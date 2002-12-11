True Love Chicken

Use any chicken pieces you like with this recipe - 2 pieces per person. Anyone who truly loves you will love you with garlic breath, too! This 'Tried and True Love Chicken' will excite your taste buds AND your friends (and keep the vampires away). It is made with tagliatelle, which is the Italian name for those 1/4 inch wide thin, flat, long strips of pasta better known elsewhere as fettucine. A pasta by any other name is still as tasty, so smell good and enjoy!

Recipe by Adele H

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 180 degrees F (81 degrees C).

  • Peel the garlic and crush to release juices. In a large skillet, sear the chicken in 1 tablespoon olive oil and white wine. Place all of the garlic in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish and place chicken on top. Sprinkle a dash of ground black pepper over the top. Cover and bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 45 minutes, until the juices run clear.

  • In a medium skillet saute the onion in 1 teaspoon of olive oil and butter/margarine, until it is soft and golden. Add the tomatoes and your favorite fresh herbs to taste. Stir together and remove from heat.

  • To Make Pasta: Cook pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water about 8 to 10 minutes, until it is al dente. Drain and place pasta on a long, very shallow serving dish. Pour tomato sauce over it, then place baked garlic chicken pieces on top with some or all of the garlic. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 36.8g; carbohydrates 47.4g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 109.7mg; sodium 346.3mg. Full Nutrition
