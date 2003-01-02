Chicken Flautas
Chicken Flautas is a Mexican dish. If desired serve with sour cream, picante sauce and/or Spanish rice.
This recipe was excellent. I agree with another reviewer, you do need a lot more oil, don't be afraid to use a lot, it really helps in softening the tortillas. I made a very small batch, and cooked it in an 8 x 8 pan, all crammed together, next time I think that I will use a cookie sheet, that has not been greased, since the tortillas have been dipped in oil you really don't need it. Doing this I am hoping that I will get them crispy all around, perhaps I will even turn them and bake them for a couple of extra minutes. Anyway the taste was great, and I will make again!!! I boiled my chicken breasts on the stove until just done and then shredded with forks, seemed to work just fine. Thanks for this great recipe!!!Read More
These were easy to assemble. I added some additional seasonings and one finely diced jalapeno to give it some "punch" -- there were no leftovers. I'm not sure I'd make them again though.Read More
Great, great Recipe with a few modifications- First off, do not use cheddar cheese-it adds a funky taste. I would recommend a nacho cheese blend. Second, you will need a lot more oil than what is suggested for. I ended up using about a tablespoon for every 2 tortillas. When using the corn tortillas, you need them as pliable as possible which requires the oil.
My extremely picky son loves these! I made a bunch and froze them, then pulled them out and straight into the oven and they do very well. I used alot more oil than what the recipe said also.
These are wonderful and taste much better than the store bought ones, although it did take quite some prep time. I added in chopped green onions, garlic/onion powder, blk pepper and diced jalepenos (for a kick), left out the white cheese since I didn't have any on hand. Served these with hot sauce, they were gone in minutes!
This recipe is always a HUGE hit at my house. To cook the chicken breasts I put a tablespoon of salsa or picante sauce on each breast and broil them for 8 minutes on each side. They come out so moist and tasty. I also use Goya's Con Azafran seasoning in place of the ground cumin.
This is a simple and fantastic recipe. I grilled the chicken and tortillas instead of frying in oil.
This is a great recipie for flautas, but I decided to use white cheese instead of cheddar. I will continue to make these tasty flautas!
Yum! My husband & I really enjoyed these!!! To speed prep even further, I purchased a rotisserie chicken. I used all of it, so I upped the salsa to a 16 oz. jar (Santa Barbara brand roasted pepper chile). I didn't measure the cheese (monterey-jack) or meat mixture - I eyeballed it, (just be sure you don't fill your tortillas too full....). I also skipped the frying in oil step. All I did was lightly spray ea. tortilla w/ Pam and heat both sides (5 sec. MAX) in a hot skillet. I then blotted my tortillas to soak up any excess grease (too much oil = sogginess) and proceeded to fill ea. one. I placed all 12 flautas (that's how many tortillas were in the pkg. I purchased) on a cookie sheet & lightly sprayed w/ cooking spray one last time b4 placing in the oven to crisp up. It took dbl. the amt. of time called for to crisp to my liking, but the wait was well worth it! Oh, and I placed my oven rack near the top for the final 20 min. of baking & I think this helped a LOT. Since I have so much meat mixture left, I'm going to freeze it for another batch. Served over a shredded lettuce / chopped tomato salad w/ Mexican rice, refried beans & Mike's hard margaritas on the side. To replicate Chevy's flautas (which I LOVE!), I poured melted queso & pineapple chipotle salsa over mine and a bit of jalapeno jelly on the side. My husband spooned salsa over his. Thanks for sharing, Arlene. I'm not even going to try HeidiS's chicken taquitos because your flautas were THAT good! :-)
Kind of plain, needs some pizzaz
I've used this recipe as a basis for other types of flautas before, but tonight was the first time I tried the recipe as written. The verdict? Tasty, but needs a lot more spices, for our personal taste. Next time I'll add diced jalapenos and sliced green onions to the chicken mixture. Thanks for the recipe, I've made taco meat flautas, buffalo chicken flautas, all kinds of flautas now :) P.S. For those watching their fat intake, you can spritz the tortillas with cooking spray & warm them in the oven. If you do this, you need to spray them again after you roll them & before baking (to get that crispy golden brown outside) otherwise they dry right out!
Awesome recipe. I had this same recipe several years ago but lost it. thanks so much for the recipe. I also use hot picante and it still doesn't make them too hot.
