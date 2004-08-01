Chicken Hurry

This is a quick and easy dish to make. Great for potlucks, family dinners, or cold the next day with salad for a picnic. This sauce is also great on pork spare ribs. Serve hot with rice and salad.

By MOM2112

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken pieces in a single layer in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a medium bowl, combine the ketchup, water, brown sugar and dry soup mix. Carefully pour over the chicken, making sure that all of the pieces are covered.

  • Cover dish and bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
555 calories; protein 42.9g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 34.3g; cholesterol 170.3mg; sodium 796.9mg. Full Nutrition
