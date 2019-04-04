Tender Tomato Chicken Breasts

This is a light, juicy, flavorful dish. Being a mom of a 7 month old, I've learned to take a lot of shortcuts and still be able to cook quality food. This is quick, easy, and tasty. If you absolutely must use fresh veggies, that's ok, but frozen veggies, in my opinion, work a little bit better. Serve with rice, if desired. To kick it up a bit, add chopped green peppers in with the tomatoes.
I think the publisher of this recipe made a mistake when stating to use a TABLESPOON of pepper and 3 TABLESPOONS of onion powder??? I just seasoned the meat to my taste adding just a little extra pepper & onion powder and used all the liquid from the canned tomatoes. I also added a level tablespoon of sugar & salt to taste after adding all liquids. Omitted the frozen vegetables and just served with white rice and drizzled some of the liquid on the rice. All in all it came out superb and is definitely a keeper.
My husband and I were looking for some healthy recipes, and I came across this one.. I had to try it because I love stewed tomatoes. The chicken and tomatoes were pretty good, but in our opinion the vegetables did not go well with the dish at all. If we do try this recipe another time I will try serving it over rice.
I think the publisher of this recipe made a mistake when stating to use a TABLESPOON of pepper and 3 TABLESPOONS of onion powder??? I just seasoned the meat to my taste adding just a little extra pepper & onion powder and used all the liquid from the canned tomatoes. I also added a level tablespoon of sugar & salt to taste after adding all liquids. Omitted the frozen vegetables and just served with white rice and drizzled some of the liquid on the rice. All in all it came out superb and is definitely a keeper.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2006
I ended up not having the chicken broth so i just used the sauce from the tomatoes and i'm not a big fan of the onion powder so i used adobo instead either way it came out terrific it was very tender and i punctured the meat to allow everything to soak into it. my boyfriend loved it so really that is all that matters!! :) this is def on the top of my list of recipes!
did the recipe exactly. (3tblsp onion powder is NOT too much) put veg in casserole put chicken on top put tomato juices on top then, know what??? it cried. yes it cried, for CHEESE !!! put about 3/4 cup grated cheddar on top and was pretty as well as good
This has lots of potential. It's a good simple recipe and with a 15 month old, i need to simplify my life. However, I found that there needed more spices. I added garlic powder, italian seasoning and chili peppers to give it a little kick. I also did not have oinion powder, so I added real oinions to dish while sauteing the chicken. Added chick peas and sliced black olives (b/c I love these in tomato dishes) I also doubled the chicken as dish has too much tomato for my family's tastes. I also did not add the chicken stock and just put the whole can of tomato in. I just let the whole thing simmer to reduce the liquid and make the dish thicker. Thank you very much for the submission this was yummy!
My husband and I were looking for some healthy recipes, and I came across this one.. I had to try it because I love stewed tomatoes. The chicken and tomatoes were pretty good, but in our opinion the vegetables did not go well with the dish at all. If we do try this recipe another time I will try serving it over rice.
This chicken is awesome! It is so tender and flavorful, and I think the longer you let it simmer, the softer the chicken becomes. It's perfect over rice or egg noodles, with any veggies you like. It's an easy hit for the whole family.
My one major complaint about this recipe - the chicken was so tender, when I tried to pick it up with a fork to put on a plate, it fell apart. LOL Seriously, though, this recipe was pretty good. I didn't have any chicken broth on hand, so I used 2 cups of water, a carrot, a piece of celery, and an onion, cut into big chunks; just fish out the chunks before serving. I also added salt. I think next time, I'll also add a can of tomato paste. But, all in all, this is a fantabulous recipe.
This meal was delicious! 15 month old and picky 2 yr.old devoured it. I did make a few changes. I marinated the chix in Italian dressing for a few hours before. I also added garlic salt and italian seasoning. Added a small onion instead of onion powder. I only had Italian diced tomatoes so used those instead of stewed. I also didn't use the mixed Veggies my kids probably wouldn't have tried it if I had. It seemed like a good recipe even w/out the changes I made and if I had had those ingredients I would've made it that way.
This turned out great! 3 Tablespoons onion powder was not too much at all! I added fresh garlic (2 cloves), diced 1/2 an onion and used all the juice from the stewed tomatoes. Also added a bit of Italian Seasoning, served over rice, sprinkled with fresh grated Mozzerella. Everyone loved it. THANKS!
I chose this as my first real meal to cook in my new apartment for my roommate and myself. I was a little nervous because I've never really cooked a whole dinner before, but this dish was so easy and it was absolutely delicious! Fairly cheap, too.
