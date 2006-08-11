Southern Style Chicken and Dumplings
A southern favorite and the hit of our family reunion in 1995!
Great recipe for Southern Dumplings. I made my own recipe for the chicken & broth. NO LEMON, NO BAY LEAF, NO THYME! I cooked the chicken with 1 chopped onion, 3 diced carrots, and 3 ribs of diced celery. Add chicken broth & some black pepper (just the same as how I make soup)... THEN follow the recipe for the dumplings!Read More
I gave this recipe 3 stars because it does use the traditional Southern "slippery noodles" called "pastry". However, that is the only similiarity to being Southern that I saw. Lemon? Bay Leaf? Sounds like flavors above the M/D to me. For authenticity, add 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning to the chicken as it boils. A roaster or hen will give the better flavor. Skim the fat from the broth and use it to make the noodles. When done properly, this is a labor of love and takes the better part of a half day to accomplish. To properly complete the recipe, after all the noodles are added to the pot and it is allowed to simmer for about ten minutes; turn the heat off and cover. Allow to "rest" for another ten to fifteen minutes before serving.Read More
AWARD WINNING!The Dumplings really made this recipe. They were easy to make and if you treat the dough like pie dough and don't over mix, they come out sooooo tender. I cooked the chicken budget style: Frozen breasts with just a little chicken broth, black pepper and a bay leaf. Those of you who said the lemon gave it a funny flavor, should make sure your chicken is simmering and that the lemon is only in for about 30 minutes. The only thing I would change about this recipe is the directions stating to serve immediately. I let it rest and the broth thickened on its own within 30 minutes. It was even better the next day.
Yes , !!! Finally a recipe that has brought me very close to my favorite 'Cracker Barrel" restaurant. This recipe was great .I used chicken breasts instead of the whole chicken,I find it easier to work with. I used the chicken broth instead of water in the dumplings& used enough to make a nice soft dough. I threw in a few handfuls of baby carrots while the chicken & broth simmered. I like the sauce on the creamy side instead of broth, so I added a 1/2 cup equal parts of cream,broth & flour and added it at the end . It thickened as it stood. BEAUTIFUL!!!! I cant wait until the kids go to bed so I can sit with the whole pot & a big spoon!!!
I made this dish with my Grandma, and boy did it bring back childhood memories. I added extra flour to thicken the broth a bit, but other than that it was scrumptious. Thank you!
This was the first time my chicken and dumplings ever turned out right. This is a very good recipe if you like southern style chicken and dumplings. Since my dad grew up in the south, I sent him some. He came back over the next day to eat leftovers. Thanks for the recipe.
Taste just like the chicken and dumplins I used to eat at Po Folks restaraunt 15 years ago!!
Did not care for this type of dumpling. Like Bisquick better!
Fairly easy to make! Especially since it was my first attempt at dumplings like this. My family ate it all up! Tasted wonderful!!
Very easy to follow and great tasting!
We did not like this recipe and by the time I added other ingredients to get it better suiting our taste it became a whole other recipe--I always have used butter instead of shortening making dumplings because it adds much more flavor as well as using broth instead of water and much more than 1/4 cup.
This was sooo yummy! Everyone loved it. The only changes I made were, omit lemon and add chicken bullion granules to the water to make a tasty broth, and use cold water and cornstarch to thicken to desired consistency.
I only used the dumplings part of the recipe. I substituted broth and butter for the water and shortening. I thought the dumplings were good. (And I'm a discriminating SOUTHERN cook! Lol)
This only needs one change to make it like my grandmother's famous dumplings. After you cook the chicken, place the pan in the refrigerator long enough for the fat to congeal, then use that fat to make the dumplings. Now that's Southern cookin'!
This recipe is extraordinary! It is delicious and simple. The only thing I changed was instead of the water in the dumplings, I used chicken broth. Delicious!
