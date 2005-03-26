Chicken Soup
Anika's chicken soup. Good for body and soul!
Anika's chicken soup. Good for body and soul!
I was sat with one chicken breast and an empty stomach, 20 mins later I was eating the best soup ever! I omitted zucchini as I have always hated it and added one medium diced potato. I used half a chicken stock cube (Knorr) for the broth base. Although this would feed two, it was all the better for being just one! I polished off the lot and it tasted great. When I told my husband what I had for lunch he promptly looked around and said "Where's mine?". I have promised to make it for him and the kids. Can't praise this simple soup enough and the garlic just added that necessary kick. Great!Read More
another idea would be to take the leftovers from a whole roasted chicken, set them aside and simmer the carcus for 90mon. Remove all the bones, then add in your veggies, noodles, spices etc, siminer another 10, then put in the chicken meat just PRIOR to servingRead More
We made this twice within the same week. We had guests up the first time and it was fantastic. We added noodles and removed some vegetables. I would reccomend this recipe to anyone who is looking for a great chicken noodle soup. Modify this recipe to your desire.
I doubled this recipe for dinner and used chicken bouillon in the water I used to boil the carrots and potatoes in (which I added to make it hardier). I cut up half a zuchini and sauteed it in a pan because I think it adds flavor. Our family had eaten roasted chicken the night before so I used the left over chicken from the bones in the soup. I also spooned all the juices from the dish in which I baked the chicken into a jar and stored it in the fridge. When the vegetables were nearly done and I was adding the chicken and sauteed zuchini, I also added the broth! Delicious. My husband and I devoured the soup with a whole fresh baguette and butter!
Excellent dish! After reading the reviews, I added potatoes, onions and egg noodles. I will definitely make this again ^_^
This was a good recipe. It is similar to the soups that I normally make. I added some potatoes, a little salt and pepper, some celery, extra chicken broth, and a little extra water. It turned out great.
Yummy! I used frozen roasted veggies...zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper, and sweet onion and added a potato and a pinch of herbs (that's the name on the bottle). Fantastic easy soup! Thanks for the recipe!
Fast and easy. I used chicken broth instead of water and celery since I didn't have zucchini. I used chicken bullion granules and a little freshly ground black pepper. I added some egg noodles and it was a hit.
Quick and easy. The smell was wonderful. I deleted the zucchini and added celery instead. Also, added fresh cracked black pepper. Next time, I will add egg noodles.
A good soup base...but just note that any bullion has a ton of msg. Organic chicken broth is much better for you, and easier on your stomach:)
This is a great starter recipe for chicken soup that you can easily customize to meet your family's tastes. I left out the zucchini and added onion and celery. I also threw in a small bag of alphabet pasta and some thyme and marjoram. Thank you for the recipe, Anika!
VERY! VERY! GOOD AND FAST TO.A+
This is a good, simple soup as written. I use a rotisserie deli chicken with all white & dark meats plus juices. Definitely needs leeks or onions tho. Sometimes I add about 1/2 heavy cream...so much richer for a main course. It's hard to realize how old some of us cooks are when a recipe as simple as this pops up and we've been making variations for 50 years! Thanks, Anika!.
This was an easy, delicious recipe. I added some fresh green beans and a little chopped onion. It turned out great, and I'm having the leftovers today.
This was awesome and SO quick and easy! It tastes like some kind of old family recipe that Grandma used to make, but it takes all of 10 minutes from start to finish! I used leftover chicken, carrots, onions, and potatoes I had in the fridge from a dinner we had earlier in the week. I then dumped in all the chicken broth I had on hand, then added water until everything was covered. I added a chicken bouillon cube as someone else had suggested. I also had some uncooked alphabet-shaped pasta that I dumped in as well. For extra flavor along with the minced garlic I also put in salt, pepper, onion flakes, parsley, and basil. It was delicious!!!!
In order for it to be real chicken soup, leave out the zucchini and chicken broth. Add parsley, dill, celery, salt and onions.
Kinda boring as is...the 2nd time I used chicken thighs, onions, carrots, parsnip, garlic, celery, chicken seasoning and didn't have to use a chicken flavor base. Doesn't take a lot to make good chicken soup.