This turned out delicious with some alterations. I cubed the chicken and marinated it first with olive oil and good seasons dressing. I sauteed some garlic then added the chicken. Then poured the tomatoes and broth. I skipped the veggies but added some black olives and then I took the chicken out and added some cornstarch that was mixed with water to thicken the sauce. I added salt to taste. DELICIOUS! Definitely a keeper!
This was pretty good.. definitely something different to do with chicken. I used sofrito (a puerto rican sauce) and two gloves of garlic in the mix, used homemade stewed tomatoes instead of canned, and also left out the veggie mix (serving a side salad instead) and served over rice. If you leave out the veggies, you definitely need only half as much chicken broth.
Please do use frozen vegies, unless you have harvested your vegies from your garden. Frozen vegies have more vitamins and minerals than frsh ones from the market. (transort from the field to the store, etc. Frzen vegies are harvested , blanched and frozen toute de suite! They do not lay around ! I microwave them in 1 Tablesoon of water and I do not discard the it, it is full of vitamins and minerals. Please you nice people out there do not mind my little rant here. It is well intended.
One of the very best recipies I have ever tried on allrecipies! Do yourself a favor and substitute skinless chicken legs and thighs for breasts. The less expensive, but more flavorful parts of the chicken work much better in my opinion. I made this in one pot, browning legs and thighs in olive oil then adding fresh onions and minced garlic. I used 1 can tomato paste and 1 can diced tomatoes & green chilies instead of stewed tomatoes. I REALLY kicked it up a notch with chili powder, cumin, Hungarian sweet paprika, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and Adobe. I simmered for 45 minutes; served over rice. This dish is easy and all kinds of delicious!
This is an easy & great recipe. Instead of the frozen mixed vegetables, right now it's zucchini season. Onions, green peppers, zucchini cut into chunks and a dab of chicken base paste. Added a little sugar to the tomatoes. Cooked it all day in my crockpot. My husband loved it. Thanks for the submission.
This is quite good for such an easy recipe. My only suggested changes are to use fresh onion, tomatoes, and vegetables. Although you can get away with frozen, fresh always tastes better and allows you to pick the mix of vegetables that you like. Granted using fresh tomatoes is a little tiresome, because you need to cook them down to reduce the liquid, but you avoid getting BPA from the liners in the canned vegetables. Acid vegetables like tomatoes are especially bad about leaching BPA out of the cans. If you microwave the tomatoes first, there is enough juice to be able to add the other vegetables and cook together with little or no added water.
Actually the 1 tablespoon pepper and 3 tablespoons onion powder, (I use granulated onion) is correct, per another review stating too much......it is not too much. Adds flavor to all the ingredients. Lots of veggies, broth, tomatoes/juice and chicken to absorb it all and keep flavorful....you can always lessen the amount for personal taste......but TRY AS WRITTEN before knocking it.....thought it was great.....thanks, am keeping and using this recipe again......
this recipe was lackluster. the chicken was tender but overall the dish was a bland one and i even added several cloves of garlic and onions to the pan when i browned the chicken. i served it over linguine. probably won't make it again.
Even after bumping up the flavor with spices and garlic, I still found it bland. Also, the chicken was very over cooked, not tender at all. Since the meal takes about an hour to make, I probably won't try it again.
Made a really easy variation on this. First I seasoned 2 chicken breasts with garlic salt and seasoned salt (hubby likes garlic and was out of garlic powder). Then I browned the breasts as directed. Added diced tomatoes with jalapenos (what I had in the cupboard) and a can of vegetarian vegetable broth (another item dug out of the pantry). Followed the cooking instructions - 15 minutes on each side. Then I served over Boil in a bag organic rice from Fresh and Easy (took 10 minutes to cook). The meal took rough 34 minutes in total and hubby liked it. Said it was "spicy in a good way" so the jalapeno diced tomatoes must've added the extra kick. I don't eat meat so I don't sample my own cooking. Lol. I loved the ease of this recipe and found it to be a great option with materials I had on hand.
I made it in the crock pot. Although I did use onion powder and peppar, I didn't use anywhere near the amounts in the recipe. I seasoned the chicken with season salt, Italian seasoning, and pepper. Served over cooked white rice.
This is absolutely delicious, and while I didn't follow it exactly (I used a can of garlic seasoned petite chopped tomatoes) I added some parsley and used vegetable stock instead, and it came out wonderful. Smelled like spaghetti and mozzarella sticks, and with a little bit of shredded mozzarella on top of the chicken, it's wonderful. The rice is an odd texture with it, but that can easily be substituted with spaghetti noodles. and the left over tomato sauce can be used for said noodles and still be amazing.
