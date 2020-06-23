Cheesy Chili Enchiladas

1 of 70

Rating: 5 stars I made this as is and it was great! I hate how people change the recipes and then give it lower ratings. Seriously??? MAke the recipe as is and then rate it. Don't blame others because you messed it up! Great recipe! Thanks for sharing! Helpful (56)

Rating: 3 stars I made this exactly as stated. Here are my problems with it. Not enough flavor. Need more seasoning of some sort. Wrong kind of cheese for me, I like cheese in Enchiladas that is melted & very runny. The cheddar doesn't melt good enough. The processed cheese: I took it to mean Velveeta. Here is what I would do if I made this again. I would put the Velveeta on the inside of them & put the cheddar on the outside of them. I did sprinkle a little on after I got out of oven, because the Velveeta had kinda dried in place & didn't look good. I would also add some cayenne & jalapenos for more flavor. I would cook it longer also (covered with a lid to hold the moisture). But, it was just OK for me. Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars I had spent the day making a pork green chili in the crockpot and when I came across this recipe, decided to try it with my homemade chili for a quick and easy dinner. I used what I had on hand, so I substituted flour tortillas for the corn, I had a partial jar of a medium queso cheese dip that I needed to use up, so I used it instead of the processed cheese and I skipped the onion completely as it was in my homemade chili. I warmed the flour tortillas in the micro, filled them with cheddar cheese, rolled as the recipe states and topped w/ the chili cheese sauce. Baked as directed. My husband and I both thought this was very good. I topped the enchiladas with sour cream and a medium salsa. I'll definitely make this again, but will be sure to have corn tortillas on hand when I do as I think they would lend a more authentic mexican flavor to the dish. Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars yummy! of course i made a few changes... i combined all the ingredients first, and used them as both filling and topping. also, i used pre-shredded 'mexican blend' cheese, flour tortillas, and added a can of corn (to get the veggies snuck in!)... and it was scrumptious! i will certainly make it again! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Used leftover home made chili instead of canned and warmed the corn tortillas in the microwave. Processed cheese like Velveeta isn't available where I live, I used cheddar for the inside and grated Gouda on top. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This is AWESOME!!! I made it essentially as directed. The only difference was that I used about a 50/50 mix of cheddar and shredded Velveeta (WARNING! BUY PRE-SHREDDED VELVEETA!!! DO NOT TRY TO SHRED YOUR OWN VELVEETA!!! WHAT A MESS!!!)for the filling. Also, I grated the onion, and squeezed the excess moisture out using a tea towel, and topped the enchiladas with that and the remaining half of the cheddar cheese. Reminded me of the best parts of a Frito pie and enchiladas. These are a staple in our house from now on!!! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Here's what I do. Add more ground beef to the chili! Trust me it makes a world of difference in flavor. I added meat, cooked it and then heated the tortillas in the pan. Then I put the chili meat mixture INSIDE the tortillas and rolled em up. Once that was done I coated them with tons an tons of shredded cheese- I used Mexican blend. Delicious :) ad better with hot sauce. Helpful (7)

Rating: 1 stars The one right thing in this recipe are the corn tortillas. I could agree with the use of chili to top the enchiladas if it was homemade, this would make it Tex-Mex. However, the use of Velveeta is not a traditional Mexican ingredient. Tex-Mex can sometimes use this recipe but most people I know find it objectionable. I live in Texas so I can safely say what is Tex-Mex. It is not necessary to use canned and processed foods when our Mexican family proves that it is not hard to make these another way. I make my own enchilada sauce and my own chili. They are both so easy to make from scratch and I believe healthier. We use a finely grated Longhorn or Mexican cheese mix for our enchiladas. For an easy chili, just chop some onion, celery, and bell pepper. Use about 3 to 4 tablespoons of a mild chili powder (guests can add hot sauce to their taste.) Use cumin and oregano, tomato juice or V8 (1 cup) or combo of such with a can of tomato sauce (10 oz. can), and I use Better Than Bouillon chicken broth to taste (2 cups). I brown my ground beef (3 lbs.), drain, then add it last to finish cooking. For maximum flavor, I pressure cook for 3 minutes but it is not necessary. Easy. When I make chili Colorado, I use the beef cut for beef stew or cut up left over roast and the rest of the ingredients are pretty much the same. Easy. Helpful (6)