This recipe was not what I thought it would be. My family did not like this at all. I tried this because my husband likes Chicken& dumplings, but he didn't care for this. The broth was too runny and the lemon gave it a funny flavor. My husband said the kind out of the can tastes better then this! Sorry, I won't be making this again. I'am still searching for the perfect Chicken & Dumpling recipe.
i made this last nite and it was really great. i doubled the recipe to make enough for my family and some of my husband's coworkers. i also added some carrots, celery, chopped onion and fresh green beans b/c hubby likes it that way. the only thing that i didn't like was it was more of a soup style than creamy like i'm used to. so, i added some flour and cornstarch w/ a little broth and then mixed it back in. it's awesome!
This recipe is interesting. I had lost my favorite dumpling recipe and could not remember how to make it. So I turned to Allrecipes. In the end, it turned out very good but that was with many modifications. I did not use lemon or bay leaves (my mother would have disowned me). I used chicken bullion cubes for flavor and added minced onion (easier). I also thickened up the sauce and had to use way more water than 1/4 cup in the dumplings. It took more like 1.5-2 cups to turn the flour into a soft, workable ball.
My fav chicken and dumplings recipes.
Apparently, according to those I fed, it's exactly what it should be. I guess I don't like chicken and dumplings, and it's a lot of hassle for minimal return to me.
Not sure where the lemon comes in...have a far easier way to make chicken and dumplings. Chicken/turkey depending on the flavor your are going for. Make a basic chicken/turkey soup and poultry seasoning. Then find pilsbury frozen buttermilk biscuits (in bag). After soup base is finished, add the biscuits that have been cut into quarters. I find it easier to cut the biscuits when they are frozen. Quick and easy...Enjoy
This was really good. My husband loved them and he doesn't really care for chicken and dumplings. I used chicken stock in place of water to boil the chicken and added some celery. I then cooled the broth and skimmed off the fat. I also used some of the broth to make the dumplings. Delicious!
I have to agree with JIMKAMOM. The lemon did give the broth a funny flavor. In addition, I prefer the bread type of dumplings over the flat dough type. It is not bad though, just not to my taste. Phoenix.
This was very good.
I made this last night for my housemates and it was quite tasty! The dumplings I found to be a little tasteless however this was the first time I've ever had chicken and dumplings so I'm not sure if that's how they're supposed to be. I added carrots, potatoes and celery, skipped the lemon, added rosemary, garlic, pepper.
The best recipe I've tried!!!! I just leave out the lemon slices.
Awesome recipe and delicious dumplings everyone loved them
Big Hit..... Family favorite.
I used the dumpling part of the recipe and my own creation for the broth and chicken part. My family loved it. Instead of water I use the stock from the simmered chicken and instead of shortening i use butter. Awesome!
A wonderful recipe.The only thing I would change is maybe adding celery,carrots,or peas next time,and I thickened the broth by adding flour.Great flavor,and the lemon enhances this dish.I will be making this dish for years to come.
I run the kitch for bingo at our local fire hall. I try to vary the menu once in a while & over the winter, I like to make soup for the players. This one went over huge! They loved it, I got rave reviews from all the players, 2 of which are former restaurant owners, now that's saying something! This one is definitely a keeper!
Very Good!! I will definitely keep using this recipe! I did make a few changes...I used frozen chicken breasts and chicken leg meat; I kept the heat on medium/med-high and put in an extra 1-2 cups of water and a can of chicken broth. I let everything cook at this temp for about a 1/2 hour and then turned it to high/boil when I added the dumplings. This helped the dumplings to turn out more firm. Also, I changed the 1/4 cup of water to 1 cup of water when making the dumpling dough. This recipe really has great flavor to it!
This turned out great- It is most like how I was taught to make it (more years ago than I care to admit.) No lemon for me though and sometimes if I don't have the time or patience or ingredients, I just used canned biscuits, flatten them out a bit and there ya go!
this is the perferct recipe except i use milk and butter instead of water and shortening to make the dumplings and i dont use lemon.
My whole family enjoyed it,...I found it be be simple to prepare in my busy life.
very good!
This was ok,,but like the old fasion way a lot better with plain flour, makes for a stiffer dumpling. But this one is good.
Thanks for the recipe Teresa!
