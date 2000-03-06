Baked Chicken Thermidor
Makes 6 very generous servings. Great for a pot luck.
Very nice. Easy to make and quite tasty. Reminds me of the diner version.Read More
Veggies too crunchy even after I sauted prior to assembling. I had to make a lot of changes to this just to make it work. Should use a 11x7 inch dish.Read More
This dinner was ok, but we preferred the Almond Chicken casserole. I thought this recipe had too much red pepper and not enough flavour. Needed some spices in it. I don't think I will make it again.
This was simple and good! I used packaged bread crumbs instead of the bread cubes and it tasted great!
This tasted a lot better the second day. I felt it was a little liquidy on the first day. I don't think I will cook it again.
This is a great chicken recipe... My husband loved it... and want me to make every week!
Very, very yummy! I made this recipe when I wanted a comforting food -- boy did I find it! I was afraid it was going to taste "canned soupy" but not at all. I did make the following changes: no water chesnuts, no pimento, chicken broth instead of wine, italian bread crumbs instead of the white bread, and Monterey Jack for cheese. I also added 4 potatoes that I cubed and nuked a bit while I was chopping the rest. Absolutely divine - unfortunately I had to share!
I REPLACED THE BREAD TO A DOUBLE PIE CRUST CASSEROLE, AND IT WAS GREAT!!!!!
Whoever transposed this recipe changed some things. This was my grandma's specialty growing up and I recently copied the recipe exactly from the cookbook she used - it should be 2 tablespoons of diced bell pepper (green, red, whatever), not 2 cups, and the recipe calls for a 10 oz package of peas, which is probably a bit more than just a cup. Also, a dash of salt should be in there somewhere. Given those changes, this is the best thing. It's a little weird, maybe, but the flavor is outstanding and the mix of textures is awesome. It is also great cold the next day.
This recipe was bland and flavorless. My husband said it was 'ok'. All I could taste was the red bell pepper. Definitely not worth the effort it takes to prepare.
This got raves from hubby and his two frineds.
Easy to make and makes great leftovers. We like using a crusty french bread for the bread cubes, and we use vegetarian chicken tenders cut into small cubes. Delicious!
I sautéed the celery, onion, and bell pepper in a Dutch oven then stirred in the sauce ingredients, chicken, peas, and water chestnuts because I don't like crunchy pepper and onion and wanted to be sure they were tender and cooked through. Otherwise this was an easy, creamy and very cozy recipe! It was yummy served over some cooked spaghetti squash!
