Chicken Hurry
This is a quick and easy dish to make. Great for potlucks, family dinners, or cold the next day with salad for a picnic. This sauce is also great on pork spare ribs. Serve hot with rice and salad.
This recipe is terrific, I love it. Changes: I use boneless, skinless chicken breasts and add 2 cloves of crushed garlic to the sauce. I double the sauce but not the onion soup mix, just use one packet. Also, I throw a bunch of chopped onion on the chicken before adding the sauce. I like to take the cover off halfway through cooking so the sauce reduces and thickens.Read More
I did not like this dish; it was bland and boring. I will not make it again.Read More
This was so darn easy. I had some chicken drumsticks to make and had no idea what to do with them when I came across this recipe. I didn't have enuf ketchup to double it, so I added a 1/2 c. of our favorite bbq sauce; YUMMY and there was lots of sauce too. I also layered the bottom of the pan with sliced onions... this will DEFINITELY be a keeper in our house!!!
This was very good, but I doubled the sauce and cooked it the second time uncovered! It gave the chicken a crispier skin and was much better.
I LOVED this recipe!! I would give it 10 stars if I could. I wish I had thought to add onions to the bottom of the pan, as Melissa suggested. Will do that next time. I doubled the ketchup, water and brown sugar; but used only one package of onion soup mix. and the sauce was wonderful on mashed potatoes. Only problem was we ran out of sauce before potatoes; so I will make more sauce next time!
Try this! You won't be sorry. I had a package of chicken thighs and a desire to do something different without having to go shopping for additional ingrediants. Who doesn't have the five ingrdients needed for Chicken Hurry? I prepared as directed except I added crushed fresh garlic and used thighs vs a whole bird. My husband and kids loved this recipe. There are nights when you want to cook an exquisite meal and then there are nights when you want something fast,easy & delicious. This is a keeper, Thanks, Liz
So simple, yet so good! I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts. I omitted the sugar (totally not necessary), added 1/2 c. chili sauce, 1/2 c. red wine, and lots of fresh minced garlic. Also layered bottom of pan with sliced sweet peppers and onions. My daughter, an aspiring chef, demanded to know what was in the incredible sauce. When I told her, she didn't believe me. This is not barbeque sauce. It's just a plain, simple and good basic recipe. As with other reviewers, I will double the sauce next time.
Easy and Good - very very good! I often do this in the crock pot, then shred the chicken and place it on a toasted burger bun or kaiser.
This recipe was very good and reminded me of a recipe my mom used to make. I changed this recipe a little. I used chicken legs instead of thighs. I doubled the sauce but kept the original amount of brown sugar and only used half the package of onion soup mix. I also layered the bottom of the pan with sliced onions. There was only enough sauce to put about a large spoonful over each piece of chicken. I want enough sauce to pour it over and cover the chicken as well as an inch or so in the bottom of the pan. So after spooning the sauce I added water to the bottom of the pan, atleast enough to cover the onions. It came out really good. My husband liked it but said it was a little too sweet so next time I think I will omit the brown sugar all together. I also seasoned the chicken with pepper and garlic powder before putting sauce on it. This was very easy so I will make it again.
Teriffic and easy meal. I didn't have a whole bird so I used 8 boneless skinless chicken breasts (which is apprx 3lbs) and added 1/2 TBLS minced garlic. Served over rice and a side of steamed veggies. Right blend of tastes and now that the school year is starting, a quick meal. Will make this one again!!
Great and easy to make! This is definately a man-pleaser. My boyfriend just loved it -- I did too. I am not a cook at all, so anything that is easy to prepare and tastes good gets 5 stars from me. As it's just the two of us, I usd the same amount of sauce on two big chicken breasts -- it was fab.
Soooo good! And so easy! I just put the sauce together, let the chicken sit in it for 8 hours, and threw the whole thing in the oven for 45 min. Delicious! The sauce is mouth-watering. I will make this often.
My family loves this. I use boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs in place of the chicken pieces.
The family really liked this. I followed suggestions of other readers and added crushed garlic and onions. I used half the amount of sugar called for. Easy to prepare.
