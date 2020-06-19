Zucchini Corn Fritters

173 Ratings
  • 5 97
  • 4 55
  • 3 17
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

Yummy zucchini corn fritters that my family can't get enough of. These fritters are light and fluffy with lots of zucchini and fresh corn. Cheese is optional, but not in my house. Serve hot with ranch dressing.

By Danni Hughes

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 mins
total:
19 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 fritters
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, cumin, sugar, salt, and pepper.

  • In a small bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, and butter. Whisk wet ingredients into dry ingredients. Stir in zucchini, corn, and cheese; mix well.

  • Warm oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Drop batter by the tablespoonful into hot oil. Fry until crisp and brown, turning once with tongs. Remove to paper towels.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 8g; cholesterol 26.3mg; sodium 146mg. Full Nutrition
