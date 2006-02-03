Easy Deviled Chicken

This crunchy, yummy recipe requires very little preparation so you can spend more time with your family and less time in the kitchen!

By Monica Wyrick

8
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt butter/margarine and mix in a small bowl with mayonnaise and mustard. Pour mixture into a shallow bowl or plate.

  • Season chicken with salt and pepper to taste. Roll seasoned chicken breasts in mayonnaise mixture, then dip in mixed herbs and place in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 1/2 hours.

473 calories; protein 33.7g; carbohydrates 43.3g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 81.9mg; sodium 1109.4mg. Full Nutrition
