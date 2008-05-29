Chicken Liver Appetizers
Scrumptious and sooo easy!
I've been making this recipe for years but I marinate the chicken livers in terriyaki sauce and roll the bacon in light brown sugar - then broil. Fantastic!Read More
These are okay. On the greasy side. Most people I know dislike any kind of liver, so I did not have takers.Read More
Recipe was actually quite easy and quite tasty. There was the obvious hesitation to try from those who don't like liver but the bacon really hides the liver flavor quite nicely. Actually a couple of folks tried it and didn't like liver and they were pleasently surprised. I did use lite syrup as opposed to honey and I liked it much better as did my guests. Overall quite good and I'll use it again. The liver was a little messy to wrap but the end result was quite nice.
I've made this dish before I had ever seen this recipe, my mom had gotten it from somewhere, and it may have very well been from here. But the recipe is quite similar. It's really REALLY EASY to make! And it's very tasty. Your guests may think it's strange, but wait til they try it. It has definitely been a hit at our past parties!
I make mine with peppered bacon. I also added sliced waterchestnuts which add a nice crunch.
I Love this! I make it all the time. I like the water chestnut idea I will have to try that. I have also tried this with a slice of prune, Most people I tell think i is not so appetizing but once they taste it they are hooked!!!!
This is our favorite appetizer. We usually marinate the wrapped little bundles in teriyaki sauce overnight before baking. My kids, who have eaten them all their lives, still don't know that there is liver in them (25 year old and 22 year old). Awesome!
These are very good, I used Proscriutto instead of bacon.
This is one of my most favorite guilty pleasures. Sounds wrong, but it's oh, so good. I like to sprinkle a little hot sauce and onion powder on, too. NOM.
Yummy , my Mom has been making for years . So good even a liver hater would love !
I followed the ingredients exactly for this dish and it turned out great! Simple and delicious. I can't wait to try other variations!
A little trick..freeze the liver for about 15 mins....till almost frozen then wrap with bacon & place on broiler pan. It thaws very fast otherwise its like trying to wrap jello!
Wow!! This was awesome..Followed recipe exactly and added onions and it was wonderful..A definite keeper.
My mom has made these for as long as I can remember. Her twist is to drench them in barbecue sauce. Always tasty!
I've made this recipe for many years and served these at parties with rave reviews. Leftovers are very good served cold.
Dredged bacon in some brown sugar before I cooked it as recommended. It was so good. Guests who like liver looooved it, people who don't like liver acted disgusted looking at it. I loved it.
Easy to make and wonderful to eat!
I scanned the comments and soaked my chicken livers in teriyaki overnight and baked with sprinkled brown sugar. This recipe is a little fiddly but the results were worth it.
I am not here to convert anyone, however, puncture each liver with a fork. Marinate in teriyaki sauce at least overnight. Ignore sugar and enjoy, or not. I love it. And, more importantly, my wife loved it.
My mother made these back in the sixties. Sometimes broiled, sometimes pan fried. I love them with a Ma ploy dip.
Rumaki is the name we’ve used for this delicious morsel! I do add water chestnuts, garlic, hot sauce to it also though.
Easy to make and delicious! Great. Recipe
one of my favorite aps! all i do different is marinade them overnight in teriyaki ! always a fan favorite
I made this recipe with birds that were locally sourced and ended up mixing in hearts with the livers. They were both very enjoyable prepared this way and even reheated well.
It was just ok. Would not make again
