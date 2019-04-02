Best Yet Turkey Chili
This chili is delicious. Add whatever amount of seasonings your family enjoys, and also add extra vegetables like zucchini and carrots if you want. Please make and enjoy — I know you will!
Here's the modifications I made: Eliminated cinnamon/ Increased all other spices to 1 tbs./ Added 1 tbs. minced garlic/ Added sprinkle of garlic powder. It was delicious! Hearty and chunky with just the right amount of zip.I served it with shredded cheddar cheese on top. Beware: This recipe makes an enormous vat - so use your biggest skillet or pot.Read More
Ok - my review is based on customizations so I cannot give my true score, but the overall combination of flavors was not our favorite. I enjoyed it after the first few bites, but my wife, who loves chili, did not. We took the other reviews and went with a tablespoon of the spices...except we kept the tablespoon of cinnamon! Too sweet! However, even with the others, we felt it was a good heat level but lacked depth of flavor. Might try again sticking to the recipe, but not the best.Read More
I browned the ground turkey 1st in a non-stick pan & then drained it. I then took it out of the pan, added a little olive oil to the pan, & sauteed a chopped onion with the green pepper. I used frozen corn & added a cup of water as I prefer it with a little more liquid. Also I added more seasoning as a "pinch" of the seasonings made it too bland. Next time, I'll make a double batch & put it in individual sized frozen containers that I can bring to work for lunch.
I made this chili over the weekend, and my husband and I really loved it! I thought the choice of spices was different, but it was very tasty! I didn't have black beans in the cupboard so used red kidney beans and it was very good. I'll use this recipe again.
Easy and super good!
I fixed this chili for supper and we really enjoyed it. I didn't have canned corn, so I used frozen corn and it worked fine. I'm always looking for recipes using ground turkey, and this one is a keeper. Thanks
This chili is great on its own, but for variation I add a corn bread topping. Just follow Rachel's instructions, but simmer for only 5 min so the beans do not over cook. Pour the chili into a large casserole dish and then spread corn bread mix on top (I use 2 packages of Jiffy, skip the oil to keep healthy). Tent with tin foil and bake for 45min-1 hour in the oven (I usually remove the tin foil after 30 min so the top gets brown). This is a great recipe for busy weeknights as you can prepare the chili days in advance, then add corn bread mix and bake when you're ready to eat and serve.
This is a great recipe to start with. I made some modifications like other readers - no cinnamon, no bell pepper, drained the beans, and used frozen corn. I used a small amount of ground red cayenne pepper. My 1 year old loved it (don't worry I took his portions out before I kicked up the chili powder :). I will definitely make this again but have to do something to add some heat to my portion.
Gave 4 stars only because I felt like I needed to add alot to it. I added one small onion, a clove of garlic, 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika, 1 small can tomato sauce and I used used frozen sweet corn in place of canned. I omitted the bell pepper and cinnamon. I also drained the black beans. My husband likes sweet chili so I added 1 tsp of sugar and some salt and pepper to taste. After the revisions I'd give it 5 stars. Served with tortilla chips and a little sour cream. Over all good base recipe. Thanks!
I made this for a lunch for some family that was coming over. Everyone really enjoyed it, although I added a lot of salt, and approximately one tablespoon of garlic pepper. Great recipe!! I will definitely make this again when I want NO leftovers!!
LOVED IT! Please kick it up a notch though with more chili powder, red pepper flakes...and throw in a little cayenne while your at it. Then simmer, simmer, simmer.....yowsa!!!
Great recipe. So simple yet very flavourful. It's one of those recipes where you can add any leftover veggies to clean out your fridge. The only change I made was to add half a can of tomato soup for a little sweetness and I accidentally forgot to add the cinamon.
This was a great tasting, easy, fix after work meal. Used a red pepper instead of green, sauteed the turkey with the pepper and a little onion. Added one can of chili beans, too. Used a tablespoon of chili powder along with the other spices. I'll make this again for sure!
I add a medium chopped onion and a packet of chili seasoning (in addition to the seasonings listed). I also use low-fat chicken broth to make it the consistency I like. The cinnamon gives it an extra little something. I could take it or leave it. All in all, a good sound recipe for a cold, weekday night (quick recipe). Tastes better the second day.
