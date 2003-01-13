Easy Garlic Chicken
Baked chicken breasts coated with garlic/butter 'sauce' and bread crumbs.
This recipe is delicious!! I added a 1/4 cup of parmesean cheese and it gave it an extra yummy flavor!!!Read More
My husband liked this a lot and is already looking forward to having it again. I thought it was good but not outstanding. If you like chicken with a crispy breaded coating, this recipe is for you. We thought there was a nice but not overpowering garlic flavor. I only needed 1 cup of bread crumbs. I added about 1/8 cup of Parmesan cheese to the bread crumbs, but it could have used even more. I melted the butter with the chopped garlic in a small skillet, then turned it down to low and dipped the chicken directly into the butter then into the bread crumbs. I baked 4 rather large boneless skinless breasts for 45 minutes, which was plenty. 40 minutes would have probably been enough.
My daughter is allergic to butter, so I replaced with olive oil. No fresh garlic, so I used bottled minced garlic (3 tsps). I also added an Italian spice blend to my plain bread crumbs. Excellent!
Wonderful - I took others suggestions and added parmesian cheese to the butter mixture and doubled the garlic... WOW - This came out GREAT! Hubby really liked it; this recipe is going into my personal cookbook.
Absolutely delicious. We are garlic lovers and this is an amazing recipe. I do brown the chicken in a pan first before putting it into the oven (to reduce the cooking time a bit). Thanks for the post.
I have a similar recipe using olive oil that I have previously used. I wanted to see if the butter would inhance the flavor. I like the regular Garlic Chicken also off this site better. Infusing the oil with the garlic gives it more flavor. I didn't find this had much flavor at all. I tried flipping the chicken as other suggested, but found I then simply had chicken that was soggy on both sides. I won't make this again.
Very good recipe. I only had minced garlic but it still turned out excellent. I had no seasoned bread crumbs, so after it was ready to go into oven, I sprinkled paprika, salt, pepper, parsley and a little italian seasoning on the top. Everyone loved them. Thanks.
The chicken turned out really tasty, but crushing the garlic left big pieces of it on the chicken that I didn't want to eat. I think that finely mincing the garlic would make the recipie even better.
This is fabulous. I love garlic butter. Another version I make is to brush dijon mustard onto the chicken pieces, then roll in seasoned panko crumbs and parm cheese. Then drizzle some garlic butter over them and bake...yummy!
My mom made this for me as a child and now I make this for my family...the only thing I do different is I add 1 tsp worcestershire and the juice of half a lemon to the butter and garlic...also I add about 1/4 cup parmesan to the breadcrumbs.... I serve it with mash potatoes and make white gravy, the gravy is good on the chicken to!!
This was wonderfully easy! We have used the same recipe in the past but we used olive oil instead of butter. We would prep the garlic and olive oil early in the day to enhance the garlic flavor. However, the olive oil gets very smoky in the oven while cooking and the butter obviously does not. I will be using butter from now on. Next time I will prep the butter and garlic ahead of time to get more garlic flavor and mix parmesan with the bread crumbs. Thanks for posting!
I have been doing this for years with parmesan, BUT I have to question the cooking time. Twenty five to thirty minutes at 425' is fine. 45 - 60 minutes must really dry out the chicken.
This is an even better recipe if you use 1 cup parmasean cheese and 1 cup seasoned bread crumbs. This is my daughter's favorite meal and makes it for friends when she sleeps over.
I used panko bread crumbs with some parmesan cheese. Instead of crushed garlic I used garlic powder mixed with the butter and some garlic salt mixed in with the bread crumbs. It was yummy!
This is really good (and carb-friendly) if you substitute crushed walnuts or pistachios! Delicious and great recipe share!!
One of the best recipes I have tried so far! I used a combination of both seasoned and panko bread crumbs, and parmesian cheese(grated)and pre-seasoned the chicken with salt, cayenne pepper, Spanish smoked hot paprika, dipped the pieces in the garlic butter mixture, covered with bread crumbs and baked for 1 hr. Came out great! Will put this in heavy rotation.
Very good taste but the bottom was very soggy. I would probably bake on a rack over the dish next time..
