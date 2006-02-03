Easy Deviled Chicken
This crunchy, yummy recipe requires very little preparation so you can spend more time with your family and less time in the kitchen!
This crunchy, yummy recipe requires very little preparation so you can spend more time with your family and less time in the kitchen!
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars, but I didn't cook it as indicated. 1 and 1/2 hours is too long for this recipe. I baked at 400 for an hour. I also didn't have any premade stuffing so I crushed up some boxed croutons I had and added some onion powder, garlic powder, oregano...a little shake of everything. It turned out great.Read More
This recipe turned out as described by others here but I found I do not like bread crumb topping. No fault of the recipe. Next time I may try with different coating.Read More
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars, but I didn't cook it as indicated. 1 and 1/2 hours is too long for this recipe. I baked at 400 for an hour. I also didn't have any premade stuffing so I crushed up some boxed croutons I had and added some onion powder, garlic powder, oregano...a little shake of everything. It turned out great.
This is a staple recipe in our home but we use 1/2 cup butter and 3 T. mustard. I think that makes it more crispy and yummy. I cook it 30 minutes covered and 15 minutes uncovered and I mix the remaining stuffing and butter together and spoon it on top. It comes out perfectly.
Just made this recipe tonight and my husband and I both loved it! I used light mayo and light margarine and substituted corn flake crumbs for the stuffing mix. I was afraid the 90 minute cooking time might be too long so I cut back on the cooking time by about 15 minutes and the chicken was still crunchy and definitely had been cooked long enough!
The flavor of this dish was terrific. I did use seasoned stuffing mix, but I think next time I will try with Italian bread crumbs instead. The stuffing mix was a bit too chunky. Thanks for sharing this recipe Monica. My fiance enjoyed it and so did I!
This chicken is quite tasty but nothing about it really screams DEVILED chicken. The flavor of the mustard and mayonnaise are really lost when they are rolled in the stuffing. I used stovetop stuffing in the chicken flavor and I think that is really dominant. It has small and large pieces and makes the crust very crunchy and it's also salty so that makes up for the seeming lack of flavor. I would make again but I would almost describe it as a crunchy baked chicken. I have to add that some people don't think this has enough flavor but they are using italian bread crumbs. The stuffing mix is very flavorful and that really makes the dish.
I posted this recipe and since then I've found that 1. I like boneless skinless chicken thighs better (more juicy & flavorful) and 2. I use a digital thermometer now and don't go by the time listed.
This is a truly impressive recipe! The mayo/dijon combination serves to seal the chicken... it came out very moist. The cooking time sounded too long, but I was pleasantly surprised. I served it with wild rice, and it was definitely a hit. For those that like dijon, I would add an extra tablespoon or two to the mixture; as is, it is quite a subtle flavor. an easy-to-prepare new favorite!
I scaled the recipe down to 3 servings for 3 large chicken breasts. Baked 1 hour (covered with foil first 30 minutes). I mixed in panko bread crumbs with the italian flavored for more of a crunch. Watch closely as not to overbake or it will be dry.
WE LOVED IT! I used bone in breasts, and used 1/4 cup mayo with 1/4 cup sour cream and they turned out perfectly. Next time I'll add a little more mustard
This recipe is realy delicious and simple. I would recomend crushing the (stuffing mix) if it is too corase. Oh yeah, mine came out crunchy
Read the reviews and here's what I did: Really didn't measure, but for the four chicken breasts I had on hand here's what I did... Mostly (plain)yogurt with a little mayo and a little melted butter and a Generous amount of dijon's garden harvest mustard and a good teaspoon of dry mustard powder to give umph to the flavor.. from there I used salt n pepper on the chicken before coating in the above mix and then in italian breadcrumbs. I baked them in a 400* oven on a foil lined sheet lightly sprayed with non-stick spray .. with foil on top for twenty minutes and foil removed for the last twenty. They came up to temp. resting before I cut them. EASY and fast to assemble and BIG POSITIVE reviews at my dinner table. :) This will be a standby recipe! Thank you for posting.
Awesome! I didn't have any stuffing mix so I used Italian seasoned breadcrumbs and added some extra italian seasoning and pepper to it. Also I cooked for 25-30 min at 350F and broiled for an extra 2-3 min. We don't like soggy breading.
This is a great and easy recipe. Also turns out great when substituting pork chops for the chicken!!
