Ana and Lydia's cannoli, recipe invented on July 31st, 2005. I spent a lot of time looking for a good recipe for cannoli shells and filling. Since no two were alike, and since instructions were a bit sketchy, I worked with a friend to come up with a good recipe, including some tips that we came up with along the way. Special equipment is needed such as cannoli tubes, a pasta machine and a pastry bag to help make these cannoli come out just like the ones at Italian restaurants and bakeries. Start with 1/2 cup of confectioners' sugar, and then add more to taste.
The cannoli tubes are crucial. Ask your local Italian grocer where you can get them. Many of the kitchen stores carry them. The tubes are hollow stainless steel, and 6 to 8 inches long.
Having 2-3 people on cannoli duty helps keep the process moving along, with one person rolling and cutting, one person dusting, egging, and placing onto metal tubes, and one person frying the shells and removing shells from tubes for re-use. If you have 8 tubes on hand, the process will go well.
The filling can be made using grated orange and lemon zest instead of citron. Other variations include using small chocolate chips, maraschino cherries, or dipping the ends of cannoli in chopped pistachios.
Orange zest, lime zest, or chopped candied citron can be used in place of the lemon zest.