I've been making these for 20 years now and everyoe who's ever had them begs me to make them more often. I call them chicken taquitos since technically a flautas is made with a flour tortilla. My suggestion is to bake them on a wire cooling rack placed on a baking sheet otherwise you get very soggy bottoms. I also lower the temp a little so the ends aren't burned before the middle is crispy.
Here is a tip for softening your tortillas without frying in oil. I heat up my griddle and I lay a tortilla on it for a few seconds until it is warm and pliable. I then remove it and fill with filling.
Made these tonight; they were a huge hit with the entire family! I discovered a good workaround for softening the corn tortillas that uses MUCH less oil. I sprayed both sides of the first tortilla with canola oil cooking spray, and laid it on a paper towel. Then I just sprayed one side of the remaining tortillas (I halved the recipe), stacking as I went. After I added the last one, I inverted the whole stack and heated each tortilla for about 10 seconds per side. This technique added just enough oil to allow them to crisp up perfectly in the oven, too. I then followed the directions as written, using only cheddar cheese (what I had on hand). I baked them for 15 minutes, then increase the heat to 425 and baked for another five -- crispy and slightly brown on the outside; moist and chewy on the inside. Served with a little guacamole and light sour cream. Perfect!
Good. I used diced green chilis instead of the picanta and added fresh guacamole.
This recipe is great as is and everyone should try it. The other night I wanted chicken flautas, but didn't have any salsa or oil. Instead of going to the store I did what any cook would, improvised. I mixed my shredded chicken with spicy taco seasoning and finely chopped sautéed onions. I heated my tortillas in the microwave wrapped in a damp paper towel and then sprayed them with cooking spray before baking. I use Monetary Jack cheese. They were awesome!
Flautas are a favorite of mine and these were excellent! Next time I'll be sure and have some guacamole to serve with them. With refried beans and salsa, plus a green salad, we had a great dinner.
This recipe is a great starting point for yummy flautas. I marinated the chicken in a mixture of lime juice, red chile powder, garlic and olive oil. Then grilled it. I also used two 16 oz. bottles of picante sauce, doubled the cumin amount and added 2 chopped jalapenos for spice. Rather than mixing the chicken directly with the picante sauce mixture, I just dabbed the picante sauce onto the tortilla and chicken by itself. I think this gave it more flavour and made it juicier. I also didn't use cheddar cheese... just shredded jack. And served them with jalapeno jelly.
This was a great recipe!! My Husband and I loved it and so did my son! I added a roasted jalapeno pepper to the chicken mixture also.
I was amazed at this recipe. I love flautas but have been afraid to try it on my own because of all the deep frying involved (I'm trying to stay as healthy as possible). I took the advice of a previous reviewer who gave great advice. I sprayed my skillet with nonstick canola spray, then sprayed both sides of the corn tortilla w/ more canola spray. I cooked them for about 10 sec on each side to warm & soften them for rolling. I patted the tortillas w/ a towel to collect any extra grease but there really wasn't any. I filled the 10 tortillas up (I used red fat monterary jack cheese) & baked them for 20 min. Came out great & without the unhealthy frying! Thanks so much for sharing.
I think people look at recipes and take them at face value. When in reality any recipe is just a template. Its just something you can follow but change to your preference. With that being said i love this recipe. I make a homemade salsa to top the flautas with. Also i use bone in chicken breast that I simmer in chipotle peppers, onion, green bell peppers, garlic, tomatoes and chicken broth. There are so many variations you can try with the filling. love this recipe.
i substitued ground beef for the chicken. i added onions and green bell peppers to the mixture and browned it. i used corn tortilias, i really think that's the key. flour seems doughy after re-heating, not bad just not as good. i used mexican cheese to add to the mixture while we were dry heating the tortilias. wife rolled up the mixture and we then pored mild rotel tomatos and green peppers,more mexican cheese over the top. baked it at 350 for 20 17 minutes. we served it with fresh lettuce and ripe tomatos on top with some sour cream. we made 8...wonderful! we also served 1-pot pinto beans with them ( that recipe is on this site) very good recipes, highly recommended!
Made this awhile back and never rated it. They turned out really well!
I am putting together a Tex-Mex dinner for Christmas Eve and wanted to try out this recipe to see how it would fare. First, the amount of oil does need to be increased so take the advice other members gave. Second, the chicken mixture is soo simple to mix and tastes great...easily adjusted for spicier tastes. Third, I allowed them to cool about 10min and cut them in halves and they maintained their shape beautifully. We are going to serve them stacked this way with dips for our guests. A perfect recipe for hostesses short on time!
