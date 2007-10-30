Chicken and Rice
Quickest thing going. Even my 12 year old son can make it in less than 15 minutes! Great for kids, big and small alike. Believe it or not, this dish is ready to eat in about 10 minutes! Delicious!
I mix in a package of onion soup mix with the rice as well. Also use chicken breasts instead of canned.Read More
Its simple. Irs easy. Its good. What else can you ask for? Oh, by the way, a little of this will definitely fill you up fast.Read More
This is easy, tasty comfort food. Add frozen veggies of your choice, (broccoli, peas, carrots) to make it a little more interesting.
This was delicious. I used leftover boiled chicken (also made a casserole), brown rice, and added frozen mixed veggies. It makes a great well-balanced one-dish meal. My two-year old loves it!
OMG This was so good!! I tweeked it hardcore though. I boiled 2 bags of rice in chicken broth then added the rice and a smidgen of the broth in with the chicken and soup. I used 2 cans of the soup 1 can of chicken. Piled on some Onion seasoning. Added a dash of Paprika, Salt, and Pepper. and the teenest bit of cumin. Thanks!!!
This recipe is delicious as it is written and I usually hate it when people fool with a recipe and then critique it, but tonight I did just that. I had mushrooms languishing in the fridge that I needed to use up, so I sauteed them with an onion in butter, added water and cooked the rice in the same pan. Then I added the cream of chicken and canned chicken. I had a quarter of a bag of shredded cheese and my husband doesn't like things too creamy, so I popped the mixture into a casserole dish, topped it with a little cheese, and baked it at 375 for about 20 minutes to crisp up the top. It received rave reviews at our table. I do think next time, I will use cream of mushroom or maybe a mixture of cream of chicken and cream of mushroom.
Was looking for a way to use canned chicken I had left over, and this was quick and simple. I only used 1 cup of rice because that's all I had but I added 1 cup of broccoli, some onion powder, garlic salt, and pepper and it turned out great. Like other reviewers mentioned, this is a simple, semi-healthy meal that takes about 10 min to make and you can customize it to your tastes. A good recipe to keep on hand for nights when you just want to throw a few things in a pot.
I do this a little different. I saute' two boneless, skinless chicken breasts that I have cubed in a little olive oil, seasoned with garlic & onion powder and black pepper (no salt, there's plenty of that in the soup and stock). Instead of water to make the rice, I use Swanson's Chicken Stock (or broth) and I add a 4 0z can of chopped porta bella mushrooms. Still pretty easy, but adds a little more flavor and isn't as bland this way.
I diced a cooked chickn breasts with a whole packet of italian seasoning and a lot of onion powder. I doubled everything else using 2 cans of chicken broth and 2 cups instant white rice and 2 cup instant brown rice and 2 cans soup, along with a a bag of mixed veggies...it was really pretty good...Quick an Easy......
Simple and easy but is bland and needs some spicing up. This is great for kids though. They really enjoyed it. Thank you!
personally i really liked this dish. unfortunately my picky little boy, who i made it for, wouldn't eat it.
I don't usually have instant rice or canned chicken laying around the house but I pare cooked a couple of chicken breasts and brown rice added frozen mixed veggies and topped it all with cheese. Heated in the microwave until cheese melted. Even with these changes it was artifical tasting but I did use some ingridents hanging out.
it is very easy
This surprisingly came out quite good. You can't beat how easy and inexpensive it is to make. My husband loved it. Thanks!
I didn't like this at all. It was easy, but so is sticking a TV dinner in the microwave, and those taste a whole lot better. It had little to no flavor and made way too much.
I thought this was a great recipe! My boyfriend doesnt care for chicken much, but I loved it! I did add one can of cream of chiken soup to it which made it thicker.
Very good recipe.
Great, easy recipe. I added some shredded cheddar cheese, and that kicked it up a notch. Perfect comfort food meal for when you don't feel like cooking on a long winter day.
I only gave this three stars because while I enjoyed it, my husband and children didn't like it. I think part of it might have been the instant rice, as they don't care for it much, so maybe next time I'll make it with basmati rice instead.
This is a best bet for left over chicken. My condensed cream of chicken can called for one can of water. I substituted 1/2 can of milk. Warmed it all up and poured on bed of rice with some black pepper. Enjoyed by all.
The best word I can use to describe this recipe is bland. If I were to make this again, I would replace the Cream of Chicken with Cream of Mushroom for starters. The final result had little to no flavor, so don't be afraid to add some extra seasonings. The idea is great, so get creative and use this as only a starter for more ideas!
After reading others' reviews, I added black pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and salt and my husband still said it was too bland, so next time I will add more seasonings, but otherwise it was a great meal for how easily and quickly prepared it is! Reminds me of one of my favorite dishes, Sunday chicken. I will definitely make this again.
While it was quick and easy, it did need something to set it off. I tried Garlic powder, salt, pepper and cayenne...but wanted something more.
My husband & son seemed to enjoy it more than my daughter & I. Everyone admitted that it looked unappetizing, but the boys gobbled theirs up without a second glace, so I must give this a 3 star for them. I might make again, but I'll definitely be using some of the other reviewers ideas to add more flavour.
This is a great recipe when you don't feel like cooking after a long day at work. Very quick and easy. I always add some seasonings and frozen veggies.