Loved this! I doubled it and used chicken legs only. I also added sliced onions to it while cooking. I did cook it about 40 mins covered and then 30 uncovered to brown the chicken a bit. After it was done I took the chicken out and put the cooking dish right on the stove and added a little cornstarch and water and made a gravy to put over mashed tatters...YUM! Will be cooking often.
I have been making this recipe for a long time. To cut down on the saltiness of the soup, I double the amounts of ketchup, brown sugar and water, but still only use 1 package of soup. Excellent!
I made this recipes a couple of years ago and never rated it! OOPS! It is absolutely the easiest and most fun to play around with; if you don't have all of the exact ingredients, don't worry, the basic recipe will have plates cleared in no time FLAT! Good One!
I double the sauce, use 6-7 boneless chicken breasts cook at same temp for 2 hours...falls apart; delicious!!! My husband loves the sauce and puts it on rice!!!! SO QUICK (to prepare), SO EASY, SOOOOO GOOD!!!
This was moist and delicious! I added some cayenne to spice it up. I forgot to cover it...bet it would have been even better if I had done that!
This was really good, The only change I made was I added just a tic of soy sauce. Everyone enjoyed it will make again for sure!
Great recipe! I made mine in a crockpot and it came out excellent. I doubled the sauce (but not the soup mix or sugar) and used 1/2 BBQ, as some others suggested. After removing the chicken to serve, I poured the sauce into a saucepan and set it to boil. Meanwhile, I mixed equal parts water & cornstarch and added this to the sauce to thicken it. Served the chicken with the sauce, corn bread & veggies - yummy & easy!
I loved this twist on chicken. I have made this with mostly with chicken legs and thighs and it turns out great everytime. This is one I will make over and over again - thanks =)
Pretty good. My family isn't big on sweet chicken so I added less brown sugar but still...if you like sweet flavours though, this recipe is good for you...it fast to make and easy.
This is SOO easy and SOO yummy!! I used only chicken thighs with no skin. Definetely a keeper!
The Chicken Hurry tasted just like the ingredients...a slightly sweet barbeque sauce. I followed directions exactly and easy to make but probably won't make again. Sorry.
Definitely flavourful. Will probably make again...The sauce on mine got really runny (thinking the fat from the skin on the chicken thighs). But what stuck to the meat was delicious :)
This recipe was....ok. Nothing to rave about.....until i ate it cold out of the fridge!!! (i used skinless boneless chicken thighs). Then it was absolutely irresistable!!! Note: Sauce is too salty. Cut down on the soup mix a lot. DONT double sauce, tho, as u dont want too much of it (it's very strong).
This is a quick and easy meal.
My husband, who usually eats like a bird, scarfed down two large helpings of this! Definitely a keeper in our house. I followed the recipe as it was, using thighs and served with rice; excellent!
Absolutely fabulous. I used wings in mine and they came out just great. I also added a few teaspoons of dried herbs to it and wow. I didn't have any onion soup so I used a chicken bouillon cube. If I could have rated it higher I would have.
This has become a family favorite. It has also "saved my life" on several busy days because it is so quick, easy and tasty. I follow the directions exactly and we all love it. I'm surprised at the reviewers that didn't care for it -- I can't imagine why.
I love that this is a quick and easy meal to make after a long day at the office.
A great go-to recipe. I did this as directed and it was a family pleaser.
This recipe is just sooo yummy. My son is a somewhat picky eater and he adores them. I've tried it with different chicken parts and a whole chicken. It's great with or without skin. I'm branching out and going to try it with pork chops. I bet they'll be fantastic.
Yummmmy! This is a great recipe for chicken, pork or on top of meatloaf. Very easy and quick to prepare. The chicken really took the flavour of the sauce and the sauce would have been awesome on plain rice or potato. I didn't change a thing, not much to change. I used the whole thing of soup mix and it did not come out overwhelming. I will definitely make this sauce again. I would like to try it on plain chicken breast or pork chops. A.
These are awesome!!
This was terrible. My children and I love chicken and all the other ingredients......but not in this dish.
Didn't think very much of this recipe. Don't think I'll be making it again any time soon.
I was in need of something to do with my chicken and found this wonderfully simple recipe. I had all the things on hand and popped it in the oven and started noodles for dinner. The flavor was really good, sort of like a chicken version of meatloaf. Thank You Mom2112! I will put this in the rotation:)
chicken dish was delicious, only made a couple of minor changes: doubled the ketchup and added a squirt of bbq sauce with it to make 1 cup, doubled the water, left brown sugar as is, a little less onion soup mix than whole package. Used 5 reg skinless boneless chicken breasts. Served over plain white rice, was delicious! Everyone enjoyed! Also, added a bit of black pepper and garlic powder on chicken breasts and put them over a bed of onioins before pouring sauce on top...
So good, so fast!! Thank you for such an awesome weeknight meal!
This was very simple and easy. I used chicken thighs without the skin, because that was what I had in my freezer. I liked it.
This was good, but nothing to rave about. The best thing about it was that it was amazingly easy in a pinch. I actually liked it better cold the next day. To quote my teenaged daughter, "Mom,you've done better things with chicken." I guess that just about says it all....
The name suits it. Good in a pinch, but if I have more time, I'd strive for something better.
I tried this recipe for the first time last night with no changes. I agree with some of the other reviewers - the only plus about this recipe is that it is quick. I didn't care for the oniony ketchup taste either - the onion soup did not blend well with the ketchup. It wasn't terrible - but not fantastic either, kind of bland. I had to throw away the leftovers. Sorry, as I usually try not to give negative ratings, but I won't be making this one again.
I used Leg quarters with this recipe which was great. I just had to lift up the skin and dump some of the sauce in between the skin and the rest on top. I did double the water and ketchup, added garlic and pepper, and only used 2 tablspoon brown sugar. Baked @ 350 1h 1/2 uncovered.
Wonderful chicken! The sauce was given highest reviews by teenaged boys (they love it over rice!). We'll make this one again---so easy, too!
reminded me of sweet and sour chicken.
I WAS NOT IMPRESSED WITH THIS RECIPE AT ALL. I THINK IT MAY HAVE BEEN THE ONION SOUP MIX. I WILL NOT MAKE THIS AGAIN.
This was awesome tasting. Easy to prepare and so juicy. I made one change though, for the half cup ketchup, I did half ketchup and half Bullseye grilled onion and garlic showdown BBQ sauce. Super yummy over rice. Will become a family favourite.
My family loved this recipe. I used boneless chicken breasts and cooked them for about 35-40 minutes. Very simple and quick to put together.
Nice, A Little bit on the onion side, but it's not bad...
Super easy and the whole family wanted more!! I did double the sauce (except the onion soup mix) Will make again this week!! THANKS!!
Tasted great, family loved it. Not a five star gourmet dinner but good, quick, and simple.
This was fantastic. Easy to make. I Doubled the sauce amounts and used 1 packet of onion soup mix, substituted 2 tablespoons of honey for brown sugar, added 2 cloves of garlic and used bonless chicken thighs. Served over white rice and it was terrific. Cooked 30 minutes covered, remaining 30 minutes cooked uncovered.
Very Good. Love the name of the recipe also. Made it just as the recipe stated but I used boneless chicken breast and only cooked it for 45 minutes. Ten minutes before I removed the tin foil and the sauce thicken.Very tasty and the chicken was fork tender. Already added to my recipe book at home, will make often!!!
Very good, quick and easy. The ketchup taste was a bit much for my taste. Doubled the sauce but used only one package of the dry onion soup mix. Also, added a small chopped onion and two cloves of garlic. Will make again with the addition of a small can of crushed pineapple.
Pretty good stuff, like lots of the other reviews, it was too sweet. I knew I should have cut back on the sugar. I halved the amount of onion soup mix, also added some garlic powder (didnt have any fresh), a couple splashes of red wine, and sprinkles of paprika and red pepper flakes. Also cooked on top of sliced up onions. Served on top of sticky rice. Yum! Will def make again!
Not terrible, but not good either.
very tasty! I'll use this with pork too. Thanks for the idea!
loved it... I will make it tomorrow..... you can also replace ketchup with mustard...
I used chicken legs, but it didn't work for us. the chicken was not crispy enough for us.
Followed ingredients exactly but instead of baking this, as per the instructions, I slowly sauteed it in a pan on the stovetop covered with a lid for 20 minutes and then uncovered for 10 minutes more to thicken the sauce (watching carefully so the sauce would not scorch). I was using boneless, skinless thighs flattened out so cooking time was less. Excellent served on rice.
I have a similar recipe except it uses a bottle of Thousand Island salad dressing (or maybe it's Russian dressing??) plus a bottle of chili sauce and a jar of apricot preserves and a packet of French Onion dry soup mix. I mix it together and add my chicken pieces with it and cook it in my crockpot. (you can also use the stove-top)
Super EASY!!! And great taste! Will make again!! Thank you!!
Everyone ate this - must use leg quarters not just legs if doubling the sauce. Will try next time with rice
I'll give it 5 cause the title says it all.It's nothing elegant but you can't beat the ease.I used boneless/skinless chicken breast which were a little frozen still.350 for 60 min. they were done.
Taste-wise this is decent, but the sauce tended to be too runny to stick to the meat. To be avoided as a late-night snack (you're mixing ketchup, which is mostly tomatoes and liquid sugar, with more sugar).
Sauce was good. Easy.
Welll liked by my family. I did double the sauce ingredients except the sugar and the onion soup. I used inexpensive chicken legs and they were tender and moist. Will definitely make this recipe again.
had to bribe kids with icecream to get them to eat it, husband said it tastes like oniony ketchup which he'd like if it were on fries & not sweet. I ate mine, it was just alright. followed recipe.
After reading all the great reviews on this recipe I tried it. This was probably the worst recipe I have ever made. I dont know if I did something wrong because no one could get past the first bite.We ended up throwing it out and ordering pizza.
I had to double the sauce to cover 3 lbs of chicken. When doubling, I used a little less brown sugar. Also, I found uncovering the dish half way through baking, and even baking an additional 1/2 hour or so, thickened the sauce beautifully, and made it stick to the chicken pieces better. I liked it, and it was a hit with my husband (a very picky eater)!
I find this to be even better on skinless chicken thighs. Amazing! Serve with rice and the veggie of your choice.
This is so simple - and has great taste. I use chicken tenders and bake for only 45 minutes - perfect. The smell of the chicken baking is awesome. Great for those times you want a nice meal without all the strenuous work. I love to serve this to company - and it's wonderful not being all tuckered out from being in the kitchen all day! Thanks Liz!
My husband really enjoyed this one. He's not a big onion fan, but he still liked it. I didn't line the pan with sliced onions like other reviewers suggested, because of the husband's aversion to onions. I also halved the amount of onion soup mix and threw in a little extra ketchup. I didn't alter the amount of brown sugar that the recipe called for, and we didn't find it too sweet at all. The sauce was delcious over rice. (I only made one large chicken breast with this recipe for both of us to split. If you're making more chicken, I would definitely at least double the amount of sauce.) This recipe was very simple to make and it was a nice change from the usual humdrum chicken recipes. I plan to make this again.
So easy and good! I used 6 drumsticks (removed the skin) and followed the recipe, just had to add a splash of white wine to it and cut back on the water. I also followed what others recommended with adding half an onion sliced thin to the bottom of the dish. Doesn't taste exactly like a BBQ sauce but boy is it good! You have to try this!
This was really good, and even better the next day. I loved the sauce, which I doubled (and am glad I did). Kids and hubby ate this one up. Will make again because it was easy and quick.
Great recipe!! I wasn't in a "hurry" - so I thinly sliced one green pepper and one red pepper and spread them in the baking dish first. I used three large, boneless, skinless chicken breasts and baked, uncovered for 50 minutes. I served over white rice. If you feel the sauce is too salty - you could mix the sauce and peppers with a large amount of white rice - then serve that alongside the chicken.
Very easy ..and good!
