Easy and Delicious Chicken and Rice Casserole
This recipe is so easy to make. Just cover with foil and bake! This is really nice to make before going to church or even put in a slow cooker before work. Yum!
This recipe is so easy to make. Just cover with foil and bake! This is really nice to make before going to church or even put in a slow cooker before work. Yum!
I make this recipe all the time with some changes. First, I cut the chicken into bite sized pieces, then in a bowl I combine all the other ingredients and mix well. I pour the mixture over the chicken, cover with foil and bake as directed until the rice is done. It's a simple dish, but if you make it as directed I find that the rice doesn't get cooked and the ingredients don't blend well together. Made the way I do it, it's a flavorful and simple dinner.Read More
Easy doesn't equal good.Read More
I make this recipe all the time with some changes. First, I cut the chicken into bite sized pieces, then in a bowl I combine all the other ingredients and mix well. I pour the mixture over the chicken, cover with foil and bake as directed until the rice is done. It's a simple dish, but if you make it as directed I find that the rice doesn't get cooked and the ingredients don't blend well together. Made the way I do it, it's a flavorful and simple dinner.
For a very simple, basic dish, this was pretty good. It reminded me of something my grandmother would make. I made a few changes. I used cream of mushroom soup; I added a little more water; I did not use the onion soup mix (seemed that it would be incredibly salty with the onion mix in addition to the soup) and instead used a little dried herbs seasoning mix (basil, garlic, rosemary, thyme, etc) and fresh garlic for more flavor; I added fresh mushrooms; I mixed the water, rice, and soup mix rather than pouring the mixture over the rice; and I used two chicken breasts because that's all I had. I baked it for an hour, which was probably a little long. The rice tasted almost like a nice, creamy (easy) risotto. You could do a lot with this recipe, and I'll keep experimenting with it.
This dish was yummy. I changed a few things though I used chicken flavored rice mixed in cream of mushroom soup instead of cr. of chicken and used 1/2 a package of onion soup mix and used chicken broth instead of water . but you need to mix the rice in w/ the liquid also the soup and I poured it all over the chicken and added cheese the last 15min .Only bake it for 1hour
I made this last night. I changed a few things after I read the other comments and here is what I did. Instead of water I used a can of chicken broth, instead of cream of chicken soup I used a jar of chicken gravy and instead of onion soup I used vegetable soup. I seasoned the chicken with garlic salt, seasoned salt and paprika. It was so good......my 6 year old, my 2 year old and my husband loved it!
Very easy to make. Good flavor. I added a little extra rice, since many stated the rice was too mushy. It came out great. I would recommend cutting up the chicken into smaller pieces so it can absorb more of the flavor. It was a little bland but very tender and juicy.
This was so simple, but yet so good. I did brown my chicken in butter, jalapenos, onions, garlic, and dill. Also used chicken broth instead of water. I will make this again.
I was looking for something a bit different, yet quick and easy, to make for dinner and this was it! I added some fresh mushrooms to the rice and soup mix and sprinkled the chicken w/ Italian bread crumbs...it was very good! My husband even enjoyed it! I'll definately make it again!
My mom made this when I was growing up and now I make it all the time for my family. I have some tips to make it better/change it up a bit. I use bone in chicken breasts and you can use bone in pork chops. Bake at 350 for one hour UNcovered (that way the top gets crispy but the meat stays tender, yummy) and in the last 10 minutes I top with fried onions. Rather than measuring the rice and water, I just use a soup can of cream of celery or mushroom (I think cream of chicken is too rich), a soup can of rice, and a soup can of water. Turns out perfect every time, is easy to remember,and cuts down on cleanup.
