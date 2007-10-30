Chicken and Rice

This recipe is delicious as it is written and I usually hate it when people fool with a recipe and then critique it, but tonight I did just that. I had mushrooms languishing in the fridge that I needed to use up, so I sauteed them with an onion in butter, added water and cooked the rice in the same pan. Then I added the cream of chicken and canned chicken. I had a quarter of a bag of shredded cheese and my husband doesn't like things too creamy, so I popped the mixture into a casserole dish, topped it with a little cheese, and baked it at 375 for about 20 minutes to crisp up the top. It received rave reviews at our table. I do think next time, I will use cream of mushroom or maybe a mixture of cream of chicken and cream of mushroom.