This is a great recipe - so few ingredients to make a flavorful dish! I use Miracle Whip instead of mayo - gives it that much more tang (plus I'm not a fan of mayo so it's never in the house). Also, the timing seems way off for this. I make 3 to 4 boneless breasts and it takes about 35-40min on 350.
This was good, I think it could be better. I will use 1/4 cup of mayonnaise and 1/4 cup of sour cream next time. I tasted the mayonnaise too much.
Nice and moist just like everyone said it would be. I'd definately make this again and again!
This recipe turned out as described by others here but I found I do not like bread crumb topping. No fault of the recipe. Next time I may try with different coating.
Quite tasty, however, I think there is too much mayo. Also, use a meat thermometer. 1 1/2 hrs is way too long for chicken. You'll end up with a dry out mess. My oven has this done in about 35 min. Because of the salty stuffing mix, no salt is really needed on the chicken. In fact, next time I will make my own stuffing mix to avoid so much salt.
Good options instead of the traditional chicken, all left over were eaten up the next day by my husband. I did like that it was pretty crunchy and gave it some texture.
Delicious - I used the Japaneses breadcrumbs and it was SO yummy. Great for a quick dinner
i only used 6 chicken breasts and basted the sauce over them instead of dunking and breading them. it was wonderful. might double the mayo mixture next time thou.
Very good and easy. I doubled the mayo and butter, tripled the mustard (dijon), and didn't use salt and pepper (the stuffing mix was flavorful enough without it). Also scaled the cooking time waaay back to around 45 minutes.
This was a nice change from the usual chicken recipes. The mustard and mayo gave it a nice twist. I didn't deviate from the recipe at all, and it came out great. Thanks, Monica!
This was delicious! I made it for my husband last night and he finished everything on the plate and had leftovers. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of using brummel and brown instead of butter and low cal mayo. Mixed up a little honey and spicy mustard for a dipping sauce as well. It turned out just as described, extra crispy and full of flavor. This will definitely become part of my weekly rotation. Thanks Monica!
Cooked 35 min @ 400*F, and it was done and juicy. Subbed plain yogurt for mayo. Quite good, and definitely easy.
Just made this for supper. Hubby said it was really good,but could use some kind of a sauce to drizzle over it. It had a very nice flavour & next time I think I will look for one. Was very moist and a keeper, Thanks
I made this recipe last night for my family and it was a hit! I used stove top sage stuffing as I did not have herb stuffing (following some of the reviews crush the stuffing into smaller pieces), & boneless skinless chicken breast tenders. I also cut up some potatoes, carrots, celery, and onion, sprinkled salt, pepper and oregano on the veggies I then put the chicken on top of the veggies. I baked cover for close to 40 minutes and uncovered the rest of the time. We will definitely be having this one again! Yum Yum!
It's really good... the sauce just wouldn't stay on the chicken while baking. But the sauce itself is fantastic :)
I gave this recipe 5 stars, I didn't follow it exactly but close enough. The only thing I changed was I used a store bought shake and bake mix and added a few drops of hot sauce to the mayo/dijon/butter mix. This one's definitly a keeper!
This was very good. I used spicy mustard, fat free mayo, fat free spread, and splashed a little worcestershire. Didn't have stuffing mix but bread crumbs and some herb panko subbed just fine. The cooking time listed is too long. We left it in for about 45 minutes and it could have come out sooner. I will make this again, but adjust the cook time. It has a lot of potential. Thanks.
This was excellent. I cut the chicken breast into strips and used Italian bread crumbs instead. I didn't use any pepper or salt, it didnt need any. As for the baking time I used someone suggestion and baked at 400 for 60 min., but found that it crust was burning so at 45 min I turned down the oven temp to 375 for the remaining time. The chicken was so tender. My husband said he loved this and wants me to make it again right away.
Very good. Thanks
Good easy recipe. Use bread crumbs instead of stuffing and reduce the time to about an hour. May need to cover it near the end.
"SO GOOD!!!", as my boyfriend shouted out during dinner. This is the second time we made this and both times were a success. He brought home some boneless skinless chicken breast tenderloins so we halved them and used them instead.They cooked in 30 minutes. We also DID NOT USE STUFFING. We used CORN FLAKES and seasoned it with tons of garlic power, dry basil, and a little chicken seasoning. The CORN FLAKES are DEFINITELY RECOMMENDED! Just crush them so you have some tiny-tiny dusty flakes as well as rice-crispy size pieces. I used the recipe: honey mustard grilled chicken from this site for the sauce. ENJOY =)
I just made this...instead of using stuffing to coat my chicken i used finely crushed ritz crackers and only baked mine for about 45 mins on 375. came out amazing!
