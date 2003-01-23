Chicken Valdostano

1 of 159

Rating: 4 stars This was VERY tasty. I used low-fat margarine; omitted mushrooms; added chopped basil and used provolone. This is just as good as any chicken dish from an Italian restaurant. If my too-picky husband liked it. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars Been looking for a recipe like this. Was intoduced to Fontina cheese in a hi-end Italian restaurant. This is an almost exact replica. Only thing I added was a dash of lemon juice. Fabulous. Had Ceasar salad and garlic mashed potatos with it, Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars I LOVE fontina cheese and this recipe uses it perfectly. This was fantastic but next time I would probably only use 1/2 tsp. of the white pepper it was a little too strong. Thanks for a "keeper" that I will definately be making again and again! Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars Rich and delicious with an impressive presentation. But then it's hard to go wrong when you're working with perfect luscious ingredients and proper method of cooking (although I cooked my chicken in half butter half olive oil at medium-high heat not low!) Using the best ingredients is key to getting the best results - no skimping! Use a good wine the same you'd drink. Prosciutto di Parma if your budget allows and the very best fontina cheese. Also being careful not to overcook the chicken results in its being fork tender. Lovely dish - I served it with a rainbow angel hair pasta and haricots verts. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars we really liked this a lot, and will definately make it again. I did make a few tiny changes. I added a little olive oil to the butter when cooking the chicken to keep the butter from burning. After browning the chicken, I put it in a pan in the oven at 350 for awhile because I didnt feel 2 mins a side was enough and I was prepping the sauce, etc. I had pancetta and no prosciutto, so I cooked that up and crumbled it on top of the cheese, and cooked the mushrooms a little while longer until almost all the liquid was gone. (the mushrooms were awesome!) This is a salty dish, I had to catch my husband before he just did his usual shake of salt without tasting. My kids loved it, without the mushrooms. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars Fantastic. I pounded my chicken flat and cooked about 4 minutes on each side. To the flour coating I added a little garlic paprika and black pepper. I only used a tablespoon of butter and a little bit of olive oil for the sauce and at the end mixed in a bit of cornstarch to thicken. I served this with balsamic tomatoes with feta fresh sauteed asparagus and a caesar salad. I will absolutely make this recipe again. Thank you so much! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Easy to prepare and great flavor. I didn't have the fontina so I used mozzarella. I served it with garlic mashed potatoes. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This was amazing. Not only does this taste delicious but looks like a meal fit for company. Didn't have fontina cheese so used fresh mozzarella instead. Can not wait to try this one again...probably next time the in-laws come for dinner. Thanks for the post. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and children really enjoyed this dish. It was SO tasty and reminded me of something we would have been served in a restaurant. The sauce is very flavorful and it really strengthens the flavor the longer you reduce it. Did use fontina cheese but not the prosciutto just used sliced smoked ham. I did have to add some cooking time to the chicken I added the chicken back in while reducing the sauce. Very tender. Helpful (9)