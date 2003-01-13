Easy Garlic Chicken

Baked chicken breasts coated with garlic/butter 'sauce' and bread crumbs.

Recipe by K Grecco

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a small saucepan melt butter/margarine with garlic. Dip chicken pieces in butter/garlic sauce, letting extra drip off, then coat completely with bread crumbs.

  • Place coated chicken in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Combine any leftover butter/garlic sauce with bread crumbs and spoon mixture over chicken pieces. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
509 calories; protein 47g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 129.3mg; sodium 588.5mg. Full Nutrition
