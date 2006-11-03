Best Chicken Ever
Make this simple dish, with a sour cream/cornflake coated twist on the usual breaded chicken, then sit back an receive the compliments!
Make this simple dish, with a sour cream/cornflake coated twist on the usual breaded chicken, then sit back an receive the compliments!
My husband, the pickiest eater ever, loved this. I made some changes. I had no corn flakes so I used the new extra crunchy bread crumbs by Progresso. I mixed in about a half of a packet of Hidden Valley Ranch dressing mix to which I added some garlic powder and pepper. The last few minutes I put the chicken under the broiler to make sure it was crunchy on the outdide. It was tasty, moist and tender and best of all very simple to prepare.Read More
This was okay, but I have had better chicken. I'd eat it again, but wouldn't go through too much trouble to actually make it.Read More
My husband, the pickiest eater ever, loved this. I made some changes. I had no corn flakes so I used the new extra crunchy bread crumbs by Progresso. I mixed in about a half of a packet of Hidden Valley Ranch dressing mix to which I added some garlic powder and pepper. The last few minutes I put the chicken under the broiler to make sure it was crunchy on the outdide. It was tasty, moist and tender and best of all very simple to prepare.
This is a wonderful recipe! I make it quite often, as it is easy. I've found to avoid some of the mess, just place the chicken in the baking dish. Then spoon some sour cream over it and smooth it over. Then sprinkle the crumbs over (I use italian style bread crumbs w/some spices added by me!) and pat down. Flip them and repeat. If you use one hand for your utensil and one for the patting, you can avoid contamination. The chicken is always tender and very flavorful!
Excellent Dish. I made my own modifications. For those who complained about not being very flavorful, this is what i did. I seasoned my thick chicken breasts real well first with Garlic salt, Pepper, Italian seasonings.(Generous amounts) then in a large zip lock bag, i added half sour cream, half ranch dressing, tossed the Chicken in there and marinated overnite. It really brings out the flavor, then i used the shake and bake hot and spicy mix, added my own seasonings to that because i love spicy, So added more Italian seasonings, a little garlic powder, Parmesan cheese, drizzled with butter. I put foil at the bottom of my baking dish, made a difference in the cleanup and browning of the chicken, I agree with someone, 60 min is way too long for this dish, i baked it at 400 for 35 minutes.Let me tell you, it was soo moist and tender, i literally used my fork to cut the chicken, never used a knife. And talk about Flavor. Its worth the extra step of marinating it overnite. Thank you for this recipe.
I put the chicken in some sour cream for about a half hour or less before coating it with the corn flake crumbs. I also put ranch seasoning in the sour cream and used a little salt, pepper, and garlic salt in the crumbs. A good way to crush the corn flakes is to put them in a ziploc bag and run a rolling pin over it!
Wow! I'd give this recipe more than 5 stars if I could. I'm a vegetarian, so I've not tasted this myself, but my 2 1/2 year-old son who has never eaten more than a few bites of any chicken (including nuggets dipped in ketchup) devoured a 1/2 breast! He started eating before we even said the blessing! My husband also really liked it, so it will become one of my staple recipes. I love it because it is easy (I don't have a lot of experience cooking meat so it has to be easy) and it uses ingredients I always have in the house. I followed the suggestion to put dry onion soup mix in the sour cream. I used half of a package for 1 cup of sour cream. I only had 3 chicken breasts (they were large) so I used 1 c. sour cream and had plenty left over. I used 2 cups of cornflakes and had to crush up more. Because I used the soup mix in the sour cream I only added a very little amount of pepper and garlic powder to the cornflakes. The chicken was VERY tender! It was incredibly simple and a big hit with the family. Thanks!
Excellent, NO modification necessary. In other words, THIS recipe, as it's written, is delicious. I didn't change anything. If I had, I wouldn't be reviewing THIS recipe, because had I changed something, I would no longer be reviewing THIS recipe. I love it when some idiot says "This recipe was great! I changed 5 things"! What they're really saying is, "Oh, MY version of this recipe was 5 stars"! Well I want to thank YOU for creating this recipe, because I didn't have to change a thing and it turned out wonderfully! We will be eating this once a month!
