. Used 4 small chix brst halves, 2 celery stalks diced, 1/2 lg diced honeycrisp apple, 2 tblsp diced sweet onion, fresh grd pepper, 3 t of homemade curry powder (2 t tumeric, 1 t cumin, 1 t coriander, 1/4 t grd clove, 1/4 t nutmeg, 1/2 t cayenne, 1/2 t grd ginger,1/2 t salt) oven toasted slivered almonds, raisins, splash of lime juice and no grapes--added lite mayo until blended nicely--about 1/2 cup?--it's all melding in the frig right now but preliminary taste tests are YummO!
I don't like chicken salad. That being said, this was absolutely delicious! I omitted the pine nuts and used Fat Free Miracle Whip in order to make it more of a diet recipe, and I don't think it sacrificed one bit of the flavor! Actually, I think I'd prefer the sweet/tangy flavor of Miracle Whip to regular mayonnaise. I paired this with Special K Savory Herb crackers, which complemented the flavor very well, for a healthy, light snack.
This is incredible. I love curry, and I was searching the site for something yummy. This definitely did the trick. I added a little bit more curry and omitted onions (because I don't like them). I brought it to work the next day and we couldn't get enough of it. Sooo good!!!
anna
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2011
loved it! i made it for a baby shower and it was a huge hit! i tripled the recipe and it was all gone by the end! made it the day before and served it on endives. the only thing i omitted were the toasted pecans but you didnt even miss it.
I have made this recipe several times after finding it on Allrecipes. I absolutely love it, and end up taking some to work for lunch the next day! It is really good served on a whole grain flatbread, too.
This was a very tasty, easy and versitile recipe. Had left over lime/cajun chicken breast to use. Didn't have raisins, grapes or pecans. So just used the apple and toasted walnuts and it still turned out fabulous for a wrap. Will have to try the recipe as written. Thanks!
Very easy recipe and delicious. I cooked the chicken breasts in low sodium chicken broth, which I saved to use in another recipe thereafter. The curry flavor is subtle, and next time I make it for our family, I will use a bit more curry powder. I used craisins instead of golden raisins and toasted slivered almonds instead of pecans. It was delicious. Next time I will hold the almonds to add just prior to serving, for better crunch. I agree that making it a day ahead improved the flavor!
Excellent recipe. I had some cooked chicken breast and came to all recipes to look for a dinner idea. This was perfect. I went light on the curry but next time I'll put in the full amount. I only used about 1 1/2 cup cooked chicken and reduced mayo to 2 Tbsp mayo and 3 Tbsp milk kefir. The other ingredients were about the same.
Yum! I'm so glad I decided to try this recipe despite not being a fan of a few of the ingredients. The flavors have perfect harmony and I honestly don't believe the addition of another ingredient could make this any more appetizing. I omitted the nuts only because I can't bear to eat them. I cut the recipe in half, but ended up needing nearly all of the mayo. I actually used a whipped dressing instead of mayo because it's much healthier. Fantastic recipe. No changes necessary!
This chicken salad is really yummy, flavourful, and I love the crunch of the apple and celery. I didn't use any grapes--didn't have 'em and they're not missed b/c the apple and raisins add plenty of sweetness. I used roasted sliced almonds and next time I'll wait 'til serving to add them as they got a bit soft over night. Also, curry powders can vary as far as their spice make-up. I added a couple dashes of cinnamon to my salad to play up the curry and the apple.
I made this for my sister's baby shower. The shower wasn't supposed to be at my house, but an emergency required that we change the location. So I needed something fast, easy, and FANTASTIC that would feed 60 people. This did the trick and then some. On a croissant with a bit of lettuce, everyone thought I'd had the shower catered. When it got out that I had made the sandwiches on the fly the night before, amidst a flurry of preparations for the shower, I got 15 requests for the recipe. Thank you so much for saving my sister's shower. I'm not joking, this recipe really saved the whole day.
My husband and I loved this recipe. I left out the celery since neither of us is fond of raw celery and added extra curry since we love that spice. However, none of our four kids liked this recipe at all, so I am only giving it 4 out of 5 stars. This is one I will save for when the kids are out of the house though!
i really like this! you can totally modify this and still get great results. for example, i add more apples and celery. i also add some sesame seeds. i add less mayonaise than in the recipe and it still turns out great. it's great because once prepared, you have something ready for a few days. as other people have said, it tastes better the next day. afiyet olsun!
I made this salad for lunch today and I really enjoyed it!. I didn't have grapes but even without them was great. I used low fat plain yogurt mixed with the mayo to make it lighter and turned out really great.
AMAZING! Sadly, i got home from the store to realize that I didn't have curry at e like I though. So sadly i left that out and then i left out pecans also. The chicken I used was Kroger "Better then baked chicken" and shredded the 2 breast from that and then red instead of green grapes. I left it in the fridge over night before enjoying it. Next time I will have curry, but even without it the combination is wonderful!
Excellent- added a sprinkle more of curry powder and pepper and I also squeezed about 1/4 a lime as recommended earlier. Will definitely make again. Served on mini croissants. Next time I will try a slice of cheese.
I'm not a big curry fan, but this was excellent! The apples and raisins give it just the right sweetness and the pecans give it a little extra crunch. It's a nice change from regular chicken salads and worth the time and effort.
This is the best chicken salad I have ever had. Love that curry flavor mixed with sweet and a bit salty. Very easy.. I eyeballed the ingredients and added the poached chicken breast. I cut back on the pecans and broke into small pieces. Along with the a bit of mayonaise, I added some honey greek yogurt and it was perfect!
Made it for a ladies luncheon. Everyone loved it! My only very slight changes was to put in about 1/2 the green onions and, as one reviewer suggested, add additional dressing before serving. It is MUCH better the next day. Also followed the suggestion to cut-up the chicken before cooking (in broth). Used all the same ingredients except regular vs. light mayonnaise. Will make again!