I deleted the zucchini and added 1 can of diced tomatos. Instead of pasta I doubled the recipe and put in 1 small bag of brown rice and let simmer for one hour. My picky family loves this soup!
This looks easy for a quick dinner. I'd used canned broth (Swanson low sodium is my favorite) instead of water. I'm sure any veggies would work. I like lots of garlic and some onions, sauteed first to make them mild.
easy to make and better then the caned soup
This soup lacked flavor. I suggest finding another recipe or taking the recommendation of other reviewers and using leftover bones from the chicken to make the base for the soup. I also didn't like the lack of celery or noodles as other reviewers have also commented on. There are much better recipes on this site for chicken soup. I did like the idea of adding zucchini for a twist on the traditional soup recipe.
I really enjoyed making the the soup.It was delicous!I used spinach instead of zucchini. The above was written by my nine year old. We added some chopped onion, and substituted the spinach for the zucchini because she doesn't like it. It was very good, and so easy that she did it herself. Now she has one meal that she can make for the family, and she is searching for more.
Didnt really know what the fuss was all about, but it's a pretty good soup...I added a healthy amount of curry powder, green beans and green onions.
Vey good. I doubled it and used a bag of frozen potatoes, carrots, celery and onion, instead of the zucchini. I think I will add noodles to it next time. Simple and good.
It's a great base to tweek it to your taste.I used 2 1/2 cups of diced cooked left-over chicken, 2 cups water and 2 cups of chicken broth, 2 cups carrots chopped, 4 diced garlic cloves, 2 med diced white onions 2 med. diced potatoes 1/3 diced red pepper, 2 diced cellery stalks, 2 Tbsp brown sugar,1 1/2 Tbsp Worcester sauce, a big thumb sized peeled and thinly sliced ginger , 1 Tbsp of Chineese 5 spice, 1 cup of small elbow pasta.....;I sauteed onion and garlic in oil and butter mix, added cellery and when the carrots and potatoes had boiled for 10 minutes added them to the onions and garlic. Then added all other ingredients except pasta.When I felt everything was ready, I added the "el dente" pasta. Poured all into a cooking pot,(Dutch Oven) and simmered a little while, till the pasta was "just Right" and served......Got RAVE reviews....Bon Appetit, ...John
I make this recipe at least once a week all winter. Instead of water use low fat/salt chicken broth. I use the individually wrapped chicken cutlets--no need to pre-cook, just cook in the broth for about 20 minutes..shred just before serving. Cook small pasta separately, into a bowl goes the pasta, soup and grated cheese. A little Italian bread and you have a very quick dinner.
I use chicken breasts slowly boiled in homemade broth (or left over chicken from a roasted whole chicken) freshly minced garlic, torn spinach leaves, a little onion powder, freshly ground pepper. I use a small pasta like acini de peppe or orzo. As well as shell or egg noodle. The final touch is gramma's recipe for dumplings! There is no end to what can be used in homemade soup - even like rosemary a whole new taste! chicken soup is food for the SOUL!
This soup is good. I used celery, spaetzle noodles and added more water.
This was a nice, simple soup that is quick and easy to make without alot of pre-planning. Hubby really liked it, I thought it was pretty good. I made a number of changes to snazz it up. I tripled the recipe, which made enough to have plenty leftover. I used chicken bullion and added large elbow pasta - I added them when I added the veggies and the timing seemed about right. I used 3 carrots, frozen peas and corn, and diced onion, and red and green pepper. I also added parsley, basil, and salt and pepper to taste. NOTE: Next time, add more seasoning to be chicken while it's cooking. With warm bread, this is a healthyhome style meal.
Marvelous.. quick and easy. I added a little fresh ginger for more flavour.
This was quick and delicious! This was my first time making my own soup and it was easy. I used a store made rotisserie chix. Didn't use the zucchini, not a fan! The soup came out just fine. I kept adding chicken base until I was satisfied and a pinch of sugar! This was really, really good that I am back a few days later to get the recipe again to make it tonite. Thanks!
