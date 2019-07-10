Grilled Lemon Chicken

1 of 598

Rating: 5 stars SO tangy and zesty. My kids loved it!Marinated for an hour. Then I baked it in the oven, with juice, and it made it very moist. Also, I topped with crumbled feta cheese during the last 10 minutes. Steamed broccoli to eat with it. DELICIOUS! Helpful (562)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe for myself last night and it was so delicious that I am making it again tonight for my husband. My grill was out of gas, so I sauteed the chicken in a pan in the marinade. It turned out crispy and yummy! Very easy to make and had all the ingredients! Will definately make this again! Helpful (281)

Rating: 4 stars Good, but wasn't as flavorful as I thought it would be... Next time I'll marinate it for longer than 20 minutes. Helpful (220)

Rating: 5 stars This was the best chicken ever! I wished we had made more and we will definitely be making it again. We only marinated for 30 minutes it is important to remember that with an acid based marinade (lemon is an acid) going over an hour will make chicken tough!! Google it! Helpful (174)

Rating: 5 stars Great flavors - and so easy! I was worried - because dinner plans changed, so the chicken ended up being marinated over 24 hrs (we ate it the next night), but the flavor was great! Everyone enjoyed it! Thank you! Helpful (109)

Rating: 5 stars FANTASTIC! I only had time to marinade for 20 minutes and it was still great. I also used some of the marinade on zucchini and grilled it. Helpful (70)

Rating: 4 stars Very good I pounded the chicken down a bit and I left out the red pepper. I put everything into a zip loc bag and let it marinate all day. The dijon definitely overpowered the lemon but it was tangy and delicious. Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars This dish was excellent and so easy! I followed the recipe exactly, except I baked instead of grilled, and I also added 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes. I let the chicken marinate for about 2 hours, turning once. I lined my baking tray with foil (lightly greased) and covered and baked chicken for 20-25 minutes at 350. I then removed foil cover and took the "basting mixture" and spooned mixture over the top of the chicken (making sure to have plenty of red bell pepper and garlic pieces on top of the chicken) and returned to oven to bake for approximately 10 more minutes; towards the end I set the oven to broil for just a couple minutes to brown for color and crisp up the tops. This chicken turned out so moist and flavorful. I read many reviews that said they did not have a red bell pepper, and therefore did not include it. I'm sure it tastes delicious both ways, but in my opinion, using the finely chopped red bell pepper adds so much flavor! I couldn't imagine this dish without it (maybe it's b/c I purposefully spooned on a plentiful amount when I put the extra mixture over the chicken). Either way, this was a definite hit in my house and I will be making again! Thanks for sharing! Helpful (56)