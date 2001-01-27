Thai Chicken Wings

SUBSTITUTIONS: I used canned/pickled jalapenos instead of fresh peppers and minced garlic from a jar, so I skipped the sautee step and just added everything at once (minus the oil). Instead of chicken wings, I boiled/cooked chicken breasts, cut them up, and stirred the chicken pieces into the sauce after it had thickened. Even with all the changes, it turned out to be a VERY DELICIOUS, authentic Thai flavored dish, and we loved it! I also cut back on the sugar slightly, but my husband said he would have liked it a little more sweet. It wasn't as spicy as we were expecting with all the jalapenos that we added, but you could add hot chili sauce to kick up the heat. Next time we will add some fresh/frozen green beans to the dish. Served it over rice. VERY EASY AND FAST TO MAKE!!!