I followed the recipe with the exception of adding a stalk of celery to the boiling water and then added a handful of egg noodles. This was a quick and easy way to get a great tasting soup to the table fast. Served with a warm loaf of buttered wheat bread. Perfect for a cold day!
Quick, easy and good soup. Do add some chopped in slices LEEK - both the white and the green parts - and also some fresh thyme - that will make this soup even BETTER! I remember this from my home in Denmark - we never used garlic for this kind of soup, and with the above two different ingredients, the soup will be a surprisingly different and lovely experience!
I needed a recipe that didn't call for celery, which I'm out of. I already had thighs and legs cooking when I went looking for this recipe, so I used those, and the chicken broth (rather than the water and chicken base). My frozen zucchini was shredded, so I used that (easier to sneak in), and since my son's tummy was upset, I left out the garlic and added seasoned salt. My other son LOVED this as much as I did, and he ate 3 bowls of the stuff!! Thanks for a keeper recipe, this was great!!
very good soup. i did mine with broccoli and peas and extra garlic. i also used chicken broth instead of water and still added the boullion cube. just dont make the mistake i made.....cook your chicken first like you are supposed to. lol i ended up with the little white floating stuff that i had to disguise with rice. my husband thought it was very good. thanks
I did not care for this recipe.
I used every bit of left over in my fridge to make this soup in an effort not to leave the house. Lemon Garlic and Herb Shake and Bake chicken, potatoes and carrots from the Guinness Corned Beef recipe I found on this site, some fresh celery, and some left over spaghetti. Best soup I've ever made!!!
Very easy to follow. I did add in celery as i had some on hand and I added garlic salt to the water when the chicken was boiling just to add flavor. The was delious and very easy to do. Thank you for sharing.
I approximately tripled the recipe. Used two big zucchini. Added one package Onion Soup Mix. I used both chicken thighs and chicken breasts. Only used two carrots. Added some pepper also. Slowcooked it on low for about 9 hours. ---- It turned out fabulous!.....also made a creamy acorn squash soup and the two soups mixed together were fabulous
I make a soup just like this when I'm feeding kids who usually prefer plain, clean, simple tastes, but I tweak it a bit when I'm feeding everyone else like this: add enough oil (use garlic or basil or rosemary flavored olive oil if possible) to coat the bottom of your cooking pot and let it warm. Add some torn celery leaves, verrry thinly sliced celery, carrots & garlic. You can vary the amount of veggies you add by how much chicken pieces you add but, please, the veggies must be fresh -- not canned or frozen -- for this to work. Turn the heat down and sweat the veggies til fragrant -- you DO NOT want to burn any of them, so keep an eye on it and don't be tempted to turn the heat up. When the oil & the veggies are beginning to smell stronger, add your water, chicken, stock cubes (we like Trader Joe's chicken bouillen sachets)and the rest of the ingredients. Toss some chopped parsley & finely diced white onion into the soup when it's almost done or sliced green onions & a tiny bit of dill weed and or noodles or rice. Yumm! (and sooo easy)
pretty darn good for a very quick chicken soup fix.
This was very easy to make but a bit watery and a little lacking in flavour. The 2nd time I tried it I used some broth made from a previously boiled chicken carcass instead of the water. I always have some of this in my freezer as I hate waste. I then followed the rest of the recipe but added some chopped leek and some "microwave in 2 mins" rice just before serving to thicken the soup a little. These slight changes made all the difference. I'll be making this very easy soup with my little extras regularly.
This is such a fast, easy way to enjoy homemade chicken soup! This recipe makes a great base as you can add anything you like. It's great with some some egg noodles, garlic & onion powder and any fresh chopped herbs you have on hand (my favorites are parsley & dill).
I added parsley, basil, onions, celery, garlic and pepper & then it was great! This is a good basic recipe to start with and add items for extra flavor. One other thing I added, since I didn't have zucchini on hand was a bunch of Swiss chard. Delicious!
I really enjoyed the simple flavors of this easy soup. I sauteed some onion and celery with the carrots, zucchini, and garlic a bit before adding the liquid. Then added some egg noodles in at the end. Will definitely make again - excellent payoff for the effort.