I made this last night and it was so fantastic I'm going to make it regularly. The measurements seemed a little off, so I played that by ear. I just used enough sour cream to coat each piece and I think I used a lot more corn flakes than was called for. I seasoned with garlic powder and added about a 1/4th of a cup of parmesan cheese. For those who say it's too bland, be sure you use enough sour cream.
This was delicious! Very quick and easy to make. The chicken was real moist on the inside and nice & crunchy on the outside. I made one change by adding dry onion soup mix to the sour cream. Yummy!
very good and EASY! however, I needed more cornflakes than it said - I had decreased the serving number from original recipe but needed more cornflakes than the revised recipe called for. Very tasty - added dry ranch dressing mix to the sour cream - gave it a good flavor. UPDATE - tried this with a whole chicken cut up - put the chicken in a ziploc bag with ranch dressing all day and then coated it like the recipe called for - it was fantastic and not as dry as the boneless breasts!
I used extra sour cream and I did not add any butter. My chicken turned out Moist and tender. I did cover it for the first 30 minutes. Thank you for sharing
OK, maybe not THE best,,,,, but right there up with the best! Made this tonight for dinner. I had 3 chicken breasts & I put them in a resealable bag w/ the sour cream and refrigerated for a little over an hour. I used the boxed corn flake crumbs with a packet of Ranch dressing added along w/ some garlic powder and salt & pepper and dredged the sour cream covered chicken in that mixture. I lined a 9x13 pan w/ foil just so the clean up would be easier. I melted about 2 Tblsp of butter and about 2 Tblsp of lemon together and drizzled over the chicken, mostly to use to help keep anything from sticking. I cooked at 350* ~ covered the pan w/ foil for the first 20 minutes, then uncovered for about another 20. It was so moist,,,, did not even need a knife. Will def make this one again!!
Really good recipe. The breading is great with the sour cream and seasoned corn flakes. Like others, I used ziploc bags and clean up was easier. I just had to fry because I was low on time, but I really liked the recipe and will make again.
Awesome juicy chicken everytime!! We have tried this many times as an alternate to fried chicken - amazing :) We do use fat free sour cream to make it more healthy and we add smoked paprika to the italian seasoning mix. Tip = use parchment paper when baking, this will save you a boat load ot time cleaning and the chicken doesnt stick to the pan. Gotta try this one! Even kids love this - we made this for our neices/nefews and they ate it up (only thing we changed was to cut the chicked into strips so it would be a familiar looking 'chicken finger' to them!)
Best. Chicken. Ever.
Excellent!! I followed other reviewers and added dry ranch dip mix to the sour cream, marinated the chicken in it for a couple hours in the fridge, then added some spices to the crushed cereal. I baked it covered w/ foil for 40 min, then 20 min uncovered. It turned out fabulous!
This chicken was moist on the inside and crunchy on the outside, just as expected. It just needs a little more flavor mixed in with the cornflakes. I guess i needed to up the onion and garlic salt. It was; however, very easy to prepare on a weeknight with little hands on preparation and an hour worth of baking time to do something else while dinner cooks.
This is good...i did add some onion soup mix to the sour cream though...the chicken i used though was chicken legs, came out nice and crispy. Thank you for this recipe :)
Really good flavor! My family loved it / I used light sour cream (it's what I had on hand) and my kids liked it. We'll keep this one :)
I have been making a variation of this recipe for years now. The BF is picky about chicken, and he loves it! I simply add garlic powder, Tony Cachere's, salt, pepper, and cayenne to the sour cream, and sometimes a handfull of shredded cheese, coat the chicken in sour cream mix, and then roll in corn flakes. Drizzle w/ 3-4 Tbsp butter, and bake at 350 for about 45mins. YUM!
