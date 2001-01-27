Thai Chicken Wings
My mother introduced me to this recipe and it is wonderful! So easy and delicious, a perfect spicy appetizer!
Excellent!! For those of you who can't find the fish sauce... oyster sauce is NOT a substitute. They taste completely different. A shopping tip... You can find fish sauce at any asian store. The Vietnamese and Filipinos use fish sauce in their foods. It will be labeled "Patis" if you find the Filipino 'version'. Hope that helps!Read More
I CHECKED AND DOUBLECHECKED TO MAKE SURE I FOLLOWED THE RECIPE (AND I HAD) BUT I CANNOT AGREE W/THOSE WHO SAID WHAT A GREAT RECIPE. I THREW MOST OF THE SAUCE OUT, AND WE BOTH LOVE THAI FOOD.Read More
Excellent!! For those of you who can't find the fish sauce... oyster sauce is NOT a substitute. They taste completely different. A shopping tip... You can find fish sauce at any asian store. The Vietnamese and Filipinos use fish sauce in their foods. It will be labeled "Patis" if you find the Filipino 'version'. Hope that helps!
I CHECKED AND DOUBLECHECKED TO MAKE SURE I FOLLOWED THE RECIPE (AND I HAD) BUT I CANNOT AGREE W/THOSE WHO SAID WHAT A GREAT RECIPE. I THREW MOST OF THE SAUCE OUT, AND WE BOTH LOVE THAI FOOD.
We loved this recipe and I really recommend this recipe to anyone that wants a good thai chicken wing sauce. My entire family loved this recipe. I did use my wok and coat the wings with plain flour and then fried them in a little oil then coated them with the sauce. It was sooooooo good and we will make this again!
I loved this receipe. I would recommend it to anyone. I made it a night before a dinner party I went to. I reheated it in the oven and it turned out wonderfully! I wasn't able to find the fish sauce so I substituted oyster sauce.
TOO MUCH FISH SAUCE. I enjoy the flavor of fish sauce, but in this recipe it's very overpowering.
WOW..I made these for my family and they couldn't get enough! A good substitute for the sugar is honey, but scale down the quantity a bit and the flavor is awesome! Thanks!
Very yummy, very messy, and lots of fun. Makes a good dinner as well as a good appetizer. I used fresh wings, and i also substituded Splenda for the sugar as i am on a low carb no sugar diet. Turned out wonderfully!
Wowza, found our new wings recipe! I used some "hiccupin' hot sauce" and a little of the gr chili pepper and they were soooo good! I also deep fried the wings first and then put them in the skillet with the sauce and covered the pan, stirring to absorb. WOW these were sooo good. My husband loved them! Better than Hooters! =) I wouldn't try these on the kids though, HOT!
This is an excellent recipe. I grilled the wings first instead of baking. Thanks.
This is a delcicious dish that really satisfies a craving for the unique flavors of Thai food when going out isn't an option. Fish sauce isn't that difficult to find anymore---most "foreign food" sections of the big supermarkets carry it along with soy sauce, etc. I don't think that anything could really replace the distinct, earthy smell and taste of fish sauce.
For those who may want a more "AUTHENTIC" Thai/Southeast Asian flavor, delete the paprika and add 1-2 Tablespoons of red curry powder, and few tablespoons of Sambal Olek or Siracha(both are a chile-garlic sauce). These 2 ingredients are staples of the Thai and southeast asian cuisine, and can be found in nearly every supermarket. Check your international/asian food aisle.
Not sure why people are complaining about the fish sauce. It is a recipe for Thai Chicken Wings! If you aren't going to use the fish sauce than you probably shouldn't give it a bad review. This is a great Thai spin to chicken wings for anyone that has tasted real Thai food. Everyone in my family loves this and we are all Thai!
We used half the amount of fish sauce, and a little bit of soy sauce. Also- used 5lbs not frozen chicken- took about 50 minutes. Great flavor and the heat sneaks up on you...
just baking the wings without any seasoning left it with such a weird taste. Even after pouring the sauce over it.
I have to agree with another reader. I too checked and checked to be sure I followed the recipe & added ingredients as stated. The fish sauce was definitely overpowering & I ended up throwing away most of the sauce. It wasn't as spicy as I was hoping and way too sweet. Too bad because I really love Thai food. My suggestion - use Thai chilies rather than jalapenos and cut down on both the fish sauce & sugar.
