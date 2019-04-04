Brown Bean Chowder

This bean chowder is similar to chili. It's one of the most popular dishes at Tulsa Public Schools. Those of us growing up in the 60's and 70's remember it fondly as a favorite treat. A real stick-to-your-ribs comfort food. Tradition dictates that it is served with cinnamon rolls. This was given to me by my grandmother who was a dietician/cook for over 40 years.
I was one of those kids growing up in the 60s & 70s in Tulsa and have wanted this recipe for years. It is one of the best. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe...what wonderful memories this brings back...and yes you have to have cinnamon rolls with it for "tradition". My husband will be thrilled (he went to school in Tulsa in the 70s)as this was one of his favorites.
This was cheap and fairly easy. I thought it was a decent base recipes, but it needed some spice. The whole thing took a long time from start to finish. I was left thinking that the flavor wasn't that good. Something to do with the beans.
This is my dear Grandma's recipe. She was a dietician and ran Tulsa's John Ross Elem school cafeteria for several generations. This tastes very similar to Campbell's fiesta chili beef soup. I let it cook about 30 min longer for flavors to blend. I cut the salt down to only a tsp. but you can do this to taste. Great for picky eaters as there are no chunks of tomato or onion or other undesirable veggie. I serve this with cinnamon rolls, because that is how the schools always served it, so it's tradition. Delicious! Never any leftovers here.
This is a classic I found this recipe last winter when we were snowed in and needed variety with stuff we had on hand this simple recipe can be easily divided so kids get mild and add to the adults for spice I personally use a envelope of Williams chili seasoning to give it the spice I like and I have used canned pinto beans to make it during the week its always a hit and my husband who hates tomatoes loves this chili; great with saltines or tortilla chips, awesome with fritos and cheese with extra minced onion so possibilities are endless great with rice like a 3way or noodles; experiment and enjoy just for kids sake great protein and lower fat than most chili.
This recipe is fantastic! I'm not from Tulsa so I'd never had it before, but even my picky non-bean-eating teenager gobbled it up. My only suggestion is to add a little hot sauce to the bowl when serving. This is going into the rotation folder. Thanks!
OMG This is sooooooo yummy. It is so filling and was a TPS kid of the 60's & 70's and longed to taste it again!! Just as I remembered. I only wish I had that cheesy noodle casserole recipe from Tulsa Public Schools from that era as well. It was my 2nd fav. If anyone reads this and has it, please post it as TPS Cheesy noodle casserole! THANKS
I made this with canned pinto beans, played around with the seasonings until it was how we like them, and I omitted the breadcrumbs as it was plenty thick enough already. Served over plain steamed white rice, this was a quick, inexpensive and hearty meal. Thanks, Tonysgirl!
Great basic meal. I did add some cumin and oregano, and left out some of the chili powder for the kids. My husband said it reminded him of a Dominican Repulican beans dish that is served with rice and chicken (instead of ground beef)
This is a great base recipe and I must admit, I modified it quite a bit. I used canned beans; pinto and black of which I pureed about half, did not see the need for the bread crumbs as it was extremely thick and actually needed to thin it out a bit. I used beer and a half cup of strong coffee to thin, added cocoa powder and a few shakes of liquid smoke. Made this for tonights dinner but I couldn't wait so I grabbed a bowl for lunch. So delicious, healthy and very filling. Thank you!
Thanks for posting! My grandmother used to make this. She got the recipe from the Tulsa World when her son (my uncle) was in school. He used to love TPS bean chowder so when they posted the recipe in the paper, she jumped on it. Of course she had to reduce the quantities by a lot since it was the actual school recipe. So glad to have found it agian.
I like this recipe, but I altered a few things. I did not use bread crumbs, and instead of tomatoe perre I used V8 juice. I also add two cups of watter after the beans were tender an d 1 cup of white rice. It didn't come out soupy or chowdery, it was more like a thick chili. It was amazing and my husband is begging for more.
Only complaint and it is probably my own fault is that this was a smidge too salty. However I used canned beans so next time I will go with the dired pinto beans and hopefully this will resolve the salt issue. This was still really good.
This is a very interesting chili with the addition of the bread crumbs. It makes it really thick. That is a good trick to remember. This recipe results in a very simple and very basic tasting chili. Which could be good or bad,depending how you want the end result. I had to add a lot of my own touches to it to give the taste and heat that I like my chili to have.
This is a good base and full of possibilities. I cooked the beans slightly longer than suggested. I decided that the amount of bread crumbs would make it too thick. I cut it down to 3/4 cup and it was still too much so I added more water. I didn't have plain bread crumbs but I had Garlic and Herb bread crumbs. After it was done I tasted it and thought it needed more seasoning, so I added some cumin, more chili powder, some oregano, some Cayenne pepper, 1 bay leaf and some chopped fresh cilantro. It was a lot better that way but it borders on almost too much salt (which I hadn't changed) I'm sending some to my 81 year old mother-in-law. She loves beans in any way, shape or form. :)
I have been looking for this recipe for many years. I was also one of those kids that grew up enjoying this along with the cinnamon rolls. Went to Robertson Elementary everyone I went to school with still talks about the bean chowder and how good it was! Thanks so much for posting it!!!
This was good and easy, if not particularly complex (as you'd expect for a school cafeteria dish, I guess!). It was mild enough that my three-year-old ate some voluntarily. I used 99% lean turkey, whole wheat bread crumbs and cooked for 20 mins or so after mixing it all together to blend the flavors a bit.
I found this recipe when I was looking for something to make with beans and ground beef. I thought this dish was really good. The only adjustments I made were when I cooked the beans I added some bayleaf and I doubled the chili powder. I didn't add the breadcrumbs as it was nice and thick already. I really enjoyed it and will use it as my go to chili like dish.
Hi love to cook! I started at John Ross Elementary in1963 and your grandmother's Brown Bean Chowder was my favorite. And Oh The Cinnamon Rolls! My recipe is a little different. I've had it 40 years and it is just what I remember from school. You soak a pound of pinto beans overnight with a tsp. of baking soda. rinse. Cook with 3 Tbsp. of bacon fat. Simmer tender and add 1 1/2 tsp. salt. Cook 1 lb. beef and large chopped onion, drain, add to beans. Blend a 20 oz. can of tomatoes, 1/2 cup catsup and 1 package of chili seasoning, add to beans and simmer 45 minutes.
