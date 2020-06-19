Zucchini Relish

A simple, colorful recipe prepared from fresh garden vegetables. Goes especially well with salmon.

By nostatic

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the zucchini, onion, sugar, basil, red pepper, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
29 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 149.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (44)

Most helpful positive review

KTowns
Rating: 4 stars
02/18/2007
Really nice. Easy, light, and flavorful. I think it would have been even tastier had I used the called-for fresh basil instead of the dried I had on hand. Be sure to chop the veggies into smaller bite-sized pieces. Read More
Helpful
(54)

Most helpful critical review

Caroline C
Rating: 3 stars
02/05/2007
I can't say I was overly keen on the raw zucchini but it was ok. Read More
Helpful
(9)
jbgirll
Rating: 4 stars
05/16/2008
I had never really eaten zucchini before, so I figure this little recipe was a good way to introduce it into my diet. I tried it on top of a romaine mix salad as well as on top of a turkey burger (instead of pickles and tomatoes). Either way, it was good stuff. Read More
Helpful
(34)
K A KISTLER
Rating: 4 stars
08/01/2006
I thought this recipe was not only quick and easy but was a good match for many main courses as a little extra color on the side. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Cook aus Deutschland
Rating: 4 stars
06/01/2009
Since I'm not a big fan of raw zucchini and onions I decided to try this in the skillet. Seasoning was wonderful and the vegetables complement one another well! Read More
Helpful
(25)
Kimberly
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2007
Amazingly simple and so flavorful. And I have discovered it can be adjusted to complement other dishes. I made it with brown sugar instead of white sugar and it went very well with "Grilled Salmon I" from this site. Read More
Helpful
(14)
amyjoy
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2008
I really liked it but made a couple changes. Added a little olive oil and used red onion instead. But I think it was way too much onion (next time I will omit them altogether) But I'm not a big raw onion person. I used dried basil too and it was still pretty good. A great way to add more raw veggies to you life!! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Linda Bradford
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2009
Great way to use the bounty of zucchini the garden has given. It was so simple and tastes great. Read More
Helpful
(11)
PPK
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2008
My husband loved this. He thought the basil made the difference from ordinary to very good. Read More
Helpful
(9)