This was very tasty but I cooked it too long 45min to 1 hr would be plenty
This was so tasty. There is not a leftover in this house to be found, my husband loved it so much. I followed the recipe for the most part but instead of stuffing mix I used Italian seasoned croutons because that's what I had in the house. I can't imagine this dish being any better.
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS! This is a must-try! The idea of covering the chicken in stuffing mix is PERFECT! It DOES take a while to cook, but it's worth the wait!
This is yummy and so easy.
Just made this today. Followed suggestiontions of other reviewers and used Honey Mustard, and Corn Flake Crumbs, as well as Purdue Perfect Portions Boneless Chicken Breasts...it was deeeelish. Will most certainly do this one again.
I thought these would be a little more flavorful, but they were kind of bland. Also, the cook time was way too long (the chicken was so dry it was almost too tough to eat). I read through a lot of later posts and realized this was a big problem for others as well. Also, the instructions don't tell you to crush the stuffing mix but the picture shows the chicken in the fine crumbs not the whole stuffing mix. I'll try other recipes in the future but thank you for sharing this.
good stuff! substituted panko for the stuffing mix (which i seasoned with cajun/louisiana seasoning), used my own homemade dijon mustard and kicked up the oven to 400. served with some roasted potatoes and steamed veggies and had a great meal!
We love the flavor of this dish and how wonderfully moist it is. We used the stuffing mix the first time, but found the sage flavor too overpowering for us, also the bottoms of the chicken breasts too soggy. So, to fix this, we used plain bread crumbs and baked on a rack. Added spices to fit our tastes. We usually only make 2 to 4 breasts, so the baking time is less. Thank you for this winner!
Since others mentioned that if you use italian breadcrumbs it needs more flavour I marinated in a bit of lemon juice, orange juice and a shake of pepper. I also cut the pieces smaller (like chicken fingers) so that there would be more breadcurmb flavour. Yum, I will definately make this again.
Wonderful flavor! I used dijon mustard and cooked it 1 hour 15 minutes.
I've already made this twice since finding this recipe 3 weeks ago! It's so easy, and so good. I've made it with the stuffing the first time, and the second with Italian breadcrumbs, and i've found we prefer it with breadcrumbs. Love this recipe, it's now in my regular rotation. Oh, and I only bake it 1 hour at 350..comes out crispy but juicy.
I skipped the mayo, and added a lot more mustard. I also crushed the stuffing mix and added fresh grated parmesan cheese to the breading mix. Perfect.
I've made this recipe a number of times and everyone loves it! A few changes - I typically use skinless chicken thighs since the meat is juicier, and then I can skip the butter altogether. Like most others, I add a dash of oregano, garlic powder and whatnot, but I also add mustard... dijon mustard to the mayonnaise, and then also add a dash of dry mustard powder to the breadcrumb mixture as well. Love that taste! Thanks for sharing this recipe!!
The chicken was so juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside! I used honey mustard, and used 3 table spoons. I also used bread crumbs and crushed croutons...it was all I had but I'm glad cause it turned out so great!
My husband & I really look forward to having this for dinner. However, I swap greek yogurt for half of the mayo to save a few calories. I think it helps keep the moisture in & adds some great flavor, too. We also cut the time way back. We usually cook 4 chicken breasts for 45 minutes.
This is a great recipe, My family loved this and I know yours will too. Its realy easy to make. Your fingers might get messy. But, thats were the fun is.
Not a fan...I couldn't believe this got such great reviews! The flavor just didn't work for me. Maybe if you smashed the stuffing mix so there were smaller pieces on the chicken?
I didn't see anything on the ingredients for this to be called "deviled" so, here's what I did--I marinated the chicken in "original RED HOT pepper sauce" for a few hours then when ready to cook I followed the recipe by breading them and they came out deviled. just like the KFC smackers but not as hot because the meat marinated in the sauce and not poured on top after coating with breading. If you like spice in your meals try it this way. deelish!!!! try it wish mashed potatoes and a green salad to cool the mouth.
I have made this dish several times altough mine has never turned out crisp, but still is good. It is a nice change since we eat so much chicken.
This was a great recipe! Even my son who's a picky eater asked for seconds! Thanks!