This was not a hit at our house. It was OK, but definitely not something we will crave anytime soon. It is very bland -- and we tend to LIKE bland foods. This was too bland even for us. I followed the tips that another person had and I cooked the rice in chicken broth and used an extra can of cream of chicken soup, but it was still not good. It really needs something. It might have been better with veggies thrown in, but then it would've been tough to get some people to eat it.
It was good for how quick and easy it was. I made my own cream of chicken soup and stirred in (on a weird pregnancy whim) mayonnaise to the finished product after I found it was still lacking in the flavor. It was ok without the mayo but it was MUCH better with it. I'm not sure how much I added but I think it was 1/4 cup per 2 cups of chicken and rice. The mayo brought the rating up to a 4.
Not bad!! I can not believe this worked for my VERY PICKY child!!
Quick! Easy! What more can you ask for?
Great recipe! I never follow a recipe exactly. Lol. I used my rice cooker added my boiled chicken breast chunks to that. I discovered I had no cream of chicken, used mushroom instead and no sodium chicken bullion. I fancied it up by putting it in a 9x13 casserole, shredded cheese on top, baked long enough to melt cheese and reheat the mixture. I added canned corn, my family's favorite. Ta da. :-)
Ok, but not exciting.
Find another recipe...PLEASE!!! If you are looking for a good chicken and rice recipe, this is NOT it!!!
Not to bad! I was looking for a quick dinner with little ingredients this turned out to be great for what I was looking for. Others had said this was bland so I added a tsp of garlic powder and a tbs of onion powder with salt and pepper to taste. I also added brocolli florets to get some veggies in there. It turned out well. I wont make this weekly but ever so often when I dont feel like slaving in the kitchen. Thanks for the reviews!
can't get any easier than this!! It was good and I added steamed broccoli and about 1 tsp of miced garlic.
This is really good but you have to use fresh chicken not the can stuff.
My husband liked this dish. I was less excited about it, but it worked for a quick and easy dinner. I added green peas to the recipe and used wild and whole grain brown rice. Also, the only soup I had on hand was a "golden cream mushroom" so that's what I used.
This was a great quick lunch for the kids. I made this with brown rice and added paprika and cumin. It's a good base recipe and I will add frozen vegetables next time as suggested.
Super good and so easy
Super easy and my kids loved it. We did a rice cooker and I think I will add some more seasoning to it, but a great simple meal.
I love easy recipes and this one is very good. I am going to make one substitution though. I'm trying to eat more vegetables, so I am going to substitute one of Green Giant's new riced cauliflower packages for the rice.
Disappointedly bland.
I used already made rice, corn, green beans, cream of chicken soup, and cut up already made baked chickens tenders. I added it all in a big bowl. Then put in a casserole dish and put 4 slices of cheese over the top to make it a little cheesy. It had plenty of flavor from the chicken so no need to add more spices or salt. My family loved it.
Made a serving and a half so added 1 cup extra rice , small can of mushroom soup and covered with parm cheese and bake for 30minutes in pan 350, then broiled for 6 minutes
I added a small can of drained mushrooms and some monteray jack and cheddar cheese and some pepper and seasoned salt
It’s pretty bland, definitely needs some sprucing.
This is a very quick meal that the kids love. To increase the health value, I added cooked chopped broccoli.
I made it with cauliflower rice, comfort food. Just what I needed after wks.
I doubled the recipe -using 1 can cream of chicken and one can cream of mushroom. A dash of garlic and 1/4 tsp. black pepper and it was ready to go. So quick and easy!
I really liked how simple it was. I'm 16 years old and had to feed 6 people.So what I did was I added 2 bags of California blend veggies (steamed in microwave), a can of whole corn and 2 cans of cream of chicken and celery each. And I also did my rice in our rice cooker. Then I added some minced onion and a whole minced garlic clove. I will be making this again!!! Thank you for the great recipe!!
I made this with fresh chicken and Colby cheese with the mushroom onion soup!!! #amazing.
I made this! I used a rice cooker to make my rice, but this is a great recipe for college students!
Served with shred cheese. Everyone loved it !!! (Didn't have any "cream of" soups)
It could use some more flavor. Although, I loved how quick, easy, and how little ingredients were involved. It was simple enough that I could convince my husband to cook it.
I thought it was an excellent dish. I used brown rice and added peas and some seasonings. My husband loved it!
I love it! Followed the recipe to the letter, but then topped it with some "Tony Chacheres Creole Seasoning". Lot's of leftovers so I'm going to mix in black beans with a side of canned pork would be perfect with this.
I used 2 bags of boil in a bag white rice, 1 can of chicken, 1 can of cream of celery soup, salt and pepper to taste. This was simple and good! I think using the cream of celery gave it enough flavor. No other spices were needed.
I grew up eating this and I now make it for my own family. (For a family of four, I'd up this recipe to 4 cups of cooked rice and 2 cans of chicken.) We use 1 can cream of chicken and 1 can cream of mushroom and add some peas and carrots. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and serve with flaky biscuits. EASY, PEASEY CHICKEN A LA KING :-)
This was very easy, although I used fresh chicken. It went over well with everyone. I will definitely use the recipe again. Thanks.
down south we call this a poor mans dish. (no idea where that came from) it's a good base recipe as written, or, if you grew up on it you do get a craving for it. pepper is key to this.. lots of pepper! lol sometimes we use yellow rice too. I read some reviews and got some good pointers!
I added vegetable stock, liptons onion soup mix and used cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken! My children loved it!!!