Okay ... I don't like it when changes are made and then recipe is rated ... however, my c/r casserole turned out so so so fab that I had to tell you how I did it ... Follow the basic recipe Saute green peppers, garlic, and green onions ... add the onion soup (approximately one half) to this mixture ... In the meantime, (I used round covered casserole dish) ... rice in bottom as per receipe ... chicken breasts on top of rice (cut into smaller pieces ... not bite size ... but perhaps four cuts per breast) ... my breasts were previously seasoned because I season my meat and then freeze it ... so my breasts had great flavor ... then condensed chicken soup mixed with chicken broth (not water) as per recipe ... then put on the sauteed veggies ... then frozen green peas on top ... cover and cook for 1-1/2 hours ... uncover and sprinkle on parmesan cheese ... leave uncovered for maybe ten minutes ... THere you are ... what a fantastic dish ... really ... and all was PERFECT ... rice perfectly baked as was the chicken ... moist and delish ... nothing was underdone or overdone and the rice had the most fantastic texture ... nor soggy or sticky at all ... good luck ... I know I improvised, but big wow on how it turned out ...
I've tried a similar recipe before but the rice always came out soft and parts crunchy. I followed another review who said try it in the crockpot and it came out delicious. I used 1 1/2 cups of white rice. 1 can of cream of chicken soup and 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, 1 package dry onion soup, 2 cups of water and 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast with rib meat. I put crockpot on low for 6 hours. The only thing I would recommend is to use a crockpot bag or maybe grease the bottom because the rice stuck and was really hard to scrub out of the pot.
This really is a good dish, it just needs a few tweeks to bring it to five stars. First, substitute chicken broth for the water (and really, 1 and 7/8's?? Let's not split hairs and just say 2 cups). Then, cut chicken into bite size pieces, mix all ingredients together in a bowl, then proceed as written by placing in casserole dish, covering and baking. I love this with cream of chicken soup, but it's even better with cream of mushroom soup. Try a variety of 'cream' soups to change it up and make it equally as delicious!
I have found this to be a quick and easy recipe to prepare. It is also easily adjustable to fit your family's taste. The recipe doesn't call for peas, but it's easy to see that some families like peas in this casserole. If you look at some of the other photos, there is one with mixed vegetables and another one with carrots. If you want peas in the casserole, add them; if you don't, leave them out. If you like a different cream soup, use it. It doesn't make any sense to make complaints about the recipe when someone else posts a photo that clearly shows they made some changes/additions to the recipe. Any recipe on this site can be adjusted to suit your family's preferences. Thanks for sharing the recipe J. Saunders.
Easy doesn't equal good.
I actually just used this recipe as inspiration. To save time I made a sort of deconstructed casserole. I put 2 lg cans chicken breast, 1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup (+ 1 can water), 1 pkg dry onion soup mix in a skillet and seasoned with my favorite spices. I let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes, adding a can of peas toward the end and then served over rice. It was delicious!
Very Good recipe. However I customized it by using cut up Chicken Quarters-Drumstcks,Thighs seasoned with Pepper,and Chicken rub. I mixed the Cream of Chicken soup with Vegetable Broth and a small amount of Milk. I minced about a 1/4 Red Onion and added to the soup mix. Stirred in a package of Saffron Yellow Rice. Poured 2/3rds of the mixture in a buttered 9 X 13" Pyrex dish. Arranged the Chicken on top and put about 1 1/2 cups of Frozen Peas around the Chicken and poured the remainder of the soup mixture over all. Baked it for 1 1/2 hrs covered and it was very delicious. My little lady loved it. The Saffron Rice and Red Onion added character to the dish.
this is a great recipe! I added some corn,peas and a few minutes before the hour added some broccoli florets and it turned out great.Next time I'll try using some chicken stock instead of water and some other seanonings to have more flavor.
I added some veggies to the recipe (1 cup frozen peas, 3 med. carrots cut into 1/4" slices, and 8oz. sliced mushrooms) and used chicken stock instead of water. Greased a 9x13 pan, evenly distibuted the chicken and veggies, and mixed the rest of the ingredients together and poured it over the chicken. After one hour, the chicken was perfect, but the rice and carrots were still way too hard. After another 1/2 hour, the rice and carrots were fully cooked. Next time, I will cook all the ingredients EXCEPT for the chicken for 1/2 hour, add the chicken, and finish cooking for one hour. That way, the chicken will come out perfect. (When it cooks for 1.5 hours, it comes out alittle tough/overcooked).