I made this last night for my girlfriends and it was a huge hit with them. I didn't really like it though! I added onions and extra spice per previous reviews but still thought it was a little tame. Will try again since it's so easy and everyone loved it. May throw some sriracha in the mix.
This was ok. I think it's convenient when you are on a college budget and there is nothing else, that is filling yet healthy, available. What I would do to "jazz" up the recipe is add shredded turkey instead of ground, and then add more vegetables with a 'zing' such as onion. Also, I would hold off on serving it until the next day. The tomatoes ,which were previously in a jar, are still overpowering the soup until the next day. Otherwise I'm sure cutting up fresh tomatoes in the soup would be ok eating that same day.
Didn't use the cinnamon. The kids didn't like it much, but we loved it!
I give this 5 stars with out a doubt. This was the easiest and fast chili I have ever made and it was such a hit in my house! I did make a few minor changes just to kick the flavor up a notch! I added in half a yellow onion chopped and 2 cloves of garlic minced in with meat and pepper. I then Drained and added rest of ingredients. I also didn't put the liquid in from the beans and instead added a bottle of yuengling beer. I also added about 2 tablespoons of chili powder and about a tsp of red pepper flakes. I didnt have any cumin so that was left out. And to top it off i made some fresh garlic bread for dipping and garnish :) thanks so much for this recipe it was AMAZING!
I have to say that my son and I loved the chili. Thanks for sharing. I've made it twice. First time used 1tbs of seasoning (very hot but good) the second (less). I used canned chili beans too. My kind of meal - fast and delicious! Newbie to the kitchen--that is the cooking part lol.
Another great recipe to use turkey! I browned the turkey and added the green pepper and onion and then 1 cup of frozen corn (I didn't have can corn) and stewed tomatoes. I didn't have any black beans so I used red kidney beans and it was delicious. I also added 1 tsp of chili powder, and some black pepper. We thought it was great chili..thick and delicious.!!
Super good and super fast! Cooked the ground turkey with an onion (no pepper in the house) and then put the spices in before adding beans, corn, and tomatoes. I just got habanero chili powder, which smelled great and was nice to use. I used a smaller can of tomatoes and about 1/2 jar of salsa to make up for the liquid. I also added some sliced jalapenos and used about 1 1/2 tsp. of cumin and about 1 T. of the chili powder. Let it cook for about 2 hours and it was a big hit. Thanks for the great recipe!
We moved into a new apartment a few days ago, therefore the only thing we had in the freezer was ground turkey, but had plenty of canned goods in the pantry, so this recipe fit our needs. I left out the green pepper and added a chopped yellow onion. I only had a 15 oz can of black beans, so i added a 15 oz can of kidney beans, and drained and rinsed both to get rid of the high sodium content. I added a splash of low sodium chicken broth to make up for the liquid lost from the beans. Upped the spices as suggested, except for the cinnamon which remained as just a pinch. The recipe does state "a pinch, or to taste", so not a deviation. I did add a pinch or two of corn starch to thicken the sauce a bit, as we don't like our chili liquidy at all. We served this over rice and it was great. For the ease of preparation, I give this 10 stars!
My picky 6 year old ate 2 bowls!! I was tempted to remove the cinnamon and so glad that I did not--the recipe is fantastic--I did add shredded carrots and garlic powder. This is a tasty twist to an old standby--now this has become my new standby--and its healthy eating.
We really loved this chili. I liked it because it was simple to throw together, I made it on my lunch hour & reheated it for dinner. My husband loved the flavor & kept coming back for more. I used hamburger instead of ground turkey & did add more spices. I also used 3 fresh tomatoes along with the canned.
Fabulous. I desperately needed a recipe that kids would eat and make almost on their own. With a little help my six year old niece could do it almost by herself. If you are looking for something with complex flavor or spice this is NOT it. It is almost bland (we even left out the green chilies) However it is simple and the kids loved it. It was easy to doctor up for that kick the parents wanted. We make this recipe many times a month.