Incredible meal! As always, I look at the reviews and tweak recipes. Here's what I did. I used half seasoned bread crumbs and half panko crumbs (2 cups was way too much I found out). I seasoned them a little more with some Italian Seasoning, some fresh shredded parmesan cheese, a little red pepper flakes and a some salt/pepper. For the dipping mixture, I used half oil and half butter with about 9 garlic cloves. I seasoned each breast with a little salt/pepper before dipping in the oil/butter mixture. After dipping in the bread crumb mixture, I placed them in a lightly greased baking dish and scraped the leftover oil/garlic mixture on top of the chicken. I then placed in refrigerator until later that evening. I think sitting in the oil/bread crumb mixture for awhile to marinate enhanced the flavor. Later, I lightly browned in a little oil/butter. Then put back in the baking dish to bake at 375 covered for about 20 minutes. I removed cover and placed freshly grated parmesan cheese mixed with some Italian seasonings on top. Put back in the oven for a little while longer until done. It was incredible served with stir fry veggies and wild rice. Will definitely be making this again. I recommend to you, however, you must love garlic to be a fan of this recipe. Enjoy!
I like to mix some cheese in with the bread crumbs. I also like using Panko style bread crumbs instead of regular bread crumbs. A little parsley is delicious as well.
This was awesome. I sprinkled a little romano cheese on top, but other than that I followed it just like was listed. It was juicy and yummy. Not to mention super easy!
This recipe made my husband realize that he LOVES garlic and I always recommend it to anyone who's whining about what they're going to make for dinner. It's my go to suggestion for "super easy dinner". Usually, I only make two chicken breasts and they're cooked through perfectly in about 30-35 minutes.
I took everyone's ideas and the Chicken was really great. My family loved it. I pounded 3 chicken breasts 1/4 in. thick, took 1/4 cup olive oil, 3 tsp bottled minced garlic and dipped the chicken in that. I used 3/4 cup Italian bread crumbs, 1/2 cup parmesan and coated the chicken. Baked in a 375 degree oven for 35 mins. The chicken was really moist.
Delicious! I used chicken tenderloins instead of whole breast pieces, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. My family absolutely loved it and requested I make it on a regular basis.
I have made a rendition of this for years. I like spaghetti with marinara as an accompaniment.I use half bread crumbs and half parmesan. I also melt the butter in a small skillet and add the minced garlic then dip the chicken in the butter and then crumbs. If I have any leftover butter and breading, I mix them and sprinkle over the chicken breast. Next time I will try another reviewer's suggestion to quickly pan fry and then finish in the oven for a crunchier texture. Great recipe.
Easy and delicious! I added some Italian Seasoning to my breadcrumbs since mine were not pre-seasoned.
I have made an almost identical version of this, only I use equal parts breadcrumbs and Parmesan.
This was the juciest chicken! I didn't have any fresh garlic so I used about a half a teaspoon of garlic powder instead. I think I will use more next time because I am a garlic freak. 45 minutes in the oven was right on... it was delicious!
Not bad and was easy. I don't think I used all the butter nor the bread crumbs called for. I didn't need the fat in the butter and didn't want to waste bread crumbs not used. I added seasoning to taste on my bread crumbs and added a small amount of corn meal as I'm trying to use it up. The corn meal added a nice texture. Chicken was moist and very flavorful. I'll make it again, I never rate things a full five star, same as I never make EXACTLY as stated. There is always room for someone to improvise or make improvements. Good recipe and worth trying adding your own twists.
3.5 stars - Great flavor - I did 8 cloves and it was very garlicky. Wasnt crazy about the bread crumb/baking texture of the crust - May be unhealthier but pan frying crispy would be extra yummy
This was SO easy, and SO delicious. I will DEFINITELY make this again. I served it over angel hair pasta with garlic sauce, and it was a hit with my family. Even my 8 month old tried some and loved it.
I added Italian seasoning and onion powder to the chicken, used Italian style bread crumbs and added grated parm and also added more seasoning to bread crumbs. The last five minutes I topped the chicken with shredded parm. I used cutlets and they were done in about 25 min. Very tender. I served with pasta.
Although it is highly rated, and reviewers have mentioned it has a 'subtle' taste. It really is EXTREMELY subtle!! Almost non-existent! I won't be making it again!! Unless you add a lot more seasoning! Although I followed others suggestions about adding 7 crushed large garlic cloves !
I made this for my family tonight. My husband thought it was good. However, I found it to be a little too buttery and not enough flavor. I think maybe next time I will try to season the chicken more first.
