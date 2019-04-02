Diabetic Dog Treats

If you have a diabetic dog like we do, then you know it is hard to find a treat that will do no harm. This is one of those treats. It is easy to fix, and even dogs without diabetes will enjoy them.

By BARB MAXWELL

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
2 pounds
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 10x15 inch jellyroll pan with parchment paper.

  • Place the liver into a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped. If you have room, add the flour and eggs, and process until smooth. Otherwise, transfer to a bowl, and stir in the flour and eggs using a wooden spoon. Spread evenly in the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the center is firm. Cool, and cut into squares using a pizza cutter. The treats will have a consistency similar to a sponge. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator.

Per Serving:
31 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 52mg; sodium 13.1mg. Full Nutrition
