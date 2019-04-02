Best Yet Turkey Chili

We moved into a new apartment a few days ago, therefore the only thing we had in the freezer was ground turkey, but had plenty of canned goods in the pantry, so this recipe fit our needs. I left out the green pepper and added a chopped yellow onion. I only had a 15 oz can of black beans, so i added a 15 oz can of kidney beans, and drained and rinsed both to get rid of the high sodium content. I added a splash of low sodium chicken broth to make up for the liquid lost from the beans. Upped the spices as suggested, except for the cinnamon which remained as just a pinch. The recipe does state "a pinch, or to taste", so not a deviation. I did add a pinch or two of corn starch to thicken the sauce a bit, as we don't like our chili liquidy at all. We served this over rice and it was great. For the ease of preparation, I give this 10 stars!