White Wine Broccoli Casserole

3.8
36 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 10
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 5

A great make-ahead dish. If you're in a hurry, use frozen chopped broccoli instead of fresh.

Recipe by Karena

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C0.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine the cream of chicken soup, white wine, mayonnaise and curry powder. Mix well.

  • In a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish layer the casserole as follows: First, all of the broccoli, then 1/3 of the cheese, then all of the chicken, another 1/3 of the cheese, all of the white wine/soup mixture and, finally, top with the bread crumbs and the last 1/3 of the cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
826 calories; protein 41g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 60.5g; cholesterol 138.1mg; sodium 1281.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022