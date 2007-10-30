Chicken and Rice

3.9
77 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 30
  • 3 12
  • 2 2
  • 1 6

Quickest thing going. Even my 12 year old son can make it in less than 15 minutes! Great for kids, big and small alike. Believe it or not, this dish is ready to eat in about 10 minutes! Delicious!

Recipe by R E Vincent

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare rice according to package directions.

    Advertisement

  • When rice is ready, add chicken to pot and continue to stir over low heat. Mix in soup, and continue cooking until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 18.7mg; sodium 456.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022