This recipe was fabulous! Like others, I used italian bread crumbs and dijon mustard. I baked the chicken breasts (which were not thin) on 400 degrees (gas oven) for about 50 minutes. The meat was extremely tender and juicy.
Excellent baked chicken! An hour and fifteen at 350 worked great.
This chicken was really good. It was the first time I ever made any kind of breaded chicken and I was pleased with the results. However, I didn't think you could taste the mustard very much but I used regular yellow. Next time I will try a spicy mustard.
darn good
This recipe did not sound too appealing, but I was wrong. I used 3 tbs dijan and bread crumbs and cooked for 35 mins. The whole family wanted seconds.
I thought this was just okay. I scaled down the recipe to just 2 and there wasn't enough mustard/mayo mixture. Maybe that's why it didn't turn out as good. I had to coat the chicken sparingly. If I try making this again I'll add more mustard because it tasted way too much like mayo. I also substituted the stuffing mix with Italian seasoned bread crumbs.
We liked this alot. Will make again.
made for all my friends, came out pretty awesome.
Was not a favorite of ours.
Very tasty! I used 3 chicken breast halves (large) and cut those in half. Also used a spicy mustard and added about 1 tbsp. of honey to dip. Put 1/2 box of stuffing mix in mini prep food processor to get a bit finer crumbs. Did not salt the chicken breasts as we feel the boxed stuffing mix is salty enough. I baked this 1 hour 15 minutes and it was crunchy on the outside and moist on the inside. Delicious!
We love this. I go a little heavier on the mustard just because I like it and cook at 375 degrees for 1 hour.
I halved the recipe, but still used 2 T brown spicy mustard. I needed to crush the stuffing a bit. I did the 350 degrees with 30 minutes covered, 15 uncovered (and it was still a little dry). I liked it okay, husband didn't really care for it. The mustard flavor was good, especially with the stuffing. But it didn't seem to go with chicken. Probably won't make it again, since we already have leftovers I'll have to sneak onto the plates this week.
This is such a delicious, easy recipe! I have made it both with the stuffing mix and with the Italian bread crumbs and both ways are equally good. A great dinner for when you want something tasty to eat but don't have a lot of time to prep. Thanks for the recipe!
Quick, Easy, Yummy
I used dijon mustard, and bread crumbs instead of stuffing, but it was awesome! My boyfriend LOVED it, and so did I. Very easy to prepare, although it's a little messy. But that's half the fun in cooking! Tip: When reheating leftovers, use a little dijon mustard/mayo mixture to dip it in!
This was great! I was looking for a different recipe - we always have the same old thing. Very easy! I liked the idea of the stuffing instead of breadcrumbs (which are good - but same old!) I used StoveTop chicken flavor stuffing and crushed it up good in a ziploc with a rolling pin. As another user suggested, I also sprinkled on some paprika with the salt and pepper. My younger son - skinny and a picky eater - ate more than 8 oz worth of this! Thanks for the new fave!
I was surprised my family liked this so much. I thought it would be really mustard-y, but the flavor mellowed out as it cooked. I followed previous reviews and cooked at 400 for 45 mins. Nice and moist chicken. Also, I used 1 Tbsp (heaping) of dijon and 1 heaping Tbsp of grainy mustard. I also cut back on the mayo a little. Lastly, I only used about 1 cup of cubed stuffing from the bag and 1 cup of croutons - both crushed but not to small crumbs. The bigger chunks could withstand the baking better and stayed more crunchy than bread crumbs alone.
Excellent, very easy and super tasty!
Very easy and very good recipe!
Great way to add flavor to baked chicken!
Super easy and flavorful, the coating keeps the chicken breasts moist and really adds a great flavor. I used seasoned bread crumbs and it turned out well but I would be curious to see how it would taste with the stuffing mix. My picky hubby said this was a keeper.
This recipe is fantastic! So easy to make yet very delicious! I will definetley make this again. My husband and I even had seconds which is unusual for both of us! I followed the recipe exactly except used miracle whip instead of mayo and it turned out great. Thanks Monica!
This was very yummy. Nice and crunchy and very flavorful and most of all easy! I used cornbread stuffing for the crust and my favorite spicy mustard with a little dijon mixed in and used Kraft Olive oil mayo. Also adjusted the time because I cut my chicken breasts in half and put them on a rack in my metal baking pan. Within the hour dinner was on the table. My Hubby even enjoyed this recipe and he's not much of a chicken eater!