This is a very good base for casserole. I cut the chicken into bite size pieces and laid them on top of the uncooked rice. I then sauteed one tablespoon of butter with one clove of garlic with two stalks of finely chopped celery and sliced mushrooms. I wanted to incorporate more vegetables so I added chopped fresh broccoli on with the chicken then added the sauteed celery, mushroom garlic mixture. I also mixed the soup, water and half the dried onion soup mix. Baked for one hour covered, then took out of the oven and topped with a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella and baked for an additional 15 minutes. Fragrant, delicious, and with a little more effort, this is a delicious dish that will please almost everyone!
This is an awesome versatile recipe as can be read from all the reviews. Some reviewers are truly over the top rating it only 4 stars [or less] because "they" are self proclaimed expert chefs who cannot be bothered with anything less than perfection and it is there way or no way. Use some thought and creativity and this dish, just the way it is presented is 100 % foolproof and delicious!!! Get creative and make it your own and you can improve on the already "5" star rating!!! Go, go, go!!! A+ all the way!!! All I can say is thanks so much J. Saunders!!! The best!!! And WHAH!!! to the reviewer who rated this low because the picture did not match the description! A quick easy meal that is also tasty is always appreciated by most folks who have to work for a living!!!
Awesome recipe and very easy to make especially after coming home from a long day of work. I did make a couple of changes such as, mixing all the ingredients together first before pouring into the dish, then topping off with the chicken. I used cream of mushroom condensed soup instead. Also increased the amount of rice by 1/2 cup and used about 2 1/2 cups of water. I also pre-seasoned the chicken with some garlic powder and added some frozen mixed vegetables. Yummy!!!
I have been making this recipe for 31 years but I add one can of cream of mushroom soup and one can of cream of celery soup with a can of water from each soup, mixed and poured over the one cup of rice. The dry onion soup mix does not make this casserole salty but rather very tasty. I also cook it for 2 hours and everything is cooked perfectly.
My Mom taught me how to make this years ago and it has been in our rotation ever since. I often add different veggies also, keep in mind don't go overboard with them, try it a few times with one or two but because of the onion soup mix, the flavors might not mix too well. Our fave mixes are green beans and corn or asparagus and water chesnuts. Although I like this recipe better than my Mom's because it is less time consuming. My Mom would use a whole cut up bone in chicken, thanks for this version!!!
Loved this! I made a few changes to the recipe: replaced cream of chicken with cream of mushroom, use vegetable broth 2 cups & 1/4 cup water, I used a whole chicken cut up, & I changed the recipe servings to 6. I follwed the advise of another reviewed & melted butter in a skillet sauteeed 1 whole onion & lightly browned the chicken in it. I cooked mine 1 hour 15 mins. Prefect. I also served mine with hot sauce for a bit of spice. I will fix this over as we had no left overs.
I make this recipe MSG free with Healthy Request Campbells cream of chicken soup and MSG free onion soup mix from Bulk Barn.
I make amodified version of this at least once a week. Here is what I change: 1) substitute a mix of wine and water for the plain water, 2) omit the package of onion soup mix and add a teaspoon of garlic powder 3) about 40 minutes into cooking, remove chicken breasts and taste rice to see if it is done then incorporate a handful of cheddar cheese, replace chicken breats and top everything with a handful of crushed crackers 4) finish baking for about 10 minutes without foil to get a nice crust. I have also made this using brussel sprouts instead of chicken (pork chops are good here too)and even my teenager ate it (she finished off the pan!) Thanks for a fantastic recipe :)
My family has been making this for years, except with skinned, bone-in chicken thighs. Try adding a little rosemary for a nice flavor!
