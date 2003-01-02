Chicken Flautas

This was pretty good, though I did deviate from the recipe a bit based on personal tastes. I halved the recipe and stuffed it in 12 tortillas (so they were a little more filled than called for). I didn't have picante sauce so I used Trader Joe's Roasted Red Pepper salsa, which worked wonderfully. I understand how people could find it dry with picante sauce since the sauce doesn't have as much liquid. I boiled my chicken ahead of time, shredded it, and had it sit in the salsa for a few hours. I also added 1 teaspoon of cumin (love it!), 1 teaspoon of garlic salt, and about 1/2 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper to the mix to spice it up. To make it easier, I just microwaved the tortillas until soft, wrapped it up, and then sprayed oil onto the rolls before baking. Crisped up nicely. Served with sour cream, but would love to try it with some other sauce. As for flavor, I think that you need to use a very good tasting sauce/salsa for the filling because that can make it poor. Once summer comes around I'm going to get a batch from the farmer's markets and use that since it should make it taste far better than those preservative filled salsas at the store.