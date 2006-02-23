Green Olive Chicken I
Yummy stew with potatoes and Spanish olives. Ole!
I should have believed the first review about it not being too salty! In fact...I will use the whole jar of olives AND all the brine next time (to be fair, we are HUGE olive fans). The potatoes really negate the salt...so it can take the extra olives! Great flavor. Made it with boneless, skinless chicken thighs. VERY tender! PS: The carrots were a great idea too!Read More
I thought I followed the recipe exactly but mine came out soupy and gross. I ended up giving the chicken to the dogs. Maybe it was something I did wrong but I wouldn't recommend this or make it again.Read More
I thought that the olives in this recipe would make it too salty or tart, but the sweetness of the onion balances it out nicely. I didn't have potatoes so I used baby carrots instead, and mixed a bit of cornstarch and water into the final few minutes of simmering to produce a rich and flavourful broth.
I love olives so with the addition of a few tomatoes this was delicious!
Great & very easy recipe. Has become a regular favorite at our house-- thanks for sharing it!
I was very skeptical of this recipe the whole way through but the end result was yummy and tender. I ommitted the onion and accidently added the whole jar of olives but it still tasted great! The brine from the olives gives a nice salty taste. I didnt give it a 5 just because I wasnt too impressed with the finished look of it but it tasted pretty good.
I don't know what I did wrong here. It was simply awful. It turned out to be a very thin potato soup with chicken and green olive floating in it. I added flour to thicken, but it just wasn't good. I would probably take the olives out completely, add salt, and have a broth based potato and chicken soup instead.
We tried this recipe, my husband thought it was too salty but I thought it was great, I didnt chip the potatoes small enough. I did add the baby carrots which gave it a nice color/texture difference. I think next time, I will try it with young turnips instead, they should absorb some of the salt.
It was soupy, and not at all like the picture. I ended up scooping everything out of the liquid to make it work. I didn't know if I should put it on a plate or in a bowl! I would recommend boiling the potatoes separately, and adding another flavor other than salty green olives. While I love green olives, it needs a complimentary taste, as the garlic and onions were overpowered by the olives. Maybe it could be saved with some tomatoes and peppers.
My husband and I loved this. It did have a think broth but still good. Added mushrooms.
Although this turned out more like a soup, it was quite good. I served it over rice and saved the leftover broth and made soup the following day. If I had used less potatoes and thus less water it would have been less like a soup. I used chicken thighs and added carrots. I definitely didn't think it was too salty as others had mentioned, in fact I think it wasn't salty enough and I added salt after the fact.