I really enjoyed this recipe! But I think I had the pan too hot, by the time my chicken was completely done there wasn't really any sauce left, but the chicken was still nice and juicy. Will certainly make this one again soon.
mmm, MMMMMMMMMMMM. Delicious!!! My boyfriend works odd hours and I work part time. The ingredients are all around the house (ours at least) This dish is quick, easy and improvisable. I used a little garlic in mine and he LOVED it. As I get more aquainted with this great website, you will find that Femeril likes garlic and salt and spices. As far as this particular dish is concerned, I made this according to the instructions and placed each chicken breast on a bed of fetuccini and sprinkled some parmesan on top. This is a BIG hit for the individual, or the busy couple. YOU MUST TRY THIS DISH!!! Ok. 2nd time I tried this 3/9/10-I minced a SMALL shallot and a "small" (according to Femeril) clove of garlic, which I added at the add tomatoes stage, cooked as instructed and it came out delicious. My boyfriend loved it. Next time, just use a 12 oz can of diced tomatoes-DRAINED-and use the chicken broth and you're set. At the presentation stage, I served this on a bed of angel hair pasta, sprinkled fresh grated parm/romano cheese and garnished with a pinch and a half of dried parsley.
had this for dinner tonight, needed something cool for dinner, and thing actually was really good. i added a few spices my family loves (creole, ect.) and just added 50z of chicken broth and it came out wonderful oh and i only cooked it for 20-25 mins. and it was amazingly tender already. Awesome recipe.
I love this recipe because you can change it due to the ingredients you have on hand. I omitted the chicken broth, used the full can of tomatoes with juice, added frozen peas, used chicken thighs instead of breasts, and put it all in the crock pot. 4 hours later, a delicious supper. Also added a can of pineapple tidbits near the end. Enough left overs for the next say. Very tasty!
found this recipe to be bland using the directions provided. Instead of chicken broth, I use one large tablespoon of chicken base in just over 1 cup of hot water. I add some poultry seasoning and Mc Cormicks chicken grill mate season, some rosemary and thyme. Allowing this recipe to rest also adds flavor
We really enjoyed this comfort food dish. It was easy to prepare in a short amount of time with an appetizing blend of flavors. The only thing I adjusted was the amount of pepper using 1/2 the amount the recipe calls for per personal tastes, and served the portions over a bed of rice.
This turned out excellent....BUT.....I used frozen breasts, into the crockpot, omitted oil, added 2 t garlic salt, shot of worcestire....everything else the same......NOW doe the BUT....It was a four star recipe the night I made it, a 5+++ star the next day reheated. Go figure.
I followed the recipe but didn't use stewed tomatoes because of not having any. I used a can of diced tomatoes with onion already mixed in then added garlic salt and pepper to the chicken while browning. Also I didn't have any chicken stock but did have a can of vegetable stock and used that. Instead of cooking frozen vegetables and using juice from tomatoes I just put the whole can in with the chicken and let it simmer down. Very juicy and moist. Served this over white rice and added green beans on the side. Absolutely LOVE the flavors and will definitely try again.
This was so easy to put together and I really liked the results. I used ingredients that I had on hand, namely Mexican Stewed Tomatoes and a packet of Sazon Goya seasoning to give the flavors even more punch. Didn't do the veggies as per the recipe, because I already had others prepared.
Very good easy and budget friendly!! I change it up some added Italian seasoning didn't have stew tomatoes so added whole peeled and half can tomato paste and a can of green chilis didn't make with the veggies instead made with rice very good and flavorful! Ty for a keeper! Nice when you dont know what to make with chicken breast
It was ok. I cut up the chicken into chunks to cook faster. I didn't have onion powder and read from others that this was bland, so I seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper, lots of adobo, garlic powder, and a bit of cayenne. I didn't use chicken broth at all since others said it was too watery and just used a whole can of diced (that's what I had) tomatoes with all of the juice. I ended up adding a bunch more adobo and garlic to the tomatoes too. I served over rice. There was plenty of liquid and it tasted fine, but aside from the heat from the cayenne, I really didn't taste much else. It was fast and easy, but I don't think I'd make again.
Being a mom of an 18 month old I can say that quick easy meals are the best. My girl loves tomatoes and chicken. All I had to do was put it over rice and add some fresh sweet basil and she was in heaven. This is a very tasty meal.