This was okay, but I have had better chicken. I'd eat it again, but wouldn't go through too much trouble to actually make it.
It wasn't the best chicken ever, but it was pretty good. Next time I will try to remember to season both sides of the chicken to give it some more flavor.
Excellent! Everyone in my family loved it. The chicken is so moist and tender. I used Kellogg's Cornflake Crumbs in a box, rather than crush my own, mainly because that's what I had on hand. Also, I forgot to drizzle the butter before cooking. I seasoned the cornflakes with the italian seasoning, onion powder and garlic salt. If anything, the coating could have a little more seasoning. That's the only change I would make next time. This is one recipe I'll cook again. Thank you!
This was pretty good. I'd make it again. I marinated the chicken in the sour cream for about an hour before adding the coating. I used a cereal similar to bran flakes, because that's what I had.
This recipe was awesome!! I made it for the first time this past week. It was so moist and flavorful! I tweeked it a little. I used Italian bread crumbs instead of corn flakes and baked it at 400 for 35 mins. Great chicken!! Next time I will use regular bread crumbs and add some Franks Red Hot sauce to the sour cream for some added heat!! LOVED IT!!
Simple & Tasty. Made this for dinner last night and my husband raved "how did you get it so crispy!??" Will definitely make it again. I'd advise two things: #1 as others suggest, season all layers (chicken, sour cream & cornflakes) with what YOU like & taste to make sure it's flavorful; #2 watch cooking time - I thought 20 minutes would suffice (I pounded my chicken thin), but needed another 10 to get good crunch. I look forward to experimenting with the spices.
this turned out awesome! i didnt have any cornflakes in the house so i used ritz crackers....the whole family loved it!
I was prepared to not like this because we usually like our chicken fried. However, this was pretty tasty! First off, I put the cornflakes in my Magic Bullet (mini blender) to make them very fine. I only used about 1 1/2 cups because I only had 3 boneless skinless chicken breast.I used 1 tsp. Italian seasoning and 1 tsp. garlic powder also. As a personal preference, I cut them into strips instead of baking them whole. Then I put the sour cream with the chicken into a ziplock bag. Refrigerated for about an hour prior to cooking. Then after coating chicken with cornflakes I placed them on a wire rack on top of a cookie sheet (several reviewers had said that their chicken wasn't crispy enough when just placed in the bottom of a pan.) I omitted the butter, as I didn't find it necessary. After 35 to 40 minutes in a 350 degree oven, they were done. I was very pleased at how well these turned out and will definitely make them again. Thanks for the recipe.
This chicken was very flavorful and moist. I did use less sour cream as someone else suggested. I put about 1 cup of sour cream in a ziplock and added the chicken. Then I let that sit in the fridge for a few hours. It turned out wonderful.
Delicious. I did what others recommended with the pack of ranch seasoning in with the sour cream, and it really gives it a fun flavor. Also added some poultry seasoning and dill(my favorite spice), and frankly I think you can spice this up with whatever you like, very easy and basic recipe to make your own. I also used NO butter, I can't imagine why you would need it, it crispens up really nice. I have spritz butter and I spritz 2 spritz on each side just to keep it from sticking, but 6 tbsp of butter sounds like a heart attack
Great recipe, easy and produces a tasty product. Users may want to add their own spices to juice it up a bit, otherwise this is a keeper.
Good recipe Mae! This isn't the best I've ever had but it is pretty darn good! I only needed 1 1/2c of sour cream but had to use more cornflake topping (apprx 2 1/2c). This worked well with 5 chicken breasts. Also, I used a little more italian seasoning and also added some garlic/onion powder to taste. Very good and every bite was devoured. Thanks!
Wonderful and super easy! I didn't have sour cream, so I tried Mayo (which I had seen in another recipe) and it worked great! I also added italian seasoned bread crumbs to the cornflakes instead of other seasonings. Yummy!!
