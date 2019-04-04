Tender Tomato Chicken Breasts

This is a light, juicy, flavorful dish. Being a mom of a 7 month old, I've learned to take a lot of shortcuts and still be able to cook quality food. This is quick, easy, and tasty. If you absolutely must use fresh veggies, that's ok, but frozen veggies, in my opinion, work a little bit better. Serve with rice, if desired. To kick it up a bit, add chopped green peppers in with the tomatoes.

Recipe by Erin

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Season chicken breasts on both sides with pepper and onion powder, and arrange in the skillet. Cook 2 minutes on each side, just until browned. Pour tomatoes and reserved liquid over the chicken. Pour in broth. Cover skillet, and continue cooking 15 minutes on each side, until chicken juices run clear.

  • While the chicken is cooking, place the frozen mixed vegetables and water in a pot. Scoop about 3/4 cup liquid from the skillet, and mix into the pot. Bring to a boil, and cook 5 minutes, or until vegetables are tender; drain. Arrange chicken breasts over the vegetables, and drizzle with liquid from the skillet to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 64.1mg; sodium 1301.9mg. Full Nutrition
