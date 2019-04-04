Brown Bean Chowder

This bean chowder is similar to chili. It's one of the most popular dishes at Tulsa Public Schools. Those of us growing up in the 60's and 70's remember it fondly as a favorite treat. A real stick-to-your-ribs comfort food. Tradition dictates that it is served with cinnamon rolls. This was given to me by my grandmother who was a dietician/cook for over 40 years.

Recipe by Tonysgirl

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 quarts
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the beans and water in a large pot. Bring to a boil, and cook until the beans are almost tender, about 1 1/2 hours. Season with 1 1/2 teaspoons of chili powder, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt.

  • While the beans are cooking, crumble the ground beef into a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until onion is tender and meat is browned. Drain off excess grease, and stir in the tomato puree, 1 tablespoon chili powder, 1 tablespoon salt and bread crumbs. Stir into the pot with the beans, adding more water if needed to achieve your desired thickness. Taste and adjust seasonings if you like before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 1116.5mg. Full Nutrition
