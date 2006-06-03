Skillet Balsamic Chicken
An easy vinegar chicken recipe guaranteed to make you salivate!
Balsamic vinegar is rarely more than 1/4 cup for a LARGE recipe b/c of it's pungent flavor. Some common sense adaptations on the part of this long-time cook were to add 1/4 balasamic vinegar and 1/2 cup red wine (a good flavored shiraz was what I used) instead of the measurements of red wine vinegar and balsamic vinegar given in the recipe. Also 2 Tbsp. oregano will give an overpoweringly strong oregano flavor. Substituting fresh basil and omitting the oregano altogether was also another no-brainer substitution. We also added some reconstituted sun-dried tomatoes (1/4 cup dry or 1/2 cup reconstituted) chopped and some sliced mushrooms (we used portabella's due to their mild flavor and ability to hold up to high heat & long cook times). After making those changes this recipe was fantastic! A lot of the previous reviews claim too strong a vinegar flavor which makes sense when you take the strongest flavored vinegar on the planet, add too much and then cook it down to make it even MORE so.Read More
i found this tasting mostly just like vinegar.Read More
I fixed this for dinner last night and my husband could not quit complimenting me. I followed the advice of others and used 1/4 c. balsamic vinegar along with 1/3 c. of red wine vinegar. I mixed this in with 1/2 c. chicken broth and poured it over the chicken after it had browned. I also added a dash of basil with the oregano and 2 teaspoons of Italian dressing. Also, I did not have a fresh onion on hand, so I used dried minced onion. It was great served with garlic mashed potatoes and black-eye peas. I will make it again!
I used red wine in place of red wine vinegar, and added sun-dried tomatoes and portobello mushrooms as one reviewer suggested. This recipe BLEW AWAY my boyfriend and mother when I had them over for dinner. They said it tasted like it was from a restaurant. I paired it with curried potatoes. Delicious! Will definately cook again.
Not to shabby! I did not think it was too much vinegar, I would serve this over rice next time, I also would consider adding some garlic at some point. I myself love flavor and cut this receipe down to serve just myself while the family was away. Something was missing, but worth taking a tumble at trying to flavor to your taste!
My Family Loved this !!! Changed it a bit. Chopped the onion (used Red onion) so it was more like a relish or Chutney. served over a bed of Red skinned Mashed Potatoes. Yummy !!!!
I enjoyed it a lot. The onions add a great flavour, and I really enjoy the combination of the red wine and balsamic vinegar! Great!
Excellent! I doubled the sauce but used 1/2 vinegar and half homemade broth in place of 2x the vinegar. I boiled some pasta and added some frozen veggies to the water, then poured the cooked chicken and sauce over the drained pasta/veggies and made a quick and dirty skillet meal. It was really good and both my kids ate it, which surprised me. I would make this again for company but keep the breasts whole for prettier presentation.
We really loved this recipe the second time through when we substituted a nice Merlot for the Red Wine Vinegar. The Balsamic is tangy enough for our taste without the Red Wine Vinegar. This is defenitely a great make again served over garlic butter egg noodles and fresh parmesan.
I thought this was pretty good, but I also added garlic, and to cut the vinegar a bit, I added 1 tablespoon of turbinado sugar. Served over brown rice with steamed broccoli for a healty high-fiber meal!
was great! only 4 stars because i followed numerous suggestions by other reviewers... added minced garlic, dried basil, 1 T italian dressing, 1/2 c chicken broth, only used onion powder (no real onion), changed: 1/4 c balsamic vinegar, 1/3 cup red wine... served over rice... was delicious!!!
This recipe was very easy and quick to make, but the vinegar taste was way too overpowering. We ended up tossing the whole batch. I won't make this one again.
I like the base of this but the red wine vinegar is to strong and I am a vinegar lover. Next time I am trying some red wine instead. I used 1 tbsp of oregano and added the flour slowly and ended up only using a little better than a tbsp. My husband and son loved the meat but found the onions soaked up the vinegar flavour.
I tried this recipe and thought it had way too strong of a balsamic vinegar taste... it needs something else to balance it.
This is one of my favorite recipes! DELICIOUS. Weight Watchers friendly and diabetic friendly too! We put one whole onion in (instead of 2) and as many veggies as we have in the fridge: zucchini, bell pepper and green beans... We also only eat 3-4 oz servings of chicken at a time, so to make four servings, we use just 1 lb. of chicken.
My family thought this recipe was very good. A very different flavor from ordinary chicken recipes. I'd slice the onions into rings so they would cook better. I used some dried oregano and some ground oregano, but not 2 tablespoons worth. A keeper.
This recipe is easy to make and I have made substituions when I am out of one of the ingredients and it is still great! The smell is amazing and my family enjoys it every time.
I was disappointed in the flavor, so I added some sugar and hoisin sauce, about 1/4 cup each, and that made a big difference, for the better. I would not make this again.
The vinegar flavor was way too strong and the onions soaked up alot of the vinegar flavor. I wouldn't make this recipe again without altering it alot!
This was way too strong with the taste of the vinegars. Next time I think I would cut it with some chicken broth.
Way too much oregano...and I only put in half of what the recipe called for. We took a few bites and then rinsed the chicken off under the faucet to tone down the vinegar. Adding the flour made the sauce too thick. Not something I'll be making again.
