Best Chicken Ever

Wow! I'd give this recipe more than 5 stars if I could. I'm a vegetarian, so I've not tasted this myself, but my 2 1/2 year-old son who has never eaten more than a few bites of any chicken (including nuggets dipped in ketchup) devoured a 1/2 breast! He started eating before we even said the blessing! My husband also really liked it, so it will become one of my staple recipes. I love it because it is easy (I don't have a lot of experience cooking meat so it has to be easy) and it uses ingredients I always have in the house. I followed the suggestion to put dry onion soup mix in the sour cream. I used half of a package for 1 cup of sour cream. I only had 3 chicken breasts (they were large) so I used 1 c. sour cream and had plenty left over. I used 2 cups of cornflakes and had to crush up more. Because I used the soup mix in the sour cream I only added a very little amount of pepper and garlic powder to the cornflakes. The chicken was VERY tender! It was incredibly simple and a big hit with the family. Thanks!