Easy Hawaiian Chicken Packets

Rating: 4 stars Really very good. I did make a few changes. Cut the chicken into cubes and marinated it for about 30 minutes then placed all ingredients into a casserole dish and baked it for about 35 minutes at 350 and served over hot rice. Next time I think I will add garlic powder and a few red pepper flakes for a little added zip. I also may try doing it as a stir fry so I can thicken the sauce a little bit. Regardless it was very good and super easy! Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars I love cooking in foil packets because it's fast and easy. This recipe is no exception! I grilled the packets and the chicken was super moist. The combination of the veggies, sauce, and pineapple is very tasty. I served the contents over rice (be sure to pour the juice from the packet over everything...yum!) This freezes exceptionally well, too. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars I made this on our camping trip this weekend and it was a big hit! Only it took closer to 40 minutes to cook. We didn't mind because we were having so much fun sitting around the fire watching them cook. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars These are delicious!! The only changes I made was that I used breast strips a sweet onion and I also marinated the chicken for an hour in the teriyaki sauce. I was having a friend over for dinner so I cut up the veggies and stored them in the fridge along with the marinating chicken so that when we were ready to eat all I had to do was throw them together. So easy so good and yet good for you. This will definitely be a regular of mine. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars Since the skies opened up today I had to fix these in the oven which I'm sure affected the flavor at least a little. I baked them in the foil packets for about 45 minutes total at 450 degrees (checked at 20 and they weren't ready). I used fresh pineapple and that was very good with it the best part of the dish I thought. The chicken didn't absorb too much of the flavor I marinated it for about an hour prior to cooking as well so once on the plate I added a little drizzle of the teriyaki sauce over the meat and rice. It was overall a good dish I loved the veggies in it! Easy to prep simple and tasty. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I made this and it turned out incredible!! I used chicken tenderloins, and added a yellow bell pepper and used red onion. Cut everything up (except the chicken) and added it all to a bag. Drenched everything in KC Masterpiece Honey Teriyaki and let marinate for 1 hour. Put everything in each packet, added the pineapple on top and sealed them up. Cooked on the grill for about 45 min and served over white rice. It was a flavor explosion! I think the honey teriayki was the key. Will definately make again!! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Very good and super easy. I added sweet peppers and mushrooms to the mix and then let everyone make their own packets. The kids even liked it! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I added baby bellas zucchini & baby carrots I had to use up tossed all veggies in some teriyaki marinade too. It was raining so I baked them in 400 degree oven on baking sheet in case the foil leaked (one did) for 35 minutes & served over herbed rice. Very easy & delicious weeknight meal! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This was moist tender and absolutely delicious! I used 1 each of the red green and yellow bell peppers. I also cracked some pepper over this. I marinated all the ingredients (chicken peppers onions and sauce) together for an hour before I cooked it. It took about 25-30 minutes on my grill on low setting. Served over rice my kids gobbled it up! I ended up using A1's 'ginger teriyaki' sauce which was thicker than most sauces I've used. Awesome meal! Thanks! Helpful (6)