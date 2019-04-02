Diabetic Dog Treats

This recipe is such an awesome one. I did go with Gluten Free Whole Wheat Flour because it has no sugar period in it at all. There is not a dog I have given this to, that will not eat it. I have 6 dogs and they all stand around me in the kitchen when I am baking them, and trust me I am on my 15th batch already. Even my friends have me make them for their dogs, because their dogs will not eat store bought treats. Even the pickiest of doggies will eat these...but watch out for your hand...My vet has even approved them for my dog that is a diabetic...she was totally impressed! So just to let you know these have been "BUDDY" aprroved(that is my doggie's name) Healthy for them to all eat and everyone is happy! Tys so much for an awesome recipe. I have not tried it with other meats, but am thinking of using Chicken next...Again LOVE IT! and so do my Doggies!