OMG!!!!! So good!! I used Chicken Breast, Sun Crystals instead of sugar. I also added broccoli and served over soba noodles. Thought I made enough to have left overs.. Think again.. no lunch for me tomorrow... lol
These were just what me and the kids were craving, for our apps and a movie night. YUM! We also brewed up some teriyaki chicken wings, threw some eggrolls in the oven and VIOLA! A cozy/yummy fall night in, in Minneapolis!
Loved this recipe. The sauce really makes it, perhaps it is the different fish sauces out there that make a difference, but it was perfect to me. I would recommend using the larger, buffalo wings. I put the oven on convection the last 10 minutes to really crisp up the wings. Served with Restaurant Style Fried Rice from this site. Most delicious dinner and nice change up at home!
I used drumsticks instead of wings. These came our delicious! I liked them a lot. As suggested by another reviwer, i dredged my drumsticks in flour and then fried them in oil in a frying pan. After it is browned, i set them on a lined baking sheet and made the sauce. I used a bit less fish sauce, and i only had 1.5 tsp of paprika, which turned out to be perfect for my taste. I skipped the jalapenos and used garlic chili sauce, about 2 Tbs. Instead of putting cornstarch directly in the sauce, i mised the cornstarch with equal amounts of water to dilute it and make a slurry. Then added it to the sauce to thicken. I dipped my drumsticks in the sauce and baked for about 15 min, then turned them, brushed with more sauce and baked another 10min. (bake time is different for wings). I would make this again with wings.
Good flavor - way too much corn starch (which I am amazed no on else mentioned). I used 1 tablespoon and still had to thin the sauce a little to get it to the right consistency. Still, we enjoyed the wings. Thanks!
SUBSTITUTIONS: I used canned/pickled jalapenos instead of fresh peppers and minced garlic from a jar, so I skipped the sautee step and just added everything at once (minus the oil). Instead of chicken wings, I boiled/cooked chicken breasts, cut them up, and stirred the chicken pieces into the sauce after it had thickened. Even with all the changes, it turned out to be a VERY DELICIOUS, authentic Thai flavored dish, and we loved it! I also cut back on the sugar slightly, but my husband said he would have liked it a little more sweet. It wasn't as spicy as we were expecting with all the jalapenos that we added, but you could add hot chili sauce to kick up the heat. Next time we will add some fresh/frozen green beans to the dish. Served it over rice. VERY EASY AND FAST TO MAKE!!!
This was a bit too fishy tasting for my family. Maybe cutting down on the amount of fish oil would help.
Not bad. Substitute garlic-chili sauce for the jalapeños if you have it (Sriracha, has the nifty rooster on the front). If you can't find fish sauce, soy sauce will work in a pinch. The flavor of soy is stronger, though, so cut back a little on the amounts to start. Fish sauce is well worth trying to find if you can though, it smells awful but tastes delicious.
We loved these chicken wings. My first trip to the store I couldn't find fish sauce so I bought oyster sauce. I let it slow cook another hour, they were tender and delicious.
Crowd pleaser for a tough crowd...messy, yes -- but a good messy! Beautiful color and unique addition to an appetizer spread. I'd cut the fish sauce just a little bit next time but otherwise delicious.
I did not add the fish sauce to this because my fiance hates fish, let alone fish sauce. The end result of this recipe was rather iffy however. The cornstarch added at the end according to directions exactly, left a rather grainy taste. Maybe leaving out the fish sauce caused this or maybe it was my cooking! Either way, my fiance said it had an interesting flavor despite the cornstarch texture. Anyway, I think I'll try and stay away from any recipe that is Thai or Indian, I can cook many things but these two stump me in cooking. Thanks for the recipe anyway!
OUTSTANDING! I halved the recipe, and stayed true to the recipe. I was worried about those reviews which stated the wings were "fishy", because I am not a fan of fishy flavors. However, I didn't find these to be the least bit fishy. Perhaps different fish sauces are more potent? Anyway, this is a definite keeper. So easy to make, and so incredibly delicious. Thank you so much! My husband and I enjoyed these immensely during the Super Bowl!
I cook it without the peppers. A popular dish with adults and kids.
The sauce was absolutely delicious, but it just didn't taste right with chicken wings. The sauce has too much fish sauce, in my opinion...made the chicken wings taste very fishy. But I do give 5 stars ***** for the sauce, it just wasn't good on the wings.
