Best Chicken Ever

4.2
521 Ratings
  • 5 268
  • 4 162
  • 3 62
  • 2 20
  • 1 9

Make this simple dish, with a sour cream/cornflake coated twist on the usual breaded chicken, then sit back an receive the compliments!

Recipe by Mae Wagner

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Rinse and trim the chicken breasts. Pat dry. Generously coat both sides of each breast with sour cream. Put crushed cornflake crumbs in a shallow plate or bowl and season to taste (I use onion salt and garlic salt). Dip the sour cream coated chicken in the seasoned cornflake crumbs.

  • Place coated chicken in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Drizzle with melted butter/margarine and bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
431 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 30.5g; cholesterol 131.5mg; sodium 248.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022