These are very good and freeze well. My only issue is keeping the tortilla from breaking but I think thats a me issue not a recipe issue
This recipe is so easy to make. I added more kick to it because I can't get enough spicy food, but tastes great.
These were great! My husband & I both enjoyed these! I scaled the recipe back & used double the picante sauce by accident as I was pouring from the bottle. I made for 8 & only boiled 1 chicken breast & a another very small piece. PLENTY of meat! It made up like 11 little flautas. We just picked up & ate, nothing on top & they were delicious! This ones a keeper!
Not a fan. The corn tortillas turned out chewy :( Maybe I did something wrong....probably.
Usually I substitute the chicken with ground beef since it is my husbands favorite. I, personally, love the chicken. We also double it and freeze some to take them out in small portions and reheat them in the toaster oven for an easy snack or meal.
This was a great recipe, I did change a couple things because it is what I had in the house. I used chile verde sauce instead of picante. I sauted some onion with the chicken. But the best thing is I sprayed the tortilla's with pam on both sides and it worked GREAT! I try not to use to much oil when ever I can help it. Anyway great recipe!!
My family LOVED this!! Tortillas got nice & crunchy in the oven. Flavor in the chicken was WONDERFUL! Will definately make again!
Instead of frying the tortillas, I microwaved them first. A Mexican friend of mine told me to do that. Other than that, I made no changes. Very good! Even the kids enjoyed.
I know I'm going against most of the reviews but we really did not care too much for this recipe. It was o.k. at best. I probably won't make this again.
These were great! They took some work but were worth it. I especially like how crispy they were even though they weren't deep fried.
Great Recipe. My wife and son loved them!! This will be added to our menu for sure.
Very easy. I baked chicken with cumin,garlic powder, chili powder and 1 pack of sazon goya(con culantro y achiote),For the cheese I used a blend of monterey jack, cheddar, queso quesadilla And asadero cheese.(Mexican blend) everyone liked them.
These were wonderful and easy to make! I served mine with queso and sour cream , my husband thought they were better then the ones you get from a restaurant.
These flautas tasted great! My husband loved them! They were extra tasty with sour cream. The only problem I had was that the ends were a little too hard. Any suggestions?
This may be a good recipe, however, flautas are made with flour tortillas. Taquitos are made with corn tortillas. Just so everyone is clear, these are not "authentic". Still good though.
Very good! I make these often. :) I think they taste just like in an authentic Mexican restaurant. :) But they are way cheaper and better when you do it yourself. Quite simple to make too!
This recipe was a huge hit with family and friends.I did use canned chicken But next time I will shred the chicken myself.YUM!!!
I always make flautas but recently my family decided that they do not want fried foods as much. I tryed your recipe and your flautas are the best!!! We all love them.
I made mine using leftover shredded pork roast - they were excellent! My husband loves flautas and at first was very skeptical of baking them rather than frying. He gave it 5 stars and told me I can make this again anytime.
Very Good! I used cooking spray instead of oil to cook them in. Turned out great...definately a keeper!
These are absolutely amazing! The filling was just fantastic. Here is what I did aside from the basic recipe: I roasted the chicken breasts in the oven brushed with a little bit of olive oil and sprinkled with salt, pepper, and taco seasoning. To shred meat, I put the still hot chicken into my stand mixer and used the paddle attachment (so easy and quick!). To the shredded chicken mixture I also added diced green onion and some diced jalapenos which I had presoaked in ice water to draw out some of the heat. I also omitted cheddar cheese...nothing beats plain old Monterrey Jack on Mexican food! I used quite a bit more oil to soften the tortillas then the recipe calls for. I baked the flautas at 350 for about 30 minutes and they were perfectly crisp! I served with Mexican style rice, refried beans, and guacomole salad, just like at my fav Mexican restaurant and let me tell you what...everyone in my family LOVED it! I'll definitely put this in the regular dinner rotation! Thanks for the amazing recipe!
Excellent recipe. My husband & I both loved them. Took a little while to make, but was worth it.
I thought these were excellent. I used taco seasoning instead of cumin and flour tortillas as that is all I had. I didnt put the salsa inside but just used it to dip in after.
This dish is quick and easy and it tastes great! My husband I used Louis Rich pre-cooked shredded chicken to make it even faster and it tasted wonderful. I am planning on making it for company (and not telling them how it easy it was!)
Very good, very easy. I used white corn tortillas and let them fry in the oil maybe 10 seconds each. They were still flexible enough to wrap but got very crispy in the oven. I finished them under the broiler for a minute to really crisp up. My family LOVED this.
Very good, I cooked the chicken in the crock pot for 4 hours with the salsa and cumin. Came out amazing!!!!
I usually don't like to rate recipes if I have any sort of major alteration, but I had to make an exception this time. I used flour tortillas instead of corn (and didn't fry in oil before). This were suprisingly good. I was looking for something easy when I found this recipe, and thought I would try it out even though I was sceptical. I will definately make these again. Very easy, fast, and takes very few ingredients. It's a keeper!
Very good, easy recipe. I used flour tortillas instead of corn and I had some homemade salsa from a friend that I used instead of the picante. It turned out great! Will definetely be doing it again.
Amazing!! I changed the recipe to make 20 and did exactly what I was told. Then I had guacamole, sour cream, salsa, shredded lettuce, refried beans and the rest of the cheese in bowls that the family could scoop on their plate and dip their flautas in! They tasted just like the ones from the Mexican restaurant we go to!
Made these for Bunko and all the guests really loved them. They were very easy and fun to make. Even my 3 year old ate them and he doesn't eat ANYTHING! Definitely will be making these again soon.
Fantastic! I would make my shells more crispy next time and follow the directions and use a cookie sheet. I would also add a few more spices because we like spicy food.
Many reviewers said they used more oil, but I dont use any. It sounds weird, but all you have to do is heat up your dry pan and heat the tortillas for a 15 seconds or so on each side, and they get plenty soft. I also used low fat cheese and they were tasty and healthy!
Everyone LOVED this recipe. Very easy - a bit messy, but worth the time.
So yummy! I had never had these before but I'm a huge fan of anything with cheese and tortillas! I used shredded rotisserie chicken, used my own salsa instead of picante sauce (so easy to make and SO worth it) and didn't have any monterey jack so I just stuck with the cheddar. It took me a minute to get a routine to put them together but once I got going, they went together pretty painlessly. Oh, and I used about 1/2 cup oil in the pan to dip the tortillas in completely. Definitely making these again soon.
these were okay. nothing special. don't think i'd make again.
This recipe was so yummy. Everyone from my husband to my 2 year old neice loved them. Instead of dipping the tortillas in hot oil, I sprayed a hot griddle with PAM and then put the tortillas on and sprayed the other side with PAM. After about 20-30 sec(depending on how hot it is) I flip and then in 15 sec they are done. I put them in my torilla/pancake warmer and they stay nice and soft until I need to fill them. Also after I roll them I give them another spray of PAM and they come out perfectly crisp.
I had so hoped this would be outstanding. Not at all. I was grateful that I had two of my local grocer's dressings to make it taste like more than chicken wrapped in corn tortillas. I think instead of salsa I'll use the dressings from the grocer instead.
Very good! I also added 1/4 tsp. of mesquite seasoning since I'm not a big fan of cumin, that helped balance out the flavor. They are very flavorful but not overly hot (so if you like hot, serve with extra salsa for dipping!) The kids loved them, and that makes any recipe a winner in my book.
I used more Monterey jack, skipped the cheddar cheese altogether. I followed another reviewer's suggestion about using nonstick spray and heating 5 sec on each side. I had to cook longer than suggested, and even then the bottoms of the flautas were soft (used a cookie sheet). Next time I may try turning them over 1/2 way thru. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Entire family, including kids, ate them.
Had a very good flavor, and even my picky kids loved them! However to be honest i do have a problem with this recipe. Everyone knows that if you use a corn tortilla it is a taquito, and if you use a flower tortilla it is a Flauta. :)
Very good! I used the meat from a rotisserie chicken and mixed with the picante per the recipe. I also added some cilantro - I didn't have any fresh, but around here we can get little cilantro cubes (next to bullion cubes in the grocery). I also added a dab (1/2 tsp?) per flauta of cream cheese with chives, along with monterrey jack cheese! Outstanding! The only reason I didn't go five stars is because the kids didn't like the toughness of the corn tortillas, but they were much more moist than flautas I've seen in a restaurant.
Delicious and easy to eat. I served them at our Superbowl Party. You may need help preparing them, the preparation is time consuming but worth it!
This was great. I poached the breasts in chicken broth flavored with some oregano, onions and carrots for about 15-20 minutes first. While that's going on, you have time to shred the cheese and fry the tortillas. Instead of jack, I used the white cheese from Mexican markets, I think it's called Queso Fresco. I wish I would have rolled the tortillas up tighter because a few did open up at the sides. I would make these again any day, as the whole family loved them. Yum!
