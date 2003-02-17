Easy Flake Chicken
Simple yet unusual. Serve with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables if desired. Enjoy!
My husband wasn't very impressed with this recipe. I liked it, but it was greasy. I cut back a little bit on the olive oil but should have reduced the oil even more. I doubt I will be making this again since my husband doesn't like it very much.Read More
Very bland and gready. What taste this did have was the flavor of olive oil. Corn flakes were soggy and greasy. I may try this with cream of chicken soup instead of oil and milk. I don't recommend this recipie as it is written.Read More
I liked this chicken recipe, however it was a bit greasy. Next time I will reduce the amount of olive oil to 1/4 cup. This was very quick and easy!
This recipe is very easy and very fast provided you have the cooked chicken on hand -- even if you don't, it still wouldn't take long. I found the olive oil and milk mixture to be kind of thin and a little bit greasy. Next time I make this, I'm going to try to thicken the sauce a little and maybe add some seasonings for more flavor as I found it to be a bit bland. On a separate note, I am making most of my 7-month daughter's baby food and I mixed some of this (minus the broth) with mixed vegetables and pear juice, threw it in the food processor with some noodles and it made a great baby chicken casserole!
IT IS A VERY QUCK, EASY & DELICIOUS RECIPE. GOES WITH ANY KIND OF CONTINENTAL MEAL. I REALLY ENJOYED MAKING IT & MY GUESTS ENJOYED EATING IT
Liked the recipe, but I made a few changes. I used wheat crackers instead of corn flakes (next time, would add them after some of the oil cooks off) and added some shredded mozzarella cheese. I will make this again.
We really enjoyed this dish, however, I did make some adjustments after reading some of the reviews. I put the chicken in flour and browned it first. Then I used 1/4 cup olive oil (still could have used less) and added garlic powder with the salt and pepper. Really tasty served with Jasmine Rice. Quick and easy too!
This chicken was quite good, especially considering how quickly it went together. I used only 3 tablespoons of olive oil and it turned out great.
Easy & quick. I did reduce the olive oil to 1/4 cup and used Nature's Seasoning instead of salt & pepper. I also sprinkled the Nature's Seasoning on top the cornflakes.
Pretty good recipe. Very filling. I put crackers on top of it instead of corn flakes, and I didn't put them on until JUST before serving, to keep them from getting soggy. My boyfriend thought it was "just ok."
I should have read the reviews before making the recipe. It was quite bland and far too greasy. I did not even finish my serving. I will not make this again.
Seemed kinda oily but was excellent!
I thought it was void of taste.
Should have read the reviews. My "eaters" said they liked it, but I wouldn't make it again as is.
I changed the topping because I didn't have frosted flakes. I had bran flakes and a sweeter honey mix cereal. I am rating this on the chicken as it did not have any taste to me and mine was dry. I am wondering if mustard somewhere in there and garlic would change it some. And because I changed the topping I gave it an extra star. Will not make again.
this was easy and excellent!!! i decided to use half milk and half heavy cream (gave it a thicker consistency). i also doubled the corn flakes to add more crunch :)
Not our favorite, too greasy for us.
