Zucchini Relish

Rating: 4 stars Really nice. Easy, light, and flavorful. I think it would have been even tastier had I used the called-for fresh basil instead of the dried I had on hand. Be sure to chop the veggies into smaller bite-sized pieces. Helpful (54)

Rating: 4 stars I had never really eaten zucchini before, so I figure this little recipe was a good way to introduce it into my diet. I tried it on top of a romaine mix salad as well as on top of a turkey burger (instead of pickles and tomatoes). Either way, it was good stuff. Helpful (34)

Rating: 4 stars I thought this recipe was not only quick and easy but was a good match for many main courses as a little extra color on the side. Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars Since I'm not a big fan of raw zucchini and onions I decided to try this in the skillet. Seasoning was wonderful and the vegetables complement one another well! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars Amazingly simple and so flavorful. And I have discovered it can be adjusted to complement other dishes. I made it with brown sugar instead of white sugar and it went very well with "Grilled Salmon I" from this site. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars I really liked it but made a couple changes. Added a little olive oil and used red onion instead. But I think it was way too much onion (next time I will omit them altogether) But I'm not a big raw onion person. I used dried basil too and it was still pretty good. A great way to add more raw veggies to you life!! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Great way to use the bounty of zucchini the garden has given. It was so simple and tastes great. Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars I can't say I was overly keen on the raw zucchini but it was ok. Helpful (9)