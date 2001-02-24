Kobete Chicken

Kobete Chicken is a delicious whole meal from Turkish cuisine. You are sure to be famous among your friends and family members after they taste your Kobete! AFIYET OLSUN, which means 'enjoy your meal' in Turkish!

Recipe by Nese

10
10 servings
  • To Make Dough: Combine flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1 cup water. Mix together. Dough should be as soft as an ear lobe. Divide the dough into two pieces, cover with a wet cloth and set aside.

  • Fill a large pot with water. Add 1 teaspoon salt and a whole peeled onion. Bring water to a boil and boil whole chicken in water until it is tender. Remove chicken from pot, remove bones and cut chicken meat into small pieces.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt 2 tablespoons butter/margarine in pot over medium heat. Add rice, turn heat to high and cook rice, stirring, for about 2 minutes. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and 6 cups water. Cover pot. Bring water to a boil, then remove cover, reduce heat to low and simmer about 10 minutes, until the rice absorbs all of the water.

  • Roll 2 reserved dough pieces out into 2 separate rounds/circles to fit a 10 inch pie dish. Lay one round of dough in the lightly greased pie dish. Spoon in the rice mixture and season with fresh ground black pepper. Spread the chicken pieces on top of the rice and cover with the second dough round. Pinch the sides closed, trimming off any excess dough. Brush top with egg and bake in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes. Kobete is ready when the top is a nice yellowish brown.

735 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 86.2g; fat 28g; cholesterol 109.8mg; sodium 684.9mg. Full Nutrition