Used 1t of chili powder and cumin, 1/2t of oregano and red pepper flakes. Also used one can of tomatos/chili pepper mix and one can of fire roasted diced tomatos. Still fairly bland; would probably up the spices by another teaspoon if made again. Since we used freshly cooked beans and frozen corn, added 2C of chicken stock and left the lid off for the last 20 min of cooking. This is a good turkey chili, but nothing to really make it stand out.
This is a great recipe base to modify for tastes! I added salt, pepper, and a sprinkle of oregano to the turkey meat, along with double the amount of the other dry ingredients (except cinnamon, which I added later.) When the meat was almost done, I added 1 diced onion, 2 cloves of garlic, and a sliced jalapeno. I pushed the turkey to the sides of the pot and created a roux (some flour cooked with with oil) to thicken the sauce, then added everything else. I wanted to add more dimension, so I added a cup of leftover coffee, a dash each of liquid smoke and Worcestershire sauce. Simmer to concentrate flavors! For picky kids: my co-worker said that she always adds macaroni noodles to chili so her kids will eat it.
The title explains it all. I have served this recipe to many guests,all very satisfied. A couple revisions I had was adding Tabasco sauce (to taste, we like spice), and about a 1/4 cup of orange juice for a little citrus flavor. It is incredible!
Great recipe, but I only gave it 4 stars because I did a lot of changes. I added 1/3c. of onion and 1/4c. of garlic. The liqud from the corn was drained and 1 can tomato sauce was also added. Instead of a pinch 3tbsp of chili powder, 1tsp of pepper flakes, 2tbsp of cumin, pinch of cinnamon and 1/2c. of BBQ sauce. After all that was added it's a great chili.
This chili was sooooo yummy!!!! I took other peoples advice and omitted the cinnamon. I didn't have green pepper but had tri color sweet pepper that I used instead. I also added a tbs of minced garlic to the turkey and pepper when browning. I added a can of chick peas, half a can of diced green chilis---and also upped the cumin and chili pepper....I just added generously. I also added garlic salt to my liking. I will use this over and over again!!! My husband and 4 yr old also loved it! Thanks Rachel!
Knowing that my family does not like spicy things, this what a great chili. It came out smi sweet. A tsp of each and 2 tsp of the chili power where perfect. Added onion and left out the green pepper.
easy to make and filling. It makes a large meal.
Good base, but needed a lot of additions to make it flavorful. Here's what I added: - Yellow Onion (how can you have chili without onion??) - 1 can of small red beans - One jalapeno pepper - Increased cumin to 1 tablespoon - 1 teaspoon smoked paprika Delicious!
Surprisingly good considering the simplicity of the ingredients. Husband really liked it, another plus. I will strongly recommend that one wait until the last few minutes of cook time to add the spices. Most of us use not so fresh grocery store spices which have already lost much of their flavor and aroma. Hence, adding them at the beginning will cook off what little flavor is left. Add the spices in stages if desired and depending on how long you plan on simmering the chili.
We LOVE this chili!!!! I do increase all spices except the red pepper flakes and cinnamon, though I DO use them. Have some going in the crock pot this minute....
This was so yummy! And it smelled delicious while cooking. I added minced galic, garlic salt, cayenne pepper and an onion, plus I upped the spices to more than a tablespoon each (except for the cinnamon, which I only added about a teaspoon of). I would definitely recommend leaving the cinnamon in the recipe as it really added a lot of flavor to the chili.
This was the best turkey chili I've had, hands down! Normally I don't love recipes with ground turkey, but this was yummy. I added a can of tomatoe sauce (I like my chili saucy), and I used Rotel diced tomatoes. I also added one diced onion, and really upped the spices like others suggested. It was delicious!
Nummy :)
I made this in no time. It's so easy. I used tomatoes with green chilies for extra flavor, an onion, and a can of tomato soup (with one can water ) because I rinsed the black beans and corn before putting them in. I also just added the seasonings as I tasted. The flavor is great and the bit of sweetness is perfect. Thanks for sharing.
I added some garlic and onion powder to the turkey to give it some flavor, and used frozen corn for less sodium. I would also suggest adding a tsp. of all the seasonings except cinnamon for exceptional flavor. Great, quick, and easy recipe.
