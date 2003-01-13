Easy Garlic Chicken

Incredible meal! As always, I look at the reviews and tweak recipes. Here's what I did. I used half seasoned bread crumbs and half panko crumbs (2 cups was way too much I found out). I seasoned them a little more with some Italian Seasoning, some fresh shredded parmesan cheese, a little red pepper flakes and a some salt/pepper. For the dipping mixture, I used half oil and half butter with about 9 garlic cloves. I seasoned each breast with a little salt/pepper before dipping in the oil/butter mixture. After dipping in the bread crumb mixture, I placed them in a lightly greased baking dish and scraped the leftover oil/garlic mixture on top of the chicken. I then placed in refrigerator until later that evening. I think sitting in the oil/bread crumb mixture for awhile to marinate enhanced the flavor. Later, I lightly browned in a little oil/butter. Then put back in the baking dish to bake at 375 covered for about 20 minutes. I removed cover and placed freshly grated parmesan cheese mixed with some Italian seasonings on top. Put back in the oven for a little while longer until done. It was incredible served with stir fry veggies and wild rice. Will definitely be making this again. I recommend to you, however, you must love garlic to be a fan of this recipe. Enjoy!