This was great, I used half a cup of butter, and drizzled the butter/garlic mixture over the chicken after breading, then turned the oven up to 400 during the last 10 mins of baking to achieve crispy chicken. Very nice flavor, and only 4 ingredients. A keeper for sure
SOOOOO easy and soooo good!! It makes the house smell great too. I used more garlic that suggested and it turned out great.
This is super delicious!!! Very easy to make. I marinated the chicken over night. Added flavor to the chicken. Made this with cheesey scalloped potatoes!! Was a hit. Have to have this once a week!!
This is an average recipe. The chicken was very juicy (but I also used boneless thighs versus breasts). I may try this with olive oil and garlic in the future so it may be a little healthier.
I sautéd fresh garlic in olive oil, then marinated the chicken for about 2 hours. On top of the bread crumbs I drizzled some more olive oil. It was ok.... it just seemed a little dry.
This was great, fast, and easy.
This is even better with a little Parmesan mixed in with the bread crumbs!
Basically all I cook is chicken,and this was very good chicken!So simple,and tasty,and goes with any side dish.
Wonderful! I felt like I was eating at a restaurant they were so GOOD!!! Even the microwaved leftovers were to die for. I changed the recipe a little, added some of my own spices and used half butter and half olive oil. The olive oil REALLY makes this recipe I think. THANK U! My husband is in love with it :)
Very good! My picky toddler ate it up like there was no tomorrow :) However I would recommend turning the chicken during the baking process as mine got gooey on the bottom. But it still tasted great!
Rear good, real easy! I decided to mix a little of the breadcrumbs into the butter and garlic sauce, which makes it easier to coat the chicken. Supurb, especially if you like garlic!
Good and easy.
I am a HUGE garlic lover and my husband is not, so when I told him I was making a garlic chicken recipe for dinner, he was less than enthused. And then it started baking...smelled so good he was dying to taste it...and when he did, he loved it - said it was "insanely delicious!" A few minor modifications I made in the ingredients: -1/8C olive oil, 1/8C butter -approx. 4 tbsp. minced garlic -1 C italian-seasoned bread crumbs (mixed in a couple dashes each of garlic salt, onion powder, dried parsley & chili powder to taste) Followed the cooking directions exactly, except that I only baked it for about 40 minutes in the preheated oven - that seemed to be just enough for it to be fully cooked, yet still moist. Definitely recommend!
Good recipe, but a little bland.
this was SOO easy to make and my husband really liked it (thank goodness, he is such a picky eater!). I will definately add this to my quick, go-to recipe box.
Super Easy, Lots of flavor, even the kids eat it all up. What more can you say!! Parmesan cheese was added to the bread crumbs and 2 cloves of garlic were pressed to dole out a bit more garlic flavor. We did these as chicken fingers and they were a huge hit.
I've been making making this butter before finding it on Allrecipes. MY DH loves it. I use a butter/ olive oil mix, tons of garlic, a handful of chopped cilantro or parsley and a dash or two of salt. It's always made in bulk so that I can toss it in the fridge for later use. It can be chucked in the microwave for a few seconds to melt for the garlic chicken. We use it on bread products before toasting to make a yummy garlic bread as well.
Just made this for dinner. Very tasty and moist . I always use thin sliced chicken breasts so the cooking time is 1/2 hour tops. I used garlic and herb bread crumbs, very nice garlic flavor though it may be a little too intensely garlic for some
This was easy and delicious. And what smells better than butter and garlic together? ;-) I grated the garlic to maximize the flavor but used 4 cloves instead of 6. Will definitely make this again and share with others.
I make this when I need a quick dinner. The way I make it is similar. I double the garlic and butter half it. Dredge the Chicken in it. Coat with italian bread crumbs. Put chicken in a baking dish, Pour the remaining butter mixture on top. Halfway through cooking flip the chicken and put shaved parmesan cheese on the top. Yummy and Garlicky.
great recipe but i used olive oil and corn flakes mixed with sharp cheddar cheese my family loves it
This recipe was delicious. My family loved it. Definitely will make again. I added more garlic than called for and a little pepper. Fantastic !!!!! I wanted it a little more crispy so i baked it for an hour so it was crispy on top and then turned chicken over and broiled it on low for a few minutes just to crisp the other side. Perfect !!! So tender!