Simple, tasty, and fast. I did add a few finely chopped veggies and topped off with cilantro! YUM!
You can't go wrong with this! I cooked the chicken at the bottom of the pot before adding the liquid. I used garlic, onions, celery, and carrots. At the end I added dumplings and let them cook through before serving. It was delicious and so much better than canned soup. My friend was sick and this soup was perfect for making her feel better. My husband and I finished off the rest before the day was through.
great simple recipe. I added some poultry seasoning and celery and onion. Good Stuff.
This is surprisingly good and basic. I added quite a few teaspoons of garlic powder after to taste and a few dashes of seasoning salt for richer flavor... but this is great start. Nice to be able to achieve the same soup without creating stock.
Very good I added orzo and it made a nice add on to the soup.
I didn't care for. Don't need to make it again, st least, not for me. mj
I omitted Zucchini, but added some egg noodles, full of flavor and so easy
This was a very good soup! I skipped the chicken and added some elbow pasta. A little Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top made it perfect!
this might be alright for a "quick fix", made from leftover poultry. carrots are misssing!
This was great! I used 2 c. chicken broth and 1 bouillon cube and celery in place of the zucchini. It was very flavorful and I will definitely make this on a regular basis.
So quick and easy, and most of all very very yummy! I added a diced potato and used a whole chicken breast. And to my own bowl, I add some grated cheese. Yum :)
This recipe is so easy! I used "Better Than Bouillon" Chicken base, and used about 3 times the amount in the recipe. I also used celery in place of zucchini, and I sauteed the garlic, carrots and celery before adding the water. Excellent for a sick family on a cold winter evening.
You know the zucchini is great. When cooked up cubed it taste like a potato. I've been adding it to many things and no one knows they are eating it! Same with cauliflower. Hide the goodness! I also didn't think the Chicken soup was a place for garlic.
If you're used to canned chicken soup this is tasty but that's my problem. Getting away from canned soup means getting hardy flavor without all the salt and msg. That means creating taste without the use of the same chicken base used to make canned soup.
Good recipe. I tripled it, added cilantro, medium size egg noodles, and celery. I left out the zucchini because I don't like it. The family liked it real well.
My girl's are home sick today and i was looking for something simple and easy to try and get in their tummy's.This was great!I doubled the recipe.Added a bay leaf,1Tbls diced pimentos,1 small sweet onion,pepper & 1 celery stalk.Relaced water with low sodium chicken broth.I then added 2Tbls spoon's brown rice.Fallowed the recipe after that.Turned out great! Simple easy base recipe that can be altered to your personnal taste.Will make again.Thanks :)
I was sick with a cold and really wanted homemade soup, no canned! This was quick and easy to make, warm and yummy. I stir fried my cubed chicken with some olive oil and salt for taste. I omitted the zucchini, and added a few chopped red potatoes and also added egg noodles, with salt and pepper to taste at the end. Next time I will probably add celery.
Very tasty!
My family really liked this easy chicken soup. No changes made. Simple, fresh and tasty!
I didn't use zucchini. I used onion, carrots, and celery for the veggies. I also used chicken broth instead of water to give it more flavor. I tripled the recipe to save for lunches or dinners this week. :)
This recipe was good, but chicken soup should have celery in it. We added celery and was really good.
5 star. If anything, slightly more watery than I prefer (I know that's what soup is but I prefer thicker) I didn't use zucchini or garlic but makes me feel better when not feeling well. I'll try the suggestion of potato next time, and maybe garlic when feeling better
A great basic and easy recipe and it is low carb! It is really flexible and one could add other vegetables on hand. I added some onion and celery and then a small can of mild diced green peppers, which I often add to soups and casseroles to spice things up a little bit. Definitely try this one!
Very nice one &easy to make . Thanks to all recipes
I have not tried this recipe, but the picture shows corn not zucini and I would like to know how much corn was used.
Lovely soup that tastes even better the next day. During cooking I let it simmer for around an hour to increase the fluid flavor
I added turmeric, Italian seasoning, avocados, noodles, bell peppers, red and white onions, lemon juice, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, bay leaves, squash, zucchini. It was amazing! I also cooked everything in low sodium chicken broth instead of water. I served them with wedge fries.