Very impressed with this recipe! Based on other reviews, I baked at 400 degrees for 35 minutes. I seasoned the crushed corn flakes with garlic salt, seasoning salt, onion powder and a 1/2 packet of dry ranch dressing. You definitely won't need 2 cups of sour cream. I used probably 3/4 of a cup and my 3 breasts were liberally coated. My husband said he would rate this a 20 if we were comparing it to KFC!
I'm rating the recipe as written. With my changes I would add a star. :) Great recipe to use as a base for some great chicken, but needs more flavour and less cooking time. It might have been good for the recipe author to have included the onion and garlic salt in the Ingredients rather than buried in the directions -- many people seem to have missed that ingredient. Changes I made: used about a cup of nonfat Greek yogurt mixed with a few tablespoons of Ranch dressing, coated the chicken and let sit in fridge for about an hour before breading. I added 1 tsp garlic powder and some generous shakes of all-purpose (Lawry's) seasoning along with the Italian herbs, to the Cornflakes. Baked at 375 for 45 minutes. Breasts were cooked through and perfectly tender and juicy inside. Family loved them.
I thought this chicken was very good.. not the best as a leftover because it looses its crunch.. but overall it was very good. Hubby enjoyed it as well
Let me start by saying that I don't even like sour cream, but I did with this recipe! I used bread crumbs instead of corn flakes (what I had on hand) and a spice mix that included garlic powder, paprika, fresh ground black pepper, cayenne pepper, poultry seasoning and salt. I only had 4 boneless chicken breasts and so I used 1 cup of sour cream and 1 cup of bread crumbs... next time I'd only use about 3/4 cup since there was a good amount of each leftover that had to be discarded. I baked my chicken at 400 degrees F for about 40 minutes. Chicken turned out very moist. The leftovers tasted as yummy (if not better than) the first ones.
Awesome! My kids devoured this. I marinated the chicken breasts in sour cream mixed with onion soup mix (gluten free ... my son is celiac) for about an hour and a half. I then crushed GF corn flakes in my food processor and tossed them with garlic powder before coating the (very thick) breasts. I baked at 350 for 40 minutes and they were perfect. This will stay in our rotation!
Well, I’m sorry to say that this didn’t work well for me. I used half the amount of sour cream (I can’t imagine using the amount indicated) and seasoned it with the rub used in Sarah’s Dry Rubbed Chicken (also from this site). I also used the same seasoning to season the corn flakes. I applied the sour cream and corn flakes ahead of time as suggested by another reviewer in the hopes of helping the corn flakes adhere better. Unfortunately, it didn’t help and when plating the chicken, half of the corn flake mixture fell off. The corn flakes didn’t get as crispy as I had hoped either, even though I baked them atop a wire rack. I also believe the baking time of one hour is excessive - mine were done in about 30-35 minutes. The flavor of this chicken was good, but not one we will be repeating.
This turned out PERFECT! Like all the rest, I made many modifications to it. I only used four breasts, soaked it in sour cream for 2 hours. In the meantime I crushed two cups of corn flakes, mixed with a half teaspoon of each; onion salt, garlic powder, Italian seasoning mix and salt and pepper. A tablespoon on fresh grated parmesan and Romano cheese and a packet of Lipton Onion soup mix. Drizzled with 5 tablespoon of melted sweet butter. I only baked for 50 minutes @ 350. Then served with homemade mashed potatoes and steamed sweet corn. My boyfriend that is very finicky and raised his nose up when I told him what I was making for dinner... licked his plate clean! It was GREAT!
This was straight up deloycious! I added some seasonings and used the ranch dip mix but followed everything else and it turned out amazing! Great and easy recipe that I will use again.
The chicken came out very moist and tasty. 3 out 4 people in my family liked it. Thanks for sharing.
pretty bland. Very disappointed
I really liked this recipe. My husband loved it. I put the corn flakes in my food processor and added some Emeril Essence that I made from the Food Network site. I baked it in the oven for exactly an hour and I served it with macaroni and cheese and broccoli. Thanks for a great dinner.
YUM! I added hot sauce and some cayenne pepper to the sour cream and it was perfect.
