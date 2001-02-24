Kobete Chicken
Kobete Chicken is a delicious whole meal from Turkish cuisine. You are sure to be famous among your friends and family members after they taste your Kobete! AFIYET OLSUN, which means 'enjoy your meal' in Turkish!
We had a cultural diversity day at our school. The country that I was assigned was Turkey. This recipe was perfect for our visitors to try and my middle schoolers had to have the recipe. That is quite a triumph know that middle schoolers are picky about what they eat.Read More
I made a mistake when I made this, I used 2-3 lbs of chicken breast (wow was it dry) but I ended up with 2 recipes worth of chicken. I made the second one with Jarslberg maybe 2 cups worth. Even though I made a few mistakes it was FABULOUS. I cooked them on a baking stone (great). I plan to make it again this weekend, but with a whole chicken like I'm supposed to, I also plan to use Basmati rice for the wonderful aroma. This was a success with the whole family (extended family included). :)
honey, I see what you were doing the rice was fried frist like spanish risre this was good but i added some cream or you can even add sour cream and it would have been great I liked it and its all in the crust witch was good to. some times thay just dont get it.
