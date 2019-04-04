Tender Tomato Chicken Breasts

mmm, MMMMMMMMMMMM. Delicious!!! My boyfriend works odd hours and I work part time. The ingredients are all around the house (ours at least) This dish is quick, easy and improvisable. I used a little garlic in mine and he LOVED it. As I get more aquainted with this great website, you will find that Femeril likes garlic and salt and spices. As far as this particular dish is concerned, I made this according to the instructions and placed each chicken breast on a bed of fetuccini and sprinkled some parmesan on top. This is a BIG hit for the individual, or the busy couple. YOU MUST TRY THIS DISH!!! Ok. 2nd time I tried this 3/9/10-I minced a SMALL shallot and a "small" (according to Femeril) clove of garlic, which I added at the add tomatoes stage, cooked as instructed and it came out delicious. My boyfriend loved it. Next time, just use a 12 oz can of diced tomatoes-DRAINED-and use the chicken broth and you're set. At the presentation stage, I served this on a bed of angel hair pasta, sprinkled fresh grated parm/romano cheese and garnished with a pinch and a half of dried parsley.