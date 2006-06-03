Skillet Balsamic Chicken

An easy vinegar chicken recipe guaranteed to make you salivate!

Recipe by Debby Tambe

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, heat oil and saute chicken strips over high heat until no longer pink and juices run clear. Remove chicken from skillet and place on a plate.

  • Peel onion layers apart. Add onions to skillet and saute over low heat for 15 minutes, until they are translucent. Add the reserved chicken strips, balsamic vinegar, red wine vinegar and oregano and cook for 5 more minutes.

  • Add the flour and stir into the mixture to thicken. Heat through 2 minutes longer, remove from heat and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 28.9g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 89.5mg. Full Nutrition