I used cooking wine in place of the balsamic vinegar...it was delicious and so tender. I added rice and broccoli as a side dish. Bona Petit Sunshine Miami Florida
We liked it. But agree that next time we may use the Merlot suggested and cut down on the vinegar. But it was quick and easy to make.
This is very fast easy and flavorful.
It's way too tart, and the smell nearly ruined my nasal passages.
Not too vinegary, good, easy and quick!
I really liked this, and it was so easy to make. Would be good with something sweet added, but I thought the tangy taste was a nice change from most chicken recipes.
Okay but too vinegary on the first try...might try adding a little water or wine instead of the red wine vinegar..think it needs a touch of sweet
I give this recipe three stars both because I'm overly generous and my beau kind of enjoyed it while I was disgusted. I followed the advice of some reviewers and toned down the balsamic and red wine vinegars while also substituting basil for oregano. I just didn't like the taste of the balsamic vinegar. While it tastes good mixed with tuna as a diet food, it needs to be turned down a notch when flavoring dishes that are paired with another vinegar).
I made this with the suggestions about using red wine and only a small amoutn of baslamic vineagar. I also added sliced baby bella mushrooms. It turned out good, but I thought the flour addition made the juices too much of a gravy. I'll make it again, but veto the flour, and only use one red onion intead of two.
Two tablespoons seems very excessive.
Pretty good...although I used a combo of 1/2 balsamic vinegar and 1/2 Marsala wine and cut way back on the oregano as I don't like a strong oregano flavor. But it was something a little different when you are tired of the same old chicken and I love sauteed onions!
It was very stringent, it certainly cleared the sinuses whilst cooking. After I'd finished cooking it I dreaded the first bite thinking it would be way too tart, but it wasn't too bad. Need something to eat with it that is bland to contrast to the tartness.
My husband and I love it!! I make it just about once a week.
Tasty and simple! I used quite a bit less vinegar (maybe 1/4 cup) and added dried basil. Didn't bother with the onion, because I served this with an onion/bell pepper/zucchini/tomato saute.
I was concerned because it looked like a lot of vinegar and oregano but it was very flavorful and tasty.
Good recipe. I halfed it, but used about 75% of the vinegars and it was yummy. I will make again. Don't waste your time on the rue afterwards. Just cook it until the liquid is evaporated.
I made it and served it over rice. No one in my family liked it as we all said the same: the flavour was too "vinegary". I wouldn't make this again.
Chicken was cooked too long but it was still very vinegary.
Yes, it will make you salivate because it is too tangy. Wasn't horrible, wasn't good either. Served it with rice. Rice absorbed some of the vinegar which made the meal edible. Not a recipe I will save.
I did change it a bit by adding grape tomatoes and I totally forgot the flour. My son and I thought it was delicious!
i didn't have balsamic vinegar on hand so i just used black vinegar instead - still turned out yummy!
Most of this found the garbage disposal. Unfortunately it didn't look or taste appealing. Not enough liquid to make a gravy. Too much oregano.
Tried this with another reviewer's suggestion of using part red wine in place of the red wine vinegar. I can't say it lacked flavor... but in fact it was almost too potent. Might have been better over rice to give the dish more texture.
This is one of our favorites. So easy to make and healthy to boot. Add some olives as a little something to change the flavor. This has become a regular dinner in our home.
I didn't cut the breasts, but pounded them down. Cut the olive oil and chicken by half,used merlot instead of red wine vinegar, but left the rest of the ingredients as is. There was plenty of sauce, but serving 4 it would not make enough sauce for me.
This recipe was average, in my opinion. It was easy to make, but the flavors just didn't seem to meld somehow. The finished dish had a grey color from the balsamic vinegar which I didn't find too appealing.
I thought this was very easy to make and it had a nice tartness to it!
Interesting flavor blend. My kids didn't like the vinegar twist to the chicken but husband enjoyed it.
Ugh, this is way too much vinegar. And I even cut down on it after reading others' suggestions. I had high hopes for this recipe as I love Balsamic. All is not lost though....I want to experiment with this and instead of using red wine vinegar, make a brown butter/balsamic sauce. This recipe has some potential, but as it stands, it's way too wangy.
This was fantastic! However, I did not follow it as written. I did not have balsamic vinegar or flour, so I had to improvise a bit. I used Kraft balsamic vinaigrette salad dressing (one bottle, shaken well) in place of the two vinegars and added rice instead of the flour. I was a bit concerned that it wouldn't come out right, but it did and I was pleased. I will definitely make it again.
I did not find the vinegar flavor to be too intense...but I planned on serving this with white rice and thought that it was a pretty pale looking combination..so threw in a handful of frozen green peas the last few minutes of cooking. Also mixed the flour with about 1/2 cup of water so there would be more sauce for the rice. If I make this again, I'll probably just leave the chicken breast whole and serve as the meat entree instead of as a "stir-fry."
Not great. I agree with all the other comments. The ingredients need to be altered. Too much vinegar and oregano.
Very very balsamic-y, not a winner.. Won't be cooking that again..
Used 1/4 cup balsamic 1/2 cup Lambrusco and a full cup of chicken broth. Next time I will cut back on oregano. I added peas for color & my serving of a veggie. I combined everything in skillet after chicken was browned, no need to remove chicken.
