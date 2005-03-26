Chicken Soup

I make a soup just like this when I'm feeding kids who usually prefer plain, clean, simple tastes, but I tweak it a bit when I'm feeding everyone else like this: add enough oil (use garlic or basil or rosemary flavored olive oil if possible) to coat the bottom of your cooking pot and let it warm. Add some torn celery leaves, verrry thinly sliced celery, carrots & garlic. You can vary the amount of veggies you add by how much chicken pieces you add but, please, the veggies must be fresh -- not canned or frozen -- for this to work. Turn the heat down and sweat the veggies til fragrant -- you DO NOT want to burn any of them, so keep an eye on it and don't be tempted to turn the heat up. When the oil & the veggies are beginning to smell stronger, add your water, chicken, stock cubes (we like Trader Joe's chicken bouillen sachets)and the rest of the ingredients. Toss some chopped parsley & finely diced white onion into the soup when it's almost done or sliced green onions & a tiny bit of dill weed and or noodles or rice. Yumm! (and sooo easy)