This was pretty good. I used italian bread crumbs and honey nut cherios instead of cornflakes and added some garlic powder and onion powder. Turned out pretty darn good. Will make again!!
This dish was really yummy! I made a couple of modifications basedon other's reviews. First I cut my chicken breast in half to create smaller strips (to reduce cooking time). I only used 3 chicken breasts instead of 6. I coated my chicken with 1 C sour cream and refridgerated for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, I put cornflakes, italian season, pepper, crushed red pepper, garlic powder and minced onion flakes into the food processor to create fine crumbs. I then coated the chicken with the mixture, drizzled melted butter over the top and baked at 375 for 30 minutes. The chicken was cooked through and really moist. It also made for quicker total cook time since I am working and alwas in a rush to get the food on the table. Next time, I will put a half of package of rancth seasoning in my sour cream and cover the chicken with it the night before. My husband loved this and at the leftovers for lunch today! The cornflakes made a really yummy crust around the chicken. I will definitely be making this again.
It turned out pretty good, but I used a lot less sour cream (don't need so much for the corn flakes to stick!). I sprinkled with seasoning after putting on the sour cream, then did I roll the chicken in the corn flake mixture.
It's YUMMY, everyone I cook this for asks for the recipe.
My child that is a picky eater ate 2 whole pieces. I used garlic and onion salt in the cornflake mix with pieces of minced onion, and just lightly coated the chicken in reduced fat sour cream and it turned out delicious!
This was awsome!! I took some advice from others and marinated my chicken in sour cream and ranch dressing for about a hour and threw in a little chili powder and salt in pepper. Then I added seasoning salt, itlian seasoning, and garlic salt to the corn flakes. I also topped it with parmesian cheese before baking! I will make this again for sure!!
Though I did adjust the recipe a tiny bit, the over all out come was wonderful! This tasty dish was enjoyed by my whole family.
ITS EASY TO DO AND TASTE LIKE REAL FRIED CHICKEN WITHOUT ALL THE FAT. WONDERFUL
Very good chicken, I added crushed garlic to the sour cream and used rice krispies and peanut butter crunch because I had them on hand. I willl definitly make chicken this way again. Thanks for the recipes Mae. <3
I marinated the chicken in sour cream for a couple of hours before I baked. I don't really follow seasoning guidelines for most recipes because I like to use garlic salt, seasoning salt, and various other spices depending on that the dish is. With this one I did season the chicken, sour cream and corn flakes. This smelled great when cooking. The chicken cooked for the 50 minutes and I had it on a cookie sheet instead of a baking dish. This is definitely my go to for chicken breast- it was great. Thanks for sharing
Oh my dear god. this really IS the best chicken ever. Complete hit at my house!
My husband without knowing the name of the recipe said "this is the best chicken ever!" lol I used chicken drumsticks and omitted the melted butter...trying to cut calories. Baked at 375 for 45 minutes. It still turned out wonderful and even my picky 3 year old who has sworn off meat ate it. I love that this recipe only has a handful of ingredients and it bakes while I make the side dishes to complete dinner. Definitley will go on the top of my recipe list.
this was a pretty good recipe. I didn't want to buy a whole box of cornflakes....so I just used some Matzo meal that was already in my cubbard. I used olive oil instead of the butter to make it a little healthier. I wouldn't say DELICIOUS....but it was really good!
Wonderfully moist chicken. Except instead of corn flakes I used a cereal with more flavor like "Honey Nut Clusters". And I covered it with foil but poked a few holes it in to breath. It was great. A favorite in our house.
Made this in my Nuwave oven Turned out great. I would add some salk maybe to my meat before coating it. I also added some rosemary to the sour cream before putting chicken in it. It was so tender and juicy with a little tang..but was sooo cripsy.
the taste was somewhat bland, and the texture was strange, maybe i used too much sour cream...
