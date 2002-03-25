Cocoa Fried Chicken

Basically, fried chicken nuggets! Pan fry in extra virgin olive oil. Serve with salad if trying to be healthy, or fries if you are past caring!

Recipe by Roddy Pattison

prep:
25 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour and cocoa powder in a shallow dish or plate. One by one, coat chicken pieces in flour mixture, then dip in beaten egg, then in seasoned bread crumbs.

  • Heat oil in a cast iron skillet to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Fry coated chicken pieces in oil until cooked through and juices run clear (approximately 5 minutes). Drain on paper towels.

Editor's Notes:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature and ingredient density.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 34.5g; carbohydrates 45.1g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 116mg; sodium 606mg. Full Nutrition
