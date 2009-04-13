White Wine Broccoli Casserole
A great make-ahead dish. If you're in a hurry, use frozen chopped broccoli instead of fresh.
A great make-ahead dish. If you're in a hurry, use frozen chopped broccoli instead of fresh.
This is now one of my favorites. I didn't use mayo, instead I put in an egg, vinegar, sugar, dried mustard to the wine/soup mix. I added crumbled bacon with the bread crumbs because I had some. Next time I will cube potatoes and add them as well.Read More
DO NOT TRY THIS RECIPE! It probably would taste fine with other ingredients but the combination of this recipe's ingredients really do not go together.Read More
This is now one of my favorites. I didn't use mayo, instead I put in an egg, vinegar, sugar, dried mustard to the wine/soup mix. I added crumbled bacon with the bread crumbs because I had some. Next time I will cube potatoes and add them as well.
DO NOT TRY THIS RECIPE! It probably would taste fine with other ingredients but the combination of this recipe's ingredients really do not go together.
I would rate this recipe as 5 stars for easy to make with items most folks would have around their cupboard/fridge. However, 1 star for taste - whoa nelly on the curry - our family likes curry a lot and it was wayyyy too much. Maybe even make it without the curry at all and see how it turns out instead.
This recipe was terrible. The wine taste really didn't go with cream. Won't make it again.
I, being a curry lover, was impressed by this recipe when followed exactly as shown. My girlfriend, not knowing what curry was, was not impressed in the least. We feel that the cheese and curry don't go together, although I thought the Pinot Grigio and the curry did complement each other well. The chicken was juicy and flavorful, not dry or overdone in the least. I would cook this again for myself, but not for company.
This was fantastic! So unique..... I also added chopped scallions and a can of water chestnuts for some extra crunchiness, and it turned out great! Thanks for a great recipe :)
Giving five stars altho I didn't like the dish. But I didn't use all the listed ingredients, so I can't really rate. I didn't use chicken since I just wanted a broccoli casserole, nor did I use the curry. What I didn't care for was the mayo taste.
The curry and wine flavors really did not complement each other. If you're gonna use curry, sub the wine with unsweetened coconut milk. If you're gonna use wine, sub the curry with italian seasonings. Otherwise, pretty good.
Too much curry. Otherwise, not bad.
This is very good. I used 2 Tablespoons of curry powder instead of the paste.
This is delicious. I ran out of bread crumbs so I used crumbled butter crackers instead. This recipe is a great way to use leftover chicken. It's satisfying, perfect comfort meal and both the curry and the wine give it an extra twist. As a bonus, the leftovers were even better.
I use Perdue "short cuts" when I make this-it is so easy & my husband loves it!
Our family LOVES this dish so much we save it for company! The only changes I make are for my convenience and for the health of those who enjoy it. I make it using meat pulled and chopped from a deli-roasted chicken, discarding the skin (our Sam's Club has the best and there is enough meat on their big birds that I only use 1/2 of one chicken), and I use low fat: cheese, soup and mayonnaise. Very impressive when I serve it over brown rice. More guilt-free with these changes.
This was a nice quick and easy meal to make with lots of flavour!
yummy!
Well, I should have listened to the review that said "too much wine"! Wow! Was it strong! Even my fiance, who usually likes just about everything said this was too much for him. I didn't have enough Cheddar cheese so I used 1/2 fresh Parmesan & I didn't have any curry so I took the advice of another reviewer & used Italian seasoning. However, the next day, I gave leftovers to my parents & they loved it! Maybe the flavors just had to absorb more. I finished the casserole the next day & it was better than the first time but, still too much wine for me.
This was an easy receipe with items you would have in your cupboard and fridge. I would either cut the wine in half and mix with water, or substitute with chicken broth. The brocoli seemed to really soak up the wine and was too strong. I also cut the curry down to one tablespoon, which seemed perfect. I would make this again ..
This recipe is good, but it could be better. Instead of mayonnaise, I used Miracle Whip (b/c it's what I had), but the difference between the two is slight. If I made this again, I'd use yogurt instead (not only a lower fat content, but it would also go better with the curry). I also agree with another comment to use 1TS of curry powder. I only used 1, and it was still a bit much for my wife (I loved it). With these tweaks, and perhaps others, it could be great.
Karena, thank you for a tasty recipe for a pot luck supper. W
Great dish to take to potluck dinners! I came home with an empty dish; everyone loved it! I used frozen broccoli to save time and it was great.
Too much wine, it was overpowering. I would cut this back to 1/4 cup to have a "hint" of wine flavor. Also, to cut the fat I would eliminate the mayo. I would replace the liquid with milk/water. I also used cream of muchroom soup and added fresh sliced muchrooms.
This was a quick and easy recipe and also VERY yummy.
This was something to get used to. It was alright with me except for the wine taste. My husband didn't like it at all. The wine and curry flavors don't compliment each other well.
This was a great recipe! It was quick easy and of course incredibly tasty. My plan is to adapt the sauce for a pasta dish and add seafood. One of the restaurants in town does something similar. They have one where they add pineapple. Ooo the options...
I loved this recipe. I used low fat soup and low fat mayo and it was still wonderful!!
I added a bit more curry and really enjoyed this dish.
Combined it with rice and onion which added a little crunch to it. Curry was too strong and I'd use more chicken nest time. Other than that it was great.
I followed this recipe and my wife and I liked it enough so that she asked me to save the recipe to make again. We will reduce the curry powder to just 1 tbsp. Other than that, it is very good.
A really good recipe. I added about 3/4 cup of dried onions to the white wine sauce for extra favour. I served this with dinner rolls and white wine and it went over very well. Plenty of flavour and very filling.
Pretty good. Go light on the curry. Add chopped onion. Save half for another meal. Maybe serve with noodles.
I followed this recipe to a T and changed nothing. It was terrible! Sadly I served it to guests without first testing it. No one liked it. I threw the entire casserole away.
I didn't care for this recipe too much. I didn't add the curry powder since I don't like curry. I also used cream of mushroom instead of cream of chicken since that's what I had on hand. Maybe that's why it didn't turn out that great. Oh, well.
I love this recipe!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections