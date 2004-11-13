Easy and Delicious Chicken and Rice Casserole

I typically get a little irritated when people rate a recipe high when they've made a lot of changes to it, but honestly, I think that's the beauty of this recipe. It's so versatile. I didn't make a lot of changes, but there were a few. I subbed chicken stock for the water and used healthy choice cream of chicken. I cut the chicken into bite sized pieces, seasoned it with salt and pepper, and I mixed everything up rather than putting the chicken on top. I also added broccoli to it and omitted the onion soup mix(didn't have any). Next time I will up the rice a little bit because it came out mushier than I would like and I will also not salt the chicken, because the soup and stock are already so salty. I'm only giving this recipe 4 stars, because I don't think it would so good as is. I'd also like to point out to the people that are complaining about the pictures that those are user added pictures, the person who posted the recipe did not add them. Some people wanted to add peas, some didn't.