This recipe is one of my favorites. I make it often. Very easy and the chicken stays juicy (YES!) I only cook it for 40 minutes.
Fixed this tonight for my neighbor whose mother just passed. Fixed enough for my family too. So glad I did. It was the most moist chicken I have had! Definitely making this again.
My house will probably reek of garlic for a week. My husband said the smell was so strong that it gave him a headache and didn't even try it. I did. The chicken was moist but I wasn't impressed.
Easy and very good. We often pound our chicken before cooking just so it cooks evenly and quickly. My chicken for this recipe was done in 35 minutes and was very good.
My family absolutely loved this chicken... My boys (ages 8 & 6) ATE IT. I have made it 3 times in the last month. DEFINITELY a recipe to try...
We Loved this chicken, though I'm not sure it needs to be cooked for so long. I think 30-35 minutes would be plenty of time. I added some parmesan cheese to the bread crumbs. Will definitely make again.
Super EZ and mega delicious! The chicken needs to be baked on a baking rack so it does NOT get soggy. This is a VERY salty recipe. So I use half seasoned and half plain bread crumbs. Or I use plain bread crumbs and salt & pepper each piece individually before dipping in butter. Add 1/4 cup Parmesan to butter. Watch the salt....there is salt in the bread crumbs, salt in butter & in the Parmesan.
Made this recipe for dinner tonight and my husband and I both loved it. I didn't change a thing. Thanks for sharing this recipe, K. Grecco!
For the sake of cooking time I used chicken tenders. I reduced the cooking time by 20 minutes. I also used Panko bread crumbs for a crunchier chicken. This recipe was very quick and easy. Three out of 4 members in my house like the recipe.
I've just started cooking and have tried a few recipes (and have been happy with them) and this is the first time I have wanted to write a review. This was outstanding. I followed the recipe but added A LOT of minced garlic and added Parmesan cheese to the mix along with some crushed red pepper. I agree there were too many cups of bread crumbs so I'm going to cut it down (I've kept the extra to use next week when I cook this again!). I had three breasts and cooked them for 35 minutes and it came out perfect. Thanks K. Grecco for posting this.
I used this recipe for one of my first attempts at real cooking and it turned out great. I doubled the garlic because I saw someone suggest that and I'm a huge garlic fanatic, and even AFTER doubling the garlic the garlic flavor STILL could have been stronger, but either way it was delicious and the breading turned out perfect. Spooning the leftover sauce over the chicken added some great extra flavor as well.
These were wonderful! I doubled the minced garlic and used half olive oil and half butter. Also used italian breadcrumbs and sprinkled with parmesan cheese prior to baking. The baking time is quite long though; I would check at 30 minutes (or maybe 35 if your breasts are quite thick). Next time I make them I will use some parm in the breading as well as sprinkling on top. So easy and so good; my husband loved it as well! Thanks for the recipe K Grecco!
This is the easiest and one of the tastiest chicken breast recipes I have used. I added some olive oil to the butter, cut the chicken breasts into thirds and double dipped the pieces in the bread crumbs since my family loves breading. I baked it only the time suggested and it was so juicy and tender you could cut it with a fork. Thank you for this too easy to be true recipe.
Easy is an understatement for this recipe. Needed a recipe to feed the masses and this fit the bill. Very easy to increase servings. Everyone wanted the recipe.
Followed this recipe exactly. My husband and I both thought this recipe was pretty bland. The coating never became at all crispy which we thought was strange. Overall, a very simple dish to prepare but you could definitely tell it required very little effort.
this was pretty good. i used panko crumbs mixed with a little salt and pepper, and halved the recipe (i had a pitiful amount of chicken on hand), and made nuggets.
Very good and easy weeknight supper. I added some Italian seasoning to the chicken as well. Very tasty and quick!
This was great. Tender and flavorful! My husband and I loved it. I added a little parm cheese to the bread crumbs. Served with lighter version of fettucine alfredo which was a great combo.
This is a tasty, easy, delicious recipe! I had a bag of sour cream potato chips on hand and put them in the coating mix....yum! I will make this a lot. Thanx
This was so good! My family loved it, even my picky Father who usually has a "it's good but...." type of opinion! As a side note, I used the "Yellow Squash Casserole" recipe by ROSECART on this site as a side dish, that was also fantastic! Easy to make, I will make this again, thanks for sharing this recipe!
