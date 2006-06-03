Skillet Balsamic Chicken

Balsamic vinegar is rarely more than 1/4 cup for a LARGE recipe b/c of it's pungent flavor. Some common sense adaptations on the part of this long-time cook were to add 1/4 balasamic vinegar and 1/2 cup red wine (a good flavored shiraz was what I used) instead of the measurements of red wine vinegar and balsamic vinegar given in the recipe. Also 2 Tbsp. oregano will give an overpoweringly strong oregano flavor. Substituting fresh basil and omitting the oregano altogether was also another no-brainer substitution. We also added some reconstituted sun-dried tomatoes (1/4 cup dry or 1/2 cup reconstituted) chopped and some sliced mushrooms (we used portabella's due to their mild flavor and ability to hold up to high heat & long cook times). After making those changes this recipe was fantastic! A lot of the previous reviews claim too strong a vinegar flavor which makes sense when you take the strongest flavored vinegar on the planet, add too much and then cook it down to make it even MORE so.