These were ok, but I'll stick to my fried, crispy flautas. :)
YUM!!!! excellent recipe! i made it with flour tortillas too and it was great! i served them cut in half for appetizers and they were a hit!
Easy to over cook, only 15 minutes. (maybe 1 or 2 mun more but thats it. 20 was too long)
I made this with soft taco size flour tortillas instead. I also made the process of making them much easier by putting some oil on a tortilla, then rubbing another tortilla on top to spread the oil around both tortillas. I did this with all the tortillas instead of heating the oil and dipping them in as the recipe stated. It was easier and less messy! They turned out perfect!!! Made about 2 dozen.
These were so good! Great flavor!
WONDERFUL, THIS WAS EASY AND FUN TO MAKE, MY WIFE LOVED THESE (IF THE MMMMMM SOUNDS SHE WAS MAKING WAS ANY INDICATION) ON HER "MAKE AGAIN" LIST FOR SURE. THESE REALLY FILL YOU UP, WITH JUST THE TWO OF US I HAD SO MANY LEFT OVER I BROUGHT THEM TO WORK TO SHARE. WOULD RECOMEND THIS TO EVERYONE!!!!
It takes some time to roll these flauta up, but they are tasty. My husband loved them!I seved them with sour cream and salsa.
I've been making these for YEARS but would only have given this recipe 3 stars if made exactly as the recipe states. So, I finally decided to try some modifications to see if I could make a pretty good dish even better and NOW I'd give this recipe 5 stars! First off I seasoned the chicken with some chipotle seasoning then I cooked it in a pan with a little oil and water until done. It made the chicken sooo moist and added some great flavor. Then I put it in the bowl with a little more chipotle seasoning, some onion powder, some cumin and a little garlic. I also added a little sour cream and then the salsa and cheese. I used a Mexican cheese blend that had no cheddar in it - just Monterey Jack cheese and some Mexican cheeses. It was soooo yummy and the chipotle seasoning did not make it to spicy at all; just gave it a little bite! This totally bumped this recipe from a 3 star recipe to a 5 star recipe. I will definitely make this again with my modifications! Even my kids, who will complain about the slightest hint of spicy in any recipe, love this and wolf them down! Delicious!
These were easy to make and enough for an extra dish for freezer but they were just okay. Don't think I'd make them again.
This recipe was a huge sucess! My son loved it! The recipe was large enough that there were enough left overs to freeze. I was able to heat them for 15 minutes in the oven and I had another entire meal.
These are sooo good... I ate 3 of them in minutes! I boiled my chicken and shredded it. Then added a can of enchilada sauce, sour cream, green onions, and a cup of cheddar cheese to the mix. Had to restrain myself from eating more!
This recipe turned out fabulous. I made these flautas for a birthday party, and they dissapeared quickly. Although their were alot of steps, I thought they were relatively easy and my son helped me out (he's 9). Like another reviewer mentioned, they were not as spicy as I would have liked, so next time (there will definitly be a next time) I will use a hotter sauce. Thanks for a great recipe!
For the work that was involved, they just weren't worth it to me. I made them for a party & they looked horrible. The corn tortillas were pliable when I worked with them, but busted open when they baked. They are ok if you are keeping them at home, but terrible on presentation for a group.
These were great! My family loved them. I did, however, use flour tortillas, as suggested by others, and I needed more oil than what was called for. Otherwise, I kept everything else the same. I will make these again, for sure!
Thought this recipe was great, my picky hard to impress husband also enjoyed. Will definitely make again.
Use flour tortillas instead of corn and lightly brush the rolled flauta with oil. Bake 15 or so minutes and flip to the other side. Delicous and much lower in fat than deep frying like I used to do. This is a family favorite.
Surprisingly easy to make!
Wonderful recipe. My wife is not a huge fan of Mexican dishes (I could have Mexican food everyday) but loved this recipe, it has now become one of our favorite meals. Try adding onions, peppers and/or mushrooms for a nice variation. Topped with sour cream is a plus!
When you order flautas in a restaurant in my area they are always made with Flour tortillias. Taquitos are made with corn. But anyway, whatever these are, they are very good. I made them with Guacamole
I liked these. Since the portions were so large (because of the amount of filling it made) they were more like chimichangas....which is what I wanted them to be. They turned out very nice and crispy. I served with sour cream, guac. and some lettuce. Thanks for the post.