Stovetop method (20 minutes).....I love this recipe but did not have the time to wait 1 - 1 1/2 hrs for it to cook so I tried it on the stove and LOVED it! I cooked the rice as normal. While rice was cooking I cut up 2 (they were BIG) breasts into bite size pieces, heated approx 2 Tblsp oil in pan and cooked chicken till almost done. Sprinkled onion soup mix over chicken and stirred it up. Poured in 1 can of chicken broth (I used this instead of the water) and let cook until chicken was done. Put cream of chicken in, stirred it all up, turned down to low for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once rice finished cooking, scooped some onto a plate and put chicken "gravy" over top. This will definitely be a recipe we use often!
I've made this recipe a number of times. What I do to keep the chicken moist is put it on the bottom of the casserole, top with rice and then the soups. Always turns out great. Sometimes I cut the chicken breasts up. When I do that I start the rice and soups, baking them about half way through, then stir in the chicken pieces. That way they don't get dried out.
Just an historical perspective- this is a recipe from the 1960's; I think it was from the onion soup manufacturers. I remember my mom making it many times. It was called "Chicken on Sunday," because people would tuck it in the oven, go to church, and have dinner done when they returned. Back then, most people didn't worry about salt as much, so add less if you want of the soup. Chicken breasts were somewhat smaller, and it was usually baked close to two hours, to allow time for church to end-- that way you may find the rice and chicken are more "done."
Doesn't taste homemade. Flavor was not very good.
Good recipe. It's easy to prepare and tastes pretty darn good. The rice had a nice creamy texture. I didn't change or add anything because I wanted to keep it as the simple and satisfying meal that it is.
Easy to make and turned out great. This one is a keeper!
Okay. I hate when people review but have changed the recipe, however, what I did turned out great and husband loved it. I cooked one cup minute rice, while it was sitting five minutes I cubed two large boneless skinless chicken breasts and browned lightly. By this time the rice was ready. I Pammed a two quart casserole. I mixed the Cream of Chicken soup, 1 pkg dry onion soup mix and one can of water/milk mixture all together. Then I placed a little of this mixture in the bottom of the casserole, layered in the rice, then placed the chicken on top. After that I poured the rest of the soup mixture over that. e chicken. Placed in a 400 degree oven for about 40 minutes. Served with green beans and it turned out delicious. Having leftovers tonight.
Definitely will not make this ever again...
I have made this recipe for years. I use a can of golden mushroom soup with half a can of water(alot more flavour). I always add greem pepper and onion. I find the onion soup mix is too salty. I don't put rice in it, instead I make mashed potatoes and a side veggie dish. I have also made this in the slow cooker. Awesome recipe.
I typically get a little irritated when people rate a recipe high when they've made a lot of changes to it, but honestly, I think that's the beauty of this recipe. It's so versatile. I didn't make a lot of changes, but there were a few. I subbed chicken stock for the water and used healthy choice cream of chicken. I cut the chicken into bite sized pieces, seasoned it with salt and pepper, and I mixed everything up rather than putting the chicken on top. I also added broccoli to it and omitted the onion soup mix(didn't have any). Next time I will up the rice a little bit because it came out mushier than I would like and I will also not salt the chicken, because the soup and stock are already so salty. I'm only giving this recipe 4 stars, because I don't think it would so good as is. I'd also like to point out to the people that are complaining about the pictures that those are user added pictures, the person who posted the recipe did not add them. Some people wanted to add peas, some didn't.
My mom used to make a similar recipe all of the time when I was growing up. Now that I do the cooking, I have made a few adjustments and my fiance loves it! Instead of cream of chicken, I use cream of mushroom soup. I only use half of a package or so of the onion soup mix. I use just a soup can of water. I place the chicken in the bottom of the pan and mix the remaining ingredients together and pour them over the top. I also top it all with swiss cheese and cover with foil, removing the last 10 min to brown the top.
Thank you J Saunders. My Mom made this all through my chidlhood. By the time I asked her how to make it, she had Alzheiner's, and couldn't answer. She called it Chicken Continental, and the only difference is, that she used bone-in chicken, and coated it with flour. The top came out brown, with a great crust. Everything else was the same. Thank you for a much needed "flash back"...great recipe.