Very good! I used a spicy mustard that I had in the fridge, and added herbs to panko for the breading. Easy and delicious!
too mayonnaise-y for my taste, but could have lost flavor from my substitution of italian breadcrumbs & parmesan for the stuffing.
This is tasty, and goes together quickly. I use a thermometer, and cook the chicken to 155 (the internal temp will rise to 160 while resting). This took about 45 minutes in my oven, even using a glass baking dish. Cooking for an hour and half would have ben WAY too long.
Very good chicken dish! I substituted dijion mustard for the regular mustard and really loved the flavor. Next time I will make more of the sauce to coat the chicken in. I cut the recipe in half for my family and cooked 45 minutes.
This was excellent! I used Italian Bread Crumbs like other users and it turned out great! I used Dijoun mustard with the mayo. This is a keeper!
WOW! This was tender, juicy (could cut it with a fork!) and crunchy. I used crunchy Italian bread crumbs and baked at 400 for about 35-40 minutes. Will definitely be added to our rotation!
This is tasty and EASY, which is why I gave it 4 stars. It wasn't my favorite, but I've made it 3 times now because its so simple. I only cook the chicken for 35 minutes though, and used a blend of italian breadcrumbs and romano cheese in lieu of stuffing.
the mustard and mayo combo give it such a good flavor... i used miracle whip and this dish was great!
This was really good! I will definately make it again. I used herb seasoned croutons and crushed them into big pieces so they stayed crunchy. YUM! :)
This chicken was very easy to make and it turned out great. I will definitely use this recipe in the future.
I gave this recipe a four at my fiance's recommendation. I thought it was more like a three however. There is nothing wrong with this recipe, it just isn't anything special. I only baked for 30 minutes and it turned out perfectly. I mixed the mayo with dijon mustard. I would say a dijon is a must. The chicken just doesn't have a very strong flavor. You really need to pair this dish with something that has a stronger flavor. I served with wild rice and a broccoli and mushroom casserole.
Easy and good. I know people hate it when others "review" and do not follow the directions completely. I did use a substitution and used Italian breadcrumbs instead of the stuffing mix since I did not have any. The results were delicious. Crispy chicken that everyone loved. Baked for one hour only, but my pieces of chicken were sort of small. Also used dijon mustard instead of regular since I needed to use that up and that was also really good.
My husband and I loved it. Perfectly tender, moist & crunchy coating. Thanks for a new & easy (I love easy) way to cook chicken breast.
This will definitely be a regular in my household! It was very easy to prepare and it was absolutely delicious! Next time I will crush the stuffing mix though!! UPDATE: Made again last night but I used dijon mustard and crushed up Club crackers with some garlic, and a sweet ginger seasoning. SO GOOD!
This is by far the best chicken recipe I have ever made. I used Stovetop chicken stuffing mix instead of herb (crushed up as much as possible while in the bag), dijon mustard and cooked for a little less time, but I didn't make any major changes at all. Even my husband who hates chicken loved it. Truly amazing. Thanks for the recipe!!
Pretty good, but I think I may have bought the wrong stuffing mix. I used the kind in a bag. I liked the flavor, and did reduce cooking time as a reviewer suggested to 30 minutes covered and 15-20 uncovered. I may try again with stove-top next time to see if the crust comes out better. Mine was very chunky even though I crushed the croutons to the best of my ability.
My whole family thought this was fantastic. We used a box of chicken stuffing mix and put it in a baggie and smashed it into bread crumbs. I used more mayo and dijon mustard. I cooked it only 60 mins. Can't wait to make this again.
it was ok a little bland but everyone was busy eating....
I definately agree with the reduced baking time. I baked 2 large chix breasts- cut into 4 pieces each @ 400 degrees for 35 min. and they were done perfectly. I enjoyed the ease of breading but was not crazy about the flavor.
This recipe is delicious and my family really enjoyed it. Next time I will make some honey-mustard sauce on the side to enhance the taste. Highly recommend!
Excellent recipe and very easy to make. We loved it. I substituted Chinese Hot Mustard for the regular mustard but think I will try a bit more next time. I also added fresh garlic. I too, did not have stuffing mix so used bread crumbs and the chicken stayed moist. I only cooked the chicken for 35 minutes (2 breasts) and then let set in the oven while I finished the rest of dinner, maybe another 10 -15 minutes. They came out perfect. This will be one dish we will have again. Yummy.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections