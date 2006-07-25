General Tsao's Chicken

In the words of Rachael Ray, YUM-O! Per other reviewers, I made the following changes: doubled the sauce, using only 3T of cornstarch, and that was a little too much; used only 1/4 c white wine vinegar when doubling the recipe calls for 1/2 cup; omitted the MSG for health concerns; used only 1/2 cup of cornstarch for the chicken; used 1/2T of crushed red pepper flakes. My husband who does not like ANY spice, said this made it waaaay tooooo spicy, so next time I'll use less or just omit it. The recipe probably didn't need it anyway; it was so packed with flavor. Also, I didn't add any oil to help separate the chicken as stated in step 2; after all the work I'd done, I just flat out didn't feel like it LOL! I agree with another reviewer that it probably didn't NEED to be deep fried (as I did); it would cut A LOT of work, not to mention fat and calories by omitting the deep frying. I served this with Beef Egg Rolls (submitted by Trisha Caudill, this site) and House Fried Rice (submitted by Lynda, this site). All in all, this recipe was wonderfully tasty and better than the last serving I had at a restaurant because I KNOW what ingredients are going in to it. Thanks so much Shaun!