I just finished cooking it (in advance) for tonight. I just tasted it and it's delicious! I did cook the chicken breast (bone in with skin) 20 minutes in a 400F degree oven, I used Jasmin rice and a can of cheddar cheese and chicken soup and doubled the recipe. Seasoned the chicken with, salt, blakc pepper and onion powder, didn't have the onionsoup package but it turned out great, 1 hr and 20 minutes. I think I'll serve it with a salad and or veggies on the side.
I have been making this dish for 30 years but my recipie calls for 1 C long grain rice, 2 cans Cream of Chicken soup, 2 1/2-3 cans water, 1 package Lipton Onion Soup mix. Mix all together, add chicken and bake at 350 for 1 1/2 hours. Stir frequently. Very good and never dry.
This was a delicious and perfect inexpensive recipe for a weeknight dinner. My husband loved it! We made it exactly as the recipe calls with corn on the cob for a side! A tasty and easy dinner! :-)
This is the same recipe my mother has made for decades. Easy, great comfort food. I've adapted it to double in the slow cooker. Use only 3 1/4 cups water otherwise it gets too mushy. I also make sure to spray the crock pot before adding anything. I put the rice on the bottom, add about 1 1/2 cups of the water. Use the rest of the water and mix with the soup mix and canned soup. Put rinsed/dried chicken on top of the rice and pour the soup mix on top. Cook on high for 4-6 hours. It may not look all that appetizing, but it is sure good.
Skip the pizza! This is a great, healthy run-to dinner for those 'need something easy' nights. Just switch to Instant brown rice and FF CreamOfChicken (or your preferred soup). Like other reviewers, I too mixed the rice/soup/water before adding chicken to the top..... and don't skip the Onion soup mix, it makes the dish different than other Chicken & Rice Casseroles. (I also added broccoli the second time, even better!) Very easy and yummy! Served with the prepackaged Light Caesar salad. Family loved it!!
This turned out really good!! I used half chicken stock and half water instead of 2 cups of just water. Also used shredded chicken pieces I had from a roasted chicken. And finally, I followed another reviewer's suggestion of mixing all of the ingredients first then pouring it over the rice on the bottom of the pan. I cooked mine in a Pampered Chef Deep Dish Covered Baker...it was fantastic. I recommend stirring halfway through the cooking time to help everything mix up and also to prevent the rice from sticking. Definitely recommend for a quick and yummy dinner!
My mom used to cook this all the time. Mine was simple. I only cans of cut up chicken breast by Swanson (not whole) I think that's easier since I cook for only me, cream of mushroom, 1 pk onion mix, 1 cup water, and opened a bag of Success Rice (uncooked). Mixed EVERYTHING together and put it in a dish. Cooked for an hour. Next time I'll add the broccoli to the casserole.
Cooked this in the slow cooker all day - smelt really good. Unfortunately was very, very salty. Next time I'll drop the onion soup mix.
This recipe is very tasty and very easy to make. I used chicken thighs as we prefer dark meat and it was very good and tender. Great recipe when working all day and needing something quick to put in the oven.
omg if you like lemon chicken add some lemon pepper to the mix it was fantastic5
This recipe is delicious! I added some green onion to it and then followed the recipe. I also added a little more water! At the end of the baking I added some cheese (whatever kind you like you can use) and it was oh so good! My husbands NEW favorite dinner! LOVE IT!
This is a tasty recipe, however it does not appeal to the eye. I might make it again one day.
Like many other reviewers, I made this with cream of broccoli soup instead of the cream of chicken, & also cubed the chicken. I mixed the rice (I used brown rice) with the water & soup, poured it over the chicken, then sprinkled the packet of dry onion soup on top. It was delicious! My husband was very impressed, & told me this was one of the best things I've ever made. I had to bake it for about an hour & 15 minutes, so the liquid would be fully absorbed. Thanks for this recipe, I'm definitely making it again!
My husband and I really liked this dish. It's very tasty. I used Minute Rice and it worked fine. Update - made it tonight with 1/3 cup of quinoa and 1-1/2 cups of water. We're trying to cut down on the carbs. It was absolutely delicious!
