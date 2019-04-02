Best Yet Turkey Chili

108 Ratings
  • 5 50
  • 4 41
  • 3 12
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

This chili is delicious. Add whatever amount of seasonings your family enjoys, and also add extra vegetables like zucchini and carrots if you want. Please make and enjoy — I know you will!

By Rachel

cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Place turkey and bell pepper in a large saucepan over medium heat, and cook until turkey is evenly brown, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Mix in beans, tomatoes, and corn. Season with cumin, chili powder, red pepper flakes, and cinnamon. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer 30 minutes. Add water if you want a more liquid chili.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 31.1g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 83.8mg; sodium 829.3mg. Full Nutrition