Needs some work on the spices but other then that it was pretty good. Used butter instead of olive oil, placed on a bed of white rice, veggies on the side. The tomatoes were spiced with garlic and cut up in a can not stewed. Remember to simmer... I didn't realize and kept it on med/high for most of the cooking.
I made this recipe last night with a few substitues. I used 1 can of diced tomatos with green peppers, onions and basil instead of stewed tomatos. I also only used half a can of chicken stock. I didn't include the additonal frozen veggies. I used the rest of the chicken stock to make white rice. The chicken was delicious over the white rice. Everyone loved it and the house smelled amazing. I will definitely make this again!
Mighty tasty! Everyone loved it and said "Make again"! Like someone else suggested, I added a little grated cheddar cheese on top of the chicken at the end. Nice, but a bit rich and gooey. Next time I'll omit the cheese.
This was quick, easy, and delicious! I fixed this last night changing up the vegetables a bit by using fresh squash, fresh tomatoes and a can of diced tomatoes as well, a can of Rotel, a medium onion, red bell peppers and 2 chicken breasts. Uesd the suggested seasonings, as well as some Italian seasoning. The vegetables were placed in the pan first on the bottom of a large skillet, seasoned well, then I laid the seasoned breasts on top of the veggies, then poured the can of tomatoes and Rotel over the breasts and veggies. I covered and simmered it on low for about an hour and served it over rice. It was marvelous! There are so may ways to change this up to make it your own.
Awesome recipe when you are in a pinch and don't have much ingredients in the kitchen. I doctored it up and added salt and Italian seasoning and it came out great! I served it over rice and kept the veggies on the side and it turned out delicious.
Made this for my family tonight, and they all loved it...even my picky mother! They all agreed it is a must have recipe. I did have to make a few adjustments due to not having all the stuff needed and based on some reviews...I used italian style stewed tomatoes, substituted garlic powder for half of the onion powder (added a small onion with the tomatoes) and added italian seasoning as well. It was delicious with egg noodles.
The change I made was using the same recipe added one packet of chicken gravy to thick up the sauce and cooked in a crock pot set on high for 4 hours. Easy recipe, and the chicken was tender and very flavorful. Would make again maybe in the skillet, Crock-pot is good if your busy.
This was really yummy. I added garlic powder and italian seasonings to the chicken/tomatoes. Also, next time I'm just going to add the veggies to the chicken at the end instead of boiling separately. I wish I didn't drain the sauce from the veggies.
I made this with a few modifications. I prefer to have more flavor than just pepper, so I added a couple of tsp of basil and some fresh parsley to this. I also left out the frozen veggies and served it over riced cauliflower instead.
Husband made this and we are adding it to the rotation for sure! He even uses the topping for other meals now (with slight changes here and there to accommodate the meal). Stuffed shells, manicotti, pork steaks, it's good for so many things! Thank you for this one!
Easy and delicious recipe! I didn't have stewed tomatoes, so I sauteed some onions and yellow bell pepper in olive oil spray, then added the rest of the ingredients. Well except for the veggies, I did not have any, and like the meal without. I turned it to low and let it simmer for an hour. So good over rice. The only other addition I would make it salt, and possibly some cayenne to give it kick (for the hubby). I have lots of tomatoes left over, I will likely use it to make Shakshouka for breakfast! Yum!
I added the vegetables to the chicken. I never ever cook frozen vegetables in water. On low heat, there usually is enough water released by the vegetables. Besides I just added them to chicken. There was plenty of liquid in the skillet to cook them. And I did find the dish to "watery". I used diced tomatoes and there was plenty of liquid to create a sauce, but I found it was still very liquidy and could use more spices. We don't like bland food in my household. Probably won't make it again.
Just finished eating this dish and it was good. I had to substitute with what I had but loved it! I seasoned the boneless chicken breasts with lemon pepper, tony chachere's season salt, basil, italian season and a little balsamic vinegar. sliced onions and celery stalk and saute until caramelized, Remove from pan and deglaze pan with about 2 tbsp I can't believe it's not butter (no olive oil). Brown chicken breasts then added can of diced tomatoes. Topped with caramelized onions and celery. A little brown sugar to control acidity of tomatoes, chopped broccoli florets. Spoon sauce over broccoli and add chopped fresh garlic. Cover and let steam. Ready in about 20 minutes. Serve over egg noodles!! Delish
I was looking for something quick to do with chicken breasts and came across this recipe. I didn't have the exact ingredients, so I improvised. I used diced tomatoes with chipotle peppers (with liquid because I didn't have any chicken broth). I also added a can of southwest pepper-jack soup, and some chili powder. It came out great! All 4 teenage boys agree, it's a keeper.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.