We threw some frozen veggies in and it was great
I made this without the dry onion soup mix, because i didn't have any. I used stock instead of water. I cut up the chicken, as suggested in other reviews. I added a bit of thyme and garlic and some chopped up onions. the taste is good, but the rice is very mushy. not sure if i did something wrong or not. might try with brown rice next time.
It has been so hot in Texas and I did not want to heat up the house by baking this dish so I put it in the slow cooker and was a hit with the family. I used cream of celery soup and chicken broth instead of water. Will add more water or chicken broth next time for the slow cooker.
This was one of the family favorites growing up. I do mine a little different. I usually use a whole chicken that has been boiled until it falls off the bone. Let cool then shred. In the past I had mixed remaining ingredients with the chicken then baked for said time. However, now what I do is pre-cook rice according to pkg instructions then mix all the ingredients then just pop in over until heated thoroughly.
Great recipe! I added frozen veggies on top, the sitr fry kind, and it turned out great.
I thought this was pretty bland - definitely needed something something else. And the cook time was way too long - the rice was really mushy. You could cut the chicken in smaller pieces and it would be done in about 45 minutes.
Based on suggestions from other reviews, I mixed the rice with all the other ingredients first, then I chopped the chicken into bite-size pieces and added about a cup of chopped broccoli as well. Way too salty and all I could smell and taste was the onion soup mix. Not doing this again. Ever.
This sounded very appetizing, but I was disappointed. I followed the hints in other's reviews (cutting up chicken, stirring it all together, and baking for only an hour) and It came out bland and dry. I like to tickle my taste buds. This would be a great dish for kids, as it doesn't have a strong flavor. For everyone else, i would still recommend the above changes, and I will suggest a few of my own. Using chicken thighs (the meat won't be so dry). I would add some savory seasonings - garlic, white pepper, maybe some basil and parsley. I would also suggest reducing the chicken or increasing the rice, as it is very heavy on meat.
I am a grandma and I grew up with my grandma calling this "busy day chicken and rice." Even then she knew you have to mix at least half of the soup and water with the rice before you put the meat on top and the rest of the soup mixture and the dry onion soup mix on top of that. Otherwise, as others have stated, the rice on the bottom never completely cooks. This is my "go to" Sunday dinner that can cook slowly in the oven while I am at church. I do not like it in the crockpot because that destroys the crunchiness of the onion soup topping.
I really enjoyed this casserole; it was easy to prepare, delicious, and very filling. The only problem I had with it was that some of the rice didn't get cooked thoroughly. The next time I make this, I plan on stirring the rice and turning the chicken over halfway through the cooking time. Definitely a keeper!
This is a really versatile recipe. I tried it as written except I used chicken thighs (w/ bone) since that was the reason I looked up this recipe in the first place. I added a little of the onion soup mix to the soup/water and combined with the rice, as some others recommended. Was VERY tasty! The meat was really moist and the rice was fab. I'd like to try it with cream of broc next time. I think I will also salt/pepper/season the meat first as well. Good stuff! And so quick and easy to make.
I loved this recipe! I almost always make them as close as possible, but I didn't have onion soup on hand. I added fresh mushrooms & 1/2 cup chopped onions & baked as directed. The chicken could use a little more browning so I took off the foil and decided to sprinkle some grated cheddar cheese. What a fantastic addition!! My husband raved about this recipe and I agreed, very very tasty!!
All this has going for it is that it's easy. I have no idea why it's rated so highly. It's full of salty, processed ingredients.
Recipe was a little salty for my taste. 1/2 pack of dry onion soup mix probably would have made it less salty. Also, I think it taste better with cream of mushroom, but super easy recipe and will make it my own next time around. Enjoy!
