Green Olive Chicken I

14 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 9
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

Yummy stew with potatoes and Spanish olives. Ole!

By Donna Chirigos

Servings:
3
Yield:
3 to 4 servings
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot pour enough olive/vegetable oil to cover bottom of pot. Add onion, garlic and chicken and saute, turning chicken pieces, until chicken is 1/2 cooked (4 to 5 minutes).

  • Add 1/2 jar of olives along with 1/2 of the brine from the jar. Add the potatoes and enough water to cover chicken and potatoes. Cover and simmer over medium heat until chicken and potatoes are cooked and tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
949 calories; protein 53g; carbohydrates 82.5g; fat 45.5g; cholesterol 172.5mg; sodium 1309.9mg. Full Nutrition
