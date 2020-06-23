Cheesy Chili Enchiladas

Rating: 4.16 stars
64 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4

If you love chili and cheese, this recipe is for you.

By NASCAR24FAN

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 baking dish.

  • Warm oil in a small skillet. Use tongs to dip tortillas into the oil one at a time, turning to warm both sides. Sprinkle an even amount of Cheddar cheese down the center of each warmed tortilla. Roll tortillas to enclose cheese; place seam side down in the prepared baking dish.

  • Combine the chili, onion, and half of the processed cheese in a large bowl. Pour the chili mixture over the tortillas; top with the remaining processed cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until hot and bubbly, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
525 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 24.1g; fat 36.5g; cholesterol 88.7mg; sodium 1177.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (70)

Most helpful positive review

stormwriter
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2013
I made this as is and it was great! I hate how people change the recipes and then give it lower ratings. Seriously??? MAke the recipe as is and then rate it. Don't blame others because you messed it up! Great recipe! Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(56)

Most helpful critical review

Peggianne
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
02/19/2013
I made this exactly as stated. Here are my problems with it. Not enough flavor. Need more seasoning of some sort. Wrong kind of cheese for me, I like cheese in Enchiladas that is melted & very runny. The cheddar doesn't melt good enough. The processed cheese: I took it to mean Velveeta. Here is what I would do if I made this again. I would put the Velveeta on the inside of them & put the cheddar on the outside of them. I did sprinkle a little on after I got out of oven, because the Velveeta had kinda dried in place & didn't look good. I would also add some cayenne & jalapenos for more flavor. I would cook it longer also (covered with a lid to hold the moisture). But, it was just OK for me. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Reviews:
MRSKWRIGHT
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2011
I had spent the day making a pork green chili in the crockpot and when I came across this recipe, decided to try it with my homemade chili for a quick and easy dinner. I used what I had on hand, so I substituted flour tortillas for the corn, I had a partial jar of a medium queso cheese dip that I needed to use up, so I used it instead of the processed cheese and I skipped the onion completely as it was in my homemade chili. I warmed the flour tortillas in the micro, filled them with cheddar cheese, rolled as the recipe states and topped w/ the chili cheese sauce. Baked as directed. My husband and I both thought this was very good. I topped the enchiladas with sour cream and a medium salsa. I'll definitely make this again, but will be sure to have corn tortillas on hand when I do as I think they would lend a more authentic mexican flavor to the dish. Read More
Helpful
(22)
love4moo
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2010
yummy! of course i made a few changes... i combined all the ingredients first, and used them as both filling and topping. also, i used pre-shredded 'mexican blend' cheese, flour tortillas, and added a can of corn (to get the veggies snuck in!)... and it was scrumptious! i will certainly make it again! Read More
Helpful
(11)
DutchDaisy
Rating: 4 stars
03/26/2013
Used leftover home made chili instead of canned and warmed the corn tortillas in the microwave. Processed cheese like Velveeta isn't available where I live, I used cheddar for the inside and grated Gouda on top. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Mark Adams
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2013
This is AWESOME!!! I made it essentially as directed. The only difference was that I used about a 50/50 mix of cheddar and shredded Velveeta (WARNING! BUY PRE-SHREDDED VELVEETA!!! DO NOT TRY TO SHRED YOUR OWN VELVEETA!!! WHAT A MESS!!!)for the filling. Also, I grated the onion, and squeezed the excess moisture out using a tea towel, and topped the enchiladas with that and the remaining half of the cheddar cheese. Reminded me of the best parts of a Frito pie and enchiladas. These are a staple in our house from now on!!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Annasbananas
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2013
Here's what I do. Add more ground beef to the chili! Trust me it makes a world of difference in flavor. I added meat, cooked it and then heated the tortillas in the pan. Then I put the chili meat mixture INSIDE the tortillas and rolled em up. Once that was done I coated them with tons an tons of shredded cheese- I used Mexican blend. Delicious :) ad better with hot sauce. Read More
Helpful
(7)
IFortuna
Rating: 1 stars
01/25/2018
The one right thing in this recipe are the corn tortillas. I could agree with the use of chili to top the enchiladas if it was homemade, this would make it Tex-Mex. However, the use of Velveeta is not a traditional Mexican ingredient. Tex-Mex can sometimes use this recipe but most people I know find it objectionable. I live in Texas so I can safely say what is Tex-Mex. It is not necessary to use canned and processed foods when our Mexican family proves that it is not hard to make these another way. I make my own enchilada sauce and my own chili. They are both so easy to make from scratch and I believe healthier. We use a finely grated Longhorn or Mexican cheese mix for our enchiladas. For an easy chili, just chop some onion, celery, and bell pepper. Use about 3 to 4 tablespoons of a mild chili powder (guests can add hot sauce to their taste.) Use cumin and oregano, tomato juice or V8 (1 cup) or combo of such with a can of tomato sauce (10 oz. can), and I use Better Than Bouillon chicken broth to taste (2 cups). I brown my ground beef (3 lbs.), drain, then add it last to finish cooking. For maximum flavor, I pressure cook for 3 minutes but it is not necessary. Easy. When I make chili Colorado, I use the beef cut for beef stew or cut up left over roast and the rest of the ingredients are pretty much the same. Easy. Read More
Helpful
(6)
MrsFisher0729
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2014
These are so good! Love the flavor of the recipe and how quickly they come together. Great comfort food! Read More
Helpful
(5)