This is the only recipe that I have ever made were all three of my kids eat them up until they can't eat anymore. Then they eat any left overs the next day. These NEVER go to waste. The first time I made them I fried them in olive oil. Now, to make the assembly quicker, I warm the tortillas in the microwave for 30 seconds. They are great! Wish I could give it more stars!
These were really good! I cooked my chicken in the crock pot with a jar of HOT salsa, low for 5 hours, shred then 1 hour more. I took the tip of putting my corn tortillas in a damp paper towel in the microwave for 30 seconds. I did 3 tortillas at a time. I put a lot more than 1 Tbs per chicken per tortilla simply to cut on the servings of tortillas per person...less calories :) I used fat free cheddar and we dipped them in fat free sour cream. I used a baking sheet sprayed with Pam and I also used Pam on the flautas...no oil. They were crispy, spicy and tasty. Will definitely make again, thanks!
This was pretty good, though I did deviate from the recipe a bit based on personal tastes. I halved the recipe and stuffed it in 12 tortillas (so they were a little more filled than called for). I didn't have picante sauce so I used Trader Joe's Roasted Red Pepper salsa, which worked wonderfully. I understand how people could find it dry with picante sauce since the sauce doesn't have as much liquid. I boiled my chicken ahead of time, shredded it, and had it sit in the salsa for a few hours. I also added 1 teaspoon of cumin (love it!), 1 teaspoon of garlic salt, and about 1/2 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper to the mix to spice it up. To make it easier, I just microwaved the tortillas until soft, wrapped it up, and then sprayed oil onto the rolls before baking. Crisped up nicely. Served with sour cream, but would love to try it with some other sauce. As for flavor, I think that you need to use a very good tasting sauce/salsa for the filling because that can make it poor. Once summer comes around I'm going to get a batch from the farmer's markets and use that since it should make it taste far better than those preservative filled salsas at the store.
Excellent recipe. Even my picky daughter ate them. we stuffed with more than a tablespoon of chickes so we only yielded about 18, but I thinkg they were better more filled - less like a taquito. Brought left overs for today!
My kids loved this recipe. They even helped me make them.
This is a kid-approved recipe at my house. I followed the advice of previous reviewers and softened the tortillas in the microwave and sprayed with cooking oil to cut down fat/calories. I had purchased flour tortillas by mistake but they were fine - will try corn next time. I used the "10-minute zesty salsa" recipe from this site and made it extra spicy and poured it over the shredded chicken a few hrs in advance. I added extra cumin and mixed in 2 oz cream cheese to the chicken mixture when preparing to fill the tortillas as per previous reviewers. The chicken mixture was so good leftovers were eaten alone.
I will definitely make these again. However, they didn't get a five star from me because I had to add a considerable amount of seasoning to the shredded chicken before I could wrap them (luckily, I tasted it before I began wrapping!). I used half flour tortillas and half corn just to see if we liked one more than the other. We prefered the corn tortillas. Also, instead of putting in the filling and then the cheese and trying to get it all to roll up in the tortillas, I added the shredded cheese to my chicken so that I only had one thing to wrap up. It was much easier and probably less messy this way. It definitely takes a little more garlic, cumin, and onion powder to get the taste right though.
Whether it be taquito, flauta, taco or burrito, I do know what these things are...Delicious! I ended up using flour tortillas that did go a little doughy on me when they were fried, but the mixture inside definitely makes up for it. The cumin was omitted as neither my boyfriend or I am fond of it, but they still tasted just as great. These are best served with homemade salsa and guacamole, and I accompanied them with a black bean and rice mixture.
These tasted wonderful! But it took me all night to make them. It makes a huge batch, so we had them for lunches several days afterwards! Very good. I will make them again and plan to have lots of time.
Shredded chicken is remarkable easy to make. One thing I've done a couple of times (and enjoyed) is to use feta cheese in the recipe. It adds a totally different taste. Anyways. This recipe is great, you can throw the flautas in the oven, start watching your favorite episode of Law and Order and eat the flautas during the last 15 minuts of the show. Enjoy!
I made 8 flautas with 2 chicken breasts, 4 oz. salsa, and about half the cheese. I kept a skillet at medium heat, put the corn tortilla in the skillet sprayed both sides with canola oil (you could probably use Pam, but I purchase spray canola oil at Whole foods) and warmed for 10 seconds on each side, just enough to warm and soften for rolling. Then I filled with chicken and cheese right on the cookie sheet and rolled. They baked for just under 20 minutes. Next time I might try resting the tortillas on paper towels to absorb some of the oil, but really they did not have much oil. Both my husband and I loved them and I will definitely make them again.
