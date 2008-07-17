Chicken Divan

This is a recipe to serve your mother-in-law; we call it a 'bride basic'. It differs from some Chicken Divan recipes because of the curry. Men love this. Wonderful! The ingredients can be 'assembled' and frozen, then baked when you're ready. Serve with rice and a fruit salad, if desired.

Recipe by Beth

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 3-quart casserole dish.

  • Arrange cooked broccoli in prepared baking dish. Arrange chicken over broccoli. Add mushrooms and water chestnuts (see Cook's Note).

  • In a medium bowl, combine the soup, mayonnaise, lemon juice, curry powder, and melted butter. Mix together and pour sauce mixture over chicken and vegetables. Sprinkle cheese on top and bake in the preheated oven until the casserole is bubbly and the cheese is golden brown, 30 to 45 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can substitute fresh mushrooms for the canned, if desired: simply cook one 8-ounce package of sliced mushrooms with a tablespoon of olive oil or vegetable oil in a skillet until tender, then proceed with recipe.

To substitute frozen broccoli, use two 10-ounce packages; follow the instructions for microwave or stovetop cooking until crisp-tender.

You may also use 3 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves. Place chicken breasts in a saucepan in lightly salted water to cover; bring to a boil, reduce the heat to a simmer, and cook, covered, until chicken is no longer pink in the center, about 20 minutes.

524 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 42.2g; cholesterol 72mg; sodium 1164.3mg. Full Nutrition
