Golden Vegetable Chicken
This is a very easy recipe for baked chicken with vegetables which comes out very rich and with a golden color.
Really great! I added extra cayenne and fresh garlic to kick it up a bit. I also broiled the dish at the end to give it some extra color. I will make this one again!Read More
I recommend the veggies get cut into same sized chunks. Thick slices of sweet potato / yams don't cook evenly with white potatoes.Read More
Yum! Used drumsticks instead of a whole chicken (skin removed), yogurt instead of mayo, 2 tomatoes, roughly diced the veggies into chunks instead of slices and doubled the marinade. Thanks!
I enjoyed this recipe but mainly because I changed it quite a bit. When marinading the chicken I used lots more of all the spices and used garlic puree instead of powder to form a brush-on paste. To add flavour to the potatoes, onions and carrots, I sprinkled thyme and black pepper on them. I also found that after an hour in the oven the chicken was still pink in the middle and all the vegetables looked really dried up so I poured a can of chopped tomatoes and a dash of white wine over it and cooked it for another half an hour. After that, it tasted really good and my family were really impressed with it.
We loved this dish. I cut the carrots and sweet potatoes into small and thin pieces (they require longer cooking time) and used more potatoes. I also added some white wine while cooking because I found it too dry. I cooked it on 400F, otherwise it takes for a long time. I will make it again.
This is an excellent recipe. Its easy to make and has a delicious flavor! I've made this recipe several times but don't use a whole chicken but buy boned chicken already cut-up. We tend to like things spicy so I add a little more cayenne and black pepper. Thanks for this easy and delicious recipe!
This recipe did not work for us. It smelled delicious the whole time, but after an hour of baking, the sweet potatoes were still raw, and the chicken uncooked. The recipe was followed to the letter. Very disappointing. Now attempting to salvage dinner.
Made this recipe. It was awesome!!! I did increase the quantity of the spices (as we like it spiced up).
Well, I liked the idea of this recipe but it just didn't quite get there for me. The seasoning on the chicken, while nice, was not enough..no seasoning at all on the veggies and it was needed. Then the temperature. No way were the veggies going to cook well at 325.. I cooked at 400 for an hour and most of the veggies were done. A few of the carrots were not so unless you cut them really thinly, I would suggest cooking them a bit first. Last thing.. if I had used the amount of veggie listed in the recipe, they wouldn't have all fit in the pan... as it was with one sweet potato, one white potato, one onion and a few more carrots.. it was very full.
Marinate with double the spices and use minced fresh garlic instead of powder to form a paste. Sprinkle thyme and black pepper on the potatoes, onions and carrots. Check for doneness after an hour; if the chicken is still pink in the middle but vegetables have dried up add a can of diced tomatoes and a dash of white wine; cook for another half an hour.
