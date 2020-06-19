Wow, this was a new experience for me... I received a new Kitchen Aid for Christmas and have been dying to use it and I thought this would be a great recipe to start, but I did not really need it. I also received a pasta maker that someone did not use now what a perfect time to get one of these. I followed the instructions exactly never using a pasta maker before I found that moving from one setting to the next until you get to lowest was not a good idea, when cooking these shells they were paper thin, I had to throw those away. I'm not sure if some pasta machine settings are different but the lowest setting was to thin for me. I pretty much kept the setting on 4 but I think setting 3 might have been good too. I had a hard time keeping the dough wrapped around Cannoli tubes even using the egg whites there was no definite system. The recipe said it make 30 shells but I think by the time I was done I came out with about 16 shells! But I think with practice I might get better. When it came time to make the filling I did not have the candied citron but I did use lemon zest about one lemon when I tasted the filling I could not believe how delicious it was and it tasted exactly like cannoli filling from an Italian bakery I was sooo impressed! When tasting the whole product together I felt the shells were not as crispy as they should be. This recipe was a lot of work, but a great learning experience and so much fun and I think the product tasted great and looked great!