I took the advice of others and added more spice: 1/2 to 1 tsp cumin, 3 to 4 tsp of chili powder. The only other change I made was to use 3 fresh/frozen tomatoes, peeled, instead of the canned tomatoes. This recipe is a keeper!
Outstanding example of a classic turkey chili; super simple and delicious. I put a little extra spice to gie it a little zing. Play with amounts of chili powder to get it just to your taste.
I have made this recipe often and found it a hardy meal. Served with corn muffins, yummy. I probably up the spices and added cayenne for more of a kick. It tastes even better the next day. My son has asked me to make it at least once a week.
Recipe has potential, but VERY bland as-is. We added a lot more garlic powder, a whole tablespoon of chili powder, onion powder and salt. Modified like this I might give it 5 stars.
It was very easy to make following this recipe with little modification (went slightly heavier on the spices). It was a bit on the bland side but after adding shredded cheddar cheese to my serving, it was quite tasty!
We loved this chili! Yummy and low calorie.
Added 2T of beef bullion paste, 1T of Worceshire sauce and 1 small yellow onion. Substituted a red bell pepper for green. Excellent flavor! Cooked the works in a slow cooker all day.
Cut down to 1lbs turkey because it makes more economical sense...and used Bush's black bean fiesta instead of plain black beans. Not sure how much of a difference that made but the recipe was really good overall.
We enjoyed the chili as it was different than alot of chili, easy to prepare, and not time consuming. The cinnamon provided an interesting twist but it still lacked something and did not come close to our favorite chili.
I did not use the g.pepper, and more like triple the spices, and it was still too bland. we DO NOT like spicy food, but this was just blah. Sorry...........
I've made this recipe a few times now. My family loves it. It is very easy to make and smells so good.
Great! Based on reviews, I spiced it up with 2 tbs chili powder, 1 tbs cummin, and 1 tbs red pepper. Served with shredded cheese and crushed tortilla chips. Will make again!
Loved this recipe. Modifications based on what we had: added onion and garlic, left out green pepper, 6 blender diced roma tomatoes and 1/2 jar salsa, frozen corn, no cinnamon. Was fabulous! I am sure it would be great as is too!
This was a good way to use ground turkey. I used one can of diced tomatoes (no salt added), one can of salt-added diced tomatoes with garlic and onions, a small can of no salt added tomato sauce, and I cut up and cooked an entire onion with the pepper before adding the turkey and other ingredients. I left out the cinnamon and although I thought it was okay, my husband thought it was bland so we had to add salt and then some hot sauce to liven it up a little. I would make it again but possibly add some worchestershire sauce or something to it to give it a little more flavor.
This came out great! I added a chopped yellow onion and used one can of diced tomatoes with green chilis (the other can plain diced tomatoes). Added cheddar cheese on top to each serving. Very easy to make and plenty for leftovers. Will make it again!
I added fresh garlic, one onion and chicken stock. Garnished with cheddar and scallions. Very tasty, quick and simple weeknight meal.
This is really tasty and easy to make definitely a favorite.
This recipe was great, to get more of a chili taste you will need to add more chili powder and cumin, but other than that it was great. Great with whole wheat crackers.
I enjoyed this recipe. I actually didn't add the cumin and red peppers because my husband isn't too fond of spices. It was still excellent. The cinnamon gives it a nice flavor, surprisingly. I added an extra half of a can of tomato sauce and it was really good. We will eat it again.
Loved this simple chili! I agree about not following the amount of spices...taste as you go and tweak as needed. I ate with white corn tortillas and a scoop of sour cream. Soooooo good!!
VERY EASY to prepare! Delicious too! I used the Mexican Fiesta tomatoes for a little extra kick. We topped it with a bit of cheese and sour cream too.
This was really good, and I would make again. I did use lean ground beef instead of ground turkey. I also added an onion and a couple cloves of minced garlic. I also needed to add more of the spices to suit my taste.
My husband and I are on a low cholesterol diet and this recipe filled the bill. We both thought it was excellent, full of flavor. I did add onion and extra amounts of the seasoning. Also, I like more liquid so instead of adding water I added 1 cup of low-sodium tomato juice. I will definitately make this again.
