True Love Chicken

This was really good. I halved the recipe and used quinoa vegetable curl pasta instead of the tagliatelle becuase I can't have wheat. I cut the chicken into strips and it still took 35 minutes to cook. However, it was nice and tender because it was slow cooked. I would recommend cutting it up - it makes it easier to eat with the pasta anyway. I also added half a green pepper (because I wanted to use it up). I sauteed it with the onion and it ws really good. My husband liked the dish but said that there were too many tomatoes. I thought the amount was OK, but I think I would have liked fresh tomatoes instead of canned. I think next time I will use fresh and then add extra olive oil to the pasta/veggie mix. I think it would be good with zucchini or spinach mixed in too. But overall, yummy.