I agree with so many others: increase the rice! I used 1 1/2 cups and I still think I could have easily gone to 2 cups. I used Thai rice and, while I liked it, it did not provide that "homey" feeling. 4 chicken breasts, *just* enough. I also cut these in to bite sized chunks. I used Knorr dry French Onion Soup mix. I added sauteed celery and grated carrot. I think you could EASILY add just about any veg. Throw a small bag of mixed peas and carrots in there! This is a good BASIC recipe and is a great jumping off point for experimenting or cleaning out the fridge or freezer.
Use FF Chicken Broth instead of water..added black cracked pepper
We loved this in our house! Next time, I will dice up the chicken a bit smaller, just for convenience, but it was overall delicious! I mixed all of the ingredients together and let the rice soak in it while I cut up the chicken pieces, then I seasoned the chicken to my liking (garlic pepper, season salt, basil, and rosemary), then poured the mixture over top. Covered with tinfoil and cooked for about an hour and fifteen minutes, just so the rice was tender.
This was delicious with a few tweaks. I did cut up the chicken into smaller pieces based on some previous reviews. I seasoned them with salt and pepper and put in the pan first. Then I mixed all other ingredients together and poured over the chicken. Baked 1 hour, for the last 10 minutes I put some fresh grated parmesan over and a little bit of paprika which gave it a beautiful color at the end. Delicious!
This recipe was very good. I did substitute broccoli for peas (because my kids don't like them), added 1/4 cup white wine and some chopped garlic. Topped with a little parmesan. DELICIOUS and EASY. . Great idea - quick and easy!!!!
Not a huge fan of the soup mixes and condensed soups, so I made this today using just a white sauce from scratch (almost as easy as opening a can), some basil, onion, garlic, salt, pepper, and some chicken broth. Mixed it in the rice, then put in a bunch of chicken. I doubled the recipe because I'm feeding a family of six, and it was a big hit. The rice was especially delicious.
This recipe is fantastic! I always mess this easy dish up and the rice turns out too hard, but with this recipe it came out prefect. LOVE IT! Thanks!
I made a few minor changes in the preparation of this. We don't care for the flavor of the dry onion soup mix, too salty and overpowering, so I finely chopped 1/2 an onion and minced 2 cloves of garlic and sauteed it together in a little butter/olive oil. I used 2 cups of homemade, defatted chicken stock instead of the water, mixed it with the cream of chicken soup, added in the sauteed onion/garlic, and the 1 cup of uncooked rice and stirred all of that together. I sprayed a tiny bit of Pam in the casserole dish. I cut the boneless skiness breasts into tenders and put them in the casserole first and then poured the soup/rice mixture over that and baked at 350 for 1 hour 15 minutes. It was perfect! Added to my recipe box!
I love chicken and rice, although I use: a big can of cream of chicken, two tablespoons butter, two cups of rice, and lots of cheese (:
Quick and delicious! I used cream of mushroom soup and 1 cup of chicken drippings and 1 cup of water; instead of cream of chicken soup and 2 cups water. I cut the chicken up into bite sized peices and coated them with half of the dry mushroom and onion soup mix. Layered the botom with the seasoned chicken, mixed the other ingredients together and poured the mixture on top of the chicken. Took maybe 10 minutes, tops! Baked for an hour... It was sooo good. Especially with a sprinkle of red pepper!
A tad bit dry...will add some extra cream of chicken next time but other than that, very tasty!
My husband cleaned the plate. I used chicken tenders, because that is what I had, and seasoned them with salt and pepper before browning them. I added garlic to the onions and celery 30 seconds before adding the cream soup (which was celery and mushroom with garlic, which is what I had) and chicken stock instead of water. As other reviewers suggested, I used 3/4 cup rice and baked for an hour. It was very good with a nice gravy left over. My 4 yr old was very happy with it. It was a bit rich, and next time I think I will see how I can add some vegies to get those in as well. Thank you!
We make this weekly in the winter time when I'm working! It's wonderful. We never have leftovers!
Good, but not much flavor. Could be the "healthy" cream of chicken soup I used. Or that I left out the dry onion soup mix and tried spicing it up with my own spices. Added a couple handful of frozen veggies. In the future I'd add a little more rice also.