I loved this recipe. It's one of those recipes that you can change according to how you like your chicken. The best part is the sour cream. I did like other reviewers and added ranch dressing to my sour cream then put them in the fridge for a bit so the sour cream would stick to the chicken. Everyone had commented on how the breading was bland so I decided to go a bit overboard on the seasonings. Glad I did. It was amazing. I added some more of the ranch dressing mix, cayenne, salt, pepper, paprika, parsley flakes, and honestly anything else I thought might be great on fried chicken. I did cook it differently though. I had pounded down the breasts so they were thinner and I cooked them at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. It came out perfect! Thanks for the recipe.
Not impressed with this at all. Actually not much flavor.. won't try that one again. :(
This recipe is awesome! Its even good without the butter.
Very yummy! I added some seasoning salt to the cornflakes and to the sour cream before putting it on the chicken. I had smaller breast pieces, so it only took about 30 minutes to cook. My son ate a ton and was asking for more. Thanks!
Switch the sour cream and corn flake amounts. Very good - juicy and crunchy.
My husband and I loved this recipe. I wouldn't exactly say best chicken ever but definitely good. Things i did differently: For the marinade I did 3/4 cup of sour cream and 1/4 cup spicy ranch dressing, but i did still add some of the onion soup mix along with it. I used Italian bread crumbs instead of cornflakes. I also seasoned the bread crumbs with lots of garlic powder, onion powder and pepper. Will definitely make this again.
Everyone in my family really enjoyed this great recipe. I didn't give it 5 stars because I had to change somethings. I added a packet of ranch dressing powder to the two cups of sour cream. I used chicken tenders and let them marinate in the fridge in the sour cream/ranch mix. I omitted the butter and baked them at 400 degrees for 35 minutes. They came out very tender. With proper seasonings this recipe is a winner and very versatile!
I've made "cornflake chicken" before but never with sour cream. This was so good! The sour cream almost disappears while it's cooking, but the chicken stays so moist. We chopped it up and put it on salad. Yummy!
This was the best chicken ever, really. It was so moist and tastey. It has become one of our favorites.
I agree with the recipe's name. We cut out chicken in strips and the kids loved them. Thanks for a great recipe.
Very good! I added Onion powder, Garlic salt and paprika to the cornflakes.
We really liked this recipe. My husband who does'nt like to try anything new ate seconds. I will make this again. I think it ended up in the oven a little two long and was a little dry. I would start to check after 50 min.
I like the idea of the sour cream instead of eggs for coating the flakes... thought the recipe was still bland and "heavy". It was okay - I'll probably make it again when I'm craving corn flake chicken
Mu husband really liked this but I thought it was just okay. I think the butter on top just made it greasy. I will probably make it again but I will leave off the butter. I like the flavor from the Italian seasoning and the crunch from the corn flake crumbs.
Great recipe. Used ranch dressing and panko bread crumbs because it was what I had. My husband, who is not a big fan of chicken, loved it.It was tasty, tender and simple. What more can you ask for?
This really is.. the best chicken ever. I crushed the cornflakes in a food processor and it made for a really even coating. This recipe has been requested several times since!
Very yummy. Moist and flavorful! Made with chicken tenderloins and they were ready in a flash! Thanks!
Really good-passed it along to many friends and they were GRATEFUL!This is so fast and easy to make!I like to add some extra sour cream on the side as a "dip" for the chicken!
So simple and cheap, with such great results. I would have never thought to use corn flakes to coat chicken, it was so crunchy and flavorful. It's great to add your own spices of choice to the coating, I used finley grated parmesan cheese and minced garlic, came out sooo flavorful. Thank you!
Made recipe as directed a few nights ago. While the chicken was moist, I found this lacked flavor. I did love the corn flake crunchy texture, but I think I will try this recipe again using some rotisserie chicken seasoning and/or paprika and black pepper added to the sour cream.
This was simple! And the cornflake coating was a nice twist. If you like a little crunch with your chicken, this is for you. The chicken was especially tender and my boyfriend ate the whole thing! Overall a good, standard recipe. Even I could make it!