Excellent dish! I held back on the fish sauce, adding it to taste. I also substituted some Thai red curry instead of paprika. Came out wonderfully! An easy, tasty dish!
Hey Everyone, i see that a lot of you guys are having trouble finding fish sauce... it is always with the soy sauce in the grocery stores... This recipe was great
So flavorful, and I love how spicy they are. Plus, they are so easy to make. This is one of the best new recipes I have tried recently. I will definitely make these over and over again. Next time, I will probably make some rice to go with the great sauce.
Great flavor! I added 2 tbsp honey, a tbsp of Chinese five spice, and substituted De Arbol for jalapeño chilies. Gave it a nice balance of hot/sweet
This was a good snack, but was missing the kick that we like. I halved the recipe and added 1/2 cup of OJ and 1 tablespoon Sriracha. Substitued the wings with 1 lb cubed skinless boneless chicken browned in olive oil with black pepper and tossed with cooked glass noodles to make a full meal. There was none left to take to work for lunch the next day. Excellent!
I marinated these overnight then grilled them the next day. I constantly basted them on the second shelf over a high grill and they were awesome! Sticky sweet with slight bite from the peppers. I am making these again tonight, this time in the oven as suggested.
Very tasty, but be prepared for a little cognitive dissonance: my nose smells fish but my mouth tastes chicken. Overall, a good party snack; certainly a conversation starter.
The smell of the fish sauce was awful. Perhaps without the fish sauce I could eat it, but I had to throw out the wings that I coated in the sauce. Fortunately I only coated about a quarter of the wings because I knew from the smell I wouldn't like them. I will never use fish sauce again.
Personally NOT my favorite. I'll stick with buffalo wings. Don't get me wrong, they were good but just not the way I like them personally. That being said, they were a huge hit with the kids, my son especially.
My one change was using a quarter cup of Jamaican hot sauce, and boy was it spicy. My husband loved it. thanks!
This was a great recipe, I had some friends over last night and made some different Thai appetizers, A great compliment to these wings was a Thai Spinach Dip.
These wings were easy to make and tasted great! They are a great thing to bring to parties!!!!
Delicious! And very easy. I couldn't find fish sauce in the store, so I substituted in oyster sauce. Either way, I'm sure you'll love them!
I switched it up and used chikrn breast strips and cooked in a crock pot. Made rice to go with it and it was gone in less than 30 minutes everyone got seconds and thirds!
These were awesome. The sauce came out great and wasn't too spicy at all. We used veggie broth b/c we didn't have any chicken broth. It tastes very much like a spicy fish sauce my boyfriend and I have tried at a Thai place by our house.
This was a very easy recipe and it was very good. I changed some things though. I didn't use any jalepenos because I didn't want it very spicy. I liked it without the jalepenos. Also, I used dried minced garlic instead of fresh. I didn't use nearly as much garlic as the recipe calls for, only about 5 shakes.
A near perfect recipe. I only only added some hot thai chili paste for a little extra kick and a squirt of lime juice for some sizzle when serving.
LOVE IT.... As long as you have all your ingredients at home it just perfect... first time i made I didn't have jalapeño so i added cayenne pepper.. still was AWESOME!!!
Read the previous reviews and decided to cut the fish sauce by half. These are the changes I made to my taste, and this came out perfectly for us. I'm not a fan of an overwhelming fishy taste. I used 2Tbsp of fish sauce, 1/4 cup + 2Tbsp sugar, 2Tbsp of Sriacha and no jalapenos, 1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes, powdered garlic, and the rest was the same as recipe shows. This sauce is delicious, and I will make it again. Thanks for sharing!!
Warning: Your house will smell like fish sauce. Now that I have pointed that out. They taste great! Next time I will reduce the fish sauce by half maybe. The fish sauce taste is rather strong. I served these to go with the Thai Chicken Pizza.
Really not good a good sauce. All I could taste was fish sauce. Signed up for this website just to give the 1 star review.
I've had this recipe in my collection for years (since 2006) and it's still a favorite!
i live for these
Loved these... even my picky one loved them. I added 5 tbsp. lime juice (so that means add more cornstarch to thicken), I used Thai green chilli peppers instead, and Hungarian Hot Paprika. Also, I mad the wings crispier by coating with a mixture of 1 tbsp. baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt in a Ziploc bag before baking. This will be a family regular for sure, along with our regular salt and pepper wings.
