Raw Veggie Picnic Salad

1 of 76

Rating: 5 stars I had to prepare a salad for a cookout and wanted to find a recipe for something other than the typical pasta or potato. I saw the star rating and read the reviews for this salad and immediately my pessimistic side thought no salad made with a combo of these odd ingredients could ever be that good. So I made the salad, partly in a effort to counter those who have continued to hail it's excellence. My first complaint was the estimated prep time of 20 minutes. It took me quite a bit longer than that, but I can be easily distracted and perhaps I use a slower cutting/chopping technique. But in the end, I was forced to accept defeat, for everyone at the cookout did, in fact, rave about this salad and inquire as to who made it. Yes, it really is that good. Helpful (44)

Rating: 4 stars This is a very nice salad. I almost gave it 5 stars, but didn't since I had to make so many changes to the original...and I think the changes really made it much better. The changes I made are as follows: (1) lightly steam the broccoli, (2) omit the dried cranberries...preference only, (3) omit the green grapes and double the red grapes, (4) slice the red grapes in half, (5) reduce the sugar to 2 Tablespoons, (6) reduce the wine vinegar to 2-3 Tablespoons, (7) reduce the mayo to 1/2 cup, and (8) add 1/2 cup of regular sour cream. Everyone really likes this salad...even my 4 year old gobbled it up! Thanks. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars Now here is a beautiful salad that will keep its shape when traveling to an event. It was easy to prepare. I, too, quickly steamed the broccoli and the peas but kept them still basically raw. The steam also helps to bring their color out. I used reg grapes only since that is what I had. I thought the recipe could have used more almonds so I just kept adding till it seemed more consistent throughout. The almonds I found in the store were roasted slivered almonds. They were very tasty and added a nice dimension to the rawness of the rest. I cut way back on the amount of dressing the recipe called for. It would have been drowning in mayo if I hadn't reduced it back by at least half. I think just getting it coated lightly was enough. One note: I decided to make the bacon but didn't put it on the salad but instead in a bowl on the side. That way vegetarians could still eat it - where if anyone wanted the meat they could sprinkle it on. It went over well at the party. I will make it again. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars I tried this recipe which was emailed to me. It was fantastic! I've shared it with several friends. I used light mayo and it was just fine. I also did a "quick steam" with the broccoli and peas. It was delicious. I will definately take this to any gatherings! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I have tried a few other broccoli-like salads here and this is the best one by far! I didn't use the grated onion in the dressing and I also didn't use all of the dressing on the veggies. It was way rich and about half of the dressing was quite enough. I used 2 cups of red grapes instead of red and green and I ran out of sugar so I used splenda instead and I couldn't even tell the difference. Make this recipe and everyone will be sure to love it! YUM! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Very good recipe! I used sunflower seeds in place of almonds and all red grapes instead of red and green, let chill for a couple hours. Tasted great! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I halved this recipe and brought it to a friend's house for dinner for four. It all got eaten up! Everyone including myself loved it. I used light mayo to reduce the fat. I also mixed up the dressing and the salad ingredients ( in seperate bowls) the night before and that worked out fine. Thanks! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars YUM!!! Suggested a friend make this for a picnic. The entire batch was gobbled up! Instead of using the both types of onions she only used the green onions. I am going to try a lighter version using lowfat or fatfree mayo Splenda instead of Sugar and turkey bacon. I will post with the results. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This is a very different delicious salad with a surprising but fabulous variety of ingredients. I brought this to an all-church picnic and the bowl was practically licked clean. A bit time consuming but well worth the effort. I will make this again and again. Helpful (10)