This was so easy and very, very delicious!!! I have already shared this with 3 other people.
Excellent tasting chicken, I get great results every time! I use a different spice blend then Italian, but it's still great.
This really is the best chicken ever!! I made some modifications to suit my family's taste for that evening. First I scaled the recipe down to 2 servings. Then I added 1/2 packet taco seasoning to the sour cream before coating the chicken. I also only added 1/8 tsp salt to the crushed corn flakes (didn't want to ruin the flavor of the taco seasoning). The taste was amazing!! I served it with spanish rice and a veggie and it was a hit!! It was moist and tender on the inside and nice and crunchy on the outside (Oh, I also omitted the butter drizzled on the top. I don't think it needs it). Next time I will try, as others have suggested, adding Ranch dressing mix to the sour cream. I can only imagine that the flavor will be wonderful made that way too. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!!
So very easy, we loved this!! We used plain yoghurt instead of sour cream and followed the recipe regarding onion flakes and garlic powder. Thank you so much!
Made this for dinner tonight using chicken tenders. Chicken was moist and delicious. Seasoned with Jane's Crazy Mixed Up Salt.
Came out great! Chicken was very tender and juicy. I used 1 1/4 cup sour cream for 4 servings and it was WAY too mouch sour cream.. next time I will opt for 3/4 cup. I added a packet of dry ranch mix into the sour cream to give it some flavor and it added an awesome kick. I also threw in a couple teaspoons of black pepper and oregano into the crushed corn flakes.
Amazing! The chicken was super moist and delicious! I can't wait to make this chicken again. I did make a few minor changes based on other reviews. I put the chicken and about 1 cup of sour cream and left it overnight. I added garlic powder, salt and a touch of cayenne to the crushed cornflakes. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. My only complaint is that the bottom of the chicken was not as crunchy as the top and a bit too moist. Next time I will bake it on a wire rack so the juice drips down and it crisps all around. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!!!
This recipe is very easy and gets a lot of compliments. I use "Salad Supreme" seasoning, instead of the garlic/italian seasonings they mention, and it has a wonderful blend of flavors.
Tasty, but as other reviewers did, I added more spices to the breading mixture(garlic powder, seasoning salt, and more Italian seasoning - be generous as amount indicated in ingredients is a bit bland). Be generous with the sour cream, that is a good source of flavor in the chicken. P.S. - An easy way of crushing the corn flakes is to put into a ziploc bag and mash with just abotu anything.
This dish was fairly quick to prepare and the meat was very tender, but it was definitely lacking in taste. Won't make again, sorry...
My husband said this was the best chicken he's ever had... moist and delicious.
Excellent. I used McCormick Italian Seasoning grinder and added garlic and onion powder to corn flakes. I only used 1-1/2 cups sour cream and 2 cups corn flakes with five decent sized chicken breats (probably 1 - 1-1/2 lbs). Definately a keeper.
This was good. I would make the following changes though. First I would use THIN skinless and boneless chicken breasts. I would also cut the butter in half as I found it a little greasy (and believe me I like butter). Also, I would turn the chicken over half way through cooking as the underside was a little soggy whereas the top was crispy. Although I did like this I probably will stick with my original chicken recipe.
Not too bad! I have everything on hand. I would tell people to make them. I was just not super crazy about this recipe. Not totally sure I would make them again but they were not bad by any means.
I love this chicken. It was easy to make. My boyfriend loved it to. Don't need that much sour cream, but coat generously. Next time I will flatten out chicken breast a little before hand.
I kinda just stole the sour cream covering idea from you and did chicken breast instead and fried them.It was excellent. 5 stars for your great sour creams idea,I always used egg and milk,but its always been so runny.
This chicken was very good, was very moist. I used frosted flakes instead and it turned out great. I will definitely make this again. Next time I will stuff it with cream cheese.
Not bad! I did add a bunch of spices, otherwise it would be too bland. Next time I might take the advice of adding the french onion soup mix. (I read the reviews after it was in the oven!)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections