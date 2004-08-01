Chicken Hurry

This recipe was very good and reminded me of a recipe my mom used to make. I changed this recipe a little. I used chicken legs instead of thighs. I doubled the sauce but kept the original amount of brown sugar and only used half the package of onion soup mix. I also layered the bottom of the pan with sliced onions. There was only enough sauce to put about a large spoonful over each piece of chicken. I want enough sauce to pour it over and cover the chicken as well as an inch or so in the bottom of the pan. So after spooning the sauce I added water to the bottom of the pan, atleast enough to cover the onions. It came out really good. My husband liked it but said it was a little too sweet so next time I think I will omit the brown sugar all together. I also seasoned the chicken with pepper and garlic powder before putting sauce on it. This was very easy so I will make it again.