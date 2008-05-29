Chicken Liver Appetizers

4.5
30 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 8
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Scrumptious and sooo easy!

Recipe by DONNAJJ48

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to Broil/Grill.

    Advertisement

  • Sprinkle each 1/2 chicken liver with garlic salt to taste. Wrap 1/2 slice bacon around each chicken piece and fasten with a toothpick. Place on a broiling pan.

  • Broil for 5 to 7 minutes. Turn pieces over and broil another 5 to 7 minutes, or until chicken livers are cooked through and no longer pink inside. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 0.1g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 64.7mg; sodium 203.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022