I liked it, so did my trophy wife, so it's a winner! She said could a little more salt, which is saying something for her, but that's easily taken care of while cooking.
Loved this recipe.. Left the zucchini out because I don’t like the consistency of it in soup. Too mushy. I used my own homemade stock instead of water.
I have been looking for a chicken soup recipe without noodles,and this recipe fits the bill. I made 2 soups for hybs and me,because he likes egg noodles in his chicken soup, and I prefer to watch my carbs and leave out potatoes and noodles. A bit lacking in flavor as is so, I added an extra 1/2 teaspoon of chicken soup base and 2 cups of chicken bone broth,3 chopped carrots and 1 cup of chopped celery and 1 onion. I added a sliced small golden potato for hubs,and put 1 can of rinsed green beans in mine. I added salt fo taste and a couple of dashes of poultry seasoning. Nice on a cold chilly winter night when you aren't feeling well!
I’ve made this before but I omit the Jalapeños and cayenne pepper as I can’t handle Spicey. It still was Flavorable and the black pepper gave it enough spice for me
Doubled the recipe, only used carrots and celery, twice as much garlic is it called for, served three. This made a one point weight watchers recipe.
It tasted amazing
I added onion and celery and used chicken thighs and it was tasty. Thanks for the simple recipe!
I made this soup twice already and it is delicious! I did make some changes. Instead of zucchini, I used potatoes. I boiled the cooked chicken in 4 cups of water and 4 bouillon cubes instead of the base. The second time I made it, I boiled the potatoes and carrots in the broth and baked some boneless chicken breasts in the oven and chopped them up and added them to the chicken broth. I added a bit of celery salt and some rosemary. It made extra servings and the soup was very "brothy" which I love! This recipe is a great blueprint to expand on. Go crazy! Add whatever veggies you want! I am going to make it again this week!
cooked it for 10 min the water was not hot yet need to update the cooking times
A healthy and easy enough recipe. Very thin broth and light, but lacking in flavor. I will say the zucchini is a good replacement for potato, but it definitely needs salt and pepper.
Great jump-off recipe! For next time, my teen son requested celery and carrots. no zucchini. I cooked some pasta separately and added that last. I also used garlic powder.
A great way to use some leftover chicken. Fast and easy. Use leftover veggies, too, if you like.
I made this soup and it was easy to make!!! Only except when you have a little one it’s hard lol... well anyways I add everything & just added broccoli for more veggies . Perfect soup for cold weather & when someone is sick. My bf was sick so I made a soup and it calms out pretty good for my first time making a soup. I also added red potatoes to it to give more flavor. I also made it for 4 servings and I wish I could have made more!
Very good! I increased it all by 4 and it came out great, so much flavor in so little time!
I loved this recipe the only change I made was I added shallots.
It is a great base, but needs more. I added some chopped red & green pepper, uncooked macaroni noodles, garlic powder and onion powder. Then we loved it.
Very good
Not having zucchini, I used carrots, onion, spinach, celery, and garlic which I boiled in chicken broth and then added partially cooked, browned chicken. Simmered for 20 minutes. Tasty.
I added carrots,onion,celery, garlic.Cooked chicken breast in skillet in coconut oil first and added all dripping to soup.used chicken broth plus chicken base ,salary!t and pepper.
I left out yellow squash and garlic and substituted with onion and garlic salt. I also added salt, pepper and small shell pasta. I used a left over chicken breast from the other night. My wife and I loved it. Great for two and for using left overs.
VERY Healthy and Lite! Really Enjoyed this soup... Used a rotisserie chicken fron the market and shredded the breasts.. I also did not go with zucchini but instead went with good ol'fashioned carrots, potatoes, celery& onions... And I added some short thin noodles as well as chicken and vegetable buillion cube and more chicken broth than recipe suggested. Still the recipe backbone is about the the same...boil the chicken in the water and add chicken broth. I never knew chicken soup was so easy....and probably would have cooked in a shorter time had I not added what I did. Took an hour to properly cook.