Rice was mushy, chicken was dry, and the onion soup mix was over-powering. My 2 year old took one bite and refused to eat anymore. There are better Chicken and Rice recipes out there.
Turned out great
I am not sure what went wrong! The rice under the chicken didn't get cooked, the chicken was dry and the onion soup was too overpowering.
This recipe was delicious! What an easy meal! The only thing I did differently was cut up the chicken into pieces. I also mixed up the onion soup mix with the chicken/rice/water/soup so the chicken would cook in the flavor of the soup mix.
Awesome and easy. Made half the recipe in a 8x8 dish with some leftover rotisserie chicken. Used one can of cream of mushroom soup, one cup of rice, and one cup of water. I did not use onion soup mix. I added some frozen broccoli and sprinkle or rosemary, thyme, and basil. I mixed everything together before baking for just under 39 min at 350 degrees.
Very good, rice came out firm and the chicken moist. I added chicken broth and white wine in lieu of the water. I will definitely make this again as it was easy to make.
Not a fan. I cooked it just as the recipe/directions called, but it was not done when I pulled it out of the oven. It went back in for almost another hour. Then when it was finally
Simple recipe, ingredients that are on hand! I used arborio rice (that's all I had that wasn't "quick cook" and it turned out great. I think next time I'll mix at least half the onion soup mix in with the chicken soup/water mixture to give the rice a little spice too. Enjoy!
Pretty good dish - followed suggestions of mixing everything together. Used 1 can cream of broccoli and 1/2 can cream of mushroom soup. Ended up a little too thick so poured the rest of the mushroom soup/milk over the top. Will make it again.
Have made this basic recipe for years. Cream of mushroom or celery works fine but I use 2 cans of cream soup and a whole cut up chicken. Also, uncovering for last 15 minutes gives the dish a nice brown. The rice is just wonderful!
I tried this recipe 2x. Once as written, once with my own flair added. We did not care for it either time.
This was a good 'throw together' dinner while I was in a pinch. I used pre-cooked chicken that I had and was hoping to cut down on the cooking time. It didnt work that way. I cooked for one hour and the rice was still hard. It probably needed to cook 20+ minutes loner. I added peas to mine at the end. If I make this again, I would probably try the crock pot.
I choose this recipe because it looked easy and tasty. My family hated it. I left it in the oven for almost two hours and the rice was not cooked, it was bland and looked awful.
Wow! The chicken was very moist and tender. The rice was good. I did not make any changes to the recipe. I will make again.
The only thing I did different was mix the onion soup mix with the other soup and water. My husband who does not like onion soup mix loved this and was already talking about different ways to make it, great base for other ideas and very easy.
I started with this recipe but changed it up quite a bit. Here's what I did: preheat oven to 350. Then I cut up my chicken breasts (I used 3), and mixed the cut up chicken with a can of cream of mushroom soup, almost 2 cups of water, garlic powder, Uncle Ben's chicken flavored rice WITH the seasoning packet, and about half a cup of plain white rice (all rice was uncooked). I added the white rice because I thought the mixture looked way too watery. Mixed everything together and baked for 40 minutes (I forgot the foil but it turned out great anyway). Then I sprinkled cheese on top and baked another 4 minutes, and it was PERFECT. We all loved it!
I have made this about 4 times and it comes out great every time. My 2 year old loves it and so does my boyfriend. And I love taking the leftovers to work. I love the dry doup on top. It's not the traditional. Instead of water, I use chicken boullion.
This was a good 'throw together' dinner while I was in a pinch. I used pre-cooked chicken that I had and was hoping to cut down on the cooking time. It didnt work that way. I cooked for one hour and the rice was still hard. It probably needed to cook 20+ minutes loner. I added peas to mine at the end. If I make this again, I would probably try the crock pot.
A Keeper. Easy to make and very tasty. I cut up the chicken in bite size chunks but will try leaving chicken whole next time, I thought the chicken was a little dry and overdone. I also added fresh mushrooms and added a little shredded cheese on top when it came out of the oven. Baked for an hour and rice was perfect.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections