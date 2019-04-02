Zucchini and Potato Bake

1 of 1167

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is FANTASTIC!!! I have made it three/four times since I found it with different variations, though I am rating for the recipe itself. Definitely 5 stars!!! After reading through the reviews, please take into account the cooking time of each vegetable and adjust the size you cut them accordingly. Suggestions to change it up would be: 1.) Instead of plain olive oil, try the garlic olive oil - gives it a great taste. 2.) Instead of olive oil, use Wishbone Italian dressing. 3.) Add onions, whole garlic cloves and quartered mushrooms (must be quartered as whole mushrooms give off to much moisture). 4.) Add Parmesan or Asiago cheese to the bread crumbs. 5.) Change up the bread crumbs to the Italian variety - goes great with the Italian dressing. 6.) Try panko crumbs or the Italian panko crumbs - which are fabulous in place of the bread crumbs. Thanks Jana for submitting such a great and easy recipe!!! Helpful (584)

Rating: 5 stars Made this without the pepper, and it was still excellent. The bread crumbs keep the zucchini from feeling too soft or "slimy" (as my kids say), so even the non-zucchini eaters thought this was delicious. Helpful (164)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious!!! I added 1/2 cup grated Parmesan to the breadcrumbs--YUMMY!!! Thanks for a quick, great recipe that my family loves!!! xoxox Helpful (151)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly, except added onions and cut the potatoes in slices, not chunks. It cooked in exactly one hour, and the flavor of the red peppers after roasting is amazing! I did not stir the vegetables at all during cooking, and I loved the way one side of the potato was extra cripsy and brown, while the other side was a bit softer, but not mushy at all. This dish is excellent and I would definitely make it again. Helpful (84)

Rating: 4 stars Ive made this a few times now, each with a slight variation. Follow the exact recipe and i give it 4 stars. A couple changes and its a 5 star dish! My 5 star rendition...used seasoned breadcrumbs and bump it up to 2/3 cup...add a tablespoon or two more of olive oil to compensate for the additional breadcrumbs. If you dont mind a few extra calories, throw in about 1/3 cup of freshly grated Parmesan cheese with the breadcrumbs. Use red skinned potatoes...they have a more more desirable texture and a sweeter flavor that complements the zucchini much better. Step up the Bell Pepper just a little too...either one large one or two smaller ones. I like to add one green and one red for some extra variety. After the potatoes are tender, i put the entire dish in the broiler for a minute or two to give everything a nice, even browning which gives it a VERY delicious crispy outside....just watch it closely...it will burn REALLY fast if you let it! You just want a nice, even golden browning across the entire dish. Toss and serve. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars This dish is amazing! With a hint of spice and juicy veggies. One hour of bake time was perfect for the potatos. My parents, brother and boyfriend loved it. I reccommend this dish for a family get-together. I would just decrease the amount of bread crumbs. Other then that, it was fabulous. Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars My fiance and I have been looking for recipes to provide to our friend who is catering our wedding. I made this dish last night with dinner modifying things just a bit. I added 1 medium onion parmesan cheese (as recommended in other reviews) and used seasoned salt instead of paprika. The result was exceptional! It was a hit with everyone including the caterer! This is one recipe that will definitely be made again and again around our house! Helpful (51)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is so simple and soooo good! Hard to believe you can get such a lovely flavor from so few ingredients. I've made this several times now and really enjoy it - the kids too! I cut the veggies a bit smaller and spread them out to roast in a jelly roll pan stirring occasionally - you can reduce the cooking time to 30-40 minutes with smaller pieces. I've served this dish with fish meat chicken whatever - it can't miss! Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars I've made this twice. The first time I baked it at 350 and it didn't get crispy enough. The second time I used less olive oil and bread crumbs and substituted garlic powder. I'll definitely make this again. It tastes great reheated too. Helpful (41)