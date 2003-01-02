Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas is a Mexican dish. If desired serve with sour cream, picante sauce and/or Spanish rice.

By Arlene Spurlock

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl combine the shredded chicken, picante sauce and ground cumin. Mix together.

  • In a small skillet heat vegetable oil over medium high heat. Place a corn tortilla in the oil for 1 to 2 seconds on either side to soften. Repeat with all of the tortillas (if possible, have someone help you do this). Place tortillas on paper towel to soak up some of the oil.

  • Put 1 tablespoon of the chicken mixture in the center of a tortilla and sprinkle some cheese on top. Roll up tortilla and place on a lightly greased cookie sheet, seam side down. Repeat with all of the tortillas until chicken mixture is gone. If there is any cheese left over, sprinkle it over the rolled tortillas.

  • Bake tortillas in the preheated oven for 15 to 25 minutes or until tortillas are a little crispy and golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 134.6mg. Full Nutrition
