Chicken Piccata III

This variation on the original uses mushrooms and artichoke hearts as a tasty twist. Yum! Serve over pasta or rice. White wine or water may be substituted for chicken broth.

By Sharon

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow bowl, mix together flour, paprika, and salt and pepper. Dredge chicken pieces in the seasoned flour.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat, and saute chicken until light golden brown (about 45 seconds each side). Remove chicken from skillet, and set aside.

  • To skillet, add mushrooms, lemon juice, and chicken stock. Simmer until a smooth, light sauce develops. Season with garlic powder. Return chicken to the skillet, and simmer until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear. Stir in artichoke hearts, and remove from heat.

Per Serving:
444 calories; protein 33.3g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 69.4mg; sodium 786mg. Full Nutrition
