Chicken Piccata III

This is the absolute best chicken piccata I have ever made. I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I sauted the Chicken in olive oil and butter.. but I used an egg/flour/egg wash first before placing in the pan. After browning, remove the chicken to a paper plate with a paper towel to drain the excess grease. Into scrapings add 1 cup white wine (chicken broth if you don't drink)be careful as it is very very hot..whisk briskly over med to high heat.. to that add the juice of one lemon, mushrooms, capers, 1 cup chicken broth and 1 table spoon of flour. Continue to whisk briskly to break up flour. Once you get your rue to a medium consistency, place chicken in pan.. turn over to coat both sides. Chop 8 artichoke hearts very well and sprinkle on top of Chicken. Take one lemon cust in half and place once on one side and the other on the other side. Cover and simmer on very low heat for 20 minutes. Place chicen on plate and spoon sauce mixture over chicken. Best ever!! Thank you for a great recipe!