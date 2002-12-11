Use any chicken pieces you like with this recipe - 2 pieces per person. Anyone who truly loves you will love you with garlic breath, too! This 'Tried and True Love Chicken' will excite your taste buds AND your friends (and keep the vampires away). It is made with tagliatelle, which is the Italian name for those 1/4 inch wide thin, flat, long strips of pasta better known elsewhere as fettucine. A pasta by any other name is still as tasty, so smell good and enjoy!
We halved the amount of chicken in the recipe, but being garlic lovers, kept that as is. The chicken and tomato sauce turned out deliciously, but the garlic barely cooked through at all. Next time we plan to pre-cook the garlic a bit, not counting on the garlic to cook enough at a (very low) 180F for 45 minutes. Also might want to increase the amount of pasta and tomato sauce relative to the number of breasts you cook.
This was really good. I halved the recipe and used quinoa vegetable curl pasta instead of the tagliatelle becuase I can't have wheat. I cut the chicken into strips and it still took 35 minutes to cook. However, it was nice and tender because it was slow cooked. I would recommend cutting it up - it makes it easier to eat with the pasta anyway. I also added half a green pepper (because I wanted to use it up). I sauteed it with the onion and it ws really good. My husband liked the dish but said that there were too many tomatoes. I thought the amount was OK, but I think I would have liked fresh tomatoes instead of canned. I think next time I will use fresh and then add extra olive oil to the pasta/veggie mix. I think it would be good with zucchini or spinach mixed in too. But overall, yummy.
Only giving this a 4. I didn't have any white wine handy so I left that out. So with that being said this was a quick tasty meal. Something I will make again when I am not in the mood to cook!!! this meal takes under 30 minutes to prepare and cook!!
WOW that is ALOT OF GARLIC!!!!!!! My husband and I STANK for days after eating this, we smelt it in the house for weeks!! Pretty good but I must say I will NOT use 10 BULBS of Garlic next time I make this!!! Very over whilming!!!!
I used only 3/4 of the amount of garlic called for since I got tired of peeling and crushing. It was a little bit too potent (even though we are garlic lovers). I used spaghetti sauce, instead of the tomatoes, and penne pasta. This recipe needs a little variation for us, but not sure where to do it. Wish my house would stop smelling like garlic... :)
This was very easy. Based on reviews a few things of note - the garlic must be totally crushed to cook. For the last 20 min of cooking on the chicken breast I did add about an 1/8th cup of chicken broth to the pan. I used boneless/skinless chicken breast and there just wasn't enough rendering to stop the garlic from browning too much. The sauce was easy and good. I did the sauce in the same pan as was used for browning the chicken. Added some yellow and red bell pepper for taste. The sauce was super easy and super good. For serving I layered the spaghetti, baby spinach, the sauce and the chicken and garlic. This was a winner.
I'm at a loss on how to appropriately rate this recipe. I read other reviews, and decided to first partially roast the garlic to give it a bit of softness. I smushed the cloves and placed them under the chicken. After cooking the chicken at 180 for 45 minutes, my breasts were raw inside. Granted, mine were thick, but I had a feeling this would happen. I upped the temperature to 350 and cooked for 20 minutes more. On to the pasta.... As written, not good. I added spinach, canned button mushrooms, and plenty of salt, pepper, and italian seasoning. The pasta was ok after this. The chicken was definitely garlikly... I only just added the juices from the chicken and some of the broken up pieces of garlic to the pasta. I guess I salvaged this but I won't bother with it again. Funny, because I love all of the ingredients, ESPECIALLY garlic.
