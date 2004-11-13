Easy and Delicious Chicken and Rice Casserole

3.9
579 Ratings
  • 5 211
  • 4 219
  • 3 74
  • 2 45
  • 1 30

This recipe is so easy to make. Just cover with foil and bake! This is really nice to make before going to church or even put in a slow cooker before work. Yum!

Recipe by J Saunders

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spread rice in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Rinse chicken and pat dry; arrange chicken pieces on top of rice.

  • Mix soup and water together and pour over chicken and rice. Sprinkle dry onion soup mix on top. Cover and seal TIGHTLY with foil. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 5g; cholesterol 59.6mg; sodium 958.8mg. Full Nutrition
