We enjoyed this, but were not over joyed. I sauteed fresh mushrooms (didn't have canned) and used one can cream of brocolli and one can cream of mushroom as that is what I had on hand. Not sure if the cream of chicken would have made that much of a difference? After reading some of the other reviews, I did up the lemon juice to about 2 tsp. Didn't add the butter since I had sauteed the mushrooms in a butter/olive oil mixture and figured the cheese would add enough "oil". Per others suggestions I did crumble Ritz crackers on top and am glad I did as it added a bit of a crunch. I didn't use the water chestnuts (even though I love them!) because our granddaughter was here and I didn't think she would eat them! I used about 3/4 cup mayo and about 3/4 cup light sour cream and added a good dash of garlic powder. I'm pretty sure this tasted very similar to the original recipe as I didn't make drastic changes. Maybe I am just not a big fan of Chicken Divan? After all, this was my first time making it as well as eating it! Don't think I would make again, but only because I am not a big fan. If you like CD, I'm confident this would be a good recipe! Thanks...