Just finished eating, very yummy! The dumplings were a little gummy, that's why I only gave it 4 stars, but I'm used to dumplings you just drop in the pot, so that could be the difference, too!
I agree with Rosepetals. You won't be finding any lemon and leaves in my dumplins. It just ain't happenin.
Excellent recipe! I left out the lemon. I've been looking for the perfect dumpling recipe and this is it. If you like the dumplings at Cracker Barrel, you'll love these. I will not roll them out very thin next time like the recipe calls for as I like them thicker, but the consistency and flavor were just was I wanted. Will be making these regularly!
Simply Delicious! My family begs for more.
A very good recipe.
That was very good!! Whole family liked it. I did make a few small changes. I added some xtra chicken broth, and I also used rosemary, celery salt, and a little sage.
Used chicken tenderloins and frozen biscuits cut into eighths. Also jazzed up the broth a bit with heavy cream, a can of cream of celery soup, a can of cream of chicken soup. The chicken was very flavorful by itself. Loved adding lemon to the cooking water.
These are very easy and quite yummy dumplings. I use my own mix of spices in the chicken broth. Chopped onion, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, celery seeds, and garlic powder. Before I add the dumplings I put in parsley flake. We like our base thicker, so I add cornstarch after it has completely cooked so it will thicken like we like it. These are soooo Good.
Perfect. needed to add much more than 1/2 cup water (used milk/water mix). But the flavor and texture was PERFECT. Exactly what I was looking for ...
Taste like Italian stew.
this is an awesome recipe ! everyone in the family loved it . i modified only slightly on the lemon , i used only 1 teaspoon of real lemon juice . i prepared this receipe for twelve however so basically i am with most other posters in the sense that i didnt care for that much lemon in mine. it was a very flavorful and when i was making it for the third time there was a thumbs up from all.
Great recipe! Tastes just like those frozen egg noodles you can buy at the grocery store!
over the years i had lost the recipe my grandmother had used for her dumplings.... thank you for this one. :) although, i like them better with sauerkraut & ribs rather than chicken. yum, yum, yum! :)
I thank you for sharing this recipe. I did modify it. no lemon bay leaf. I used poultry seasoning salt and pepper. made my broth. skimmed the fat, used 2 tbls. of shortning and 1c. of broth it was perfect
No thanks...I prefer the Batter drop method and I use eggs in the dough as well!
the dumplings were really plain tasting. Maybe just needs a little something?
This was outstanding... I bit of work, but really yummy. One that will remain as a staple Chicken and Dumpling recipe.
tasty light dumplings
An excellent recipe. I used the chicken broth that I skimmed from the top (to reduce the fat in the broth),once I strained it, to replace the water when making the dumplings. I then reduced the shortening in the dumplings to 2- 2 1/2 tablespoons.
Easy to make. Good to eat.
Every one love it!!...thank you for sharing. I definately keeper.
I doubled the broth ingredients, and used chicken broth instead of water. Very, very good! I also used frozen tea biscuits, which I half baked before putting on top. So much easier, but just as good. If you have leftovers, be sure to separate the dumplings before storing to keep them from turning to mush when you rewarm.
This recipe is simple and delicious. The only thing I would improve (hence 4 starts instead of five) is to substitute some of the chicken broth (or stock) in place of the water added to the dumplings and add about 1/2 tsp. of poultry seasoning. This added a lot more flavoring and seasoned the dumplings perfectly. The texture and "hardiness" of the dumplings are a perfect comfort food. It's always better the next day!!
I did not care for this recipe... Maybe because i am Canadian, and have NEVER had a dish like this... but holy wow..never do this again. I had to tweek this beyond belief.
My dumplings came out doughier than I would have liked. Added carrots like suggested. Overall, it was good.
Yummmmmm so perfect on a rainy Washington day! Really brought the sun into my tummy! The perfect comfort food recipe...added extra thyme and substituted bay for basil and juniper berries...dumplings needed about 2 spoons more of water and I slightly balled them by giving them a pinch...I opted to just leave the onion in and it added to the texture for sure. Served with piping hot buttermilk biscuits. A hit and quite easy!
