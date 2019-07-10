Grilled Lemon Chicken

Rating: 4.5 stars
586 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 365
  • 4 star values: 166
  • 3 star values: 39
  • 2 star values: 13
  • 1 star values: 3

Good tasting marinade for chicken. Quick and easy.

By KRCTLC

17 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, mix the lemon juice, olive oil, Dijon mustard, garlic, red bell pepper, salt, and pepper. Set aside 1/4 cup of the mixture to use for basting. Place chicken in the bowl, and marinate at least 20 minutes in the refrigerator.

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Drain and discard marinade from the bowl, and place chicken on the grill. Cook 6 to 8 minutes on each side, until juices run clear, basting occasionally with the reserved marinade.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 15g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 462.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (598)

Rachel
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2008
SO tangy and zesty. My kids loved it!Marinated for an hour. Then I baked it in the oven, with juice, and it made it very moist. Also, I topped with crumbled feta cheese during the last 10 minutes. Steamed broccoli to eat with it. DELICIOUS! Read More
Helpful
(563)

HESANTONE
Rating: 2 stars
03/24/2006
It had a decent lemon flavor but the dijon mustard was so overpowering. I gave it an extra star because it was so easy but I won't be making this again. thanks anyway! Read More
Helpful
(47)
Nancy
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2005
I made this recipe for myself last night and it was so delicious that I am making it again tonight for my husband. My grill was out of gas, so I sauteed the chicken in a pan in the marinade. It turned out crispy and yummy! Very easy to make and had all the ingredients! Will definately make this again! Read More
Helpful
(281)
FOODGU1
Rating: 4 stars
12/12/2005
Good, but wasn't as flavorful as I thought it would be... Next time I'll marinate it for longer than 20 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(220)
ajstrickler
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2010
This was the best chicken ever! I wished we had made more and we will definitely be making it again. We only marinated for 30 minutes it is important to remember that with an acid based marinade (lemon is an acid) going over an hour will make chicken tough!! Google it! Read More
Helpful
(174)
Reena
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2006
Great flavors - and so easy! I was worried - because dinner plans changed, so the chicken ended up being marinated over 24 hrs (we ate it the next night), but the flavor was great! Everyone enjoyed it! Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(109)
SHERRYFISHER
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2005
FANTASTIC! I only had time to marinade for 20 minutes and it was still great. I also used some of the marinade on zucchini and grilled it. Read More
Helpful
(70)
Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
12/16/2009
Very good I pounded the chicken down a bit and I left out the red pepper. I put everything into a zip loc bag and let it marinate all day. The dijon definitely overpowered the lemon but it was tangy and delicious. Read More
Helpful
(64)
Emily
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2009
This dish was excellent and so easy! I followed the recipe exactly, except I baked instead of grilled, and I also added 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes. I let the chicken marinate for about 2 hours, turning once. I lined my baking tray with foil (lightly greased) and covered and baked chicken for 20-25 minutes at 350. I then removed foil cover and took the "basting mixture" and spooned mixture over the top of the chicken (making sure to have plenty of red bell pepper and garlic pieces on top of the chicken) and returned to oven to bake for approximately 10 more minutes; towards the end I set the oven to broil for just a couple minutes to brown for color and crisp up the tops. This chicken turned out so moist and flavorful. I read many reviews that said they did not have a red bell pepper, and therefore did not include it. I'm sure it tastes delicious both ways, but in my opinion, using the finely chopped red bell pepper adds so much flavor! I couldn't imagine this dish without it (maybe it's b/c I purposefully spooned on a plentiful amount when I put the extra mixture over the chicken). Either way, this was a definite hit in my house and I will be making again! Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(56)
