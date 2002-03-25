Cocoa Fried Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature and ingredient density.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 34.5g; carbohydrates 45.1g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 116mg; sodium 606mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/25/2002
I was a little disappointed and maybe a little relieved that I could not taste the chocolate in this recipe! I also found that frying the chicken over med-high heat was too high--the chicken was dark brown on the outside and raw in the middle. The coating was crispy and delicious, though. I will make this again, omitting the cocoa and cooking on a lower heat, and I think I will end up with an awesome recipe for chicken nuggets!
As the recipe is written, the cocoa powder really doesn't add much. I have made chili in the past with cocoa powder so I added some chili powder and garlic powder as well. It was fantastic with those additions. Cocoa really enhances chili flavors. Try it this way you'll like it!!
Although not what I was expecting, this turned out well. Cocoa adds nothing to this, I'm not even sure why it's an ingredient. I couldn't taste it, smell it or see it. So don't let it scare you from trying this. This is just another fried chicken nugget recipe. Everyone who tried it liked it. Thanks for sharing.
First off I will begin by saying that the end product turned out good. I don't quite understand the coco powder part of the recipe. It doesn't change the taste. Also, I used 3 chicken breasts. I wasn't quite sure how many pounds that was, but I ran out of egg before I was done. So I had to add another egg. I also wondered why so much flour was called for. I had tons left over when I was done. Same goes for the bread crumbs. I also ran out of oil in the pan. Maybe I shouldn't have cut up the chicken in so little of pieces. So, even though there were some complications during the cooking, the end product turned out fine.
I made this and my husband asked me not to make it again, to go back to my original recipe for frying chicken. I thought it was ok, but the cocoa powder didn't add anything special to it, its not like it tasted chocolatey! Thanks for letting me try something different.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
10/08/2004
not bad at all. I recommend some chilli with the cocoa. got any more cocoa recipes Roddy?
I did not taste the cocoa and did not see how it enhanced the recipe at all but maybe that was a good thing? All in all just a good basic recipe for frying small cuts of chicken. I used about a pound of tenderloins and it worked out good for me.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.