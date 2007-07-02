Grilled Asian Chicken

1 of 549

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent marinade. I omitted all the directions...instead I mixed up the ingredients and put them in a large plastic bag..didn't cook ingredients first. I marinated the chicken for 4 hours. Then I baked it in a 425 oven for 45 minutes in the marinade (per another reviewer)...I didn't bother to baste it...it turns a beautiful golden brown. I removed the ginger before baking. Also, instead of crushing the garlic, I diced it up really small...yum! One thing I will do next time is put foil in the pan that I'm baking in...makes cleanup much easier. This is very moist and tender. Helpful (275)

Rating: 5 stars I give this one 5 stars. I thought it was a very easy recipe and resulted in an excellent asian grilled chicken. Reminded me of an Japanese restaraunt I used to go to in downtown LA. I made everything per the recipe, except I doubled the marinade. This left me plenty for basting and drizzling. I also sprinkled sesame seeds on the sliced chicken. I served over Jasmine rice. Highly recommended. Helpful (129)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe was alright, but lacked the true bento flavor I was after. I made a few changes: doubled the marinade, marinaded overnight and cooked on the stove top. I also recommend using sodium reduced soy sauce as it was very salty. I will not be making this again. Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars Wow. That's all I can say. I followed the recipe exactly except that I ended up adding green onions to the chicken. I cooked it in a skillet with a tbsp of oil over high heat. It is sooo good and even with the soy sauce it's not really all that salty. I served it with jasmine rice and some Wendjoe chilli pasta (hot chile sauce). Next time I'll steam some broccoli to go with it. So awesome. Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars THIS WAS WONDERFUL. I WILL MAKE IT AGAIN. I DID HOWEVER SUBSTITUTE 1 t GINGER POWDER SINCE I HAVE NEVER USED GINGER ROOT BEFORE. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars The whole family loved it.. and I mean the WHOLE family all 9 of us! So far this has been the summer grilling favorite! The longer you marinate the better it taste! I definatly recommend pounding the chicken and not grilling for more than 10min very moist!! If you have leftovers there great chopped up in a salad! Thanks Janet!! Helpful (39)

Rating: 4 stars This had a subtle nicely balanced flavor but only after I fiddled with the marinade a bit. First I used about half the amount of soy sauce called for. I know how it can permeate delicately flavored chicken and it could potentially have made it too salty as well. Half the amount was the right amount. Second the type of sesame oil was not specified and it should be. Does the submitter intend the light cold-pressed sesame oil used for salads and for frying? Or did she intend the boldly flavored toasted" sesame oil used for flavor usually not more than a dribble in ANY dish? I just used my own judgment using the light sesame oil for the most part and just a little of the rich brown toasted sesame oil for its wonderful flavor. Ginger root is not something I use often so I rarely buy it (and I'm not terribly fond of it anyway). A light pinch of ground ginger sufficed. The honey was a nice addition giving the chicken a beautiful glazed appearance once it came off the grill. The chicken was tender and moist but I credit Hubs' expertise with grilling for that! Served with Classic Fried Rice and Easy Bok Choy this was a delicious darned near memorable meal and beautiful in its presentation. (Note: I didn't see heating the marinade ingredients as necessary so I didn't bother with that step. I just used the easier more common method of just dumping everything into a Ziploc bag. I marinated the chicken as the submitter recommended about 15 minutes) Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars Great and easy recipe. I added a little brown sugar also. I made it with "Betsy's Mandarin Orange Salad" and "Sesame Broccoli Salad" all very good. Helpful (30)