Honestly, we didn't think this was anything special. We had to add a lot more of the spices for it to taste like chili, and we ended up not eating the leftovers.
We made this for the super bowl and the family loved it. I used beef instead of turkey as that is what I had. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. I used 3T of chili peper and just a pinch of cinnimon and red pepper. We ate it with lots of cheddar cheese on top. It was delicious. The next night, we had chili-cheese baked potatoes. Also terrific. The corn gave the chili a very interesting taste. We will keep this as a regular recipe.
This was tasty but we didn't think it tasted very much like chili. Next time I would use more chili powder and perhaps a bit of tomato paste so that it doesn't seem so soupy. It was worth making and I will try it again with some refinements
I use this recipe all the time. It's simple, quick and easy to keep the ingredients on hand. I've made it for dinner and served it at parties and it's always a hit. I use way more chili powder than the recipe calls for, but I have homemade chili powder, so that may be why. Be careful with the cinnamon, as a little goes a long way!
WOW...this chili is amazing! The cinnamon is definitely what makes it. It gives it an amazing flavor! I did change it just a little...First I added 1/2 an onion chopped up with the green pepper and turkey. I also added 2 cloves of garlic, minced to the mix. I didn't have any cumin so I just left that out. After reading the other reviews that it lacked spice, I bought canned diced tomatoes with jalapenos. This gave it a great kick for me, but was a little too spicy for everyone else. Don't be afraid of the cinnamon...I even added a little more! I also let mine simmer for about an hour before eating and freezing.
IR loved it - sweet tasking
I added way more than a pinch of all of the spices, but it still seemed bland to me. Don't think I'll make it again.
Very tasty. I sauteed one yellow onion with the turkey, and added two small cans of diced jalapeno instead of the bell pepper because I like it hot. Next time, I think I will add a can of kidney beans because I like more beans in my chili. I also simmered it for three hours instead of the half hour called for in the recipe.
Added onion, cut the cinnamon.
It's pretty good. Definitely add more chili power, cumin and garlic salt.
My family liked it. It is a good base if you have family that don't like the same amount of spiceness. You can always add more. Family also liked the addition of corn to the chili
Awesome recipe, just a few tweaks. No cinnamon and all other spices were 1 teaspoon. I also added half of a yellow onion (finely chopped), 1 can of kidney beans plus 2 cans of tomato soup to give it a thicker base. Since the tomato soup was added, I added a little more of each spice to taste plus salt. Just depends on your palate and what you like. I highly recommend though!
Not good at all cinnamon ruined it
Very Tasty!
This dish is delicious, easy, fast and healthy You do have to add spices to taste, but if you aren't sure, 1 TB each of the cumin and chili powder is a good place to start. I wasn't sure about the cinnamon, but it was a wonderful complement to the turkey. My tweaks: I omitted the beans since my family doesn't like them and I added chopped onions. I also added a can of chicken broth for more liquid.
family favorite
To start, I made this as written, using 1lb of ground Turkey instead of 1.5(I did not want to split an unopened package). I measured 1/16th teaspoon of each spice/seasoning, the equivalent to a pinch. I did not need to add more liquid, there was plenty. As written this was VERY bland. My husband gave it a 2 and I agree. I add more chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder and red pepper flakes and cooked a little more and it helped but only brought it to a 3 per my kids. It was met with complaints of this isn’t chili, it was soup and how they didn’t like it and my kids aren’t really picky eaters.
Excellent recipe and quick. It is a bit bland as-is in my opinion because the lean ground turkey doesn't have a lot of flavor. I added 3tbs. chili powder, 1tbs. cumin, 1tbs. red pepper and just a dash of cinnamon. I cooked it in a slow cooker on low for several hours which gave the flavors a chance to marry. Delicious.
It was pretty good although the spices are no where near a "pinch", its more like tablespoons.(except for the cinnamon) My husband added some habanero sauce, sal, pepper and garlic powder and gave the chilie a better flavor.
I rated this a five because I thought it was really good for the ease of the recipe. The only changes I made were adding a full teaspoon of chili powder and cumin. Even my picky husband who doesn't like ground turkey or black beans liked this. It makes a lot so I froze a few individual sized portions for lunches during the week.
