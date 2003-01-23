Chicken Valdostano

Delicious Italian skillet dish with prosciutto ham, fontina cheese (one of Italy's best cheeses) AND a white wine/mushroom sauce. Who could ask for more? Here's the recipe YOU asked for!

By Jen

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Lightly flour chicken breasts, shaking off excess flour. In a large skillet over low heat, melt butter/margarine. Add chicken and saute until lightly browned, about 2 minutes each side. Remove with slotted spatula and set aside.

  • Increase heat to medium low. Add mushrooms and saute until juices are rendered, about 4 minutes. Add wine and simmer until reduced by 1/4, about 3 to 4 minutes. Increase heat to medium high. Add stock, parsley and pepper and simmer until sauce reduced to 1 cup, about 10 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to low. Top each chicken breast with a slice of prosciutto and a slice of fontina cheese. Return chicken to skillet and cook just until cheese melts. Transfer chicken to individual plates and top each with some of the mushroom sauce before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 34.5g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 23.7g; cholesterol 127.5mg; sodium 705.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (159)

Most helpful positive review

CSANDST1
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2003
This was VERY tasty. I used low-fat margarine; omitted mushrooms; added chopped basil and used provolone. This is just as good as any chicken dish from an Italian restaurant. If my too-picky husband liked it. Read More
Helpful
(28)

Most helpful critical review

bhappe
Rating: 2 stars
12/19/2004
nothing "wow"ing about. Read More
Helpful
(6)
JAHNET
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2005
Been looking for a recipe like this. Was intoduced to Fontina cheese in a hi-end Italian restaurant. This is an almost exact replica. Only thing I added was a dash of lemon juice. Fabulous. Had Ceasar salad and garlic mashed potatos with it, Read More
Helpful
(23)
Susan McKiniry
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2005
I LOVE fontina cheese and this recipe uses it perfectly. This was fantastic but next time I would probably only use 1/2 tsp. of the white pepper it was a little too strong. Thanks for a "keeper" that I will definately be making again and again! Read More
Helpful
(19)
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2011
Rich and delicious with an impressive presentation. But then it's hard to go wrong when you're working with perfect luscious ingredients and proper method of cooking (although I cooked my chicken in half butter half olive oil at medium-high heat not low!) Using the best ingredients is key to getting the best results - no skimping! Use a good wine the same you'd drink. Prosciutto di Parma if your budget allows and the very best fontina cheese. Also being careful not to overcook the chicken results in its being fork tender. Lovely dish - I served it with a rainbow angel hair pasta and haricots verts. Read More
Helpful
(18)
RACHAEL
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2005
we really liked this a lot, and will definately make it again. I did make a few tiny changes. I added a little olive oil to the butter when cooking the chicken to keep the butter from burning. After browning the chicken, I put it in a pan in the oven at 350 for awhile because I didnt feel 2 mins a side was enough and I was prepping the sauce, etc. I had pancetta and no prosciutto, so I cooked that up and crumbled it on top of the cheese, and cooked the mushrooms a little while longer until almost all the liquid was gone. (the mushrooms were awesome!) This is a salty dish, I had to catch my husband before he just did his usual shake of salt without tasting. My kids loved it, without the mushrooms. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(14)
calizen
Rating: 4 stars
05/01/2007
Fantastic. I pounded my chicken flat and cooked about 4 minutes on each side. To the flour coating I added a little garlic paprika and black pepper. I only used a tablespoon of butter and a little bit of olive oil for the sauce and at the end mixed in a bit of cornstarch to thicken. I served this with balsamic tomatoes with feta fresh sauteed asparagus and a caesar salad. I will absolutely make this recipe again. Thank you so much! Read More
Helpful
(13)
PEW5186
Rating: 4 stars
08/07/2005
Easy to prepare and great flavor. I didn't have the fontina so I used mozzarella. I served it with garlic mashed potatoes. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Momof2
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2005
This was amazing. Not only does this taste delicious but looks like a meal fit for company. Didn't have fontina cheese so used fresh mozzarella instead. Can not wait to try this one again...probably next time the in-laws come for dinner. Thanks for the post. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Christine Michelle
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2003
My husband and children really enjoyed this dish. It was SO tasty and reminded me of something we would have been served in a restaurant. The sauce is very flavorful and it really strengthens the flavor the longer you reduce it. Did use fontina cheese but not the prosciutto just used sliced smoked ham. I did have to add some cooking time to the chicken I added the chicken back in while reducing the sauce. Very tender. Read More
Helpful
(9)