Very easy and yummy! Chicken came out PERFECT! Was not dry at all! The kiddos ate every bite! Thanks so much! (Also great for me with time, clean up, and nursing, for not needing egg!)
Super easy, super delicious!
I followed the recipe and instructions as they were given - and overall I would have to say that this dish was pretty disappointing. It smelled so good with that garlic - but then I tasted it...it was flavorless... every now and then I would get a hint of garlic taste. Also, there were WAY too many bread crumbs. I used 2 cups like the recipe asked and half of it was wasted. Yes it was easy, but it wasn't worth it. I'm never using this recipe again.
This was fantastic! I used Chicken Tenderloin and it was cooked perfectly after 40 minutes. Any longer and the topping would have started to burn. The chicken was nice and moist, fork-tender. The topping was a wee bit dry, though delicious, so I whipped up some chicken gravy to pour over the top and it's now perfect. I also made Uncle Ben's Garlic & Butter rice - garlic all the way, baby! This recipe is a new keeper for me, it's so easy to make and cleanup is a snap. I think I will make this my new go-to recipe when I need something in a pinch. Thanks so much for a delicious and budget-friendly recipe!
We really liked this...didn't need as much bread crumbs as the recipe calls for...Not great for leftovers because the topping became soggy, but that came as no surprise.
WOW! What an aesome flavor! I used seasoned Panko crumbs, personal preference. This chicken is wonderful as a left over meal also. Will be making again soon. Thank U!
Tried this last night, and it was wonderful! Tasted great, easy to make, and the chicken was very tender. Gonna have this one often!
Wow, this was such a wonderfully tasting chicken recipe and sooooo easy. Made it exactly like it was written.
really good base recipe. I added crushed chili flakes to add a little bite.
Great! Cut down on fat
OMGosh, I made this tonight for supper and it was absolutely delicious. My husband and I loved it. I had ready made garlic butter from the deli so I melted that and dipped the chicken in, then rolled in Italian breadcrumbs with some grated parmesan cheese mixed in. Flavor was yummy garlicky and the chicken was so moist. I served with rice, noodles and honey glazed green beans. Thanks so much for posting this recipe. It's definitely one of our favorites now :)
Was delicious and so easy to make
I have made this dish many times, and it is great! The breading is so good, and the chicken comes out moist.
I thought this was very tasty, so did my daughter and fiance. The bread crumbs made it very moist. The only thing I did a little differently is put in minced garlic, since I get the tubs of it from SAMS Club. I added 2 tablespoons to the butter mixture. I did not add the left over bread crumbs, but I did pour the excess butter overtop of the chicken. 5 stars, delicious!
This was so easy. And full of so much flavor!! Even my two year old loves this one! I made two sides. Broccoli with melted cheese and also some mashed potatoes. Everyone loves this one! Definitely a keeper!
this recipe reminds me of my Italian Grandfather who breaded everything! It is delicious!
This recipe is a keeper. It is quick and easy, but tastes great. Everyone loves it. You can vary the amount of garlic if you like an intense garlic flavor, too.
Pretty Decent Recipe, I first saw it on one those morning shows. I chose to tweak it a little, instead of regular bread crumbs i used the Panko bread crumbs, it eliminated the gritty texture that the regular bread crumbs can sometimes cause. Also after fully coating the chicken with the butter and crumbs you should refrigerate it for about 15 min for everything to stick. Otherwise the coating will come off in the pan. Real Tasty recipe over all.
This is perfect for a weeknight dinner, very quick & easy! I didn't add as much garlic, due to the other posts saying it was overpowering, but I will add more next time. The chicken came out moist and very flavorful! I will defintiely be making this again.
easy and delisious. I used bone in ,skinless thighs because thats what i had on hand. I also cooked them on a rack to keep them from getting soggy. I will be making this again
Fabulous recipe, very easy to make. I have never had chicken come out so tender before, it practically melted in your mouth!
We loved this recipe, but we felt that 2cups of bread crumbs was more than needed.
The flavor of this chicken was yummy, but a bit too much of the bread crumbs for my family so I'm giving it a "3". They loved it once they scraped the excess off! If you like the extra bread crumbs, you will love this! I will definitely make this again, but will probably cut the bread crumbs in half and won't spoon any extra over the chicken in the pan before baking. Thanks for sharing.
