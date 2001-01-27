Thai Chicken Wings

64 Ratings
  • 5 37
  • 4 17
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 4

My mother introduced me to this recipe and it is wonderful! So easy and delicious, a perfect spicy appetizer!

By Lauren Billings

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place chicken wings on a non-greased cookie sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour, turning once, until golden brown. Move to serving dish/platter.

  • In a medium skillet saute garlic and jalapeno peppers in olive oil until soft. Add chicken broth, fish sauce, paprika and sugar. Add cornstarch and let thicken. Stir all together and pour over crispy chicken wings. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 15.9g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 47.6mg; sodium 485.2mg. Full Nutrition