Great job just like my Grandmothers Southern style dumplings and she was 100% Southern Thank You I changed a few things but that dont matter
This was an awesome recipe. Just what I was looking for, love the dumplings. I made two slight changes though. I saw on another chicken and dumplings recipe they added a can of cream of celery soup. And two, I baked the chicken instead of boiling. It comes out so much tastier. Thanks again!!! Five stars
I made this today for my Sunday dinner for myself because my daughter refuse to eat this with me. I was trying to capture the taste back when my Big-ma was alive and would make this. This recipe didn't do it for me at all. The seasonings were on point and great so I will keep that part but the dumplings were not what I was looking for. Perhaps I didn't roll them out as thin as needed to be because I had some pieces that were very thin and tasted a lot better than the thicker ones. I'm going to try it again one day but making the dumplings as thin as I can get them. Mines remind me of those old fashioned egg noodles you can buy at the store in the freezer section.
Omitted the bay leaf, cause we don't like, added the lemon along with a little lemon zest. Put onions, garlic and lemon slices inside of chicken cavity. Cooked for an hour then deboned chicken, took, out onion and lemon and discarded. Used Pillsbury bisquits, pulled into pieces and added to mixture to make dumplings. My daughter loves this. Thanks for the post.
I was looking for the flat dumplings and was told it was a southern type. The recipe is fresh and delicious. Honestly we are the UNITED states...we should treat everyone with respect and stop the bickering. .we all have wonderful things to share no matter where you are born and the fact that others are willing to share should be celebrated not critisized...especially over a recipe. I loved it and TY!
This is an Excellent recipe!! Especially the dumplings, they turned out just like my mom use to make ?? I've made this recipe at least 4 or 5 times!! Turns out great every time!!
I only used the dumpling part of the recipe. I used lard instead of shortening and used broth instead of water. Then they were just like my Big Moma's dumplings.
I did alter this just a bit trying to remember my mother-in-law's recipe. I cut out some things and added my own and it turned out great! thank you so much!
About the dumplings...the dough formed an unappetizing mass on top making it easy to remove and discard them, then re-purpose the actually tasty shredded chicken breasts. To those I added 3/8 tsp True Lemon Crystallized Lemon in place of the lemon slices I never have on hand, and tossed in a chicken bouillon cube just before they reached a simmer - yum. Back to the dumplings which were flat, still doughy and undercooked using the suggested simmering times. Leavening might have helped, but they would still be bland.
I mainly use this recipe for the dumplings. I've always used my own seasonings and vegetable combinations for my chicken but everyone raves over these dumplings. However, one thing I do differently that I think really makes the dumplings stand out is that I use some of the chicken broth that I set aside from boiling the chicken to make the dough for the dumplings. I usually set aside 2 cups of the broth because it's always better to have extra than not enough since the dough sometimes needs a little more flour etc. to get the right dough consistency. I've tried the plain water version and they just don't have that added flavor that the chicken broth brings.
Being southern and having been raised on chicken and dumplings. I would never put lemon or the other spices, bay leaf, thyme. But the dumpling recipe was good. I cooked the chicken w/onion and celery, salt and pepper.
I guess I don't like the broth style of Chicken & Dumplings.
Good recipe for the dumplings. Made the "broth" without the bay leaf, thyme, or lemon, but otherwise pretty much the same.
Our dough was dry and needed double the water. We probably will add an extra cup of water to the broth.
I love these dumplings. They're the kind I grew up on and for me the dumplings made out of Bisquick or really just any kind of drop dumpling it has no comparison. For some reason they all just taste like what they are to me dough balls
For the people complaining that the broth is too soupy, if you use the cooking time from the recipe it will be. Dumplings are nothing more than biscuit dough. You have to cook the dumplings until they sink to the bottom of the pot which can take up to an hour cooking on low heat. Stir often to prevent from sticking. The longer it cooks the creamier it gets. You get that delicious dumping gravy. That is true southern style. Trust me it is so worth it to let it cook longer. I’ve never used lemon. I’m actually making a delicious pot for dinner right now. Hope this helps someone.