I had hopes for this dish, but none of us liked it. Even with the sugar it managed to be overly salty but still somehow managed to be bland. Besides the overwhelming taste of onion, there was no real flavor.
Awesome!!!!!!!!
My family loved this chicken recipe.
I was gonna follow others suggestions with the onicn and garlic, but decided I should try it as is first. I'm glad I did. It was pretty good. I wasn't expecting a gourmet meal, but for what you put into it, it is decent. (kinda like sweet and sour-would be good with rice.) I will add this: Use tinfoil or parchment paper! What a burnt on mess!!!
My family really enjoyed this dish! I think next time I will try it in the crockpot. It would also be a great to make for a potluck. I mixed all the ingredients ahead of time and let it sit in the bowl for about 1 hour before I poured it over the chicken. This really gives it the extra flavor.
This is a quick and easy recipe (and easy to clean-up) but it was too 'blah'. The chicken had no flavor as the sauce stuck to the skin. Will not make again.
I make this recipes every week, since hubby loves it so much! Changes: Instead of Ketchup, I use Diana's BBQ sauce (whichever flavour I fancy that day!) and only use a 1/2 pack of the onion soup mix!
This was pretty good. I only made minor changes. I used 6 chicken drumsticks and doubled all the ingredients in the sauce except the onion soup mix...I dipped in and gave it a taste and it did seem just a tad too sweet, so I added 2 tablespoons of worcestershire sauce. I think that was just what it needed. I cooked it 30 minutes covered and 30 minutes uncovered, and still wasn't done, so I spooned the sauce over it again and gave it another 30 minutes uncovered. Perfect! I will probably make this again because it's so easy and tasty. I wouldn't make it for a dinner party, but definitely something the family wouldn't mind eating occasionally.
Good recipe, not a keeper though.
This is one of my favorite chicken recipes!! Anyone who says it's bland must be cooking it wrong.
I tried this recipe with chicken thighs and it was finger lickin' good! I wanted to do something different with country style ribs so I used this recipe. Doubled up on everything (except the soup) put a hint of garlic powder on the ribs before adding the sauce. Put the ribs in a single layer and covered them with the sauce. I covered the baking dish with foil and baked them in a 300 degree oven for 3 hours. THEY WERE FABULOUS - FALLING OFF THE BONE TENDER AND JUICY!! I got lots of plans for this sauce! I think I'm going to try it with pork chops next.
This recipe is just fair. The taste is different but not actually good. No one in my home liked it and asked me not to make it again. The concept is good but the taste is not.
8x8 pan was perfect for 3 chicken thighs. Difference was doubling the ingredients except onion mix and added a sprinkling of garlic powder and cooked on top of onion rounds. 3 1/2 - 4, best part is it is easy and moist.
This was pretty good, not sure if I would make again. I changed it a little but nothing too drastic. I used boneless skinless chicken thighs instead of the whole chicken. Also took the advice of other reviewers and doubled the sauce except for the onion soup mix and added some garlic. Also layered bottom of my dish with onion slices. Cooked at 375 for about 45 minutes, uncovering half of the way through. The sauce was way too thick for my liking even before I uncovered it, so I ended up adding about 1/2 cup more water to it. The chicken turned out nice and juicy, but this stuff really stunk while it was cooking. Maybe that's why I wasn't too fond of it even though it really didn't taste bad.
too oniony for me and i doubled all the ingredients except for the soup mix.
I made several changes which probably did not help the overall recipe. I used Splenda instead of brown sugar to cut calories. I doubled all sauce ingredients except Onion soup mix and the onion was still overwelming to me. I could not even eat it. My husband thought it was ok.
Very good & oh-so-easy. I made it low carb- using Brown Sugar Twin, Carb Options onion soup mix & LC catsup. Also- boneless chicken breasts- 1 1/2 lbs. & cooked for 45 minutes. Not salty at all.
Excellent. My husband and 4 year old boy loved it! And it was extremely easy to make. One thing different I did was to remove the cover during the last five minutes and increased the temp to 425. It made the outer layer of chicken a little 'crisper'.
